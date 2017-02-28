₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by jerrykho(m): 9:07am
Source: http://www.shared.com/mama-cat-goes-into-labor-owners-watch-in-disbelief-as-dad-cat-does-this/
At first, this new dad, named Yello, looked stressed
Then he was caring and attentive
The new mom, Tam, just went through a lot, bringing 4 healthy babies to this world
So the cat dad was there to support her
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by jerrykho(m): 9:09am
Caring and loving his babies
New mommy can be sure to have help when needed
They might be the sweetest cat family ever
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by jerrykho(m): 9:10am
more pics
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by BoleAndFish: 9:31am
So cute! These cats are eating well
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by wamiikechukwu(m): 10:12am
While most couples in Nigeria can not even hold hands and take pictures.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by Pidgin2(f): 10:52am
Disgusting (no offense) I don't like cats
6 Likes
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by priestcharm(m): 11:18am
can I get a kitten I love cats
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by AutoReportNG: 1:48pm
I hate cats, the sight alone disgusts me...
Lord have mercy
1 Like
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by kolajoo(m): 1:48pm
Lovely couple
4 Likes
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by Keneking: 1:48pm
When are the next kittens coming?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by Olateef(m): 1:48pm
I love cats
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by OCTAVO: 1:49pm
Oh
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by Feranchek(m): 1:51pm
Awww.......... cute pussssssies
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by bookson(m): 1:52pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by Okuda(m): 1:52pm
so cats sef sabi furck.. I think say them all be women
1 Like
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by Tazmode(m): 1:53pm
Nice pets...they could be quite scary at night with their quiet sneaky movements and glowing eyes and meows
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by mrmrmister: 1:54pm
Pidgin2:
Lmfao, because your religion believes they are possessed.
2 Likes
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by Chuvin22(m): 1:54pm
wamiikechukwu:VERY TRUE
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by Kpeshi10(m): 1:54pm
If i say na photoshop, dem go talk.... Cute kitties sha
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by LastSurvivor11: 1:55pm
Lovely I must say
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by Guyman02: 1:56pm
The difference between owning a Cat and a Dog.
- Dogs are so appreciative of whatever little thing you do for them and can give their life for you.
- Cats are so arrogant and have a sense of them doing you a favour even when you feed them. They feel they owe you nothing and that you owe them so much.
1 Like
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by kllinxman(m): 1:56pm
Cat Family... proud daddy cat, happy mummy cat, and lovely kittens...
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by highrise07(m): 1:57pm
nn
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by dokunbam(m): 1:58pm
This cat dad fit give cat mum belle again
Owner teach them family planning o
1 Like
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by FRANKOSKI(m): 1:58pm
I ain't a cat lover
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by MoDsHunter(m): 2:01pm
AutoReportNG:...Az in Lord have mercy
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by taoheedoriloye(m): 2:02pm
Pidgin2:but u like big cucumber
1 Like
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by datimogal(f): 2:03pm
what is this jeez......so disgusting
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by decode55(m): 2:04pm
Pidgin2:
I think you're disgusting. No offense, I don't like people that don't like cats and dogs.
1 Like
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by HazzanTazzan(m): 2:05pm
Hmmn
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by nicerichard05: 2:09pm
WHAT
|Re: Woah, Turns Out Cats Can Be Loving Parents Too! (pics) by Movingcoil(m): 2:09pm
Jhhj
