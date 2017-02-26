₦airaland Forum

FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by realjoker(m): 4:21pm


The Federal Government has approved the appointment of five new Directors and one General Manager for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).


The new directors and their designations are as follows:-

Group Captain Edem Oyo-Ita (Director of Air Transport Regulations, DATR).
Ahmed Abbas Sanusi (Director, Human Resources and Administration, DHR & ADMIN).
Bilikisu Adamu Sani, (Director of Finance and Accounts, DFA).
Odunowo Tayyib Adetunji (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, DAAS).
Engr.Ita Awak, (Director of Airworthiness Standards, DAWS).
Lawrence Mathew Kwajok, (General Manager, Air Navigational Standards,ANS)



According to a statement by General Manager, Public Relations, Sam Adurogboye, all appointments are with immediate effect.
Prompt News recalls that 10 directors were sacked last week but two of them were later recalled.

Also, last week Friday, three new directors and a general manager were appointed for the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.
It was gathered that appointment of new directors aimed at repositioning the two key agencies in the aviation sector for efficiency.

Recall that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Thursday evening paid unscheduled visit to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, during which he inspected facilities including toilets.

https://www.today.ng/business/transport/265599/fed-govt-appoints-5-directors-general-manager-ncaa
Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by saaedlee: 4:22pm
5% follow?
Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by Keneking: 4:32pm
But where is lalasticlala sef cool

A dissection:

Group Captain Edem Oyo-Ita (Director of Air Transport Regulations, DATR). = South / Christian
Ahmed Abbas Sanusi (Director, Human Resources and Administration, DHR & ADMIN). = North/ Muslim
Bilikisu Adamu Sani, (Director of Finance and Accounts, DFA). = North / Muslim
Odunowo Tayyib Adetunji (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, DAAS). = South / Muslim
Engr.Ita Awak, (Director of Airworthiness Standards, DAWS). = North & South / Unknown (maybe traditional worshipper)
Lawrence Mathew Kwajok, (General Manager, Air Navigational Standards,ANS) = North/ Christian

So even Professor Osinbajo believes in this UP NORTH philosophy..

UP NORTH grin grin grin

Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by Guseh(m): 4:40pm
Make i first finish my game before checking their names.

Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by realjoker(m): 4:49pm
Keneking:
But where is lalasticlala sef cool

A dissection:

Group Captain Edem Oyo-Ita (Director of Air Transport Regulations, DATR). = South / Christian
Ahmed Abbas Sanusi (Director, Human Resources and Administration, DHR & ADMIN). = North/ Muslim
Bilikisu Adamu Sani, (Director of Finance and Accounts, DFA). = North / Muslim
Odunowo Tayyib Adetunji (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, DAAS). = South / Muslim

Engr.Ita Awak, (Director of Airworthiness Standards, DAWS). = North / Unknown (maybe traditional worshipper)
Lawrence Mathew Kwajok, (General Manager, Air Navigational Standards,ANS) = North/ Christian

So even Professor Osinbajo believes in this UP NORTH philosophy..

UP NORTH grin grin grin
When did North start naming their children Ita?. Bigotry has taken common sense away from you.

Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by AngelicBeing: 4:56pm
realjoker:
When did North start naming their children Ita?. Bigotry has taken common sense away from you.
grin grin

Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by courage89(m): 5:01pm
Keneking:
But where is lalasticlala sef cool

A dissection:

Group Captain Edem Oyo-Ita (Director of Air Transport Regulations, DATR). = South / Christian
Ahmed Abbas Sanusi (Director, Human Resources and Administration, DHR & ADMIN). = North/ Muslim
Bilikisu Adamu Sani, (Director of Finance and Accounts, DFA). = North / Muslim
Odunowo Tayyib Adetunji (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, DAAS). = South / Muslim
Engr.Ita Awak, (Director of Airworthiness Standards, DAWS). = North / Unknown (maybe traditional worshipper)
Lawrence Mathew Kwajok, (General Manager, Air Navigational Standards,ANS) = North/ Christian

So even Professor Osinbajo believes in this UP NORTH philosophy..

UP NORTH grin grin grin

Why question their region/ethnicity and religion? Why not question their competency and character?

Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by Firgemachar: 5:11pm
Keneking:
But where is lalasticlala sef cool

A dissection:

Group Captain Edem Oyo-Ita (Director of Air Transport Regulations, DATR). = South / Christian
Ahmed Abbas Sanusi (Director, Human Resources and Administration, DHR & ADMIN). = North/ Muslim
Bilikisu Adamu Sani, (Director of Finance and Accounts, DFA). = North / Muslim
Odunowo Tayyib Adetunji (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, DAAS). = South / Muslim
Engr.Ita Awak, (Director of Airworthiness Standards, DAWS). = North / Unknown (maybe traditional worshipper)
Lawrence Mathew Kwajok, (General Manager, Air Navigational Standards,ANS) = North/ Christian

So even Professor Osinbajo believes in this UP NORTH philosophy..

