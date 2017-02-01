₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: TTT Is The New HOH And Is Immuned From Eviction This Week by rapcy(m): 9:28pm
Thin Tall Tony is the new head of house, therefore he is immune for this week eviction.
It will be recalled that yesterday live show gave us a new face of the show. All the housemates picked up cards with the word NOMINATED in it thereby automatically pitting them up for possible eviction, however the winner of the head of house challenge will be immune for the eviction.
http://www.dizboy.com/2017/02/ttt-is-new-hoh-and-therefore-is-immune.html?m=1
|Re: BBNaija: TTT Is The New HOH And Is Immuned From Eviction This Week by Adulphus(m): 9:30pm
|Re: BBNaija: TTT Is The New HOH And Is Immuned From Eviction This Week by BlueShine(m): 9:52pm
he still wouldn't have been evicted even if he didn't win hoh task
|Re: BBNaija: TTT Is The New HOH And Is Immuned From Eviction This Week by veekid(m): 10:00pm
Yeah! He deserved it; time for Uriel and Tboss to get the fúck outta the house and if possible Kemen should join em
|Re: BBNaija: TTT Is The New HOH And Is Immuned From Eviction This Week by Ayodejioak(m): 10:00pm
|Re: BBNaija: TTT Is The New HOH And Is Immuned From Eviction This Week by yinparc: 10:01pm
|Re: BBNaija: TTT Is The New HOH And Is Immuned From Eviction This Week by adeadeyera(m): 10:01pm
|Re: BBNaija: TTT Is The New HOH And Is Immuned From Eviction This Week by peacebirdone: 10:01pm
|Re: BBNaija: TTT Is The New HOH And Is Immuned From Eviction This Week by deebee13(f): 10:01pm
|Re: BBNaija: TTT Is The New HOH And Is Immuned From Eviction This Week by niyifour(m): 10:02pm
|Re: BBNaija: TTT Is The New HOH And Is Immuned From Eviction This Week by Everblazinggg(f): 10:03pm
Kemen is leaving.
|Re: BBNaija: TTT Is The New HOH And Is Immuned From Eviction This Week by jaymejate(m): 10:03pm
Na this guy get the money
|Re: BBNaija: TTT Is The New HOH And Is Immuned From Eviction This Week by mazizitonene(m): 10:03pm
|Re: BBNaija: TTT Is The New HOH And Is Immuned From Eviction This Week by AngelicBeing: 10:05pm
|Re: BBNaija: TTT Is The New HOH And Is Immuned From Eviction This Week by Audrinakane(f): 10:09pm
I have a feeling this guy will win this
|Re: BBNaija: TTT Is The New HOH And Is Immuned From Eviction This Week by Enemyofpeace: 10:11pm
Everblazinggg:kemem and Debbie rise are going this weekend. I don already pay the okada man wey go bring dem back to naija
|Re: BBNaija: TTT Is The New HOH And Is Immuned From Eviction This Week by swimmer: 10:11pm
You guys following this crap show need to reorganise your priorities...
|Re: BBNaija: TTT Is The New HOH And Is Immuned From Eviction This Week by Unimaginable123: 10:11pm
veekid:Uriel is going nowhere
|Re: BBNaija: TTT Is The New HOH And Is Immuned From Eviction This Week by Unimaginable123: 10:12pm
swimmer:u need to reorganise yours too
|Re: BBNaija: TTT Is The New HOH And Is Immuned From Eviction This Week by TinaAnita(f): 10:12pm
|Re: BBNaija: TTT Is The New HOH And Is Immuned From Eviction This Week by VickyRotex(f): 10:12pm
|Re: BBNaija: TTT Is The New HOH And Is Immuned From Eviction This Week by PrinxArthur1(m): 10:13pm
0b10010011:onugbu is far more tantalizing than both with any mkpi
|Re: BBNaija: TTT Is The New HOH And Is Immuned From Eviction This Week by coolesmile: 10:16pm
Honestly I am not watching this particular Big Brother Naija show. But from the noise, I think this TTT is likely to win because even the media has given him/her the needed publicity. He/she is always in the news. That's the votes he/she needs.
|Re: BBNaija: TTT Is The New HOH And Is Immuned From Eviction This Week by sleeknick(m): 10:16pm
|Re: BBNaija: TTT Is The New HOH And Is Immuned From Eviction This Week by Gracito(f): 10:16pm
0b10010011:lie. Nothing beats afang soup. Meanwhile, I was really hoping TTT would leave. Thanks to nairaland, I know the housemates even without view the show.
