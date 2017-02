Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / #bbnaija: Here Is A Song By Debbie Rise (no Cunny Cunny) - 9jaflaver Music (2187 Views)

Big brother Naija participant Debbie Rise who mentioned her latest single which she dropped after series of hardship she went through with her former record label and she titled this one No Cunny Cunny, the audio was produced by jamming2jo, and mastered by Vtek-Awesome and the video, directed by stanz visuals.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=foYZzeCGP6o



Download Audio:



Lalasticlala mynd44



k

simplicity



This songs wants me to do what i said i will never do again, loving any girl







Make I no lie, I no watch







Make I no lie, I no watch

My favourite house mate.



She get talent. 1 Like

nice

Talented Debbie 1 Like



Good for Her Good for HerGood for Her

wow

Who is she? What is BBNaija 1 Like

Lovely!

Wow awesome

She go soon comot dat house. Guitar obsessed babe

Wow..she good..watch before commenting..nice one from her..i see her competing with tiwa savage..if given all the support she can get to move forward 1 Like

we are breathes away from eternity, repent for the kingdom of God is at hand

How bbnaija aka SOS(Show Of Shame) epp ya life, na only shameless man dey get time for SOS.

Wow very nice vocals. She's very talented.

But on a more serious note, if u are a make-up artist, ur judgment still dey for gym dey wait for you on the last day.

DollarAngel:

Who is she? What is BBNaija Are you fighting with Google?













Lol... Are you fighting with Google?Lol... 1 Like



Debbie is really talented.



She one of my favorite to win, followed by Bassey and TTT.



Weldone girl

Okay

bet beta naija #betBeta9ja abi wetin #bbnaija mean....

ednut1:

She go soon comot dat house. Guitar obsessed babe listen to the music before commenting. I think she's good and will go places listen to the music before commenting. I think she's good and will go places

Awwwwn. I just love this girl. And would vote for her a million times before I vote another. Apart from her and bisola she's the only one that practices her art in the house. Marvis sey she dey rap. I never hear her rap one incomplete sentence before.





Love debie rise 1 Like

Nice one debby

I'm impressed

I find this video tire.



Thanks op

I like the girl ooooooooooo

DollarAngel:

Who is she? What is BBNaija She is a contestant for Big Breast Nigeria!! She is a contestant for Big Breast Nigeria!!