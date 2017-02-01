Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Amina Mohammed Departs The Nigeria For Her UN Job. PICS (9508 Views)

“Farewell Nigeria as my life journey takes another turn on the road. Thank you for your kind words of support. Allah swt ya saka da alheri,” she tweeted on Sunday.





She was also pictured at the airport in Abuja -departing to an undisclosed destination.



Former minister for Environment, Amina Mohammed has bid farewell to Nigeria ahead of her new job at the United Nations. Amina Mohammed, who assumes the position of Deputy Secretary General at the United Nations in March thanked Nigerians for supporting her during her time as minister.

Amina Mohammed wait, u forgot something

























Catch!!

Amina Mohammed wait I have something for u!



























Catch!! may you be liberated from this bondage!

may you be liberated from this bondage! amen amen

This woman is corrupt. Evidence dey! Leave story. Stop making her feel too important 1 Like

this woman is not the first Nigerian to get an international job, we're tired of all this her photo shoots. 3 Likes

Sorry, no f cks left. 1 Like

Gud 4 her

Gud 4 her

if u thnk its easy, go get urs...

this woman is not the first Nigerian to get an international job, we're tired of all this her photo shoots.

And I can't even point at exactly what she achieved in her Minister role, besides "kicking off" a supposed Ogoni cleanup which no one has heard any update about ever since.



And I can't even point at exactly what she achieved in her Minister role, besides "kicking off" a supposed Ogoni cleanup which no one has heard any update about ever since.

I couldn't care less wherever she is headed to tbh. She's not the first and won't be the last either.

Amina Mohammed wait I have something for u!

















This boy na idiot, lol. Na boys like him den de throw out of house and call him witch

Catch!!









Catch!!

Welcome to the UN, Amina Mohammed.



But don't try to trample on human and groups' rights, else you get in conflict with the UN secretary General, Anthonio Guterres, who has spent much of his service life campaigning for and upholding groups and individuals rights to self-determination.



Part of the reasons the UN was set up after WW II is to uphold the rights of groups to make reasonable choices. 1 Like

Congrats ma

Welcome to the UN, Amina Mohammed.



But don't try to trample on human and groups' rights, else you get in conflict with the UN secretary General, Anthonio Guterres, who has spent much of his service life campaigning for and upholding groups and individuals rights to self-determination.



Part of the reasons the UN was set up after WW II is to uphold the rights of groups to make reasonable choices.

And what makes you think that she is going there to trample on anyone's rights? Has she done that before in this country?

And I can't even point at exactly what she achieved in her Minister role, besides "kicking off" a supposed Ogoni cleanup which no one has heard any update about ever since.



shell pulled out of the ogoni clean up just two days after buhari launched it citing lack of sincerity by the government. it was dead on arrival.

Amina Mohammed wait I have something for u!

























Catch!!

You need brain

shell pulled out of the ogoni clean up just two days after buhari launched it citing lack of sincerity by the government. it was dead on arrival.

I didn't even know about that. Very insincere government, later they will have the guts to blame the MOCs.

Why she come use hausa language write the remaining, I cldnt read it jor

Farewell, sure you will do your family proud and Nigeria, best wishes.

Look at the rug at Nigerian airport.... 2 Likes

Why she come use hausa language write the remaining, I cldnt read it jor

It means may God bless you..

And what makes you think that she is going there to trample on anyone's rights? Has she done that before in this country?

Amina Mohammed was seconded to the UN by Muhammadu Buhari-led government of Nigeria known to have trampled on human and groups' rights more than any other Nigerian government in recent history. So?

in this regime, everything must be politiced,from selection of ministers to ogoni clean up to foreign appointments, the real issues like how to increase productivity which would in turn lead to favourable balance of payments are never addressed. nobody is talking about our collapsed education while foreigners are coming in to take our jobs because our engineering graduates can't differentiate between a spanner and a screw driver. the minister for education studied Arabic studies while the minister for labour and productivity is a medical doctor.square pegs in round holes that can't generate any policy.

in this regime, everything must be politiced,from selection of ministers to ogoni clean up to foreign appointments, the real issues like how to increase productivity which would in turn lead to favourable balance of payments are never addressed. nobody is talking about our collapsed education while foreigners are coming in to take our jobs because our engineering graduates can't differentiate between a spanner and a screw driver. the minister for education studied Arabic studies while the minister for labour and productivity is a medical doctor.square pegs in round holes that can't generate any policy.

That's the unfortunate situation with this government. Almost all the appointments are not on the basis of merit so how on earth can they make any tangible contributions? The decline in key sectors, not just education, is massive. It's our future we are toying with at this rate.



That's the unfortunate situation with this government. Almost all the appointments are not on the basis of merit so how on earth can they make any tangible contributions? The decline in key sectors, not just education, is massive. It's our future we are toying with at this rate.

Which is why it baffles me when I see their e-warriors defending them online, are they blind?

So wetin com concern us. Hisss

Amina Mohammed wait I have something for u!















Catch!! Lol.. Idiot..

Lol.. Idiot..

U know get sense last year, this na New year ooo... March don dey reach ooo, nd you still stupid







