|Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by amebo101: 6:57am
The federal government yesterday evacuated 41 Nigerian girls who are victims of human trafficking from Bamako Mali.Source: http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/trafficking-fg-evacuates-41-girls-from-mali/187147.html
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by amebo101: 6:57am
See their uncovered faces in these other photos SEE PHOTOS
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by estyvino(m): 7:02am
Mali kwa!
Nothing wey person no go hiaa!
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by Cutehector(m): 7:19am
I hope they will rehabilitate them
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by voicelez: 10:32am
New set of HIV patients... quote me and get fired
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by Techguyz: 10:32am
oloshos
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by dyabman(m): 10:32am
Shame on them LOl
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by Tazmode(m): 10:32am
Oh that's good. Thank God for their lives
But...
What about the people who are victims of xenophobia in South Africa? Don't they need evacuation too while they are still alive?
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by Hades2016(m): 10:32am
Mali kwa. ... watin person no go hear finish for this Nigeria
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by badmrkt(m): 10:33am
FIRST THING DONE POSITIVELY BY NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT THIS YEAR.
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by AdonaiRoofing(m): 10:33am
Many more need to be evacuated from, Senegal, Gambia, Burkina fast, Ivory Coast etc
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by Abudu2000(m): 10:33am
Speaking f which,
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by abumeinben(m): 10:33am
Hacking ...
This is good. Let South Africa know that trafficking is not rooted in Nigeria.
Let's start evaporating the illegals from our land too, especially the garlic smelling creatures called Indians, the Chinese, the Lebanese, and MOST IMPORTANTLY, THE ONES THAT SOME SAID WERE FROM MAURITIUS, SOME SAID NIGER, SOME MALI, BUT I KNOW THEY'RE FROM SPAIN. I'M TALKING ABOUT THE HERDSMEN
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by Super1Star: 10:34am
From Italo to Jand to Yankee to Southie to Ghana and now to Libya and Mali.
Na wa o.
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by internetgangste: 10:34am
Seun
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:34am
Good. Very good but please don't abandon them. Do some reforms and empowerment on them.
I am delighted to hear this.
What of Onochie Lauretta aka Aunty Lolly, what is the outcome on her case
Was she really trafficking girls Was she amongst those apprehended
Abike Dabiri thumps up! May history be kind to you.
#promptresponse#
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by REDshouse(m): 10:34am
good news coming from Nigeria now a days...
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by Ayoswit(f): 10:35am
k, great move by d acting Presido
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by AmaechiLinus(m): 10:36am
If they have been tested HIV free, let me have one for marriage.
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by DrtroubleM: 10:37am
Hustle hard!
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by linkers: 10:37am
I can vividly see chika nwankwo there. From isheke in Ebonyi
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by linkers: 10:37am
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by Afonjanightmare(m): 10:38am
Nonsense, Naija no get shame
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by richeeyo(m): 10:38am
voicelez:Is that where you got yours
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by Opistorincos(m): 10:39am
That's a great move
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by opara28(m): 10:40am
Even Mali......na wa oooo
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by ThinkSmarter(m): 10:41am
All these girls that are too greedy and desperate.
They deliberately went there to do prostitution.
That's y I detest young women that travels alot, not that they re visiting a family member.
Arrant nonsense
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by Marty2020: 10:43am
They should be well check and treated, welcome home girls
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by sunnyside16(m): 10:44am
MALI? chai.......mali.....mali......mali of all countries
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by irepsuccess: 10:47am
AmaechiLinus:u want to turn them to sex manchine abi?
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by AjalaJ(m): 10:51am
Nigerians in diaspora, God help you ooo.
|Re: Nigeria Evacuates 41 Girls From Mali (Photo) by AmaechiLinus(m): 10:57am
irepsuccess:No, not at all. I said marry OK!!!
Viewing this topic: jacky101, ijeshaboy, einst3in, Siddeek, kingsmaila, sotall(m), Mustafa11, Temptee101(m), shawdon(m), Omoyeni3601, baronene(m), highrise07(m), survivor1986(m), Fordwest(m), omniwater, CalebClinton, lotannam, kayultimate(m), homopoliticus, skuribeebo, nwaokeleme100(m), tragergeorge, Kirigidi(m), Joe50(m), oscar4lyf(m), tosino0000, bewacharlie, EmeeNaka, ORACULUM(m) and 73 guest(s)
