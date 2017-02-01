Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Specifications Of The New Nokia 3310 (2017) (14343 Views)

New Nokia 3310 (2017)



Nokia 3310 (2017) mobile was launched in February 2017. The phone comes with a 2.40-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 240 pixels by 320 pixels.



The phone packs 16MB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 32GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Nokia 3310 (2017) packs a 2-megapixel primary camera on the rear



The Nokia 3310 (2017) runs Series 30 and is powered by a 1200mAh removable battery. It measures 115.60 x 51.00 x 12.80 (height x width x thickness) .



The Nokia 3310 (2017) is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) mobile that accepts Micro-SIM and Micro-SIM. Connectivity options include Bluetooth and FM.









3310 (2017)





key specs





Display

2.40-inch



Front Camera

No



Resolution

240x320 pixels



OS

Series 30



Storage

16MB



Rear Camera

2-megapixel



Battery Capacity

1200mAh





Nokia 3310 (2017) detailed specifications

GENERAL

Release date February 2017

Form factor Bar

Dimensions (mm) 115.60 x 51.00 x 12.80

Battery capacity (mAh) 1200

Removable battery Yes

Colours Warm Red (Glossy), Dark Blue (Matte), Yellow (Glossy), Grey (Matte)

SAR value NA

DISPLAY

Screen size (inches) 2.40

Touchscreen No

Resolution 240x320 pixels

HARDWARE

Internal storage 16MB

Expandable storage Yes

Expandable storage type microSD

Expandable storage up to (GB) 32

CAMERA

Rear camera 2-megapixel

Flash Yes

Front camera No

SOFTWARE

Operating System Series 30

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi No

Wi-Fi standards supported NA

GPS No

Bluetooth Yes, v 3.00

NFC No

Infrared No

USB OTG No

Headphones 3.5mm

FM Yes

Number of SIMs 2

SIM 1

SIM Type Micro-SIM

GSM/CDMA GSM

3G No

4G/ LTE No

Supports 4G in India (Band 40) No

SIM 2

SIM Type Micro-SIM

GSM/CDMA GSM

3G No

4G/ LTE No

Supports 4G in India (Band 40) No

SENSORS

Compass/ Magnetometer No

Proximity sensor No

Accelerometer No

Ambient light sensor No

Gyroscope No

Barometer No

Temperature sensor No



Source: Source: http://www.applygist.com/2017/02/new-nokia-3310-2017.html 1 Like 2 Shares

Good looking 9 Likes

The price of the Nokia 3310 (2017 ) is 49 Euros, which is around Rs 3500 on conversions.



Not more than 20,000 naira 2 Likes 1 Share

if it doesnt have torch then it may not do well in the nigeria market. 23 Likes 1 Share

nzeobi:

if it doesnt have torch then it may not do well in the nigeria market.

Hopefully it has lol Hopefully it has lol 3 Likes

lalasticlala bro this should be on fp for the nokia lovers!

I don't want this one! I need that classic blue! Anyone who has a very neat one, kindly pm me! 6 Likes





OP 16MB internal storage nah 2003 model be that nah! 2 Likes 3 Shares

George Bush is back!

Nokia empowering great minds

how much?? 2 Likes

Nokia make una do release





I must buy this fone o Return of KontakinteI must buy this fone o

how much

the greatest fone ever

O my Nokia!



I hope you survive the market. It has become crazily competitive. 2 Likes

good shape

IF THE BATTERY DOES NOT LAST LIKE THE NOKIA WE USE TO KNOW, THEN FORGET IT. bESIDES, THIS ONE LOOKS LIKE A TOY THOUGH 6 Likes

But this is not the originary 3310nah







Nokia 3310 and others.





The only phone that can fall on hard floor while you are receiving a call, and the phone will shatter with parts flying around, you quickly assemble the parts and bingo the call is still on.



Or u can even use it to pluck mango ..



I miss the real 3310 There are only two phones in NigeriaNokia 3310 and others.The only phone that can fall on hard floor while you are receiving a call, and the phone will shatter with parts flying around, you quickly assemble the parts and bingo the call is still on.Or u can even use it to pluck mango..I miss the real 3310 19 Likes 2 Shares

Lovely...I hope the battery life is as good as that for the previous version

no no no way

see specs are we in 2005? if he pass #10k I no buy!!!! 1 Like

OUR VEGETABLE IS SICK AND NAIRA IS FAST APPRECIATING, WHAT WILL THEN HAPPEN WHEN THE VEGETABLE DIES.

THINK ABOUT THIS GUYS. 2 Likes 1 Share

Am OK for now with my Tecno C8

Beautiful nonsense

kelvine:

Good looking

am I the only one seeing how horrible the battery capacity is? 3 Likes

I'll definitely buy 1...

Nokia, dragging us back since 1904. 1 Like