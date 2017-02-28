₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
#bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by 9jaflaver: 10:24pm On Feb 27
#BBNaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (No Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver music
Big brother Naija participant Debbie Rise who mentioned her latest single which she dropped after series of hardship she went through with her former record label and she titled this one No Cunny Cunny, the audio was produced by jamming2jo, and mastered by Vtek-Awesome and the video, directed by stanz visuals.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=foYZzeCGP6o
Download Audio: http://9jaflaver.com/download-music-mp3-debbie-rise-no-cunny-cunny/
Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by Mouth123(m): 12:43am
k
Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by veekid(m): 7:21am
simplicity
|Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by SweetBoyFriend(m): 7:21am
This songs wants me to do what i said i will never do again, loving any girl
Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by LAFO(f): 7:21am
Make I no lie, I no watch
La click, la 48mb wipe.
Make I no lie, I no watch
Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by AntiWailer: 7:22am
My favourite house mate.
She get talent.
My favourite house mate.
She get talent.
Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by donakit: 7:22am
nice
Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by nony43(m): 7:22am
Talented Debbie
Talented Debbie
Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by opeano(m): 7:23am
Good for Her
Good for Her
Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by amebo101: 7:23am
wow
Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by DollarAngel(m): 7:25am
Who is she? What is BBNaija
Who is she? What is BBNaija
Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by sakalisis(m): 7:25am
Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by Flexherbal(m): 7:25am
Lovely!
Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by tboyO2: 7:27am
Wow awesome
Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by ednut1(m): 7:28am
She go soon comot dat house. Guitar obsessed babe
She go soon comot dat house. Guitar obsessed babe
|Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by henrydadon(m): 7:28am
Wow..she good..watch before commenting..nice one from her..i see her competing with tiwa savage..if given all the support she can get to move forward
|Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by Suspect33(m): 7:29am
we are breathes away from eternity, repent for the kingdom of God is at hand
|Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by Luukasz: 7:29am
How bbnaija aka SOS(Show Of Shame) epp ya life, na only shameless man dey get time for SOS.
|Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by crazygod(m): 7:30am
Wow very nice vocals. She's very talented.
But on a more serious note, if u are a make-up artist, ur judgment still dey for gym dey wait for you on the last day.
Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by yemmybx(m): 7:32am
DollarAngel:Are you fighting with Google?
Lol...
DollarAngel:Are you fighting with Google?
Lol...
|Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by Icecomrade: 7:33am
Debbie is really talented.
She one of my favorite to win, followed by Bassey and TTT.
Weldone girl
Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by Bigsteveg(m): 7:34am
Okay
|Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by inoki247: 7:36am
bet beta naija #betBeta9ja abi wetin #bbnaija mean....
|Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by Financialslot: 7:36am
ednut1:listen to the music before commenting. I think she's good and will go places
|Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by veave(f): 7:37am
Awwwwn. I just love this girl. And would vote for her a million times before I vote another. Apart from her and bisola she's the only one that practices her art in the house. Marvis sey she dey rap. I never hear her rap one incomplete sentence before.
Love debie rise
Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by antontech(m): 7:40am
Nice one debby
Nice one debby
Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by emeka2847: 7:41am
I'm impressed
I'm impressed
Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by lifestyle1(m): 7:42am
I find this video tire.
Thanks op
I find this video tire.
Thanks op
Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by Johnnynoni: 7:45am
I like the girl ooooooooooo
I like the girl ooooooooooo
|Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by Benz4pimp(m): 7:46am
DollarAngel:She is a contestant for Big Breast Nigeria!!
Re: #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music by DollarAngel(m): 7:53am
Benz4pimp:
Benz4pimp:
