Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by BabaRamota1980: 5:12am
Share with brothers and sisters in Kogi, Kwara, Osun, Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, Ogun, Lagos, Itsekiri part of Delta.

1 Like

Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by SweetBoyFriend(m): 7:15am

Who are they gonna teach ??

Waste of money
Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by awoo47: 7:15am
yoruba graduate in the house. This is ur tyme to shine cheesy nd stop applying for bank jobs cry leave it to we accountant grin

10 Likes

Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by amdoyin82(m): 7:15am
Ok ooo
Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by madridguy(m): 7:15am
Yesterday it was Nigeria Army freestyle parade in Hausa language and today Lagos State want to employ Yoruba speaking teachers. grin grin grin some people BP go don go up like mountain.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by adioolayi(m): 7:16am
Our Culture... our heritage... It must not die!

1 Like

Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by Vickiweezy(m): 7:16am
This ethnic difference is always the major cause if diversity amongst Nigerians. You'll learn the language just by living in Lagos, this is just a means or an excuse to limit our unity as a nation. Why not employ different language teachers or better still foreign language teachers to further broaden the knowledge of our future generations.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by Kaymercury(m): 7:17am
gg
Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by HermesParis: 7:17am
k
Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by princeade86(f): 7:18am
very good and nice move. our culture must not go down

5 Likes

Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by AdonaiRoofing(m): 7:18am
Good idea,if other states would emulate that, our culture and traditions would be promoted

1 Like

1 Like

Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by Pavore9: 7:20am
A good move. I learnt Yoruba in school, spoke Igbo at home and these combination has enriched my worldview.

7 Likes

Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by Kondomatic(m): 7:21am
SweetBoyFriend:
Who are they gonna teach ??
Waste of money
Are you OK?

9 Likes

Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by checkolatunji: 7:21am
awoo47:
yoruba graduate in the house. This is ur tyme to shine cheesy nd stop applying for bank jobs cry leave it to we accountant grin

You too harsh

Bet Why?
Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by gaetano: 7:21am
my yoruba English teacher be like...


App.ya [ah-pyah]
-varb
To becom visibu:
Ex (Lasman suddenly appya in my mutor)
Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by babyfaceafrica: 7:21am
SweetBoyFriend:

Who are they gonna teach ??

Waste of money
smh,so we should learn English and jettision our indigenous languages?....our languages are dying we need to resuscitate it

4 Likes

Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by Luukasz: 7:21am
Who do you expect them to employ, is it Inferior People Of Brouhaha?. Lagos is owned by the yorubas so even if they aint employing any alien, no one should make a fuss.

7 Likes

Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by AutosBay: 7:22am
Quite contradictory
Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by Pavore9: 7:22am
SweetBoyFriend:

Who are they gonna teach ??

Waste of money

Pupils in the State's public schools.
Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by AshiwajuFoward: 7:22am
Nice move. Itesiwaju eko ati ile kaaro'jire lo je wa logun. cool

4 Likes

Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by hollywater: 7:23am
Afonjas and their divisive style. Hopefully Igbos and northerners teachers, will not be deported this time.

1 Like

Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by Pavore9: 7:23am
AutosBay:
Quite contradictory

How is it contradictory?

2 Likes

Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by Luukasz: 7:23am
awoo47:
yoruba graduate in the house. This is ur tyme to shine cheesy nd stop applying for bank jobs cry leave it to we accountant grin
How much do u earn as an account?. Such a meagre amount,stop the noise making youre noticed.

1 Like

Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by Luukasz: 7:25am
hollywater:
Afonjas and their divisive style. Hopefully Igbos and northerners teachers, will not be deported this time.
No Vex
Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by obembet(m): 7:25am
Yoruba is moving forward... We are planning ahead

Moving Lagos to the next level cos all those non Yoruba will soon pack their load and go back to thier various villages


This is vision, though it tarry but at the end , it shall speak.

AM PROUD TO BE A TYPICAL YORUBA MAN

3 Likes

Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by AshiwajuFoward: 7:25am
AutosBay:
Quite contradictory

In what way? As a Yoruba state, Lagos govt will continue to promote the sustenance and development of its indigenous Yoruba culture.

4 Likes

Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by Flexherbal(m): 7:26am
Anything to keep our local languages alive is welcome.

2 Likes

Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by jtjohn(m): 7:27am
awoo47:
yoruba graduate in the house. This is ur tyme to shine cheesy nd stop applying for bank jobs cry leave it to we accountant grin
This got me smiling....Thanks for making me smile this morning
Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by Pavore9: 7:28am
hollywater:
Afonjas and their divisive style. Hopefully Igbos and northerners teachers, will not be deported this time.

Lagos is Yorubaland.

3 Likes

Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by Antoeni(m): 7:31am
Will all those native nairalanders stop saying dis stupid rubbish slang" lAFONJA " it's so irritating

1 Like

Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by Wiseandtrue(f): 7:34am
Who him dey employ before No be only Yoruba people Mtcheeeeew

Later they will be saying that Nigeria is one.
Abegi

1 Like

Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by teebaxy(m): 7:35am
Every celebration day carries its own promise..... Even if we are celebrating world sex they our politicians will still make a promise.... Politics and proves are like 5 & 6

