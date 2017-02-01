Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Olamide – 'Letter To Milli' (Video) (2683 Views)

YBNL Boss Olamide, Drops The Visuals To His Song Letter To Milli, Which Adresses His Son Maximiliano Watch And Enjoy To Moe Musa Directed Video





The guy above is a fun spoiler.



I used to like Olamide during the Rhapsody days until he started singing Sere and other Pangolo songs.

Nice shot

he tried BTW

1. Y DID HE SHOT D VEDIO IN UK WEN ITS AN indigenous SONG

2. Y DIDNT HE USE HIS SON that HE SANG THE SONG FOR IN THE VIDEO

3. HAS ANY1 NOTICED OLAMIDE HAS NEVA EVER SHOWN OR LET THE public KNOW WHO HIS BABY MAMA IS (IS SHE uUGLY?? )

4. THE VEDIO LOOKS LOW budget

5. THE SCRIPT DOESNT MATCH THE LYRICS

Olamide....this guy na pure business man

I actually thought the dude was gonna rap all through with English not until i heard SO TI YE E.........and i said to myself, yap OLAMIDE has done it again....U R THE BOMB PADI, IYA BABA ENI BODY

Moooo

The video is cool but can't sey same for the song.

Baddo still one of the realest in the game 1 Like

how does it ends recession 1 Like

2 Likes

Just watched it. Sadly, not many Nigerians will appreciate this song. 1 Like 1 Share

Badoooooooo!

Very nice!





I don't give a fkk, where was he when we were protesting for a better Nigeria?? my precious mb will be used for better person's like Seyi law n area fada, 1 Like

Impressive, you can't really connect well with the song if you are born with a silver spoon. Inspiring lyrics. I like the fact that he used English this time around. Overall. I give him 4/5. 1 Like

THIS IS EXACTLY WAT I WAS DISCSSING WITH SOME1 YESTERDAY.... PHYNO KEEPS RELEASING GOOD SONGS BUT NO1 SEE IT ON FP..... JUST BECOX OF "SOME REASONS".



I WATCHED D VIDEO OF HIS SONG "MISTAKES" YESTERDAY AND I NEARLY CRIED FOR DAT DUDE... HE SO SO GOOD AND BETTER THAN OLAMIDE WHEN IT COMES TO PURE RAP.



BUT THEM MEDIAIS ALWAYS DISSONG HIM.

JUST WHAT HIS MUSIC "MISATAKES".. and see see for ya self 1 Like

This is cool badoo. Ride on 1 Like

Why does the idea reminds me of Eminem? hmm 1 Like

this video is dope, I can't imagine watching it again and again. one love dude.

Mehn that was massive....so dope

Bad mouth full NL

