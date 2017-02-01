₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|6 Die In Accident At Oko Polytechnic In Anambra.Graphic Pics by ChangeIsCostant: 8:53pm
Here are photos of a fatal accident which occurred yesterday near Amaokpala and Awgbu bridge at the Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra state. According to Jay Comzy Eze who shared this tragic photos, 6 people died instantly with many others injured. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/fatal-accident-leaves-at-least-6-dead.html
|Re: 6 Die In Accident At Oko Polytechnic In Anambra.Graphic Pics by ChangeIsCostant: 8:54pm
|Re: 6 Die In Accident At Oko Polytechnic In Anambra.Graphic Pics by ChangeIsCostant: 8:59pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: 6 Die In Accident At Oko Polytechnic In Anambra.Graphic Pics by softwerk(f): 8:59pm
RIP
But is it just me or have you noticed the sudden increase in road accidents in this year!
Our road safety have abandoned their primary highway duties while innocent people die and have now chosen to harass motorists in town
|Re: 6 Die In Accident At Oko Polytechnic In Anambra.Graphic Pics by dainformant(m): 9:01pm
rip to the deceased
|Re: 6 Die In Accident At Oko Polytechnic In Anambra.Graphic Pics by newyorks(m): 9:01pm
rip. this is heartbreaking.
|Re: 6 Die In Accident At Oko Polytechnic In Anambra.Graphic Pics by JideAmuGiaka: 9:08pm
Nigeria is under serious judgement.
|Re: 6 Die In Accident At Oko Polytechnic In Anambra.Graphic Pics by Vision4God: 9:47pm
O Lord
Aaah. It is well
|Re: 6 Die In Accident At Oko Polytechnic In Anambra.Graphic Pics by Expl0rers: 10:25pm
Rip
|Re: 6 Die In Accident At Oko Polytechnic In Anambra.Graphic Pics by sleeknick(m): 10:25pm
Na die be dis? I never c am b4 o
|Re: 6 Die In Accident At Oko Polytechnic In Anambra.Graphic Pics by Bigajeff(m): 10:26pm
sad
|Re: 6 Die In Accident At Oko Polytechnic In Anambra.Graphic Pics by rattlesnake(m): 10:26pm
Give your life to Jesus
1 Like
|Re: 6 Die In Accident At Oko Polytechnic In Anambra.Graphic Pics by AngelicBeing: 10:27pm
|Re: 6 Die In Accident At Oko Polytechnic In Anambra.Graphic Pics by tosyne2much(m): 10:28pm
What a tragedy..
When will this menace of road accident reduce to the barest minimum in Nigeria? The rate at which people die in Nigeria is worrysome. And all we do is blame our carelessness and lack on safety precautions on "they were destined to die by accident"
RIP
|Re: 6 Die In Accident At Oko Polytechnic In Anambra.Graphic Pics by mile12crises: 10:30pm
If Buhari fails to return to the Country in a body bag then he's not gonna escape this scenario.
|Re: 6 Die In Accident At Oko Polytechnic In Anambra.Graphic Pics by shininglite(m): 10:30pm
..
|Re: 6 Die In Accident At Oko Polytechnic In Anambra.Graphic Pics by slawomir: 10:30pm
ok
|Re: 6 Die In Accident At Oko Polytechnic In Anambra.Graphic Pics by bentlywills(m): 10:31pm
RIP to the dead
#Sad
|Re: 6 Die In Accident At Oko Polytechnic In Anambra.Graphic Pics by lordreigneth: 10:32pm
blood of jesus....mercy of the lord come down now to your children
|Re: 6 Die In Accident At Oko Polytechnic In Anambra.Graphic Pics by youngberry001(m): 10:32pm
may there souls rest in peace
|Re: 6 Die In Accident At Oko Polytechnic In Anambra.Graphic Pics by nepapole(m): 10:33pm
rattlesnake:So if I give my life to Jesus, I wont die abi.
R.I.P. to d dead.
|Re: 6 Die In Accident At Oko Polytechnic In Anambra.Graphic Pics by 0b10010011: 10:34pm
Ogun o!
Ogun lakaye,onijaoole
ejemun Oluwanran
Adigirigiri re ibi Ija
Alaimonkan monkan eniyan ni o pe bi ogun ba gba ile
Oun a si gba oko lo
Ta ni o sai mon pe orisha ti o gba ile, o le gba oko gba oko gba odo lowo eni.
Ogun ma mon ba n ja, ire ni o da wa fun mi..ase
Ogun yeeeeeeeeee
