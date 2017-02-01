₦airaland Forum

TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by AdoraAmadi: 7:09am
Thin Tall Tony's daughter, Ella turned 3 on 25th of February, but he didn't acknowledge it, instead he told his fellow housemates his daughter is his niece and goddaughter.


The wife, Laraba took their kids out for a photoshoot.

Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by LAFO(f): 7:15am
Ok

See cheeks like ini edo

Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 7:20am
Good stuff

Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by ToriBlue(f): 7:23am
No comment lipsrsealed
Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by veekid(m): 10:35am
Mad father

Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by bridgesjnr: 10:36am
#teamefe based on logistics

Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:36am
Bisola just use that her evil waist confuse that local oyinbo angry He better win the money because nah only "quality" pampering and vacation fit make this woman "totally" forgive am...... angry


Ps-I wonder why some men go get fried rice for house but nah concoction' rice go dey hungry them angry

Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by Motolank: 10:36am
An soo?
Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by DrtroubleM: 10:36am
Nice tattoo on her bweast..

Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by voicelez: 10:36am
veekid:
Mad father
righteous mother with tattoo on her boobs...

Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by soath(m): 10:37am
I saw tattoo.

Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by antontech(m): 10:37am
Potential winner

Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by olasmith10(m): 10:37am
Mtcheewwwww
Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by orimipe(f): 10:37am
Our god-daughter is 3. cheesy

Cute wife by the way

Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by Afonjanightmare(m): 10:37am
They sha wan make these MOFOs celebrities by fire by force
Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by richeeyo(m): 10:37am
Sold out family
Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by snazzy5050(m): 10:37am
THOSE KIDS SUCKED THAT TATTOOED BOO!! undecided undecided undecided

Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by Tazmode(m): 10:37am
Adding salt to injury



Is it just me or does BB Naija do more harm than good?

Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by opara28(m): 10:37am
ISSORITE
Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 10:38am
And so ..... watin make we do now angry
Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by GudluckIBB(m): 10:38am
i only saw 2 dark spots on her chest
Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by vincentjk(m): 10:38am
See tattoos for boobi

Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by snazzy5050(m): 10:38am
[/quote]
voicelez:
s
bridgesjnr:
kk
soberdrunk:
angry
ALL OF UNA DON SMOKE WEED DIS MORINING
Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by cerowo(f): 10:38am
U people should leave TTT alone nw undecided

Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by AmaechiLinus(m): 10:38am
So fucking what


Will this post stop the dwindling oil prices
Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by mzmighty(f): 10:38am
Cute
Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by cooldude62(m): 10:38am
Don't worry darling, daddy is coming. He loves you guys and mummy. He is just playing a silly game that might change your lives forever if he wins. Pray for him.
By The Way, your mom is more beautiful than Bisola grin

Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by ammyluv2002(f): 10:39am
Pretty woman

Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by Marty2020: 10:39am
With this beauty, he still they fup, she's cute thou
Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by Danny287(m): 10:39am
Cute children of a mad father
Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by NaijaFutbol: 10:39am
He and his wife agreed to play the game inside and outside the house.

They really need the money and the fame badly.

That is all that matters to them now.
Re: TTT's Wife And Kids On Their Daughter's Birthday On Saturday (Photos) by wizkidblogger(f): 10:39am
So?

