|Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by sleekkid2015: 2:30pm
YBNL Boss Olamide, Drops The Visuals To His Song Letter To Milli, Which Adresses His Son Maximiliano Watch And Enjoy To Moe Musa Directed Video
http://www.musbizusblog.com/2017/02/video-olamide-letter-milli-download/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6xBLdsZtl4
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by sleekkid2015: 2:35pm
this dude isnt resting at all... this video just define what back to back really mean.dope one guy
Download Video @ http://www.musbizusblog.com/2017/02/video-olamide-letter-milli-download/
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by Horlawoomey(m): 4:22pm
The guy above is a fun spoiler.
I used to like Olamide during the Rhapsody days until he started singing Sere and other Pangolo songs.
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by sunnyboi: 4:23pm
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by Hardeywerlay(m): 4:23pm
Nice shot
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by Ogashub(m): 4:23pm
he tried BTW
1. Y DID HE SHOT D VEDIO IN UK WEN ITS AN indigenous SONG
2. Y DIDNT HE USE HIS SON that HE SANG THE SONG FOR IN THE VIDEO
3. HAS ANY1 NOTICED OLAMIDE HAS NEVA EVER SHOWN OR LET THE public KNOW WHO HIS BABY MAMA IS (IS SHE uUGLY?? )
4. THE VEDIO LOOKS LOW budget
5. THE SCRIPT DOESNT MATCH THE LYRICS
6. OLAMIDE WENT TO UK ALONE AND APPEARED ALONE IN THE VIDS (recession) ON LIKE HIS NAIJA VIDEOS WERE ALL THE OLOSHO IN UNILAG YABATECH ND LASU WLD HV show FACE... D SONG NO GET MEANING TO ME... TELL HIM TO LISTEN TO 2PAC LATER TO my UNBORN CHILD
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by samuel19222(m): 4:23pm
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by shorlla(m): 4:23pm
Olamide....this guy na pure business man
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by ademidedavid(m): 4:24pm
I actually thought the dude was gonna rap all through with English not until i heard SO TI YE E.........and i said to myself, yap OLAMIDE has done it again....U R THE BOMB PADI, IYA BABA ENI BODY
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by riczy(m): 4:24pm
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by ChappyChase(m): 4:24pm
sleekkid2015:He is also not thinking. No wonder he dishes shitty songs with nice video.
The video is cool but can't sey same for the song.
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by OCTAVO: 4:25pm
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by Bigmikedagod(m): 4:25pm
Baddo still one of the realest in the game
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by gbaskiboy(m): 4:26pm
how does it ends recession
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by Abalado: 4:26pm
badooo,i love u die,i won dash u one of our ladies here on nairaland..make u dey....
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by shamecurls(m): 4:26pm
Cool noise!
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by Specialspesh: 4:27pm
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by babagydoz(m): 4:27pm
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by rebeccausoro(f): 4:27pm
Just watched it. Sadly, not many Nigerians will appreciate this song.
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by nextstep(m): 4:27pm
Badoooooooo!
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by kokoye(m): 4:27pm
Very nice!
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by Abudu2000(m): 4:28pm
I don't give a fkk, where was he when we were protesting for a better Nigeria?? my precious mb will be used for better person's like Seyi law n area fada,
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by donsteady(m): 4:28pm
Impressive, you can't really connect well with the song if you are born with a silver spoon. Inspiring lyrics. I like the fact that he used English this time around. Overall. I give him 4/5.
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by LecciGucci: 4:29pm
THIS IS EXACTLY WAT I WAS DISCSSING WITH SOME1 YESTERDAY.... PHYNO KEEPS RELEASING GOOD SONGS BUT NO1 SEE IT ON FP..... JUST BECOX OF "SOME REASONS".
I WATCHED D VIDEO OF HIS SONG "MISTAKES" YESTERDAY AND I NEARLY CRIED FOR DAT DUDE... HE SO SO GOOD AND BETTER THAN OLAMIDE WHEN IT COMES TO PURE RAP.
BUT THEM MEDIAIS ALWAYS DISSONG HIM.
JUST WHAT HIS MUSIC "MISATAKES".. and see see for ya self
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by mightymine: 4:30pm
This is cool badoo. Ride on
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by DJInfluence: 4:31pm
Why does the idea reminds me of Eminem? hmm
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by degood01: 4:32pm
this video is dope, I can't imagine watching it again and again. one love dude. this video is dope, I can't imagine watching it again and again. one love dude.
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by Divay22(f): 4:32pm
Mehn that was massive....so dope
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by 9niceguy(m): 4:34pm
Bad mouth full NL
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by IamKingwise(m): 4:34pm
Ogashub:Enemy
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by Ogashub(m): 4:35pm
IamKingwise:I agree no offence... Pls learn to respect peoples opinion
|Re: Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) by BIA3: 4:37pm
The video no sweet me jo didn't bother watching it finish Yet team YBNL