UP NORTH grin grin grin

Yorubas bear Abbas and Sanusi

Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by seunmsg(m): 5:15pm
Keneking:
But where is lalasticlala sef cool

A dissection:

Group Captain Edem Oyo-Ita (Director of Air Transport Regulations, DATR). = South / Christian
Ahmed Abbas Sanusi (Director, Human Resources and Administration, DHR & ADMIN). = North/ Muslim
Bilikisu Adamu Sani, (Director of Finance and Accounts, DFA). = North / Muslim
Odunowo Tayyib Adetunji (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, DAAS). = South / Muslim
Engr.Ita Awak, (Director of Airworthiness Standards, DAWS). = North / Unknown (maybe traditional worshipper)
Lawrence Mathew Kwajok, (General Manager, Air Navigational Standards,ANS) = North/ Christian

So even Professor Osinbajo believes in this UP NORTH philosophy..

UP NORTH grin grin grin

It's Awak is very likely to be from Akwa Ibom.

Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by SweetBoyFriend(m): 6:21pm
Hg
Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by DollarAngel(m): 6:22pm
Any Hope for Naija, Is Buhari back?, Can we have steady Light?, Can corruption be alleviated?, Can there be unity in diversity?.

Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by Olateef(m): 6:22pm
Nice one
Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by konora: 6:23pm
saaedlee:
5% follow?
no ?

Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by ovokooo: 6:23pm
Have Igbos been given Biafra already because i rarely see Igbo names in these appointments.

Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by checkolatunji: 6:24pm
DollarAngel:
Any Hope for Naija, Is Buhari back?, Can we have steady Light?, Can corruption be alleviated?, Can there be unity in diversity?.


Bet why?
Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by nextprince: 6:24pm
And the northernisation continues. Liepods right now

Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by sdindan: 6:26pm
Buhari just flashed me now.

1 Like

Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by nextprince: 6:26pm
ovokooo:
Have Igbos been given Biafra already because i rarely see Igbo names in these appointments.

They are just 5%, very insignificant.

Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by Agimor(m): 6:27pm
There is no appointment that is being done in this Bubu regime that doesn't include Northerners, make we just leave the country for them.

Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by EazyMoh(m): 6:27pm
NCAN
Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by SmartMugu: 6:27pm
None of my business. My name is not there.
Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by OkoYibo: 6:27pm
realjoker:
When did North start naming their children Ita?. Bigotry has taken common sense away from you.

That guy use an unenlightened dunce. He called a SS name as belonging to the north. Igbos are usually well travelled and educated, he must be one local boy stealing chickens in the village.

Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by UNIZIK1stSon: 6:28pm
Welldone!
Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by deflover(m): 6:29pm
courage89:


Why question their region/ethnicity and religion? Why not question their competency and character?

Yes why should he
Same wey most security chief in Nigeria are northerners
Guess it doesn't matter as long as they can do the job of helping Fulani herdsmen kill us all

Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by farous(m): 6:29pm
.....and no igbo ?. Issorit!

Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by OkoYibo: 6:31pm
Keneking:
But where is lalasticlala sef cool

A dissection:

Engr.Ita Awak, (Director of Airworthiness Standards, DAWS). = North & South / Unknown (maybe traditional worshipper)

So even Professor Osinbajo believes in this UP NORTH philosophy..

UP NORTH grin grin grin

Your problem is not just that you are stupid, you are also zealous in your stupidity.

Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by shaddoww: 6:32pm
Wen it comes to d South, we see ourselves as South-East, south-west n South-south but wen it comes to d North, we only want to see dem as one.

Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by Amarabae(f): 6:32pm
The constant act of sidelining Igbos at the national appointment is a cause for concern to all lovers of One Nigeria.

Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by Adonkia(m): 6:33pm
Keneking:
But where is lalasticlala sef cool

A dissection:

Group Captain Edem Oyo-Ita (Director of Air Transport Regulations, DATR). = South / Christian
Ahmed Abbas Sanusi (Director, Human Resources and Administration, DHR & ADMIN). = North/ Muslim
Bilikisu Adamu Sani, (Director of Finance and Accounts, DFA). = North / Muslim
Odunowo Tayyib Adetunji (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, DAAS). = South / Muslim
Engr.Ita Awak, (Director of Airworthiness Standards, DAWS). = North & South / Unknown (maybe traditional worshipper)
Lawrence Mathew Kwajok, (General Manager, Air Navigational Standards,ANS) = North/ Christian

So even Professor Osinbajo believes in this UP NORTH philosophy..

UP NORTH grin grin grin
how is Ita Awak North South?

Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by pasol4real(m): 6:35pm
courage89:


Why question their region/ethnicity and religion? Why not question their competency and character?
This is how we started,i mean the genesis of our reccession n general backwardness been experienced in this regime ,bubu kept appointing abokiiis n spairingly afonjas ,ignoring the So called 5% .
When we complained u gave us this frivolous line of competency above geographical spread.
I hope it is now clear to u ppl that the most competent tribe were not given the Jobs.
Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by Everblazinggg(f): 6:37pm
I use to believe in one Nigeria but not anymore...this joined experiment has failed to work and will never work. Nigeria should be divided peacefully.

Re: FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For NCAA by Amarabae(f): 6:41pm
Everblazinggg:
I use to believe in one Nigeria but not anymore...this joined experiment has failed to work and will never work. Nigeria should be divided peacefully.
my sister, Tribalism is real out there.
Igbophobia and Niger Delta oil are the two things holding the fragile foundation of One Nigeria.

