



The wailers are so confused that they think the President that introduced the removal of Subsidy on fuel on the first of January is the best Human to lead this nation, not to even talk of constant fuel scarcity under him. They can die for the President that said Stealing is not Corruption.'



While the Zombies are in state of confusion by shouting Sai Buhari all over the places despite his failure to fulfill half of his campaign promises so far. They can argue from today till tomorrow in favour of Buhari just by saying echoing his constant criticism of past Government...



Why some are so confused by focusing their attention on BBNAIJA why they are lots of pressing issues that need attention.



Confusion is the reason why some people believe they can make Buhari obey court judgment by releasing Kanu, Dansuki and the likes.



Confusions is also the reason why some ignorance that failed to learn from the past believes Niger Delta Avengers are fighting for the majority interest in the region.



Tinubu off all people also get confused by believing he can still rule this country.



Presidency self is not exempted from the confusion, by saying "Osinbajo is not Performing than the Presidency" So, they are telling us office of vice president is not part of presidency



Wives of lawmaker self are confused by neglecting their responsibilities in the Other room and the kitchen by forming unnecessary and no benefit caucus.



And the most confused of all, is those Shouting Said Atiku against 2019 election (They refused to learn from history by Bringing Buhari back and they wanna do it again by bringing Atiku back) Seriously, everyone in this nation are damn so confused to the extent that misplaced of priority is gaining more ground in our society.The wailers are so confused that they think the President that introduced the removal of Subsidy on fuel on the first of January is the best Human to lead this nation, not to even talk of constant fuel scarcity under him. They can die for the President that said Stealing is not Corruption.'While the Zombies are in state of confusion by shouting Sai Buhari all over the places despite his failure to fulfill half of his campaign promises so far. They can argue from today till tomorrow in favour of Buhari just by saying echoing his constant criticism of past Government...Why some are so confused by focusing their attention on BBNAIJA why they are lots of pressing issues that need attention.Confusion is the reason why some people believe they can make Buhari obey court judgment by releasing Kanu, Dansuki and the likes.Confusions is also the reason why some ignorance that failed to learn from the past believes Niger Delta Avengers are fighting for the majority interest in the region.Tinubu off all people also get confused by believing he can still rule this country.Presidency self is not exempted from the confusion, by saying "Osinbajo is not Performing than the Presidency" So, they are telling us office of vice president is not part of presidencyWives of lawmaker self are confused by neglecting their responsibilities in the Other roomand the kitchen by forming unnecessary and no benefitcaucus.And the most confused of all, is those Shouting Said Atiku against 2019 election (They refused to learn from history by Bringing Buhari back and they wanna do it again by bringing Atiku back)