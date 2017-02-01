Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kemi Olunloyo Names Three Celebs who Can Slay Without Makeup (3329 Views)

See her list below...



'#HNNBeauty at it's peak. There are only three celebrities in the world that can go without make up and look like this.

1. @mercyaigbegentry

2. @Ciara

3. @KemiOlunloyo

#Gbam! Have MERCY on us but I ain't lying!

Even the worst Instagram filter (Hudson) did Lanre Gentry's wife justice.

E karo ni Naija o Mercy. :-) #madamhnn





This woman likes to be in the news......









And she's achieving her aim This woman likes to be in the news......And she's achieving her aim 1 Like

She mentioned herself as a celebrity.

Thats a joke right? 7 Likes 2 Shares





Michellla:

She mentioned herself as a celebrity. Thats a joke right?

She is no longer investigative journalist, now celebrity Hilarious jokeShe is no longer investigative journalist, now celebrity 1 Like

Genny should be momber1

Neva seen anyone like her without makup 1 Like 1 Share

And you forgot this slay grand queen 1 Share

Abeg who make up EPP??

Hehehe, she kuku mention herself. I'm not surprised





Must she mention her own name?



Humility is indeed a virtue



Moreover, when did she become a celebrity? Aunty Kemi will not kill me oooMust she mention her own name?Humility is indeed a virtueMoreover, when did she become a celebrity?

This post weak me

This sister Kemi no get family!??why b say everyday she go dey topic for nairaland I swear If she b my family we for don sell her give those BH guys just to give us own girls back or make them try change her brain box maybe be that is the problem...

M yet to understnd who dis woman is





The yeyebrity is the mad one. Yeyebrity spotted among.The yeyebrity is the mad one.

can't stop laughing

what kind of breed is this woman?

Let the third one go and makeup please!!!

Blood of Jesus.. . " she's also a celebrity?? ?"

.

Aunty Kemi

1) Omotola "Omosexy" Ekeinde

2) Omotola "Omosexy" Ekeinde

3) Omotola "Omosexy" Ekeinde

Michellla:

She mentioned herself as a celebrity. Thats a joke right? of the millenium right? of the millenium right?

Michellla:

She mentioned herself as a celebrity.

Thats a joke right? lolzzzz lolzzzz

kemi olunloyo. ..dis woman makes me wish Abacha never died...she cant jst keep quiet. ..







she even added her name....kikikikiki....