Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) (9006 Views)

Lai Mohammed And Wike Hug At AMAA 2016 In Port Harcourt / Obasanjo & Patience Jonathan Hug At The Burial Of Umahi's Mother (Photos) / Robert Mugabe Sleeping At Buhari’s Inauguration: Pic Released By Saharareporters (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









Source: Beef squashed.See the moment when Akeredolu and APC chieftain greeted at Akeredolu's inauguration.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/see-moment-akeredolu-greeted-tinubu-at.html 2 Likes 1 Share

Which kind weird greeting be that?

Jeffrey12:

Which kind weird greeting be that?

The one that causes liepob to emaciate. The one that causes liepob to emaciate. 30 Likes

vedaxcool:





The one that causes liepob to emaciate. sharrap their sharrap their

CROWNWEALTH019:



sharrap their

you mean there... you welcome you mean there... you welcome 30 Likes

Good to see they're mending fence. 2 Likes

.

The beef still remains in their hearts.Them dey yab themselves for inside their mind so.This is a publicity. 3 Likes 1 Share





NO HOMO...its only encouraging tinubu that he go settle am as soon as work start NO HOMO...its only encouraging tinubu that he go settle am as soon as work start 1 Like

Akeredolu should be careful with this guy or he may just be heading to India....if y'all know what i mean 1 Like 1 Share

no no no apostle must hear of this.... 4 Likes

Politicians. 1 Like

Lol. Tinubu ugly no be here. A pictorial representation of our economy condition 1 Like

Nigeria politicians 3 Likes

3 Likes 2 Shares

Ok

Only lazy and foolish young people create strife among politicians. They know how best to settle their differences.

Who's the boss laughter from aketi

What is our business

Only lazy and foolish young people create strife among politicians. They know how best to settle their differences.

Look at those Baba at the left corner, they be like our dilator know the game . He truth is that all of them eat from the same spiritual pot.

Caucus greetings naniii 1 Like

2 ancient thieves in the making

nice drama group 1 Like 1 Share

vedaxcool:





you mean there... you welcome it's "you're welcome"

You're welcome! it's "you're welcome"You're welcome! 1 Like

He be like, Oh boy, you no be Akeredolu again, u be Adagbadolu, see ur white beard. 1 Like

Akeredolu tells Tinubu

Am boss now

You can't bring me down

CROWNWEALTH019:

sharrap their shame on you shame on you 1 Like

Politicians and their ways. 1 Like

Ghayz spotted

ebosie11:

Beef squashed.See the moment when Akeredolu and APC chieftain greeted at Akeredolu's inauguration.

l

Was there ever any beef or it was all part of the game to fool the 200 million mumus? Was there ever any beef or it was all part of the game to fool the 200 million mumus?