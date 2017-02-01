₦airaland Forum

Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by KMoutlaw(m): 11:26pm On Feb 26
New Nokia 3310 (2017)

Nokia 3310 (2017) mobile was launched in February 2017. The phone comes with a 2.40-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 240 pixels by 320 pixels.

The phone packs 16MB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 32GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Nokia 3310 (2017) packs a 2-megapixel primary camera on the rear

The Nokia 3310 (2017) runs Series 30 and is powered by a 1200mAh removable battery. It measures 115.60 x 51.00 x 12.80 (height x width x thickness) .

The Nokia 3310 (2017) is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) mobile that accepts Micro-SIM and Micro-SIM. Connectivity options include Bluetooth and FM.




3310 (2017)


key specs


Display
2.40-inch

Front Camera
No

Resolution
240x320 pixels

OS
Series 30

Storage
16MB

Rear Camera
2-megapixel

Battery Capacity
1200mAh


Nokia 3310 (2017) detailed specifications
GENERAL
Release date February 2017
Form factor Bar
Dimensions (mm) 115.60 x 51.00 x 12.80
Battery capacity (mAh) 1200
Removable battery Yes
Colours Warm Red (Glossy), Dark Blue (Matte), Yellow (Glossy), Grey (Matte)
SAR value NA
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches) 2.40
Touchscreen No
Resolution 240x320 pixels
HARDWARE
Internal storage 16MB
Expandable storage Yes
Expandable storage type microSD
Expandable storage up to (GB) 32
CAMERA
Rear camera 2-megapixel
Flash Yes
Front camera No
SOFTWARE
Operating System Series 30
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi No
Wi-Fi standards supported NA
GPS No
Bluetooth Yes, v 3.00
NFC No
Infrared No
USB OTG No
Headphones 3.5mm
FM Yes
Number of SIMs 2
SIM 1
SIM Type Micro-SIM
GSM/CDMA GSM
3G No
4G/ LTE No
Supports 4G in India (Band 40) No
SIM 2
SIM Type Micro-SIM
GSM/CDMA GSM
3G No
4G/ LTE No
Supports 4G in India (Band 40) No
SENSORS
Compass/ Magnetometer No
Proximity sensor No
Accelerometer No
Ambient light sensor No
Gyroscope No
Barometer No
Temperature sensor No

Source: http://www.applygist.com/2017/02/new-nokia-3310-2017.html

Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by kelvine(m): 11:29pm On Feb 26
Good looking

Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by KMoutlaw(m): 11:33pm On Feb 26
The price of the Nokia 3310 (2017 ) is 49 Euros, which is around Rs 3500 on conversions.

Not more than 20,000 naira

Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by nzeobi(m): 11:54pm On Feb 26
if it doesnt have torch then it may not do well in the nigeria market. sad

Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by KMoutlaw(m): 12:06am
nzeobi:
if it doesnt have torch then it may not do well in the nigeria market. sad

Hopefully it has lol

Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by KMoutlaw(m): 8:54am
lalasticlala bro this should be on fp for the nokia lovers!
Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by Chuzzyblog2: 10:12am
I don't want this one! I need that classic blue! Anyone who has a very neat one, kindly pm me!

Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by unclezuma: 10:12am
grin grin grin grin

OP 16MB internal storage nah 2003 model be that nah!

Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by hucienda: 10:13am
George Bush is back!
Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by galarbagalapazy(m): 10:13am
Nokia empowering great minds
Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by Emereolevanwill(m): 10:13am
how much??

Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by Vickiweezy(m): 10:14am
Nokia make una do release
Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by themonk(m): 10:14am
grin
Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by curvilicious: 10:14am
Return of Kontakinte

I must buy this fone o cheesy
Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by Patto5050(m): 10:14am
how much
Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by martineverest(m): 10:14am
the greatest fone ever
Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by orimipe(f): 10:15am
O my Nokia!

I hope you survive the market. It has become crazily competitive.

Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by MRLINGTON(m): 10:15am
good shape
Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by Eberex(m): 10:15am
IF THE BATTERY DOES NOT LAST LIKE THE NOKIA WE USE TO KNOW, THEN FORGET IT. bESIDES, THIS ONE LOOKS LIKE A TOY THOUGH

Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by darkenkach(m): 10:15am
But this is not the originary 3310nah
Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by ayusco85(m): 10:15am
There are only two phones in Nigeria


Nokia 3310 and others.


The only phone that can fall on hard floor while you are receiving a call, and the phone will shatter with parts flying around, you quickly assemble the parts and bingo the call is still on. grin

Or u can even use it to pluck mango cheesy..

I miss the real 3310

Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by Kobicove(m): 10:16am
Lovely...I hope the battery life is as good as that for the previous version
Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by ricsman(m): 10:16am
no no no way
Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by falconey: 10:16am
see specs are we in 2005? if he pass #10k I no buy!!!!

Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by austin2all: 10:16am
OUR VEGETABLE IS SICK AND NAIRA IS FAST APPRECIATING, WHAT WILL THEN HAPPEN WHEN THE VEGETABLE DIES.
THINK ABOUT THIS GUYS.

Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by Nikkyfuck(f): 10:16am
Am OK for now with my Tecno C8
Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by Kaxmytex(m): 10:16am
Beautiful nonsense
Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by kutekod: 10:17am
kelvine:
Good looking
Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by hefelove(m): 10:17am
am I the only one seeing how horrible the battery capacity is?

Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by jahsson(m): 10:17am
I'll definitely buy 1...
Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by HopeAtHand: 10:17am
Nokia, dragging us back since 1904.

Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by TeamSimple(m): 10:17am
Can never be strong as the previous 3310

