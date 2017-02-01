.... Gosh, op just brought back sad memories *sniffs*



God knew I hated maths with all my life! I remember the day (in SS1) my unforgiving maths uncle trashed me 6 strokes of the cane for not doing my assignment. Egbon just squeeze my trouser join bumbum finish...



..I scratched my buttocks like mad after any stroke landed. The whole class was reeling in laughter... And then my trouser come just go tear join at the 4th stroke.



Choi! I didn't come to school for the next 1 week. I came back and the idiot uncle said he was going to flog me 6 strokes for everyday I missed. Shuó see wahala o! Like person cannor take sabbatical in peace again?



I no gréé this time o. I cease the cane and he had to take me to the principal.



Maths being ruining the lives of many people since 1934.



