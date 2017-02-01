₦airaland Forum

House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by Naijahelm: 12:05am
House Of Representatives Member's Wives Association Of Nigeria put up a Newspaper advert for a Two-Day retreat for their members.

They are going to be talking about the Role of spouses of members of Parliament in a representative democracy.

Association don too much.

http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/house-of-representatives-member-wives.html?m=1

Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by madridguy(m): 12:07am
Wahala dey ooo grin very soon we go hear House Of Representatives Member's House maid Association Of Nigeria.

Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by DesChyko(m): 12:13am
Please, use Aisha as a point of contact.

She tried to play such role and was never heard from again.

Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by REDshouse(m): 12:25am
next will be house of representatives children association of Nigeria

next will be house of representatives cook association of Nigeria

next will be house of representatives tailors association of Nigeria

next will be house of representatives sex-partners association of Nigeria..


awon oloshi oloriburuku maiseafani

Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by himkers(m): 1:19am
Phoolish phools

But wait o! will husbands of women rep members also attend the retreat? grin

Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by chriskosherbal(m): 1:22am
Wonders...... Nigeria hmmmm
Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by Nukualofa: 10:03am
Nonsense.
Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by tofolo(m): 10:03am
what manner of nonsense is this? with tax payers money abi?

Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by realone2012: 10:04am
Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by JideTheBlogger(m): 10:04am
ok. I will be there... grin

Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by tobtap: 10:04am
grin grin cheesy ...sex partners of THIEVES

Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by Landmark445: 10:05am
Nigeria is a joke
Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by maoolakanm(m): 10:06am
What about those who are female lawmakers?.Their husbands will also form an association to celebrate their wives who are bringing the loot.Anything is possible in Nigeria.

Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by Piiko(m): 10:06am
what of house of reps members girlfriends association
Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by accountbalance: 10:06am
REDshouse:
next will be house of representatives children association of Nigeria

next will be house of representatives cook association of Nigeria

next will be house of representatives tailors association of Nigeria

next will be house of representatives sex-partners association of Nigeria..


awon oloshi oloriburuku maiseafani

Would you still say the same thing if your family member was an honorable
Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by Untainted007: 10:06am
They want to discuss how to stop their husbands reckless expenses on oloshos and on frequent Dubai visit of their husband and olosho for shopping. Nothing no get association again for Nigeria. Even there's Association of Pure Water Sellers of Nigeria. Association of Prostitutes of Nigeria.

Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by 9jakohai(m): 10:06am
I hereby declare myself chairman of Nairaland Female Users Husbands Association. (NFUHA)

All donations of 100000 and above must be sent to my bank account no 4194194194

Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by donbenz: 10:06am
The house of the dead embarassed
Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by lustychima: 10:06am
What of house of representatives Drivers association (HORDA)


August meeting no dey do women again, I sincerely hope d husbands of female members of HOR will form their own

Afterall nigerian officers wives get

Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by Omagago(m): 10:07am
What phuckry is this
Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by naijaboiy: 10:07am
Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by paulsibility(m): 10:07am
Okay
Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by kazeemolami: 10:07am
Lol. There is COWLSO in Lagos state too. Wives of Lagos state officials
Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by paulsibility(m): 10:07am
Who dash dogara wife " excellency"..

Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by babasolo(m): 10:07am
really, Association of Side chicks to the executive governor.. ASCEG
Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by AdonaiRoofing(m): 10:08am
What of association of house of assembly members, councillors, commissioners, even militants and terrorists wives?

Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by taoheedoriloye(m): 10:08am
REDshouse:
next will be house of representatives children association of Nigeria

next will be house of representatives cook association of Nigeria

next will be house of representatives tailors association of Nigeria

next will be house of representatives sex-partners association of Nigeria..
U dey vex ooooo!!!!!

awon oloshi oloriburuku maiseafani
Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by melojo: 10:08am
LOOTING CONTINUES.....
Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by LastSurvivor11: 10:08am
ASSOCIATION OF WIVES OF COOPERATE THIEVES..
Lemme just catch any of una there

Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by vincentjk(m): 10:09am
I blame Buhari for this
Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by Adekorya: 10:09am
Seriously, everyone in this nation are damn so confused to the extent that misplaced of priority is gaining more ground in our society.

The wailers are so confused that they think the President that introduced the removal of Subsidy on fuel on the first of January is the best Human to lead this nation, not to even talk of constant fuel scarcity under him. They can die for the President that said Stealing is not Corruption.'

While the Zombies are in state of confusion by shouting Sai Buhari all over the places despite his failure to fulfill half of his campaign promises so far. They can argue from today till tomorrow in favour of Buhari just by saying echoing his constant criticism of past Government...

Why some are so confused by focusing their attention on BBNAIJA why they are lots of pressing issues that need attention.

Confusion is the reason why some people believe they can make Buhari obey court judgment by releasing Kanu, Dansuki and the likes.

Confusions is also the reason why some ignorance that failed to learn from the past believes Niger Delta Avengers are fighting for the majority interest in the region.

Tinubu off all people also get confused by believing he can still rule this country. angry

Presidency self is not exempted from the confusion, by saying "Osinbajo is not Performing than the Presidency" So, they are telling us office of vice president is not part of presidency

Wives of lawmaker self are confused by neglecting their responsibilities in the Other room wink and the kitchen by forming unnecessary and no benefit cry caucus.

And the most confused of all, is those Shouting Said Atiku against 2019 election (They refused to learn from history by Bringing Buhari back and they wanna do it again by bringing Atiku back) cry
Re: House Of Representatives Members' Wives Association Put Up Advert On Newspaper by AngelicBeing: 10:09am
REDshouse:
next will be house of representatives children association of Nigeria

next will be house of representatives cook association of Nigeria

next will be house of representatives tailors association of Nigeria

next will be house of representatives sex-partners association of Nigeria..


awon oloshi oloriburuku maiseafani
Gbam, avenue to ask for corporate sponsorship and the money will enter their pockets, useless organisation, thieves, bunch of corrupt criminals grin grin

