₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,363 members, 3,388,877 topics. Date: Monday, 27 February 2017 at 11:27 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) (3182 Views)
|Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by GidiParrot: 7:44am
By Lasgidi Online
A fully loaded PMS container caught fire along the Apapa expressway in Lagos last night.
LRU and LASG Fire Service men responded swiftly to the scene, at the time of filing this report Lasgidi Online could not confirm the number of casualties.
Meanwhile another fully loaded container truck caught fire along Agege Motor Road, Shogunle Bus Stop.
All these Fire incidents happened last night, thank God for LRU and LASG Fire Service.
See more photos below...
http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/02/fully-loaded-pms-container-trucks.html
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by rocknation62(m): 10:52am
wehdone LRU,you guys are doing a great job...more grease to ur elbow. 2day good o,i Hit FTC & my salary still HIT my account#DOUBLE PORTION
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by Flame4chi(m): 10:53am
RIP to the dead
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by chukstino: 10:53am
Sorry
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by SuperBlack: 10:54am
Buhari where are you oO? Come out and receive praises oO.
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:54am
God have mercy
Check my signature for affordable and beautiful window blinds
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by twilliamx: 10:54am
Lagos response unit really impressing me
2 Likes
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by ItsawrapOutfit: 10:54am
May God continually keep us in Jesus name
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by Okundaye4(m): 10:54am
Na wa o. God save us.
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by NameChecker: 10:55am
ok
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by Araoluwa005(m): 10:55am
LORD HAVE MERCY
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by Realdeals(m): 10:55am
The LRU are really trying. Kudos to LASG.
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by EFEJOKU(m): 10:55am
ThankGod for the gift of live
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by Expl0rers: 10:56am
Damn
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by Okundaye4(m): 10:56am
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by shamecurls(m): 10:57am
I love Lagos!
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by stefanweeks: 10:59am
This LRU guys
Am beginning to suspect you o
Anyways Kudos to them
Sorry for the loss
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by lampard01: 10:59am
No be new thing now
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by shamecurls(m): 11:00am
EFEJOKU:
"Life"
1 Like
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by hilariousdammie(m): 11:00am
Why is everywhere looking like yankee
1 Like
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by Kennitrust: 11:00am
Flame4chi:they haven't talk death yet u don dey carry RIP put head.
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by mine85(m): 11:01am
Tanker drivers and dangote trucks, I don't know which kills more
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by Iamwrath: 11:01am
Why did they left it catch fire?
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by AngelicBeing: 11:02am
Health & safety is not taken seriously in Nigeria, when health and safety is breached or compromised, it is a disaster waiting to happen, it is high time, health & safety policies is adhered to seriously, until the law starts to punish tanker drivers / owners , we might not find a lasting solution to issues like this, is Nigeria the only country producing crude oil? why dont we read about this often in other countries, everything is just to make money, money, and more money, why dont we have times for petrol tankers to ply the road and if possible dedicated lanes strictly for such tankers and road marshals in designated areas to monitor compliance? sometimes the vehicle is rickety, no proper checks done, explosion happens, innocent lives are lost, no report and serious action taken to prevent future hazards, it becomes business as usual, what a country
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by jetroolowole: 11:03am
Eeya
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by larrygal(f): 11:05am
Anoda fire outbreak ..happen opposite unilag ,serious fire and i heard it has started burning since midnight
All d shop on that axis r no where to b found
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by Nuel25846(m): 11:11am
All this tankers and trailer if they are not crushing peoples head they must roast people to death.
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by rocknation62(m): 11:14am
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by SuperBlack: 11:16am
Okundaye4:My brother, everything na business, if you want to buy the land is for sale
1 Like
|Re: Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) by okonja(m): 11:18am
Nice development, so Lagos self don dey do like hollywood...abi you know see as that babe lie down inside the ambulance
(0) (Reply)
If You Have Been Granted A 6 Months Uk Visa, Is 2 Years Visa Easier To Collect! / I Want To Knw Hw Much It Takes 2 Travel 2 Thailand / Nigerians In Namibia
Viewing this topic: protouchcakes, Morounofolu, enohorglo(f), jaygee1, omoh17, danaiks(m), spassion, Holamic, jboi08(m), AfonjaGuy, yhemsy62(m), Raphosky, Nonsoco80(m), wckabuoh(m), Queenbalikees(f), gingger(m), evergenuine(m), olalaycon(m) and 59 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13