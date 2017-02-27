Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Warning To All Job Seekers (4700 Views)

An Important Lesson All Job Seekers Should Learn / Notice To All Job Applicants / This Elephant Manages To Escape A 14 Lion Attack(motivation For All Job Seekers) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

From my inbox



Amanda,Greetings from Lagos.pls help me share cos I know most of your followers are here in Lagos. its God that

saved me yesterday.I applied for a job via Jiji on Monday, on Wednesday I was called for interview in Maryland Lagos.I got to Maryland took a bike to the location for the interview. When I got to the lonely building in mende there in Maryland, Okada dropped me and left, no one to ask a question, I called the number that was attached to the message of interview to tell him I'm at the venue, he picked and said his men are downstairs, I looked around and saw two men, the looks on their faces was not funny.They asked me to open the message for them to see, I opened it, after Reading they said I belong to room one, that I should switch off my phone b4 climbing the stairs, I told them I'm not expecting any call, they said its compulsory.I asked them how long the interview will last and they said 3 to 4hrs, I was tired. I told them to give me a minute let me inform my pple that I won't be hD

me early as I told them, l went towards the gate to call my sister, as I was answering the call two men came down making them four, they started shouting on me that I'm wasting their time that is like I'm not ready for the job.As this was happening a guy from no where came behind me all I heard was "my case is different "and I said so is mine.



He said he saw the winners bangle I was wearing that I should meet him outside the gate. I followed him, he asked what brought me here, I told him I came for an interview, he said I should thank my God that I saw him if not it will be a different story by evening.That I should leave the place immediately that the pple are using charms on pple. I thanked him and entered a bike that dropped one guy at the gate there and left. They called and called I no pick.This morning they sent a text that my interview has been rescheduled.Lets be vigilant with online Jobs I have not been myself since yesterday, have been on thoughts. But I thank God for saving cos I don't know what the story could have been. Family Pls let be careful OK. Luv u all.



Forwarded as recieved 17 Likes 3 Shares

true talk..... 1 Like

I was there on Friday but my location was different, mine was in yaba after 3hrs nonsense talk I left........ 5 Likes

.Ur case is different ,i rejoice with u.Abeg,give us the building/house address,Area F isn't far .Ur case is different ,i rejoice with u.Abeg,give us the building/house address,Area F isn't far 5 Likes

Wow, this is scary!



Thank God for him/her.

The Op ogedanny, if this story is true what stops the fellow that had this encounter from exposing the names and address of this organization to the police, EFCC and even on this forum so the place will be raided and investigated and as well innocent lives will be saved from visiting there.





It will be suspicious and even pure wickedness if the supposed escape

victim refuses to expose this place.





I always get to hear stories like this but funny enough he names and addresses are never disclosed thereby encouraging the evil to continue. 25 Likes

Seun, lalasticlala or relevant mods, please front page to make jobseekers cautious.

Hmmm. Wonders!





But my question is the guy that helped u cos he saw winners bangle...so he helps ppl based on church affiliation? Cos if I had honored the text, and ur guy saw me, I most probably would not be wear any church sticker...I can't help but imagine how he would have let me go in. Only God knows how many were taken simply because their "case was not different"..



Just saying Did you say Mende Maryland? Thats the location on the text I got too.Hmmm. Wonders!But my question is the guy that helped u cos he saw winners bangle...so he helps ppl based on church affiliation? Cos if I had honored the text, and ur guy saw me, I most probably would not be wear any church sticker...I can't help but imagine how he would have let me go in. Only God knows how many were taken simply because their "case was not different"..Just saying 37 Likes

Hmmmmmmmm. Thank God for your life oooo!!!!



Instead of looking for a job here and there, take your time to go and learn a trade.





As for me ooo. I AM A FEMALE SHOEMAKER and instead of me to be looking for job, na people go work under me. Wish all job seekers all the best in their job hunting.





Check my signature for your stylish and quality footwears. 5 Likes 1 Share





i saw this on whatsapp....thanks for sharig



but please those that got the mail should mail the original poster that he/she should also foward the interview invite as well as the numbers of the senders and the adress, so that it can be fowarded to the securuity agencies, or esle this publicity just aided them to escape or change tactics i saw this on whatsapp....thanks for sharigbut please those that got the mail should mail the original poster that he/she should also foward the interview invite as well as the numbers of the senders and the adress, so that it can be fowarded to the securuity agencies, or esle this publicity just aided them to escape or change tactics

Good one. But one thing I'm sure of is that this didn't happen in Mende. Mende is a small residential area and is not that deserted for something fishy like this to happen there. 3 Likes

All these job scams eh





I dey fear for the future 1 Like 1 Share

OP please provide full details. Thanks for sharing.

Thank God for u. But u should have alerted the applicant that brought the okada guy u fled with too,

Most of the jobs on are nothing but scam, gnld, consultants stuffs.... 1 Like

jiji again... way scammers full 1 Like

I don't believe this story one bit. So something as serious as this is happening n u cldnt go straight to the police to accompany u to the place? U were comfortable enough to allow others go in to meet their death as long as 'ur case is different '? Abeg tell us the d exact address of the building make we go raid am 7 Likes

WeNoGoDie:

The Op ogedanny, if this story is true what stops the fellow that had this encounter from exposing the names and address of this organization to the police, EFCC and even on this forum so the place will be raided and investigated and as well innocent lives will be saved from visiting there.





