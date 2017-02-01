₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 8:56pm On Feb 26
Former minister for Environment, Amina Mohammed has bid farewell to Nigeria ahead of her new job at the United Nations. Amina Mohammed, who assumes the position of Deputy Secretary General at the United Nations in March thanked Nigerians for supporting her during her time as minister.
“Farewell Nigeria as my life journey takes another turn on the road. Thank you for your kind words of support. Allah swt ya saka da alheri,” she tweeted on Sunday.
She was also pictured at the airport in Abuja -departing to an undisclosed destination.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/farewell-nigeria-amina-mohammed-departs.html
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 8:58pm On Feb 26
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by thuggCheetah(m): 8:59pm On Feb 26
Amina Mohammed wait, u forgot something
Catch!!
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by Rednaxelot: 9:09pm On Feb 26
thuggCheetah:may you be liberated from this bondage!
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by thuggCheetah(m): 9:12pm On Feb 26
Rednaxelot:amen
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by TPAND: 9:22pm On Feb 26
This woman is corrupt. Evidence dey! Leave story. Stop making her feel too important
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by greenermodels: 9:32pm On Feb 26
this woman is not the first Nigerian to get an international job, we're tired of all this her photo shoots.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by chyckxx(m): 10:54pm On Feb 26
Sorry, no f cks left.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by Iefosa(m): 10:55pm On Feb 26
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by alwayzonlyn(m): 10:55pm On Feb 26
Gud 4 her
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by saffharoun(m): 10:55pm On Feb 26
greenermodels:if u thnk its easy, go get urs...
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by ephi123(f): 10:59pm On Feb 26
greenermodels:
And I can't even point at exactly what she achieved in her Minister role, besides "kicking off" a supposed Ogoni cleanup which no one has heard any update about ever since.
I couldn't care less wherever she is headed to tbh. She's not the first and won't be the last either.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by lamalang(m): 10:59pm On Feb 26
thuggCheetah:
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by discusant: 11:00pm On Feb 26
Welcome to the UN, Amina Mohammed.
But don't try to trample on human and groups' rights, else you get in conflict with the UN secretary General, Anthonio Guterres, who has spent much of his service life campaigning for and upholding groups and individuals rights to self-determination.
Part of the reasons the UN was set up after WW II is to uphold the rights of groups to make reasonable choices.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by idris4r83(m): 11:01pm On Feb 26
Congrats ma
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by rebeccausoro: 11:03pm On Feb 26
discusant:
And what makes you think that she is going there to trample on anyone's rights? Has she done that before in this country?
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by greenermodels: 11:03pm On Feb 26
ephi123:shell pulled out of the ogoni clean up just two days after buhari launched it citing lack of sincerity by the government. it was dead on arrival.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by ItzTun3chi(m): 11:05pm On Feb 26
thuggCheetah:
You need brain
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by ephi123(f): 11:05pm On Feb 26
greenermodels:
I didn't even know about that. Very insincere government, later they will have the guts to blame the MOCs.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by ajuwarhodes(f): 11:05pm On Feb 26
Why she come use hausa language write the remaining, I cldnt read it jor
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by despi64(m): 11:08pm On Feb 26
Farewell, sure you will do your family proud and Nigeria, best wishes.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by GogobiriLalas: 11:09pm On Feb 26
Look at the rug at Nigerian airport....
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by rakabuba001(m): 11:10pm On Feb 26
ajuwarhodes:
It means may God bless you..
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by discusant: 11:10pm On Feb 26
rebeccausoro:
Amina Mohammed was seconded to the UN by Muhammadu Buhari-led government of Nigeria known to have trampled on human and groups' rights more than any other Nigerian government in recent history. So?
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by greenermodels: 11:13pm On Feb 26
ephi123:in this regime, everything must be politiced,from selection of ministers to ogoni clean up to foreign appointments, the real issues like how to increase productivity which would in turn lead to favourable balance of payments are never addressed. nobody is talking about our collapsed education while foreigners are coming in to take our jobs because our engineering graduates can't differentiate between a spanner and a screw driver. the minister for education studied Arabic studies while the minister for labour and productivity is a medical doctor.square pegs in round holes that can't generate any policy.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by ephi123(f): 11:17pm On Feb 26
greenermodels:
That's the unfortunate situation with this government. Almost all the appointments are not on the basis of merit so how on earth can they make any tangible contributions? The decline in key sectors, not just education, is massive. It's our future we are toying with at this rate.
Which is why it baffles me when I see their e-warriors defending them online, are they blind?
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by correctguy0900: 11:19pm On Feb 26
So wetin com concern us. Hisss
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by Mcowubaba: 11:21pm On Feb 26
thuggCheetah:Lol.. Idiot..
U know get sense last year, this na New year ooo... March don dey reach ooo, nd you still stupid
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by Otradearena: 11:21pm On Feb 26
All The best Hajia Amina.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS by tolguy(m): 11:22pm On Feb 26
ajuwarhodes:why u cldnt read it jor
