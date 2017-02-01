Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Dead Body Found In Ibadan At The Same Spot 24 Hours After An Accident (Graphic) (7514 Views)

Kayode said "Ok this is serious...I closed from work and witnessed an accident around 8:40pm yesterday, old man was knocked down by one okada rider at this very busy dugbe junction in ibadan, OYO state....OK 24hrs later I came back to pay "Nepa bills" exactly 11:15am at that same junction and to my greatest surprise I found the lifeless body of that man still lying there and nobody seems to care about it".



Lalasticlala, Mynd44

Lalasticlala pls help me move dis to the right section. I mistakenly posted it here

Nothing g surprises me now I've seen all 2 Likes

No be person go tell dem to commot di body when e don start to decompose.



R. I. P to Baba.

...



u witnessed d accident...u didnt care to rescue him..now u re here posting poo.....sha join hand make dem carry am go mortuary D next tin is to start snapping pics right...u witnessed d accident...u didnt care to rescue him..now u re here posting poo.....sha join hand make dem carry am go mortuary 6 Likes

See how people just die like flies here in Nigeria

This is terrible.....

Insensitivity of the highest order

May we not die a disgraceful death in Jesus name



people don't seem to care anymore

Make this recession carry load abeg !! God have Mercypeople don't seem to care anymoreMake this recession carry load abeg !!

oh my my my......

A family somewhere would be wondering why their father, grandfather, uncle, brother hasn't come home. Nigeria is scary. 1 Like

Maybe the corpse is mistaken for a drug who is having a cool nap after drinking more than his body can carry.

G.O.D PLS COME AND TAKE CONTROL

Emperor Ajimobbi is sleeping. The man will be ferried away when the Emperor wakes from his slumber.

sorry,all diz okada pipu sf,i hail o

Nigeria indeed still has a very long way to go

Apocalypse or armageddon



This man deserve something better not this

FrankNetter:

A family somewhere would be wondering why their father, grandfather, uncle, brother hasn't come home. Nigeria is scary.



Sometimes people reap what they sowed. Sometimes people reap what they sowed.

PAT4HOT:

Maybe the corpse is mistaken for a drug who is having a cool nap after drinking more than his body can carry. Can someone please explain this in English or pigin to me? Can someone please explain this in English or pigin to me? 1 Like

The constituted authority crooner will not find anything to do to this,

This posting is helpful somebody can recognise his cloth and alert the relative's , police ought to have come to carry the body to the morgue before it decompose IBADAN MUNICIPALITY LG WETIN UNA DEY DO OH

they should contact the police immediately

U that took d pix y didn't u help him wen u saw d accident last nyt? Now u post it online for us to do wat 3 Likes

When you thought you have seen it all.

LivingHuman:

According to a facebook user, Kayode Kehinde, an Old man who was knocked down by a Bike rider at Dugbe Junction in Ibadan yesterday was found lying dead at the same spot today.



Kayode said "Ok this is serious...I closed from work and witnessed an accident around 8:40pm yesterday, old man was knocked down by one okada rider at this very busy dugbe junction in ibadan, OYO state....OK 24hrs later I came back to pay "Nepa bills" exactly 11:15am at that same junction and to my greatest surprise I found the lifeless body of that man still lying there and nobody seems to care about it".



http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/dead-body-found-at-same-spot-24-hours.html The constituted authority in the state has not been constituted. The constituted authority in the state has not been constituted.

So wah should we do?

God grant the man 'RIP'

If nobody cares about it, I think OP should do the needful by showing people what they should do.



Sign of a good Nigerian I guess 1 Like

God abeg ooo