It will be suspicious and even pure wickedness if the supposed escape

victim refuses to expose this place.





I always get to hear stories like this but funny enough he names and addresses are never disclosed thereby encouraging the evil to continue.



thats why she is creating awareness as for location they don't ave one location thats why she is creating awareness as for location they don't ave one location

Thank God for saving your life,the wicked people in this nation has turn every chances to avenue for carrying out their evil act,a situation like this also occurred in one of the state in the east where ten applicant went for an interview only one of them was fortunate to come back alive. May we never fall into wrong hand.





Lesson learnt the hard way Lesson learnt the hard way

coz d said guy dat helped him/her could av reported d case to d appropriate authorities if wat e said is really true... IN BTW WE SHUD B CAREFUL ND VIGILANT A gud msg to job seekers... But r sure d op is nt using diz to advertise d church he/she is attending 4news members 2worship therecoz d said guy dat helped him/her could av reported d case to d appropriate authorities if wat e said is really true... IN BTW WE SHUD B CAREFUL ND VIGILANT



So to save a fellow brother's life is now based on church affiliation.. Issokay.. Is it not Nigeria again.

The guy that passed you and went inside, his people no go hear different story about am abi. So to save a fellow brother's life is now based on church affiliation.. Issokay.. Is it not Nigeria again.The guy that passed you and went inside, his people no go hear different story about am abi. 1 Like

This should serve as a lesson for all you applying for jobs on JiJi..100% of those job adverts are fake, they use the salary range to entice people wake up my people don't be fooled.Legitimate job adverts comes directly from the company's website you applying to get job.



A WORD THEY SAY IS ENOUGH FOR THE WISE!!!



GBAM!!!!! 1 Like

If this story is true, then, it mean that God has given u a life that no one can take

When u see an organisation always posting so many job vacancy online on daily basis you dont need to be told they are scammers or having another dubious intention.This JIJI stuff is obviously one of them.Beware

FAKE Story



Various versions of this story keeps springing up. Forwarded as received Sounds like a viral WhatsApp BC.



I laugh



Why not post the company, or job vacancy you applied for. Better still the address. If I were to escape something like this, I'm going to a media house first, then a police station. One cannot just keep quiet.



You thanked him and entered a bike that dropped one guy at the gate there and left. Without asking the guy if he too came for interview, so you could save him too?



Its always a church bangle, calendar, sticker or the pastors picture. The MOD fall my hand to push this to FP.



I agree that evil men use recruitments to perpetrate evil deeds and job seekers need to be cautious, but this particular story is FAKE! Various versions of this story keeps springing up.Sounds like a viral WhatsApp BC.I laughWhy not post the company, or job vacancy you applied for. Better still the address. If I were to escape something like this, I'm going to a media house first, then a police station. One cannot just keep quiet.You thanked him and entered a bike that dropped one guy at the gate there and left. Without asking the guy if he too came for interview, so you could save him too?Its always a church bangle, calendar, sticker or the pastors picture. The MOD fall my hand to push this to FP.I agree that evil men use recruitments to perpetrate evil deeds and job seekers need to be cautious, but this particular story is FAKE! 3 Likes

Barmmyshoes:

Hmmmmmmmm. Thank God for your life oooo!!!!



Instead of looking for a job here and there, take your time to go and learn a trade.





As for me ooo. I AM A FEMALE SHOEMAKER and instead of me to be looking for job, na people go work under me. Wish all job seekers all the best in their job hunting.





Check my signature for your stylish and quality footwears.

Wow!!!



Edumare bless the works of your hands!!! I do not merely respect, but have undying love for women like you. You must never be discouraged. Wow!!!Edumare bless the works of your hands!!! I do not merely respect, but have undying love for women like you. You must never be discouraged.

smartkester:

This should serve as a lesson for all you applying for jobs on JiJi..100% of those job adverts are fake, they use the salary range to entice people wake up my people don't be fooled.Legitimate job adverts comes directly from the company's website you applying to get job.



A WORD THEY SAY IS ENOUGH FOR THE WISE!!!



GBAM!!!!! Exactly Exactly

Mumu story, why would the mods push this poo to fp. You were fast to type a foolish epistle here, but forgot to report to appropriate authorities.. 1 Like

smartkester:

This should serve as a lesson for all you applying for jobs on JiJi..100% of those job adverts are fake, they use the salary range to entice people wake up my people don't be fooled.Legitimate job adverts comes directly from the company's website you applying to get job.



A WORD THEY SAY IS ENOUGH FOR THE WISE!!!



GBAM!!!!! Not jiji, on all jobsite. These guys are getting smarter. Some no longer use gmail. They now have websites and custom emails. Due diligence is required at all times. Not jiji, on all jobsite. These guys are getting smarter. Some no longer use gmail. They now have websites and custom emails. Due diligence is required at all times.

ipobarecriminals:

.Ur case is different ,i rejoice with u.Abeg,give us the building/house address,Area F isn't far

So all those ones that went, their case is not different So all those ones that went, their case is not different