₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,362 members, 3,388,875 topics. Date: Monday, 27 February 2017 at 11:27 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar (5168 Views)
Environmental Truck Rams Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. PICS / Dangote Truck Rams Into Moore Filling Station, Ekiti State (Photos) / Truck Rams Into Volkswagen In Kogi. 15 Cows Dead (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar by MxtaMichealz(m): 7:19am
Tragedy strucked yesterday night, as a military truck rammed into a white lexus jeep, reports say, containing 7 people (5 adults and 2 children) on their way coming back from church
The victims were said to be returning from Word Alive Church, before the incident occured.
The Army Truck has a registration number of ARMY 933.
http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/military-truck-rams-into-car-carrying.html
|Re: Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar by mykelmeezy(m): 10:39am
effff teaaaa. seeee
nawa o
the witches they thought they killed in church didn't die ooo
1 Share
|Re: Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar by smartmey61(m): 10:39am
Second to comment since 1264BC. I SHALL GET THERE SOON.
|Re: Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar by bedspread: 10:39am
TOOO BAD...
MAKE EVERYBODY HOLD GOD WELLLLLLL. OOOOOO
|Re: Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar by Koval12: 10:40am
Death is an inevitable end.may we all die fulfilled. RIP to the dead
|Re: Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar by megareal(f): 10:40am
Are they alive?
1 Like
|Re: Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar by Sohot1(m): 10:40am
What a terrible news once again from the military towards innocent civilians...
|Re: Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar by ogbujajnr: 10:40am
What's the update on the lives
|Re: Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar by hucienda: 10:40am
What's all this now.
|Re: Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar by GreenMavro: 10:40am
So sad...PMB must hear this
|Re: Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar by airmirthd1(f): 10:41am
Caution should be taken on roads.
|Re: Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar by Solotango: 10:42am
Bad
|Re: Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar by KingMicky3286: 10:43am
Why do we see military in every corners in Nigeria, are we fighting war, I thought they should camp in barracks , Only to be called when Nigeria have a conflicts from other countries..
I tire for Naija matter infact....
|Re: Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar by annnikky(f): 10:45am
Hope no life was lost
Wish them quick recovery
|Re: Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar by quentin06: 10:48am
megareal:
Yes the family is still alive, evidence that they worship at WORD ALIVE CHURCH.
|Re: Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar by TinaAnita(f): 10:48am
Smh
|Re: Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar by tempest01(m): 10:48am
In sane countries, the military are always in their barracks...in Nigeria, they will be used for escort, domestic disturbance, patrolling, vigilante, etc etc.
|Re: Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar by mine85(m): 10:49am
The army will kill you by oppression, will they also kill us by accident... .
I hope they survive.
|Re: Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar by mykelmeezy(m): 10:50am
smartmey61:
ha...ftc for sale oo
|Re: Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar by megareal(f): 10:50am
quentin06:
Thank God no life was lost especially in these days of incessant bad news.
|Re: Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar by Soljaboi44(m): 10:51am
Hope no casualties
|Re: Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar by Biggty(m): 10:53am
Nigeria Military at it again
|Re: Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar by robosky02(m): 11:01am
.
|Re: Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar by Iamwrath: 11:03am
Then what happened after they got rammed?
|Re: Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar by smartmey61(m): 11:06am
mykelmeezy:abeg how much
|Re: Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar by lifebet: 11:12am
Its been a little while since my last post. the wait is finally over. my today's (27/02/2017) game just dropped a while ago.
Call me on 08127864807 for my 100% fixed game with no chance of losing and thank me later..
(0) (Reply)
Going To Visit Nigeria / Cost Of Flight To And Fro Dubai / Most Dangerous Places To Live In London Online Poll,Peckham No 1
Viewing this topic: beekee, Pakonte(m), alukotope, Lyord56(m), untainted, Fogman(m), Okaakoko(m), Andrella51(f), Boycool1(m), Adezworld(m), meezynetwork(m), isax, abiolag(m), Marizu(m), vikkysexy1(m), Depreacherman, Precious007(m), Pillarofpillar(m), apadious1(m), ePUNK, tysontim(m), ViczonaNg, Eyor1(m), sonica, oyingeorge, tpapi, mickijoe, PROPHETmichael, ajufoalex2(m), lordm, thunderbabs(m), leroy137(m), eubee01, airlord2020, yzgobier(m), jeffcole(m), LEOSIRSIR(m), tijusegele(m) and 54 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9