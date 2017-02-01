₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,843 members, 3,390,485 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 February 2017 at 07:57 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees (1824 Views)
Igbinedion University To Expel 86 Bauchi Students, Read Reason Why / Aregbesola Threatens To Expel Students ‘wearing Choir Robes’ To Schools / Unilag Gate Shut Down By Students Over Infestation Of Bedbugs.*pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by Yarnvibes(f): 4:42am
The management of Osun State University, Osogbo has resolved to expel over 4,000 students of the institution who refused to pay their tuition fees within the stipulated period which would expire on 28 of February.
In a press statement issued from the Corporate Affairs Unit of the university and signed by the Acting Registrar, Mr Gafar Shitu, the management of UNIOSUN said any student that failed to pay the tuition fees before the expiration of February 28, 2017 deadline would no longer be considered to be a student of the university.
The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Labode Popoola earlier told noted that students owed the university a backlog of school fees to the tune of N2billion (Two Billion Naira).
According to the statement, a total of four thousand, four hundred and ten (4,410) students have not paid their school fees whereas majority of these students have collected the money from their parents but either “invested” in the failed MMM scheme or diverted same to other purposes.
The Registrar said no fewer than 400 parents and guardians of the defaulting students have called the University helplines to report that they had long given money to their children to pay school fees.
“Students who cannot meet up with the deadline and do not want their studentship terminated may apply in writing to the school authorities to grant them leave of absence for the current semester with a sworn affidavit, pledging to make payment before resumption from the leave of absence.
The Management of UNIOSUN would no longer tolerate non-adherence to the deadlines for payment and course registration as contained in the University calendar and students handbook”.
“With regard to this current 2016/2017 academic session, late registration commenced on December 5, 2016 and lasted till December 24, 2016 when the students’ portal was automatically shut down.
However, the University Senate at its meeting of January 26, 2017 after observing that a large number of students had refused to turn up in spite of ceaseless appeals, decided that the students’ portal be reopened longer into 12th week of resumption against the four weeks stipulated in the University regulations.
The decision of the University Senate, which was adequately communicated to all the students on February 2, 2017, was to afford more students the opportunity to pay their fees with effect from 17th to 24th February, 2017, a date which was later extended till February 28, 2017”.
On 16 February, 2017, some students embarked on a protest against the enforcement of extant rules and regulations regarding fee payment and registration. Investigations show that over 90 per cent of the protesters had not registered for between two and 11 semesters, and were thus using the stipulated late registration penalty of N10, 000 as a smokescreen for their years of defaulting in fee payment and registration.
The University Senate has made it clear to the public that at no time was school fees increased and has thus decided that no unregistered students should be permitted to write the First Semester Examinations, which commence on Monday, March 6, 2017.
The Registrar said the defaulting students who do not seek for leave of absence will also have their studentship terminated.
http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/02/uniosun-to-expel-over-4000-students.html
Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique
1 Like
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by unclezuma: 4:43am
Too bad...
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by madridguy(m): 5:43am
Chai, so more than 4000 student will have to leave school now over MMM. Even me too stilldey drink the garri. MMM why?
Yarnvibes:
1 Like
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by twistedBalls(m): 6:06am
admission go sure for new intake o, oh he jambites b wise
1 Like
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by adioolayi(m): 6:33am
Is UniOsun the headquarters of MMM muguns, fools and JJCs 4000+ affected students ...Na wa ooo.... MMM destroying plans..
1 Like
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by seunlayi(m): 6:35am
The effect of recession. Who will I blame? Yes govt carries the blame
1 Like
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by eleojo23: 7:11am
This is rough play.
Them no know say economy bad?
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by toluine56(m): 7:11am
All thanks to MMM
1 Like
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by babyfaceafrica: 7:11am
Nice
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by dfrost: 7:11am
Ki ló de ponzi schemes destroying lives since the days of American Civil War.
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by nony43(m): 7:11am
If I hear, when you expel 400 students school don empty be that, how una won take pay lecturers
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by Ajiswaggs(m): 7:12am
They are joking
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by henrydadon(m): 7:13am
We warn them but they said our mouth is smelling..they said we don't wish them well..they said we are not risk takers..say we no get mind to "invest" our money..now see
1 Like
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by divicoded: 7:13am
school fees gone with mmm! Greedy people
1 Like
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by dinocy(m): 7:13am
is Nigeria coming to an end?
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by izzy4shizzy(m): 7:13am
When the governor no pay salary who expel am?
Plus when they say 'refused' does it mean the students have money and dont want to pay ni..
5 Likes
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by Sisqoman(m): 7:13am
I rep Uniosun
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by donakit: 7:14am
unclezuma:
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by DEWKID(m): 7:15am
morning guy
if you are seeing this post "Like" if you aint seeing it "Share"
Good morning.
1 Like
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by BabaCommander: 7:16am
Buhari why
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by Luukasz: 7:16am
You expel four thousand in a small school like UNIOSUN, then how many students left. No student will fall for such an empty threat.
1 Like
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by LAFO(f): 7:17am
MMM comes to mind
When are they going to sack Ogbeni Aregberascal who is owing so much in the same state?
This country is not a sane one
2 Likes
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by 2shur: 7:18am
MMM don finally cast.
the bastardized mofs bloclked me on nairaland cause i told em the bitter trutth bout mmm.
once u wanna do any shiit in life n u got that voice telin u2 lock up.
bro jus lock up.
dats d real heart panic voice.
i went against that voice 3 times and i lost close to 400k due to my greed.
that inner voice...helps a lot.
too bad uniosun....expell them shaps
how dare u gif them edu for free.
nothing is free in naija.
not even water.
1 Like
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by BabaCommander: 7:18am
adioolayi:
Buhari-Aregbe rascal combination is a total disaster
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by greenermodels: 7:20am
does anybody else notice that this is a sponsored publication from an unknown website against the students that protested against the high handedness of the school management. those guys in power should know that the economy is really bad now.
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by Lanretoye(m): 7:21am
how many students come dey the school?
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by greenermodels: 7:22am
Luukasz:mad men are always in power in Nigeria.
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by Barmmyshoes: 7:24am
This is MMM at work.
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by obembet(m): 7:24am
But MMM is back now... I don recover all my money...
Abeg tell those students to PH small..
And they will GH big to pay the debt
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by sakalisis(m): 7:25am
Okay
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by akigbemaru: 7:26am
Uni osun expelled 4100
|Re: UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-payment Of Tuition Fees by kilokeys(m): 7:27am
the economy is very bad... i do not think 4,000 pple owing invested in the scheme..
who knows how much that school fees is?
The 3 Most Important E-books! / Student Visa / UTME Results Issues, Original Vs Ordinary. Resolved. Check This.
Viewing this topic: Kenneth205(m), Gaddafithe2nd(m), julyb(m), softMarket(m), SuccesYear, ElPhoche(m), CodeineSKroches, oladotun007(m), handsam(m), Lecturebidz(m), lovedatruth(m), BobHIGHNESS(m), Yobii, jjblue, Lastking147(m), Inadon(m), ThePathfinder(m), maxxx(m), tboyunited, Damitism(m), ayanbaba2(m), teewhyxy(m), badruf(m), dnwabz, mrnigeria(m), ladichine(m) and 33 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7