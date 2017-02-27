₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by Triton1996(m): 6:39pm
Frontline social commentator and critic, Femi Fani Kayode thrown another bombshell which revealed that the planes which hover over the demolished synagogue building was the major cause of the collapse. In his post today on Facebook he stated categorically that , “The truth about the mysterious plane that hovered over Prophet TB Joshua’s Church before it collapsed and killed 126 people will soon be out.
I’m still doing the research before writing and it is blowing my mind. One thing is clear-the plane brought down the building and the target was TB Joshua and his great success.
This was an evil and cruel act and I intend to expose those that were behind it.”
http://www.saharaweeklyng.com/one-thing-is-clear-the-plane-brought-down-the-synagogue-building-and-the-target-was-tb-joshua-femi-fani-kayode-reveals/
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by CROWNWEALTH019: 6:41pm
How i wan take defend FFK now
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by shukuokukobambi: 6:42pm
I must confess broda Femi Fani Kayode has truly lost it
What is this? Has he become mouth piece to TB too?!! This man is truly not well
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by babyfaceafrica: 6:43pm
Ffk is sick
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by SalamRushdie: 6:44pm
FFK I am one of the people that understand you small in this country but don't go down this road because it will make me see you as an idiot
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by temodent(m): 6:49pm
FFK has finally lost it, he has removed any iota of doubt from those saying the treatment/rehabilitation he underwent in Ghana is incomplete. And funny enough he is actually looking for ways of being given something, his likes can rarely survive outside of Government patronage.
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by seunmsg(m): 6:51pm
And the holy spirit cannot reveal this fact before hand to TB Joshua until the deed was done and 126 lives lost.
TB Joshua sees irrelevant events such as the club that will win the champions league but cannot see and avert successfully the impending attack on his church. Nonsense.
As for FFK, he's just seeking attention as usual. He comes up with crappy post after smoking wet grass. He should be ignored.
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by Goke7: 6:54pm
My nigga has gone gaga again
The lie wey talk say osinbajo no carry gej call no sell wella so the slowpoke has to spin another one to boost market. Were oloshi omo
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by omenkaLives: 6:54pm
I think FFK changed his cocaine supplier.
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by omenkaLives: 6:55pm
Goke7:
Even his LiePob slaves would be scratching their heads thinking how difficult it would be to defend this one.
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by bantudra: 6:57pm
haaaaa!....
funny funny kayode is back...
who let the dog out??...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GqMNUPx3MJM
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by Nigerdeltaboi(m): 7:01pm
I don't understand how an air force C-130 plane doing donut flight crash a building ooo FFK is quarter smart
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by arewafederation: 7:02pm
omenkaLives:
See one of them below...
CROWNWEALTH019:
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by omenkaLives: 7:05pm
arewafederation:I said it!
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by Ovamboland(m): 7:10pm
Who switched FFK's wrap?
I hope his one-year old son is not already infected with this thing
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by obailala(m): 7:10pm
The psychopath has picked his pen again. But strangely this time, it isn't about Buhari or Apc or Fulani or Muslims or Northerners; it is about TB Joshua being assassinated by a hovering plane. But then again who knows? he may just find a way to link that plane and the building collapse to Buhari and Fulani-Muslim fundamentalists trying to kill a Christian strong man. I hail!
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by DozieInc(m): 7:11pm
This matter strong.
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by Adminisher: 7:17pm
So em.. dis maeen gaeen una tok say him go Cambridge university ABI?
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by OlujobaSamuel: 7:38pm
ffk is fantasticallyfuckingkrazy. that's my final answer.
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by modath(f): 7:46pm
Ovamboland:
OlujobaSamuel:
EPIC!!
Goke7:
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by modath(f): 7:48pm
omenkaLives:
The freakingkrazykoon don gii dem werk, case in point?
CROWNWEALTH019:
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by Anago5000: 8:53pm
shukuokukobambi:. Yoruba Muslim, make use of ur brain nau, upon the big Connie head wey you get. tufiakwa
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by lebienconnu: 9:08pm
can you imagine boda Femi and anti Kemi together as husband and wife? they will make a very nice couple.
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by sylviaeo(f): 9:16pm
I'm waiting for d result of your investigation. Dats all I can say for now. It might sound stupid but there might b a grain of truth in it. If they can bomb IDP camp n boldly say they tot it was bokoharam's camp, d blood sucking demons in aso rock can do worse. Remember d juiciest mushrooms r found in filthy places
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by phyllosilicate(m): 9:16pm
It was in fact a fighter jet. the pilot dropped 100 missiles on the the building.
FFK took the picture of the plane. But he is still researching if he took the picture in his dream or in real life.
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by 0b10010011: 9:17pm
FFK is dumb!
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by Category1: 9:17pm
Ff
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by Xaddy(m): 9:17pm
FFK wants to use religion as the bedrock of his political career. Anybody that falls for it is VERY, VERY, VERY DUMB...
Don't be sensational, just think... For once... THINK
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by oglalasioux(m): 9:17pm
FFK has lost it!
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by veacea: 9:18pm
FFK
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by UnknownT: 9:18pm
Shama Malinga, research will take time. It will be faster if Joshua shares a prophesy concerning the collapse
|Re: 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK by rhames: 9:18pm
When a mad man throw stones at you,do not reply the assault. Rather look for ways to put him in an asylum.[size=8pt][/size]\\\
