At first, this new dad, named Yello, looked stressed



Then he was caring and attentive



The new mom, Tam, just went through a lot, bringing 4 healthy babies to this world



So the cat dad was there to support her



New mommy can be sure to have help when needed



They might be the sweetest cat family ever



While most couples in Nigeria can not even hold hands and take pictures.

Disgusting (no offense) I don't like cats 6 Likes

I hate cats, the sight alone disgusts me...



Lord have mercy 1 Like

Lovely couple 4 Likes

When are the next kittens coming? 1 Like 1 Share

I love cats

Awww.......... cute pussssssies

so cats sef sabi furck.. I think say them all be women 1 Like

Nice pets...they could be quite scary at night with their quiet sneaky movements and glowing eyes and meows

Disgusting (no offense) I don't like cats

Lmfao, because your religion believes they are possessed.

While most couples in Nigeria can not even hold hands and take pictures.
VERY TRUE

If i say na photoshop, dem go talk.... Cute kitties sha

Lovely I must say

The difference between owning a Cat and a Dog.

- Dogs are so appreciative of whatever little thing you do for them and can give their life for you.

- Cats are so arrogant and have a sense of them doing you a favour even when you feed them. They feel they owe you nothing and that you owe them so much. 1 Like

Cat Family... proud daddy cat, happy mummy cat, and lovely kittens...

This cat dad fit give cat mum belle again







Owner teach them family planning o 1 Like

I ain't a cat lover

I hate cats, the sight alone disgusts me...

Lord have mercy



Lord have mercy



...Az in Lord have mercy

Disgusting (no offense) I don't like cats
but u like big cucumber

what is this jeez......so disgusting

Disgusting (no offense) I don't like cats



I think you're disgusting. No offense, I don't like people that don't like cats and dogs.

WHAT TOTO TONTO DIKE AND CHURCHILL COULD NOT DO