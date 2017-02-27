Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Military Truck Rams Into Car Carrying Family Of 7 In Calabar (5168 Views)

Environmental Truck Rams Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. PICS / Dangote Truck Rams Into Moore Filling Station, Ekiti State (Photos) / Truck Rams Into Volkswagen In Kogi. 15 Cows Dead (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The victims were said to be returning from Word Alive Church, before the incident occured.

The Army Truck has a registration number of ARMY 933.



http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/military-truck-rams-into-car-carrying.html Tragedy strucked yesterday night, as a military truck rammed into a white lexus jeep, reports say, containing 7 people (5 adults and 2 children) on their way coming back from churchThe victims were said to be returning from Word Alive Church, before the incident occured.The Army Truck has a registration number of ARMY 933.

effff teaaaa. seeee





nawa o





the witches they thought they killed in church didn't die ooo 1 Share

I SHALL GET THERE SOON. Second to comment since 1264BC.I SHALL GET THERE SOON.

TOOO BAD...



MAKE EVERYBODY HOLD GOD WELLLLLLL. OOOOOO

Death is an inevitable end.may we all die fulfilled. RIP to the dead

Are they alive? 1 Like

What a terrible news once again from the military towards innocent civilians...

What's the update on the lives

What's all this now.





So sad...PMB must hear this So sad...PMB must hear this

Caution should be taken on roads.

Bad

Why do we see military in every corners in Nigeria, are we fighting war, I thought they should camp in barracks , Only to be called when Nigeria have a conflicts from other countries..





I tire for Naija matter infact....





Wish them quick recovery Hope no life was lostWish them quick recovery

megareal:

Are they alive?

Yes the family is still alive, evidence that they worship at WORD ALIVE CHURCH. Yes the family is still alive, evidence that they worship at WORD ALIVE CHURCH.

Smh

In sane countries, the military are always in their barracks...in Nigeria, they will be used for escort, domestic disturbance, patrolling, vigilante, etc etc.

The army will kill you by oppression, will they also kill us by accident... .



I hope they survive.

smartmey61:

Second to comment since 1264BC. I SHALL GET THERE SOON.





ha...ftc for sale oo ha...ftc for sale oo

quentin06:





Yes the family is still alive, evidence that they worship at WORD ALIVE CHURCH.

Thank God no life was lost especially in these days of incessant bad news. Thank God no life was lost especially in these days of incessant bad news.

Hope no casualties

Nigeria Military at it again

.

Then what happened after they got rammed?

mykelmeezy:









ha...ftc for sale oo abeg how much abeg how much