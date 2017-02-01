₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by KMoutlaw(m): 11:26pm On Feb 26
New Nokia 3310 (2017)
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by kelvine(m): 11:29pm On Feb 26
Good looking
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by KMoutlaw(m): 11:33pm On Feb 26
The price of the Nokia 3310 (2017 ) is 49 Euros, which is around Rs 3500 on conversions.
Not more than 20,000 naira
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by nzeobi(m): 11:54pm On Feb 26
if it doesnt have torch then it may not do well in the nigeria market.
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by KMoutlaw(m): 12:06am
nzeobi:
Hopefully it has lol
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by KMoutlaw(m): 8:54am
lalasticlala bro this should be on fp for the nokia lovers!
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by Chuzzyblog2: 10:12am
I don't want this one! I need that classic blue! Anyone who has a very neat one, kindly pm me!
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by unclezuma: 10:12am
OP 16MB internal storage nah 2003 model be that nah!
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by hucienda: 10:13am
George Bush is back!
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by galarbagalapazy(m): 10:13am
Nokia empowering great minds
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by Emereolevanwill(m): 10:13am
how much??
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by Vickiweezy(m): 10:14am
Nokia make una do release
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by themonk(m): 10:14am
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by curvilicious: 10:14am
Return of Kontakinte
I must buy this fone o
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by Patto5050(m): 10:14am
how much
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by martineverest(m): 10:14am
the greatest fone ever
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by orimipe(f): 10:15am
O my Nokia!
I hope you survive the market. It has become crazily competitive.
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by MRLINGTON(m): 10:15am
good shape
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by Eberex(m): 10:15am
IF THE BATTERY DOES NOT LAST LIKE THE NOKIA WE USE TO KNOW, THEN FORGET IT. bESIDES, THIS ONE LOOKS LIKE A TOY THOUGH
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by darkenkach(m): 10:15am
But this is not the originary 3310nah
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by ayusco85(m): 10:15am
There are only two phones in Nigeria
Nokia 3310 and others.
The only phone that can fall on hard floor while you are receiving a call, and the phone will shatter with parts flying around, you quickly assemble the parts and bingo the call is still on.
Or u can even use it to pluck mango ..
I miss the real 3310
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by Kobicove(m): 10:16am
Lovely...I hope the battery life is as good as that for the previous version
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by ricsman(m): 10:16am
no no no way
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by falconey: 10:16am
see specs are we in 2005? if he pass #10k I no buy!!!!
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by austin2all: 10:16am
OUR VEGETABLE IS SICK AND NAIRA IS FAST APPRECIATING, WHAT WILL THEN HAPPEN WHEN THE VEGETABLE DIES.
THINK ABOUT THIS GUYS.
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by Nikkyfuck(f): 10:16am
Am OK for now with my Tecno C8
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by Kaxmytex(m): 10:16am
Beautiful nonsense
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by kutekod: 10:17am
kelvine:
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by hefelove(m): 10:17am
am I the only one seeing how horrible the battery capacity is?
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by jahsson(m): 10:17am
I'll definitely buy 1...
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by HopeAtHand: 10:17am
Nokia, dragging us back since 1904.
|Re: Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) by TeamSimple(m): 10:17am
Can never be strong as the previous 3310
