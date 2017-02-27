₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by ebosie11(f): 7:42am
Beef squashed.See the moment when Akeredolu and APC chieftain greeted at Akeredolu's inauguration.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/see-moment-akeredolu-greeted-tinubu-at.html
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by Jeffrey12(m): 7:42am
Which kind weird greeting be that?
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by vedaxcool(m): 7:49am
Jeffrey12:
The one that causes liepob to emaciate.
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by CROWNWEALTH019: 8:00am
vedaxcool:sharrap their
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by vedaxcool(m): 8:14am
CROWNWEALTH019:
you mean there... you welcome
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by PassingShot(m): 8:14am
Good to see they're mending fence.
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by Eastwalk: 9:14am
.
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by Dildo(m): 9:41am
The beef still remains in their hearts.Them dey yab themselves for inside their mind so.This is a publicity.
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by GreenMavro: 10:43am
NO HOMO...its only encouraging tinubu that he go settle am as soon as work start
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by LeopardX: 10:44am
Akeredolu should be careful with this guy or he may just be heading to India....if y'all know what i mean
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by talk2archy: 10:44am
no no no apostle must hear of this....
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by hucienda: 10:45am
Politicians.
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by Koval12: 10:45am
Lol. Tinubu ugly no be here. A pictorial representation of our economy condition
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by Araoluwa005(m): 10:45am
Nigeria politicians
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by officialJP: 10:45am
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by tafabaloo(m): 10:45am
Ok
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by NNVanguard(m): 10:46am
Only lazy and foolish young people create strife among politicians. They know how best to settle their differences.
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by Saheed9: 10:46am
Who's the boss laughter from aketi
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by Beehshorp(m): 10:46am
What is our business
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by NNVanguard(m): 10:46am
Only lazy and foolish young people create strife among politicians. They know how best to settle their differences.
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by priceaction: 10:47am
Look at those Baba at the left corner, they be like our dilator know the game . He truth is that all of them eat from the same spiritual pot.
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by Vicolan: 10:47am
Caucus greetings naniii
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by Smoke080: 10:47am
2 ancient thieves in the making
nice drama group
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by cloudyskygrind(m): 10:47am
vedaxcool:it's "you're welcome"
You're welcome!
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by Nairalane: 10:48am
He be like, Oh boy, you no be Akeredolu again, u be Adagbadolu, see ur white beard.
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by Solotango: 10:49am
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by Donald7610: 10:49am
Akeredolu tells Tinubu
Am boss now
You can't bring me down
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by Araoluwa005(m): 10:49am
CROWNWEALTH019:shame on you
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by Pavore9: 10:50am
Politicians and their ways.
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by Soljaboi44(m): 10:50am
Ghayz spotted
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by seguno2: 10:51am
ebosie11:
Was there ever any beef or it was all part of the game to fool the 200 million mumus?
|Re: Akeredolu Gives Tinubu A Hug At His Inauguration (Photo) by Multimega: 10:51am
