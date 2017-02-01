₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,975 members, 3,390,956 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 February 2017 at 11:22 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) (9218 Views)
TTT Doesn't Want To Receive Calls From Outside BBNaija. Nigerians React / Bisola Gets A Letter From Single Mothers Association For Giving TTT MouthAction / When Bisola Realizes That TTT Is Married With Kids (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by AdoraAmadi: 7:09am
Thin Tall Tony's daughter, Ella turned 3 on 25th of February, but he didn't acknowledge it, instead he told his fellow housemates his daughter is his niece and goddaughter.
The wife, Laraba took their kids out for a photoshoot.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/02/bbnaija-see-ttts-wife-and-kids-on-their.html
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by LAFO(f): 7:15am
Ok
See cheeks like ini edo
2 Likes
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 7:20am
Good stuff
1 Like
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by ToriBlue(f): 7:23am
No comment
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by veekid(m): 10:35am
Mad father
2 Likes
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by bridgesjnr: 10:36am
#teamefe based on logistics
in other news, BrainWire has been ranked the best 3D printing company in Nigeria and will be recruiting CAD designers on their site soon... so all crazy designers should be on alert as this promises to be the biggest in africa...
also check my signature for your interior decors at wholesale prices..
1 Like
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:36am
Bisola just use that her evil waist confuse that local oyinbo He better win the money because nah only "quality" pampering and vacation fit make this woman "totally" forgive am......
Ps-I wonder why some men go get fried rice for house but nah concoction' rice go dey hungry them
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by Motolank: 10:36am
An soo?
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by DrtroubleM: 10:36am
Nice tattoo on her bweast..
7 Likes
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by voicelez: 10:36am
veekid:righteous mother with tattoo on her boobs...
10 Likes
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by soath(m): 10:37am
I saw tattoo.
1 Like
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by antontech(m): 10:37am
Potential winner
1 Like
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by olasmith10(m): 10:37am
Mtcheewwwww
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by orimipe(f): 10:37am
Our god-daughter is 3.
Cute wife by the way
2 Likes
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by Afonjanightmare(m): 10:37am
They sha wan make these MOFOs celebrities by fire by force
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by richeeyo(m): 10:37am
Sold out family
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by snazzy5050(m): 10:37am
THOSE KIDS SUCKED THAT TATTOOED BOO!!
1 Like
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by Tazmode(m): 10:37am
Adding salt to injury
Is it just me or does BB Naija do more harm than good?
3 Likes
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by opara28(m): 10:37am
ISSORITE
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 10:38am
And so ..... watin make we do now
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by GudluckIBB(m): 10:38am
i only saw 2 dark spots on her chest
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by vincentjk(m): 10:38am
See tattoos for boobi
2 Likes
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by snazzy5050(m): 10:38am
[/quote]
voicelez:
bridgesjnr:
soberdrunk:ALL OF UNA DON SMOKE WEED DIS MORINING
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by cerowo(f): 10:38am
U people should leave TTT alone nw
2 Likes
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by AmaechiLinus(m): 10:38am
So fucking what
Will this post stop the dwindling oil prices
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by mzmighty(f): 10:38am
Cute
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by cooldude62(m): 10:38am
Don't worry darling, daddy is coming. He loves you guys and mummy. He is just playing a silly game that might change your lives forever if he wins. Pray for him.
By The Way, your mom is more beautiful than Bisola
2 Likes
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by ammyluv2002(f): 10:39am
Pretty woman
1 Like
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by Marty2020: 10:39am
With this beauty, he still they fup, she's cute thou
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by Danny287(m): 10:39am
Cute children of a mad father
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by NaijaFutbol: 10:39am
He and his wife agreed to play the game inside and outside the house.
They really need the money and the fame badly.
That is all that matters to them now.
|Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by wizkidblogger(f): 10:39am
So?
Opinion: Nigerian Films Are Getting Better / Osoufia Vs Mr Ibu / MTV Shuga Season 4 Episodes [download Here]
Viewing this topic: misskym, Rafrik27, Minabee, Arielle, Yinkyyinkie, makan85(m), Callmehiyce(m), femliany(m), meezynetwork(m), lexydon47, Lushore1, untainted, lurdabdaniels(m), Simosite, Uduak2019, Aare2050(m), Wanice, waleola257, ordize, Morikaih, faheez(m), santanamimi(f), Wolfbrother(m), chyco1, ritapearl(f), Blueeyedboi(m), imurboss, beesmine(f), crestrader(m), surplusconsults, Oluperfect(m), Nautillus(m), Swenzi, 9japrof(m), Newerakings, bukolaakin, sweetestboi(m), Hybrid600, Jayjay0(m), iamhorny(m), gudxson, ThesailorR, Viccur(m), MAXIMAL123(m), jhyde101(m), otunbaphemie(m), Ayoolanairaland, Barmmyshoes, tyson99(m), AnambraDota, ikes9(m), Romzii, thisisjonny(m), onyemeswag, Okimski(m), Jbols2001(m), Naavah(f), segadon7(m), JayJayGee, dre147(m) and 154 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7