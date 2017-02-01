₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by todaynewsreview: 4:09pm
What was yours?
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by todaynewsreview: 4:10pm
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by Davash222(m): 4:13pm
Hehehehe
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by talk2archy: 6:27pm
Fail all and chop the whole cane
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by babyfaceafrica: 6:27pm
Why are most maths teachers men sef?....very wicked bunch especially primary and secondary school...is it a requirement that you must be wicked and be a man to teach maths in government schools?
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by frankobaba(m): 6:27pm
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by Epositive(m): 6:27pm
i had only one competitor in maths when i was in school
#positivevibes
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by kman1090: 6:27pm
Lol
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by ikbnice(m): 6:27pm
I'm sure most of the students that submitted failed.... Next you see the teacher going to the class like this. Tell me how students will understand mathematics out of fear.
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by Kelvinprinzyy(m): 6:27pm
Lol, maths was something else then
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by Arsenalholic(m): 6:27pm
.... Gosh, op just brought back sad memories *sniffs*
God knew I hated maths with all my life! I remember the day (in SS1) my unforgiving maths uncle trashed me 6 strokes of the cane for not doing my assignment. Egbon just squeeze my trouser join bumbum finish...
..I scratched my buttocks like mad after any stroke landed. The whole class was reeling in laughter... And then my trouser come just go tear join at the 4th stroke.
Choi! I didn't come to school for the next 1 week. I came back and the idiot uncle said he was going to flog me 6 strokes for everyday I missed. Shuó see wahala o! Like person cannor take sabbatical in peace again?
I no gréé this time o. I cease the cane and he had to take me to the principal.
Maths being ruining the lives of many people since 1934.
And then there is always that set of spermatozao who behave like the guy below...
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by oluwafreshkid(m): 6:28pm
This shiit is funny asf.... Happened always during my pry and sec school days.
But the truth is, it's very wrong. It affects students psychologically. Then, when master Sunday gave us maths test, all I gun for is to scale above average to escape his beating.
I wonder why they beat us gaan sef.... Shebi it is my score. Hanhan..... Person cannot even fail maths in peace again?
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by balancediet(m): 6:28pm
Lools
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by ogabomboi: 6:28pm
i can relate
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by olaskul(m): 6:28pm
Kikikikikiki
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by ajuwarhodes(f): 6:28pm
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by WhereIsBuhari: 6:29pm
Na to jump window commot for class.
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by Bossforeva: 6:29pm
Lol. I remember Mr. Ohajimkpo that taught us Further Maths in Secondary School. If he ask a question, and no answer it hot 6 at the back for everybody. You don't allow your Pen slip and fall to the ground. That's my only remembrance of 50 human beings in a place breathing but as silent as the dead.
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by oloriLFC(f): 6:29pm
He should be prepared to kill cos I know i'll top the list
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by LAFO(f): 6:29pm
I used to dislike and fail maths.
Until Mr Kareem came to our school.
He started taking us in SSS2 or so, I loved mathematics and started doin well.
Thanks Alhaji Abdulkareem.
St Anthony's Secondary School Ilorin
The man can flog the whole of Nairaland sha
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by TheBlessedMAN(m): 6:29pm
The distance between Maths and those Student sitting at the back of the class is longer than river Niger
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by Jxtmayor(m): 6:30pm
And then flog the hell outta you according to the number of failed questions.. I don't even know what is going through the maths teacher mind.. For im mind he is the actor for the action film.
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by Epositive(m): 6:30pm
babyfaceafrica:
maths students need iron hand...., that's why men (maths teacher) remains the best option
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by Jacksparr0w127: 6:30pm
Hahahaha I can relate
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by sod09(m): 6:30pm
if u miss 1 dats 2strokes of cain....
i used to miss 5 outta 10
im average
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by lafean20: 6:30pm
Chai!!! No b small matter oo...lol
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by mauricerex: 6:30pm
I was always a victim of those tiny branches....i chop am die sha
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by fejikudz(m): 6:31pm
LOL
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by avicenna1(m): 6:31pm
lol
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by therealwajo: 6:32pm
Hmmm...reminds me of Mr Micheal Atansuyi, my maths teacher in JSS2 at FGC Idoani. Unforgettable.
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by emror4u(m): 6:33pm
Choiii.... I can sure relate
|Re: When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) by esthel(f): 6:33pm
na die o, i would have cried my eyes out b4 he leaves the staff room sef
