The Federal Government has approved the appointment of five new Directors and one General Manager for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).





The new directors and their designations are as follows:-



Group Captain Edem Oyo-Ita (Director of Air Transport Regulations, DATR).

Ahmed Abbas Sanusi (Director, Human Resources and Administration, DHR & ADMIN).

Bilikisu Adamu Sani, (Director of Finance and Accounts, DFA).

Odunowo Tayyib Adetunji (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, DAAS).

Engr.Ita Awak, (Director of Airworthiness Standards, DAWS).

Lawrence Mathew Kwajok, (General Manager, Air Navigational Standards,ANS)







According to a statement by General Manager, Public Relations, Sam Adurogboye, all appointments are with immediate effect.

Prompt News recalls that 10 directors were sacked last week but two of them were later recalled.



Also, last week Friday, three new directors and a general manager were appointed for the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.

It was gathered that appointment of new directors aimed at repositioning the two key agencies in the aviation sector for efficiency.



Recall that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Thursday evening paid unscheduled visit to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, during which he inspected facilities including toilets.



https://www.today.ng/business/transport/265599/fed-govt-appoints-5-directors-general-manager-ncaa

5% follow?





A dissection:



Group Captain Edem Oyo-Ita (Director of Air Transport Regulations, DATR). = South / Christian

Ahmed Abbas Sanusi (Director, Human Resources and Administration, DHR & ADMIN). = North/ Muslim

Bilikisu Adamu Sani, (Director of Finance and Accounts, DFA). = North / Muslim

Odunowo Tayyib Adetunji (Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, DAAS). = South / Muslim

Engr.Ita Awak, (Director of Airworthiness Standards, DAWS). = North & South / Unknown (maybe traditional worshipper)

Lawrence Mathew Kwajok, (General Manager, Air Navigational Standards,ANS) = North/ Christian



So even Professor Osinbajo believes in this UP NORTH philosophy..



Make i first finish my game before checking their names. 2 Likes

UP NORTH When did North start naming their children Ita?. Bigotry has taken common sense away from you. When did North start naming their children Ita?. Bigotry has taken common sense away from you. 31 Likes

Why question their region/ethnicity and religion? Why not question their competency and character? Why question their region/ethnicity and religion? Why not question their competency and character? 17 Likes

Yorubas bear Abbas and Sanusi Yorubas bear Abbas and Sanusi 10 Likes

It's Awak is very likely to be from Akwa Ibom. It's Awak is very likely to be from Akwa Ibom. 9 Likes

Any Hope for Naija, Is Buhari back?, Can we have steady Light?, Can corruption be alleviated?, Can there be unity in diversity?. 1 Like

Nice one

Have Igbos been given Biafra already because i rarely see Igbo names in these appointments. 4 Likes 1 Share

And the northernisation continues. Liepods right now 3 Likes 1 Share

Buhari just flashed me now. 1 Like

There is no appointment that is being done in this Bubu regime that doesn't include Northerners, make we just leave the country for them. 1 Like

Welldone!

.....and no igbo ?. Issorit! 1 Like

Wen it comes to d South, we see ourselves as South-East, south-west n South-south but wen it comes to d North, we only want to see dem as one. 5 Likes

The constant act of sidelining Igbos at the national appointment is a cause for concern to all lovers of One Nigeria. 2 Likes

I use to believe in one Nigeria but not anymore...this joined experiment has failed to work and will never work. Nigeria should be divided peacefully. 3 Likes