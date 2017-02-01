₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,975 members, 3,390,956 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 February 2017 at 11:22 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup (3329 Views)
Kemi Olunloyo: "Linda Ikeji Needs Cream To Tone Out Her Knees & Feet" / Kemi Olunloyo: "Jide Kosoko Should Be Investigated For Ritualism & Occultism" / 10 Nigerian Celebs Who Skipped Voting Day (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by JamieNaij: 8:02am
The controversial journalist has listed 3 celebrities in the world who can go without makeup and still look so good.
See her list below...
'#HNNBeauty at it's peak. There are only three celebrities in the world that can go without make up and look like this.
1. @mercyaigbegentry
2. @Ciara
3. @KemiOlunloyo
#Gbam! Have MERCY on us but I ain't lying!
Even the worst Instagram filter (Hudson) did Lanre Gentry's wife justice.
E karo ni Naija o Mercy. :-) #madamhnn
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/kemi-olunloyo-names-three-celebs-who.html
1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by LAFO(f): 8:05am
This woman likes to be in the news......
And she's achieving her aim
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by Michellla(f): 8:12am
She mentioned herself as a celebrity.
Thats a joke right?
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by YESpParticipant: 8:32am
NOTICE! NOTICE!! NOTICE!!!
YES-P PARTICIPANTS TO STAGE A NATIONWIDE PEACEFUL PROTEST.
http://www.nairaland.com/3652654/yes-p-notice-peaceful-nationwide-protest
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by EmperorShizzy: 9:26am
she mentioned herself
in other words, Swansea FC sacked their coach and won the next game against Liverpool
Hull City sacked their coach and won the next game against Liverpool
Leicester City sacked their coach and won the next game against, guess who.... Liverpool.
Liverpool plays Arsenal next... I'm just advising my Arsenal buddies... You know what's right...
7 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by Berbierklaus(f): 9:50am
Michellla:Hilarious joke
She is no longer investigative journalist, now celebrity
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by LecciGucci: 10:41am
Genny should be momber1
Neva seen anyone like her without makup
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by unclezuma: 11:10am
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by LastSurvivor11: 11:10am
And you forgot this slay grand queen
1 Share
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by Drsheddy(m): 11:11am
Abeg who make up EPP??
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by Tazmode(m): 11:13am
Hehehe, she kuku mention herself. I'm not surprised
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by Tokziby: 11:14am
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by orimipe(f): 11:14am
Aunty Kemi will not kill me ooo
Must she mention her own name?
Humility is indeed a virtue
Moreover, when did she become a celebrity?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by DrDope(m): 11:14am
This post weak me
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by oyindare(m): 11:14am
This sister Kemi no get family!??why b say everyday she go dey topic for nairaland I swear If she b my family we for don sell her give those BH guys just to give us own girls back or make them try change her brain box maybe be that is the problem...
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by Geraldyne(f): 11:15am
M yet to understnd who dis woman is
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by jmoore(m): 11:15am
Yeyebrity spotted among.
The yeyebrity is the mad one.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by mayorvilla(m): 11:16am
can't stop laughing
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by GlorifiedTunde(m): 11:16am
what kind of breed is this woman?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by AmaechiLinus(m): 11:17am
Let the third one go and makeup please!!!
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by Ajimmyco(m): 11:17am
Blood of Jesus.. . " she's also a celebrity?? ?"
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by uzo200(m): 11:17am
.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by DONSMITH123(m): 11:18am
Aunty Kemi
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by sunnyside16(m): 11:18am
1) Omotola "Omosexy" Ekeinde
2) Omotola "Omosexy" Ekeinde
3) Omotola "Omosexy" Ekeinde
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by Emycord: 11:18am
Michellla:of the millenium right?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by horlanrewaju11: 11:18am
Michellla:lolzzzz
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by thunderfiremods(m): 11:20am
kemi olunloyo. ..dis woman makes me wish Abacha never died...she cant jst keep quiet. ..
she even added her name....kikikikiki....
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup by ARANZZY: 11:20am
mercy look good without make up. am sure kemi olunloyo was kidding when she included her self
(0) (Reply)
Dr. Dre's 20-year-old Son Found Dead / Whose Richer? / Responsible Girl In Lagos Needed
Viewing this topic: damilton(m), Serendip, ebig21(m), kingadex(m), Truth234, Dynast(m), hotdealz(m), Boyoorisha, missKiffy(f), dustmalik, Benoxvals(m), taiwojoe40(m), dammyblaq(m), 7COLOURS, kaybbs(f), Wadosky(m), Iphone5, Lordnath(m), tholarrr, ijustdey, Epraize(m), habgito, Dhoneys, AuroraB(f), eyitayo007(m), olaskul(m), elda2303(m), DrDope(m), lanrextop09(m), eanestca(m), Spinshark(m), Gmajor(m), AceSkillz01, economania(m), martineverest(m), danieldanizy, Ezekiah1977(m), ruzell86, sylviaeo(f), mykel010(m), areyemi(m), asatemple(f), Valfrankie(m), miltonchux(m), damoche64, zlantanfan, Maymum, Timkriss(m), AMACRITY(f), Mufasa27(m), holluphemydavid(m), delkinz(m), brudiga, rollykotex, jsea(m), ayovi(m), amebo101, nothingmega122(m), OTMAO, Haryorbammmy(m), Shuen, primewaste(m), SlimCupid(m), Diraxkgb(m), nnofaith, chidaike(m), indomienoodles(m), MotorConnectz(m), orumajunior(m), harbeeordun31(f), Petdagr8t(m), Tonto007(f), eni4real(m), manchester1, ISDKING, Nukualofa, Olamitisoji(m), BMZK, Tbright, EneJeta, Adekorya, kingteaser619(m), sango147(m), slayminder(m), crazygod(m), ekeson45(m), TheDriller, costandi(m), Remzoid, laris, aluk, fejikudz(m), madulinksinv, amakarita(f), SunnyBlaze1(m), McAustin92(m), ARANZZY, Ezedon(m), jaelz(m), tobiogunboye(m), wildrose21(m), Godprotectigbo5(f), Dvicman, sylva1, yomibabe(f), Graceisall(m), patfenda(m), chapmann(m), mayorwah98(m), ashatoda, PatrickOkunima(m), olowodam, sultan457, jasawa, beejay247, Ray1251(m), Acetyl(m), bodman1010(f) and 207 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10