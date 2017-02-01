₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by LivingHuman: 2:35pm
According to a facebook user, Kayode Kehinde, an Old man who was knocked down by a Bike rider at Dugbe Junction in Ibadan yesterday was found lying dead at the same spot today.
Kayode said "Ok this is serious...I closed from work and witnessed an accident around 8:40pm yesterday, old man was knocked down by one okada rider at this very busy dugbe junction in ibadan, OYO state....OK 24hrs later I came back to pay "Nepa bills" exactly 11:15am at that same junction and to my greatest surprise I found the lifeless body of that man still lying there and nobody seems to care about it".
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by LivingHuman: 2:36pm
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by LivingHuman: 2:41pm
Lalasticlala pls help me move dis to the right section. I mistakenly posted it here
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by falcon01: 3:08pm
Nothing g surprises me now I've seen all
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by DjAndroid: 3:21pm
No be person go tell dem to commot di body when e don start to decompose.
R. I. P to Baba.
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by thunderfiremods(m): 4:25pm
D next tin is to start snapping pics right ...
u witnessed d accident...u didnt care to rescue him..now u re here posting poo.....sha join hand make dem carry am go mortuary
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by Thisis2raw(m): 4:30pm
See how people just die like flies here in Nigeria
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by oyinbayode(m): 4:31pm
This is terrible.....
Insensitivity of the highest order
May we not die a disgraceful death in Jesus name
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by Omotayor123(f): 4:32pm
God have Mercy
people don't seem to care anymore
Make this recession carry load abeg !!
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by talk2saintify(m): 4:32pm
oh my my my......
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by FrankNetter: 4:33pm
A family somewhere would be wondering why their father, grandfather, uncle, brother hasn't come home. Nigeria is scary.
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by PAT4HOT(m): 4:34pm
Maybe the corpse is mistaken for a drug who is having a cool nap after drinking more than his body can carry.
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by TUNSBOYLE(m): 4:34pm
G.O.D PLS COME AND TAKE CONTROL
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by olaoreawofele: 4:35pm
Emperor Ajimobbi is sleeping. The man will be ferried away when the Emperor wakes from his slumber.
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by Abalado: 4:35pm
sorry,all diz okada pipu sf,i hail o
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by maberry(m): 4:36pm
Nigeria indeed still has a very long way to go
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by Ahmadgani(m): 4:36pm
Apocalypse or armageddon
This man deserve something better not this
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by JideAmuGiaka: 4:36pm
FrankNetter:
Sometimes people reap what they sowed.
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by princeonx: 4:36pm
PAT4HOT:Can someone please explain this in English or pigin to me?
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by amebo101: 4:36pm
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by dapolaw: 4:36pm
The constituted authority crooner will not find anything to do to this,
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by drololaaof: 4:36pm
This posting is helpful somebody can recognise his cloth and alert the relative's , police ought to have come to carry the body to the morgue before it decompose IBADAN MUNICIPALITY LG WETIN UNA DEY DO OH
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by slawomir: 4:38pm
they should contact the police immediately
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by annnikky(f): 4:39pm
U that took d pix y didn't u help him wen u saw d accident last nyt? Now u post it online for us to do wat
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by lonelydora(m): 4:40pm
When you thought you have seen it all.
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by Xtfield(m): 4:41pm
LivingHuman:The constituted authority in the state has not been constituted.
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by Ireboya(m): 4:43pm
So wah should we do?
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by Abbeyme: 4:46pm
God grant the man 'RIP'
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by CuteMorriz: 4:47pm
Victim: Unknown
Identification: Afonja
Features: Contour head, Scratched cheeks
Location: Rusted brown roof republic
Cause: Probably Suicide
Motivation: Depression, Poverty
Last Meal: Amala
Rep. Ref: 2215
Rep Location: Egypt
Rep Assoc: NCAN
.....................processing................40%......
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by bid4rich(m): 4:48pm
If nobody cares about it, I think OP should do the needful by showing people what they should do.
Sign of a good Nigerian I guess
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by otunbaf121: 4:49pm
God abeg ooo
|Re: Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) by dman4mdmoon(m): 4:51pm
What role has he played? Has he called the relevant authority to report and they refuse to act? He should also play his own part.
