|Woman Who Called Olakunle Churchill A 'Scammer' Arrested By Police by MxtaMichealz(m): 1:08pm
The owner of instagram page @NigerianWomenDiary, real name Adeola Olonilua, was arrested by Big Church Group yesterday for defamatory reports about Churchill Olakunle's company. She was arrested at 3pm at Tantalizers at Lekki Phase 1. The woman is still in police custody at Maroko Police state and according to sources close to the company, they have decided to let her go after she signed an undertaken.
|Re: Woman Who Called Olakunle Churchill A 'Scammer' Arrested By Police by Xcelinteriors(f): 1:15pm
Why?
|Re: Woman Who Called Olakunle Churchill A 'Scammer' Arrested By Police by ritababe(f): 1:17pm
she can't just go on insulting without evidence, I hope the Tonto she so much adore bail her out.
|Re: Woman Who Called Olakunle Churchill A 'Scammer' Arrested By Police by Funlordmaniac(m): 1:21pm
Who be this one again? And is she supposed to be a celebrity or a rumor monger?
|Re: Woman Who Called Olakunle Churchill A 'Scammer' Arrested By Police by Aminat508(f): 2:18pm
orisisirisi
|Re: Woman Who Called Olakunle Churchill A 'Scammer' Arrested By Police by Vorpal: 2:18pm
Funlordmaniac:
All of the above.
|Re: Woman Who Called Olakunle Churchill A 'Scammer' Arrested By Police by aminho(m): 2:18pm
Very good
|Re: Woman Who Called Olakunle Churchill A 'Scammer' Arrested By Police by baddosky1: 2:18pm
Some people find it very hard to write English...i am seeing a case where someone still finds it hard to write pidgin. You are lucky it was only undertaken you were told to sign. dem for just lock you up in an all male cell so that dem go puncture ur ny*sh for you. See her mouth like Lai Mohammed bum-bum.
Foolish wannabe Linda Ikeji!
|Re: Woman Who Called Olakunle Churchill A 'Scammer' Arrested By Police by VickyRotex(f): 2:19pm
Chaaiiii. I miss Ribena
|Re: Woman Who Called Olakunle Churchill A 'Scammer' Arrested By Police by Blurryface(m): 2:19pm
Oya Oh Baby
Pepper dem gang
Oya oh baby
|Re: Woman Who Called Olakunle Churchill A 'Scammer' Arrested By Police by caesaraba(m): 2:20pm
very good
|Re: Woman Who Called Olakunle Churchill A 'Scammer' Arrested By Police by stefanweeks: 2:20pm
tonto will bail her na
no wahala
|Re: Woman Who Called Olakunle Churchill A 'Scammer' Arrested By Police by Thevenine(m): 2:20pm
|Re: Woman Who Called Olakunle Churchill A 'Scammer' Arrested By Police by Trendset(m): 2:20pm
ghen ghen
|Re: Woman Who Called Olakunle Churchill A 'Scammer' Arrested By Police by unclezuma: 2:20pm
Justice for the rich and famous...
|Re: Woman Who Called Olakunle Churchill A 'Scammer' Arrested By Police by Kingxway: 2:20pm
Some people can't just mind their business. I no blame her, I blame Tonto for being so childish and kept posting rubbish on social media for whatever stupid reasons best known to her
|Re: Woman Who Called Olakunle Churchill A 'Scammer' Arrested By Police by luscioustrish(f): 2:20pm
Good for her...looking for relevance and traffic by soiling one's name without proof...every blogger wan buy house for banana iceland(according to yuzedo)
|Re: Woman Who Called Olakunle Churchill A 'Scammer' Arrested By Police by OkoYiboz: 2:21pm
Kai, so na Sergeant Aminu chop this geh overnight?
|Re: Woman Who Called Olakunle Churchill A 'Scammer' Arrested By Police by LaEvilIMiss(f): 2:21pm
LINDA IKEJI IS NEXT
|Re: Woman Who Called Olakunle Churchill A 'Scammer' Arrested By Police by shevchenko(m): 2:21pm
So this is the so called social media bill that gets people arrested easily .
Useless country. Its not the country per se but the. useless people that do nothing whilst being bullied
|Re: Woman Who Called Olakunle Churchill A 'Scammer' Arrested By Police by brunofarad(m): 2:21pm
People DE o,,, you see wetin carry talk put you? Akpa
|Re: Woman Who Called Olakunle Churchill A 'Scammer' Arrested By Police by Hawlahscho(m): 2:22pm
What kind of country is this self?. This is a case of alleged defamation so why is police arresting her? Has the case been in court? did she refused to show up in court (then i will understand the arrest for contempt of court). Was she pronounced guilty by any court? So please someone should tell me why police arrested her. Or is Nigeria law different?
|Re: Woman Who Called Olakunle Churchill A 'Scammer' Arrested By Police by abescom: 2:23pm
But this is true. I know someone who he scammed. Personally. A photographer...if he is reading this, he will know what I am saying. He scammed a phone photographer. Fact.
|Re: Woman Who Called Olakunle Churchill A 'Scammer' Arrested By Police by Syjibrin: 2:23pm
Olofofo people will not learn to mind their business
|Re: Woman Who Called Olakunle Churchill A 'Scammer' Arrested By Police by sunshine1974(m): 2:23pm
Serves her right, Nigerians and insults.....its really difficult for an average Nigerian person to pass a message across without insults. Online community especially
|Re: Woman Who Called Olakunle Churchill A 'Scammer' Arrested By Police by donfeluche(m): 2:24pm
We should always mind our business, and let sleeping Dog to lie
