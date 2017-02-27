Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Container Truck On Fire Along Apapa Expressway And Agege Motor Road (pics) (3182 Views)

A fully loaded PMS container caught fire along the Apapa expressway in Lagos last night.



LRU and LASG Fire Service men responded swiftly to the scene, at the time of filing this report Lasgidi Online could not confirm the number of casualties.







Meanwhile another fully loaded container truck caught fire along Agege Motor Road, Shogunle Bus Stop.



All these Fire incidents happened last night, thank God for LRU and LASG Fire Service.



See more photos below...









wehdone LRU,you guys are doing a great job...more grease to ur elbow. 2day good o,i Hit FTC & my salary still HIT my account#DOUBLE PORTION

RIP to the dead

Sorry

Buhari where are you oO? Come out and receive praises oO.

God have mercy



Lagos response unit really impressing me 2 Likes

May God continually keep us in Jesus name

Na wa o. God save us.

LORD HAVE MERCY

The LRU are really trying. Kudos to LASG.

ThankGod for the gift of live

This LRU guys



Sorry for the loss

EFEJOKU:

ThankGod for the gift of live



"Life" "Life" 1 Like

Why is everywhere looking like yankee 1 Like

Flame4chi:

RIP to the dead

they haven't talk death yet u don dey carry RIP put head. they haven't talk death yet u don dey carry RIP put head.

Tanker drivers and dangote trucks, I don't know which kills more

Why did they left it catch fire?

Health & safety is not taken seriously in Nigeria, when health and safety is breached or compromised, it is a disaster waiting to happen, it is high time, health & safety policies is adhered to seriously, until the law starts to punish tanker drivers / owners , we might not find a lasting solution to issues like this, is Nigeria the only country producing crude oil? why dont we read about this often in other countries, everything is just to make money, money, and more money, why dont we have times for petrol tankers to ply the road and if possible dedicated lanes strictly for such tankers and road marshals in designated areas to monitor compliance? sometimes the vehicle is rickety, no proper checks done, explosion happens, innocent lives are lost, no report and serious action taken to prevent future hazards, it becomes business as usual, what a country

Anoda fire outbreak ..happen opposite unilag ,serious fire and i heard it has started burning since midnight





All d shop on that axis r no where to b found

All this tankers and trailer if they are not crushing peoples head they must roast people to death.

My brother, everything na business, if you want to buy the land is for sale My brother, everything na business, if you want to buy the land is for sale 1 Like