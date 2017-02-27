₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by xynerise(m): 7:46pm
Now I know that one of the problem of exportation in Nigeria is caused by people or agency that are supposed to be supporting entrepreneurs.
My sister and I visited NAFDAC office to make enquiry on cost of exporting foodstuff like Egusi, Ogbono and other native foodstuff.
She has already package these foodstuff in a sack but was told to make enquiry at NAFDAC first.
We got there and we waited for about 30 minutes before they called us. She began to narrate her plans and asked how much it will cost to be given license.
The lady said the license will cost her N50 million for a start, imagine a business that the capital is not even up to N10 Million. These made my sister to rain abuses on the lady because she was so shocked on such exorbitant amount for a start.
Another man came out which I believe is in higher position than the lady we first met and invited us to his office. After we narrated what led to the drama, he smiled and said "She didn't even give you the right price, you will be charged N100 million for it". Just imagine.
This is how entrepreneurs are discouraged to do business abroad and they expect Nigeria to move forward.
I want to know if what these NAFDAC staff charged us is reality or just obvious exploitation?
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by ThankYouGod: 7:50pm
Civil servants and exploitation are like 5&6.
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by xynerise(m): 8:04pm
ThankYouGod:
It is becoming a norm
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by HAH: 8:22pm
N100M are you exporting crude oil, Please can you drop names and location of the office you visited, if possible officer that told you this for possible follow up, you don't know what this your report can do for other prospective entrepreneurs, am an entrepreneur and have dealt with Nafdac before and honestly am very satisfied with the staff behavior here in Kaduna.
When I wanted to start my bakery their coodinator gave me guide from start to finish and I was only charged official fee of about,N32k for registration
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by Zdoh(m): 8:47pm
This is are the simple mistake most newbies makes when they want to start exportation.Normally you are suppose to visit those agency before you proceed on your business but according what you narrated here those staff wanted extort you maybe just the way you present your business proposal.This is reason you need a credible freight forwarder who will be in position to arrange all your export documents.
According to you,the kind of exportation you about to venture is still mini exportation.
If you want to export your products without azle,kindly contact us at MYINTEG EXPRESS SERVICES
Call/Whatsapp 08088759163
We will gladly work you through.
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by Bigajeff(m): 10:16pm
yahoo yahoo redefine
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by 0b10010011: 10:18pm
HAH:
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by ExpiredNigeria: 10:18pm
Now I have completely given up in Nigeria.. turning up for and, into Yahoo yahoo.. since these people intention is not really to help us. you don't have a rich relation to help you with financing to start up after the school and failed promise of job by the so called government, now you decide to use local material or start on your own but they are discouraging you.. what nonsense a country is this..
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by donofdons: 10:19pm
LOL
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by enigma2007(m): 10:19pm
For a start-up Bastards!
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by Expl0rers: 10:19pm
Mehn
Even human heads cost lesser to export.
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by orjikuramo(m): 10:20pm
Name of nafdac office visited or I don't believe it...
No one can just call 100million like that in this recession....
M waiting
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by Sanchase: 10:20pm
Ordinary Egusi N100m, maybe they gave you the price for exporting the other item that looks like Egusi
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by steppin: 10:21pm
Export fees should be cheap to encourage exportation. What's wrong with Nigeria?
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by Realdeals(m): 10:21pm
xynerise:
Abeg tell your sister to make use of the whistle blower platform, its meant for similar case too.
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by misterjosh(m): 10:22pm
what?!
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by hoyo: 10:23pm
HAH:
Hello, can you please share the details of the coordinator at nafdac cos I need similar service for similar product asap. Thanks and God bless
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by sorepco(m): 10:23pm
Your 2st mistake is not letting us know the city you did this. If na lagos go to the regional headquaters at oshodi. Those guys r quite professional and they wont expliot you. I dont believecan export license will be higher than an import license. I was into industrail chemical importation though.
They want to exploit u. Dont pay dem fanig. Do ur reasearch well my friend.
xynerise:
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by chiboyo: 10:23pm
OP, pls be more detailed as suggested as I won't be surprised if NAFDAC has a presence on NL and might be interested in this issue
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by donofdons: 10:23pm
Zdoh:
JESUS! THEY DON COME AGAIN OOO. THAT IS HOW THEY DUPED MY SISTER. SHE WANTED TO EXPORT PLANTAIN BUT ONLY ENDED UP EXPORTING HER MONEY. DON'T DEAL WITH ANYBODY YOU MEET HERE CLAIMING TO WANT TO HELP YOU. JUST HIT ME UP SO THAT I CAN TELL YOU HOW TO GO ABOUT THESE THINGS. EVERYBODY KNOW ME SO I CANT DUPE YOU UNLESS I WANT TO DESTROY MY LEGACY HERE.
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by donsteady(m): 10:25pm
xynerise:Madness. Please include their office address an name so we can shamed them and avoid them. This folks are anti-Nigeria, anti-enterprenuers
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by Realdeals(m): 10:25pm
Civil servants are the bane of corruption in Nigeria, yet someone still want government to increase their salary.
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by teekay213(m): 10:26pm
Sorry for naija.
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by greenpasture(m): 10:27pm
I suggest you visit the Nigerian export promotion council. Their website is www.nepc.gov.ng
Don't give up.
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by justscorchone(m): 10:28pm
When no be Marijuana or cocain.
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by Vickiweezy(m): 10:29pm
Ok
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by mazizitonene(m): 10:29pm
The country is the way it is because the citizens are the way they are.....
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by Roland17(m): 10:29pm
xynerise:
Please don't construe my position as being indifferent, however, since you have not mentioned names, you have not exactly raised any issue.
The last time i checked, NAFDAC is a government institution whose survival depends on the taxes from public citizens like you, and other Nigerians. Thus, you have a responsibility to mention names/ department of whoever you spoke with to maintain the credibility of the institution.
I am aware there are morally disciplined individuals working in that particular location, so it would be unfair to label everyone a thief. NAFDAC belongs to you, you are taxed for its survival, take responsibility please.
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by daveP(m): 10:29pm
Do you have the name of the two officials that called these mentally deranging prices for you? Start from their twitter page perhaps.
They are one of the reasons food prices are high in the country. Robbers, thieves in collared regalia.
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by Jabioro: 10:30pm
Go to Nigerians Export promotion council.. their office is at Apapa, around liver pool.. You don't need such amount, in fact you have discount to be collected.. Don't mine the thieves you met at NFDAC..
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by ekanDamie: 10:32pm
xynerise:everybody is asking you to provide more info on the people, you are hoarding it.
so, why the hell did you open a thread if u can't spill correctly?
|Re: Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC by Sempumping(f): 10:32pm
donofdons:
Is that so
Everybody knows you
OP don't contact anybody privately o.
Tell the Op how u intend to help here
