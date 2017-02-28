₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by BabaRamota1980: 5:12am
Share with brothers and sisters in Kogi, Kwara, Osun, Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, Ogun, Lagos, Itsekiri part of Delta.
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by SweetBoyFriend(m): 7:15am
Who are they gonna teach ??
Waste of money
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by awoo47: 7:15am
yoruba graduate in the house. This is ur tyme to shine nd stop applying for bank jobs leave it to we accountant
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by amdoyin82(m): 7:15am
Ok ooo
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by madridguy(m): 7:15am
Yesterday it was Nigeria Army freestyle parade in Hausa language and today Lagos State want to employ Yoruba speaking teachers. some people BP go don go up like mountain.
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by adioolayi(m): 7:16am
Our Culture... our heritage... It must not die!
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by Vickiweezy(m): 7:16am
This ethnic difference is always the major cause if diversity amongst Nigerians. You'll learn the language just by living in Lagos, this is just a means or an excuse to limit our unity as a nation. Why not employ different language teachers or better still foreign language teachers to further broaden the knowledge of our future generations.
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by Kaymercury(m): 7:17am
gg
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by HermesParis: 7:17am
k
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by princeade86(f): 7:18am
very good and nice move. our culture must not go down
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by AdonaiRoofing(m): 7:18am
Good idea,if other states would emulate that, our culture and traditions would be promoted
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by Pavore9: 7:20am
A good move. I learnt Yoruba in school, spoke Igbo at home and these combination has enriched my worldview.
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by Kondomatic(m): 7:21am
SweetBoyFriend:Are you OK?
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by checkolatunji: 7:21am
awoo47:
You too harsh
Bet Why?
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by gaetano: 7:21am
my yoruba English teacher be like...
App.ya [ah-pyah]
-varb
To becom visibu:
Ex (Lasman suddenly appya in my mutor)
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by babyfaceafrica: 7:21am
SweetBoyFriend:smh,so we should learn English and jettision our indigenous languages?....our languages are dying we need to resuscitate it
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by Luukasz: 7:21am
Who do you expect them to employ, is it Inferior People Of Brouhaha?. Lagos is owned by the yorubas so even if they aint employing any alien, no one should make a fuss.
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by AutosBay: 7:22am
Quite contradictory
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by Pavore9: 7:22am
SweetBoyFriend:
Pupils in the State's public schools.
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by AshiwajuFoward: 7:22am
Nice move. Itesiwaju eko ati ile kaaro'jire lo je wa logun.
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by hollywater: 7:23am
Afonjas and their divisive style. Hopefully Igbos and northerners teachers, will not be deported this time.
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by Pavore9: 7:23am
AutosBay:
How is it contradictory?
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by Luukasz: 7:23am
awoo47:How much do u earn as an account?. Such a meagre amount,stop the noise making youre noticed.
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by Luukasz: 7:25am
hollywater:No Vex
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by obembet(m): 7:25am
Yoruba is moving forward... We are planning ahead
Moving Lagos to the next level cos all those non Yoruba will soon pack their load and go back to thier various villages
This is vision, though it tarry but at the end , it shall speak.
AM PROUD TO BE A TYPICAL YORUBA MAN
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by AshiwajuFoward: 7:25am
AutosBay:
In what way? As a Yoruba state, Lagos govt will continue to promote the sustenance and development of its indigenous Yoruba culture.
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by Flexherbal(m): 7:26am
Anything to keep our local languages alive is welcome.
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by jtjohn(m): 7:27am
awoo47:This got me smiling....Thanks for making me smile this morning
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by Pavore9: 7:28am
hollywater:
Lagos is Yorubaland.
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by Antoeni(m): 7:31am
Will all those native nairalanders stop saying dis stupid rubbish slang" lAFONJA " it's so irritating
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by Wiseandtrue(f): 7:34am
Who him dey employ before No be only Yoruba people Mtcheeeeew
Later they will be saying that Nigeria is one.
Abegi
|Re: Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers by teebaxy(m): 7:35am
Every celebration day carries its own promise..... Even if we are celebrating world sex they our politicians will still make a promise.... Politics and proves are like 5 & 6
