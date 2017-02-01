Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / 6 Die In Accident At Oko Polytechnic In Anambra.Graphic Pics (1630 Views)

Source; Here are photos of a fatal accident which occurred yesterday near Amaokpala and Awgbu bridge at the Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra state. According to Jay Comzy Eze who shared this tragic photos, 6 people died instantly with many others injured. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/fatal-accident-leaves-at-least-6-dead.html

But is it just me or have you noticed the sudden increase in road accidents in this year!



rip to the deceased

rip. this is heartbreaking.

Nigeria is under serious judgement.

When will this menace of road accident reduce to the barest minimum in Nigeria? The rate at which people die in Nigeria is worrysome. And all we do is blame our carelessness and lack on safety precautions on "they were destined to die by accident"



If Buhari fails to return to the Country in a body bag then he's not gonna escape this scenario.

blood of jesus....mercy of the lord come down now to your children

Give your life to Jesus So if I give my life to Jesus, I wont die abi.

R.I.P. to d dead. So if I give my life to Jesus, I wont die abi.R.I.P. to d dead.