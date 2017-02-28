



Big brother Naija participant Debbie Rise who mentioned her latest single which she dropped after series of hardship she went through with her former record label and she titled this one No Cunny Cunny, the audio was produced by jamming2jo, and mastered by Vtek-Awesome and the video, directed by stanz visuals.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=foYZzeCGP6o



