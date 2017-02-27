Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 'The Plane that Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK (13430 Views)

I’m still doing the research before writing and it is blowing my mind. One thing is clear-the plane brought down the building and the target was TB Joshua and his great success.







This was an evil and cruel act and I intend to expose those that were behind it.”



Frontline social commentator and critic, Femi Fani Kayode thrown another bombshell which revealed that the planes which hover over the demolished synagogue building was the major cause of the collapse. In his post today on Facebook he stated categorically that , "The truth about the mysterious plane that hovered over Prophet TB Joshua's Church before it collapsed and killed 126 people will soon be out.I'm still doing the research before writing and it is blowing my mind. One thing is clear-the plane brought down the building and the target was TB Joshua and his great success.This was an evil and cruel act and I intend to expose those that were behind it."

What is this? Has he become mouth piece to TB too?!! This man is truly not well I must confess broda Femi Fani Kayode has truly lost itWhat is this? Has he become mouth piece to TB too?!! This man is truly not well 39 Likes 2 Shares

Ffk is sick 7 Likes

FFK I am one of the people that understand you small in this country but don't go down this road because it will make me see you as an idiot 36 Likes

FFK has finally lost it, he has removed any iota of doubt from those saying the treatment/rehabilitation he underwent in Ghana is incomplete. And funny enough he is actually looking for ways of being given something, his likes can rarely survive outside of Government patronage. 20 Likes 1 Share

And the holy spirit cannot reveal this fact before hand to TB Joshua until the deed was done and 126 lives lost.



TB Joshua sees irrelevant events such as the club that will win the champions league but cannot see and avert successfully the impending attack on his church. Nonsense.



As for FFK, he's just seeking attention as usual. He comes up with crappy post after smoking wet grass. He should be ignored. 26 Likes 1 Share





The lie wey talk say osinbajo no carry gej call no sell wella so the slowpoke has to spin another one to boost market. Were oloshi omo My nigga has gone gaga againThe lie wey talk say osinbajo no carry gej call no sell wella so the slowpoke has to spin another one to boost market. Were oloshi omo 10 Likes 1 Share

I think FFK changed his cocaine supplier. 26 Likes 2 Shares

Even his LiePob slaves would be scratching their heads thinking how difficult it would be to defend this one. Even his LiePob slaves would be scratching their heads thinking how difficult it would be to defend this one. 13 Likes 1 Share





funny funny kayode is back...



who let the dog out??...





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GqMNUPx3MJM haaaaa!....funny funny kayode is back...who let the dog out??... 5 Likes

FFK is quarter smart I don't understand how an air force C-130 plane doing donut flight crash a building oooFFK is quarter smart 3 Likes

See one of them below...



How i wan take defend FFK now See one of them below... 5 Likes

I said it! I said it! 2 Likes 1 Share

Who switched FFK's wrap?



I hope his one-year old son is not already infected with this thing 6 Likes 1 Share

The psychopath has picked his pen again. But strangely this time, it isn't about Buhari or Apc or Fulani or Muslims or Northerners; it is about TB Joshua being assassinated by a hovering plane. But then again who knows? he may just find a way to link that plane and the building collapse to Buhari and Fulani-Muslim fundamentalists trying to kill a Christian strong man. I hail! 12 Likes 2 Shares

This matter strong. 5 Likes

So em.. dis maeen gaeen una tok say him go Cambridge university ABI? 3 Likes

ffk is fantasticallyfuckingkrazy. that's my final answer. 3 Likes 1 Share

EPIC!! 3 Likes

The freakingkrazykoon don gii dem werk, case in point?





How i wan take defend FFK now The freakingkrazykoon don gii dem werk, case in point? 3 Likes 1 Share

What is this? Has he become mouth piece to TB too?!! This man is truly not well . Yoruba Muslim, make use of ur brain nau, upon the big Connie head wey you get. tufiakwa . Yoruba Muslim, make use of ur brain nau, upon the big Connie head wey you get. tufiakwa 1 Like

can you imagine boda Femi and anti Kemi together as husband and wife? they will make a very nice couple. 4 Likes

I'm waiting for d result of your investigation. Dats all I can say for now. It might sound stupid but there might b a grain of truth in it. If they can bomb IDP camp n boldly say they tot it was bokoharam's camp, d blood sucking demons in aso rock can do worse. Remember d juiciest mushrooms r found in filthy places 2 Likes

It was in fact a fighter jet. the pilot dropped 100 missiles on the the building.



FFK wants to use religion as the bedrock of his political career. Anybody that falls for it is VERY, VERY, VERY DUMB...



Don't be sensational, just think... For once... THINK 3 Likes

FFK has lost it! 1 Like

FFK 1 Like 1 Share

Shama Malinga, research will take time. It will be faster if Joshua shares a prophesy concerning the collapse Shama Malinga, research will take time. It will be faster if Joshua shares a prophesy concerning the collapse 2 Likes