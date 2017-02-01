Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Woman Who Called Olakunle Churchill A 'Scammer' Arrested By Police (1798 Views)

Timaya's Epic Reply To A Fan Who Called Him Old Vampire / Check Out Photo Of The Lady Tonto Dikeh's Husband Was Allegedly Sleeping With / Fans Called Tonto Dikeh A Big Pig After She Shared This Photo On IG (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/woman-who-called-tonto-dikehs-husband.html The owner of instagram page @NigerianWomenDiary, real name Adeola Olonilua, was arrested by Big Church Group yesterday for defamatory reports about Churchill Olakunle's company. She was arrested at 3pm at Tantalizers at Lekki Phase 1. The woman is still in police custody at Maroko Police state and according to sources close to the company, they have decided to let her go after she signed an undertaken.

Why?

she can't just go on insulting without evidence, I hope the Tonto she so much adore bail her out. 3 Likes

Who be this one again? And is she supposed to be a celebrity or a rumor monger?

orisisirisi orisisirisi

Funlordmaniac:





Who be this one again? And is she supposed to be a celebrity or a rumor monger?

All of the above. All of the above.

Very good 2 Likes





Some people find it very hard to write English...i am seeing a case where someone still finds it hard to write pidgin. You are lucky it was only undertaken you were told to sign. dem for just lock you up in an all male cell so that dem go puncture ur ny*sh for you. See her mouth like Lai Mohammed bum-bum.



Foolish wannabe Linda Ikeji! Some people find it very hard to write English...i am seeing a case where someone still finds it hard to write pidgin. You are lucky it was only undertaken you were told to sign. dem for just lock you up in an all male cell so that dem go puncture ur ny*sh for you. See her mouth like Lai Mohammed bum-bum.Foolish wannabe Linda Ikeji!

Chaaiiii. I miss Ribena 1 Like

Oya Oh Baby



Pepper dem gang



Oya oh baby

very good

tonto will bail her na



no wahala

Check out http://epubhunter.wordpress.com for free ebook downloads. You won't be disappointed.

ghen ghen





Justice for the rich and famous...

Some people can't just mind their business. I no blame her, I blame Tonto for being so childish and kept posting rubbish on social media for whatever stupid reasons best known to her

Good for her...looking for relevance and traffic by soiling one's name without proof...every blogger wan buy house for banana iceland(according to yuzedo)

Kai, so na Sergeant Aminu chop this geh overnight?

LINDA IKEJI IS NEXT

So this is the so called social media bill that gets people arrested easily .



Useless country. Its not the country per se but the. useless people that do nothing whilst being bullied

People DE o,,, you see wetin carry talk put you? Akpa

What kind of country is this self?. This is a case of alleged defamation so why is police arresting her? Has the case been in court? did she refused to show up in court (then i will understand the arrest for contempt of court). Was she pronounced guilty by any court? So please someone should tell me why police arrested her. Or is Nigeria law different? 1 Like

But this is true. I know someone who he scammed. Personally. A photographer...if he is reading this, he will know what I am saying. He scammed a phone photographer. Fact.

Olofofo people will not learn to mind their business

Serves her right, Nigerians and insults.....its really difficult for an average Nigerian person to pass a message across without insults. Online community especially