|Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by WhiteHouseNaija: 3:59pm
Former banker, Aisha Shettima Nur has been declared wanted by EFCC for money laundering.
Read the statement from EFCC after the cut...
"WANTED BY EFCC AISHA SHETTIMA NUR (aka YAGANA IBRAHIM BUKAR)
The public is hereby notified that Aisha Shettima Nur is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for money laundering.
On November 14, 2016, Nur, a former banker, was convicted (in absentia) on a ten count charge of money laundering. Investigations had revealed that the convict laundered monies which were the proceeds of crime through the accounts of her siblings and daughter, as well as through the purchase of vehicles and stocking of a provision shop.
While the cases were ongoing at both the Federal and State High Courts, the convict had jumped bail, consequent upon which judges of both courts issued bench warrants for her arrest.
Unfortunately, all efforts to arrest her by the Commission proved abortive, resulting in suspended sentencing until the convict is apprehended.
The fair-skinned fugitive is 37 years old and 5.4 feet tall. She hails from Maiduguri, Borno State and is fluent in Hausa, Kanuri and English languages. Her last known address is No 1, Umar Galadima Street, Kawo, Kano
Anybody with useful information as to her whereabouts should contact the Commission in its Enugu, Ibadan, Kano, Lagos, Maiduguri, Gombe, Port Harcourt and Abuja offices or through these numbers 0809 3322 644 (0809 EFCC NIG), 0818 3322 644 (0818 EFCC NIG); its e-mail address: info@efccnigeria.org or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies."
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by saaedlee: 4:05pm
She's in London,
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by vedaxcool(m): 4:08pm
@defenders of thieves one of your members need your assistance
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Davash222(m): 4:09pm
And I was told women with hijab are saints
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Keneking: 4:11pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Promantwo(m): 4:11pm
hmm Efcc what abt SGF?
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by jdaymonday55: 4:13pm
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by siddoggg(m): 4:15pm
Hiding under the hijab to commit all manner of atrocities...God is watching
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Day11(m): 4:18pm
See her innocent face.
Spit
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by AngelicBeing: 4:20pm
Davash222:Hian, for where, behind the veil is the den of wickedness, rottenness, vile & corruption, oya EFCC do your work
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by yomi007k(m): 4:23pm
AngelicBeing:
No be lie. Dont judge a book by its cover.
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by AngelicBeing: 4:24pm
yomi007k:1000 likes
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by WhiteHouseNaija: 4:38pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by samfuntua: 4:40pm
That woman is inside one Alhaji bashiga house
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by FriendChoice(m): 4:48pm
Thank You Buhari. Your labour will never be in vain.
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Goodlyhrt(m): 5:47pm
But why are most looters from the north?
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Olateef(m): 6:07pm
Okay o
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by unclezuma: 6:08pm
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by blackboy(m): 6:08pm
Leave Mata. Something is just not right. Jumped bail?
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by burkingx: 6:09pm
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Wiseandtrue(f): 6:10pm
Hmmmmmm so they too sabi ..... l
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by hernandson(m): 6:10pm
nawa OK hijab, dat one na packaging
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by TheBlessedMAN(m): 6:11pm
Hmm.. Just came to check maybe her pics corresponds with the Aishat that failed to return my pencil wic i borrow her 16yrs ago in Jss3..
*checking*
*checking closely* Am out.. Not her! Gudluck finding her
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by Pasidon(m): 6:11pm
OK.. The Northerners are all corrupt from all angles
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by highrise07(m): 6:11pm
whistleblowers..........
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by kuljustiz(f): 6:12pm
but she isn't a politician
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by kaykay1980: 6:12pm
Make dem first give me recharge care make i use to call them incase if I see her. And make dem go look for her at the bedroom of commander of BH
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by gozzlin: 6:14pm
Abeg make una leave this innocent woman. When you have finished arresting Amaechi, IBB, Abu Kyari, Bola Tinubu, etc, then you can come for this cute lady.
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by burkingx: 6:14pm
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by TheBlessedMAN(m): 6:14pm
Money is the root of all evils- so says the Bible..
And likewise.. NORTHERNERS are the root of all Nigeria's problems - so says Theblessedman..
|Re: Aisha Shettima Nur Wanted By EFCC (Photo) by DollarAngel(m): 6:15pm
Am begining to fear Hijab Women oooooo
