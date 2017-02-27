Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC (1084 Views)

Now I know that one of the problem of exportation in Nigeria is caused by people or agency that are supposed to be supporting entrepreneurs.



My sister and I visited NAFDAC office to make enquiry on cost of exporting foodstuff like Egusi, Ogbono and other native foodstuff.



She has already package these foodstuff in a sack but was told to make enquiry at NAFDAC first.



We got there and we waited for about 30 minutes before they called us. She began to narrate her plans and asked how much it will cost to be given license.



The lady said the license will cost her N50 million for a start, imagine a business that the capital is not even up to N10 Million. These made my sister to rain abuses on the lady because she was so shocked on such exorbitant amount for a start.



Another man came out which I believe is in higher position than the lady we first met and invited us to his office. After we narrated what led to the drama, he smiled and said "She didn't even give you the right price, you will be charged N100 million for it". Just imagine.



This is how entrepreneurs are discouraged to do business abroad and they expect Nigeria to move forward.



I want to know if what these NAFDAC staff charged us is reality or just obvious exploitation?

N100M are you exporting crude oil, Please can you drop names and location of the office you visited, if possible officer that told you this for possible follow up, you don't know what this your report can do for other prospective entrepreneurs, am an entrepreneur and have dealt with Nafdac before and honestly am very satisfied with the staff behavior here in Kaduna.

When I wanted to start my bakery their coodinator gave me guide from start to finish and I was only charged official fee of about,N32k for registration



When I wanted to start my bakery their coodinator gave me guide from start to finish and I was only charged official fee of about,N32k for registration

This is are the simple mistake most newbies makes when they want to start exportation.Normally you are suppose to visit those agency before you proceed on your business but according what you narrated here those staff wanted extort you maybe just the way you present your business proposal.This is reason you need a credible freight forwarder who will be in position to arrange all your export documents.

According to you,the kind of exportation you about to venture is still mini exportation.

If you want to export your products without azle,kindly contact us at MYINTEG EXPRESS SERVICES

Call/Whatsapp 08088759163

We will gladly work you through.

N100M are you exporting crude oil , Please can you drop names and location of the office you visited, if possible officer that told you this for possible follow up, you don't know what this your report can do for other prospective entrepreneurs, am an entrepreneur and have dealt with Nafdac before and honestly am very satisfied with the staff behavior here in Kaduna.

When I wanted to start my bakery their coodinator gave me guide from start to finish and I was only charged official fee of about,N32k for registration



When I wanted to start my bakery their coodinator gave me guide from start to finish and I was only charged official fee of about,N32k for registration





Now I have completely given up in Nigeria.. turning up for and, into Yahoo yahoo.. since these people intention is not really to help us. you don't have a rich relation to help you with financing to start up after the school and failed promise of job by the so called government, now you decide to use local material or start on your own but they are discouraging you.. what nonsense a country is this..

Name of nafdac office visited or I don't believe it...

No one can just call 100million like that in this recession....



Ordinary Egusi N100m, maybe they gave you the price for exporting the other item that looks like Egusi

Export fees should be cheap to encourage exportation. What's wrong with Nigeria?

Abeg tell your sister to make use of the whistle blower platform, its meant for similar case too.

N100M are you exporting crude oil, Please can you drop names and location of the office you you visited, if possible officer that told you this for possible follow up, you don't know what this your report can do for other prospective entrepreneurs, am an entrepreneur and have dealt with Nafdac before and honestly am very satisfied with the staff behavior here in Kaduna.

When I wanted to start my bakery their coodinator gave me guide from start to finish and I was only charged official fee of about,N32k for registration



When I wanted to start my bakery their coodinator gave me guide from start to finish and I was only charged official fee of about,N32k for registration



Hello, can you please share the details of the coordinator at nafdac cos I need similar service for similar product asap. Thanks and God bless



Now I know that one of the problem of exportation in Nigeria is caused by people or agency that are supposed to be supporting entrepreneurs.



My sister and I visited NAFDAC office to make enquiry on cost of exporting foodstuff like Egusi, Ogbono and other native foodstuff.



She has already package these foodstuff in a sack but was told to make enquiry at NAFDAC first.



We got there and we waited for about 30 minutes before they called us. She began to narrate her plans and asked how much it will cost to be given license.



The lady said the license will cost her N50 million for a start, imagine a business that the capital is not even up to N10 Million. These made my sister to rain abuses on the lady because she was so shocked on such exorbitant amount for a start.



Another man came out which I believe is in higher position than the lady we first met and invited us to his office. After we narrated what led to the drama, he smiled and said "She didn't even give you the right price, you will be charged N100 million for it". Just imagine.



This is how entrepreneurs are discouraged to do business abroad and they expect Nigeria to move forward.



I want to know if what these NAFDAC staff charged us is reality or just obvious exploitation?





Your 2st mistake is not letting us know the city you did this. If na lagos go to the regional headquaters at oshodi. Those guys r quite professional and they wont expliot you. I dont believecan export license will be higher than an import license. I was into industrail chemical importation though.They want to exploit u. Dont pay dem fanig. Do ur reasearch well my friend.

OP, pls be more detailed as suggested as I won't be surprised if NAFDAC has a presence on NL and might be interested in this issue

This is are the simple mistake most newbies makes when they want to start exportation.Normally you are suppose to visit those agency before you proceed on your business but according what you narrated here those staff wanted extort you maybe just the way you present your business proposal.This is reason you need a credible freight forwarder who will be in position to arrange all your export documents.

According to you,the kind of exportation you about to venture is still mini exportation.

If you want to export your products without azle,kindly contact us at MYINTEG EXPRESS SERVICES

Call/Whatsapp 08088759163

We will gladly work you through.

JESUS! THEY DON COME AGAIN OOO. THAT IS HOW THEY DUPED MY SISTER. SHE WANTED TO EXPORT PLANTAIN BUT ONLY ENDED UP EXPORTING HER MONEY. DON'T DEAL WITH ANYBODY YOU MEET HERE CLAIMING TO WANT TO HELP YOU. JUST HIT ME UP SO THAT I CAN TELL YOU HOW TO GO ABOUT THESE THINGS. EVERYBODY KNOW ME SO I CANT DUPE YOU UNLESS I WANT TO DESTROY MY LEGACY HERE.

Now I know that one of the problem of exportation in Nigeria is caused by people or agency that are supposed to be supporting entrepreneurs.



My sister and I visited NAFDAC office to make enquiry on cost of exporting foodstuff like Egusi, Ogbono and other native foodstuff.



She has already package these foodstuff in a sack but was told to make enquiry at NAFDAC first.



We got there and we waited for about 30 minutes before they called us. She began to narrate her plans and asked how much it will cost to be given license.



The lady said the license will cost her N50 million for a start, imagine a business that the capital is not even up to N10 Million. These made my sister to rain abuses on the lady because she was so shocked on such exorbitant amount for a start.



Another man came out which I believe is in higher position than the lady we first met and invited us to his office. After we narrated what led to the drama, he smiled and said "She didn't even give you the right price, you will be charged N100 million for it". Just imagine.



This is how entrepreneurs are discouraged to do business abroad and they expect Nigeria to move forward.



I want to know if what these NAFDAC staff charged us is reality or just obvious exploitation?





Madness. Please include their office address an name so we can shamed them and avoid them. This folks are anti-Nigeria, anti-enterprenuers

Civil servants are the bane of corruption in Nigeria, yet someone still want government to increase their salary.

Don't give up. I suggest you visit the Nigerian export promotion council. Their website is www.nepc.gov.ng

When no be Marijuana or cocain.

The country is the way it is because the citizens are the way they are.....

Now I know that one of the problem of exportation in Nigeria is caused by people or agency that are supposed to be supporting entrepreneurs.



My sister and I visited NAFDAC office to make enquiry on cost of exporting foodstuff like Egusi, Ogbono and other native foodstuff.



She has already package these foodstuff in a sack but was told to make enquiry at NAFDAC first.



We got there and we waited for about 30 minutes before they called us. She began to narrate her plans and asked how much it will cost to be given license.



The lady said the license will cost her N50 million for a start, imagine a business that the capital is not even up to N10 Million. These made my sister to rain abuses on the lady because she was so shocked on such exorbitant amount for a start.



Another man came out which I believe is in higher position than the lady we first met and invited us to his office. After we narrated what led to the drama, he smiled and said "She didn't even give you the right price, you will be charged N100 million for it". Just imagine.



This is how entrepreneurs are discouraged to do business abroad and they expect Nigeria to move forward.



I want to know if what these NAFDAC staff charged us is reality or just obvious exploitation?







Please don't construe my position as being indifferent, however, since you have not mentioned names, you have not exactly raised any issue.



The last time i checked, NAFDAC is a government institution whose survival depends on the taxes from public citizens like you, and other Nigerians. Thus, you have a responsibility to mention names/ department of whoever you spoke with to maintain the credibility of the institution.



Please don't construe my position as being indifferent, however, since you have not mentioned names, you have not exactly raised any issue.

The last time i checked, NAFDAC is a government institution whose survival depends on the taxes from public citizens like you, and other Nigerians. Thus, you have a responsibility to mention names/ department of whoever you spoke with to maintain the credibility of the institution.

I am aware there are morally disciplined individuals working in that particular location, so it would be unfair to label everyone a thief. NAFDAC belongs to you, you are taxed for its survival, take responsibility please.

Do you have the name of the two officials that called these mentally deranging prices for you? Start from their twitter page perhaps.



They are one of the reasons food prices are high in the country. Robbers, thieves in collared regalia.

Go to Nigerians Export promotion council.. their office is at Apapa, around liver pool.. You don't need such amount, in fact you have discount to be collected.. Don't mine the thieves you met at NFDAC..

It is becoming a norm everybody is asking you to provide more info on the people, you are hoarding it.

so, why the hell did you open a thread if u can't spill correctly? everybody is asking you to provide more info on the people, you are hoarding it.so, why the hell did you open a thread if u can't spill correctly?