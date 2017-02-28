₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,843 members, 3,390,485 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 February 2017 at 07:57 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / 7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Battery Drains Twice Faster (2881 Views)
5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low / 5 Common Smartphone Battery Myths You Probably Acknowledge / Here Are Top Reason Why Your Smartphone Battery Now Drain Twice As Fast (1) (2) (3) (4)
|7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Battery Drains Twice Faster by YalaTech(m): 6:26am
Have your smartphone drained your battery so badly?If so here are the top 7 reasons.
Operating Your Phone While Charging:
This is one of the top reason why your battery don’t last any longer some of this reasons are playing game,music, surfing the internet,high increase screen light while charging your cell phone this reasons reduces the cell strength of your phone battery.
2. Using Fake Power pack or killer USB Cord
There are thousands of fake power banks circulated in the local market. This detrimental to anyone who purchase it. Not only fake power bank destroys your smartphone battery cell strength , it will also leave you with slow charging problem or your phone not charging at all.
Here are few guides on How To Know a Fake Power Banks
Often Chinese in nature.
They comes in adulterated name brand like BMW, HP , Infinix, which is not directly endorsed by these companies.
Their power capabilities is highly overhyped.
Usually very cheap.
3. Removing Your Battery Too Often
You might not really notice this
But you may confirm this in a dark room or at night.
Each time you remove your smartphone battery, there is a little spark that emanate from the battery terminals this reduces the cellphone battery strength. Imagine removing your Battery like ten times a day? You wouldn’t dare that again right?
4. Using a Desktop/Universal Charger
Desktop chargers are made to be used in case of emergency or when battery is extremely dead, its not directly endorsed by the phone manufacturer and its off specification of your phone brand. It may come with high voltage or low voltage because most of them lack a good voltage regulator.
5. Charging Your Phone on a High Voltage or low Voltage Power Source
Charging Your Phone with a high or under voltage power frequency is very bad for your battery health,
Its not advisable to use power generating set to charge Your battery. As steady electric frequency is not guaranteed.
6. High surrounding temperatures
Using phone in heated area some times people charge there smartphone in a hard hazard area or in an environment that is not conducive such as under an umbrella or in the market places where sun can reach the phone such is not deducible
7. Too much running apps at the background
wow in this aspects people like me will always have multi task work in my phone either downloading at the same time watching movies. this really kills the cell battery there by giving the phone much work to handle.
http://yalatech.com.ng/7-reasons-smartphone-battery-drains-twice-faster/
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Battery Drains Twice Faster by WfBabakhay(m): 6:29am
Who told you dat my Phone battery drain twice faster?? My phone battery na Helele,it can serve me 4 a week
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Battery Drains Twice Faster by carmag(m): 6:36am
""Operating Your Phone While Charging:""
98.9% of smart phone users are guilty of this and their is nothing that can be done about it
.
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Battery Drains Twice Faster by LAFO(f): 6:37am
I'm operating while charging at the moment.
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Battery Drains Twice Faster by SweetBoyFriend(m): 7:13am
That's the type of story you tell primary school kids
Your phone battery drains faster because you bought an inferior phone
Go buy a Huawei ascend mate 2 and tell me how strong the battery is and that would make the battery drain
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Battery Drains Twice Faster by tboyO2: 7:15am
Pmb must hear this
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Battery Drains Twice Faster by DollarAngel(m): 7:15am
Nice one, but you can't help operating your phone while charging it
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Battery Drains Twice Faster by dinocy(m): 7:18am
my own nor finish, the thing nor gey battery cells again.
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Battery Drains Twice Faster by Antoeni(m): 7:18am
Hw can one have light ,and he browsing or playing games u expect him nt to be charging d phone while doing all dat,what if NEPA take d light
3 Likes
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Battery Drains Twice Faster by Ruhamah23(m): 7:19am
ehn ehn
But that number 1 is somehow..
Am guilty and I dnt think I can change
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Battery Drains Twice Faster by kcee993: 7:21am
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Battery Drains Twice Faster by Ruhamah23(m): 7:21am
Antoeni:
Help me tell him o
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Battery Drains Twice Faster by mmmustapha(m): 7:21am
the point number one is unavoidable, it really drain the battery
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Battery Drains Twice Faster by NCP: 7:23am
Stop denying youraelf the full potentials of Android SmartDevices get a Gionee M series mobile or Lenovo Vibe or K series.
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Battery Drains Twice Faster by asuustrike2009: 7:24am
SweetBoyFriend:Good marketer
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Battery Drains Twice Faster by sakalisis(m): 7:25am
Noted
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Battery Drains Twice Faster by Sunnah1(m): 7:29am
WfBabakhay:Nokia 3310?
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Battery Drains Twice Faster by anotherydz(m): 7:30am
Make we kuku no use our phone again
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Battery Drains Twice Faster by frenchwine(m): 7:35am
In this Nigeria wey we dey, and all the PHCN wahala. If you don't have a power bank or ur still using your follow come charger then you proly aren't in Nigeria
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Battery Drains Twice Faster by Genea(f): 7:38am
Op, I shud not press my phone wen charging, if NEPA takes light nko
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Battery Drains Twice Faster by YalaTech(m): 7:45am
WfBabakhay:Haha
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Battery Drains Twice Faster by WfBabakhay(m): 7:45am
Sunnah1:LOLZZZ
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Battery Drains Twice Faster by SalamRushdie: 7:47am
This doesn't Apply to my S7 ..the battery has never ran out on me
|Re: 7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Battery Drains Twice Faster by Johnnynoni: 7:51am
Na big lie
(0) (Reply)
How To Create An Ebook From Microsoft Word Using A Free Software / How To Backup Your Android Phone / Do U Av Phone 4 Sale?
Viewing this topic: Mzayd(m), Obaofnaija(m), jconsult, nikas77(m), Superpower(m), Yazzy(m), beejay247, superior1, dynamo007(m), kennypoju, truexgoldphil, oluwashegun01(m), giftedben, waleh89, Ay92(m), DjAndroid, chemystery, Syphax(m), Rzq4, cypha101, mechanics(m), labamo07(m), Drkar, usamali, sauceEEP(m), sagon1(m), Komie(f), creamchiccb(f), domino74, josh1st(m), agamali1(m), sheypian(m), Chybeno(f), MrSmith007, Saxsession, sexymonkey(m), Morayogba(m), Booboo7(f), somehowpenis(m) and 74 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6