The wife, Laraba took their kids out for a photoshoot.



Thin Tall Tony's daughter, Ella turned 3 on 25th of February, but he didn't acknowledge it, instead he told his fellow housemates his daughter is his niece and goddaughter. The wife, Laraba took their kids out for a photoshoot.

See cheeks like ini edo 2 Likes

Good stuff 1 Like

Mad father 2 Likes

He better win the money because nah only "quality" pampering and vacation fit make this woman "totally" forgive am......





Ps-I wonder why some men go get fried rice for house but nah concoction' rice go dey hungry them Bisola just use that her evil waist confuse that local oyinboHe better win the money because nah only "quality" pampering and vacation fit make this woman "totally" forgive am......Ps-I wonder why some men go get fried rice for house but nah concoction' rice go dey hungry them 9 Likes 3 Shares

Nice tattoo on her bweast.. 7 Likes

veekid:

Mad father righteous mother with tattoo on her boobs... 10 Likes

I saw tattoo. 1 Like

Potential winner 1 Like

Cute wife by the way Our god-daughter is 3.Cute wife by the way 2 Likes

THOSE KIDS SUCKED THAT TATTOOED BOO!! 1 Like

Is it just me or does BB Naija do more harm than good? 3 Likes

See tattoos for boobi 2 Likes

U people should leave TTT alone nw 2 Likes

By The Way, your mom is more beautiful than Bisola Don't worry darling, daddy is coming. He loves you guys and mummy. He is just playing a silly game that might change your lives forever if he wins. Pray for him.By The Way, your mom is more beautiful than Bisola 2 Likes

Pretty woman 1 Like

With this beauty, he still they fup, she's cute thou

Cute children of a mad father

He and his wife agreed to play the game inside and outside the house.



They really need the money and the fame badly.



That is all that matters to them now.