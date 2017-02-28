Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers (1529 Views)

Share with brothers and sisters in Kogi, Kwara, Osun, Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, Ogun, Lagos, Itsekiri part of Delta. 1 Like



Who are they gonna teach ??



Waste of money

nd stop applying for bank jobs leave it to we accountant yoruba graduate in the house. This is ur tyme to shinend stop applying for bank jobsleave it to we accountant 10 Likes

Ok ooo

some people BP go don go up like mountain. Yesterday it was Nigeria Army freestyle parade in Hausa language and today Lagos State want to employ Yoruba speaking teachers.some people BP go don go up like mountain. 5 Likes 1 Share

Our Culture... our heritage... It must not die! 1 Like

This ethnic difference is always the major cause if diversity amongst Nigerians. You'll learn the language just by living in Lagos, this is just a means or an excuse to limit our unity as a nation. Why not employ different language teachers or better still foreign language teachers to further broaden the knowledge of our future generations. 1 Like 1 Share

gg

k

very good and nice move. our culture must not go down 5 Likes

Good idea,if other states would emulate that, our culture and traditions would be promoted



A good move. I learnt Yoruba in school, spoke Igbo at home and these combination has enriched my worldview. 7 Likes

Waste of money Are you OK? Are you OK? 9 Likes

You too harsh



Bet Why? You too harshBet Why?

my yoruba English teacher be like...





App.ya [ah-pyah]

-varb

To becom visibu:

Ex (Lasman suddenly appya in my mutor)

Waste of money smh,so we should learn English and jettision our indigenous languages?....our languages are dying we need to resuscitate it smh,so we should learn English and jettision our indigenous languages?....our languages are dying we need to resuscitate it 4 Likes

Who do you expect them to employ, is it Inferior People Of Brouhaha?. Lagos is owned by the yorubas so even if they aint employing any alien, no one should make a fuss. 7 Likes

Quite contradictory

Pupils in the State's public schools. Pupils in the State's public schools.

Nice move. Itesiwaju eko ati ile kaaro'jire lo je wa logun. 4 Likes

Afonjas and their divisive style. Hopefully Igbos and northerners teachers, will not be deported this time. 1 Like

How is it contradictory? How is it contradictory? 2 Likes

Yoruba is moving forward... We are planning ahead



Moving Lagos to the next level cos all those non Yoruba will soon pack their load and go back to thier various villages





This is vision, though it tarry but at the end , it shall speak.



AM PROUD TO BE A TYPICAL YORUBA MAN 3 Likes

In what way? As a Yoruba state, Lagos govt will continue to promote the sustenance and development of its indigenous Yoruba culture. In what way? As a Yoruba state, Lagos govt will continue to promote the sustenance and development of its indigenous Yoruba culture. 4 Likes

Anything to keep our local languages alive is welcome. 2 Likes

Lagos is Yorubaland. Lagos is Yorubaland. 3 Likes

Will all those native nairalanders stop saying dis stupid rubbish slang" lAFONJA " it's so irritating 1 Like

Who him dey employ before No be only Yoruba people Mtcheeeeew



Later they will be saying that Nigeria is one.

Abegi Later they will be saying that Nigeria is one.Abegi 1 Like