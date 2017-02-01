₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,175 members, 3,391,658 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 February 2017 at 05:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) (6906 Views)
Singer Godswill Will Adiks Shot Dead By Gunmen After A Programme In Edo / Man Killed By Unknown Gunmen In Imo State / People Murdered By Cultists In Elele, Rivers State (Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by chimere66: 3:23pm
As shared by Ben.....
'Crime does not pay.Ogoni boys should wise up. This is the lifeless body of Boy-Yo, gunned down few minutes ago by gunmen. It is painful because he had great promises, great potentials, great energy, but has been swallowed by the street. Ogoni boys should know that the Rivers State government is not interested in their well-being, so use your energy for productive ventures and not militancy and cultism. This is a sad day for every street boy in Bori because this is someone we all know, and it is a sad reminder of everything that is wrong about the street. Countless of people like this are dying every single day in Ogoni land, but who the Bleep even cares? Give his death a meaning by using it as a lesson and stay out of trouble.Rest In Peace Boy-Yo. Arsenal fan'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/ogoni-boy-gunned-down-by-gunmengraphic.html
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by madridguy(m): 3:30pm
Rest In Peace Boy-Yo.
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by sarrki(m): 3:46pm
Why is it that rivers is always in the news for negative news
The good people of the state should rise up against all this evil acts
There should be sensitization and total awareness for the youth to shun evil acts
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by anonymuz(m): 3:46pm
instead for the youth to use their guns for polithiefcian you are busy killing each other for no good reasons. wise up naija youths.
3 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by jejemanito: 4:10pm
Was it really that pressing to attach "Arsenal" to his name?
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by babyfaceafrica: 4:10pm
Rivers and bad news...yeye
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by nony43(m): 4:10pm
Rest in peace to the dead, Rivers state is the headquarters of cultism in Nigeria, I can't sleep there one night
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by tayoxx(m): 4:10pm
I no say na man u fan nai go kill the guy..
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by profhezekiah: 4:11pm
Rivers and killing chaiii amaechi where are U
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by madjune: 4:11pm
Porous info.
Who's Boy yo?
Just arsenal fan? Na only him waka come?
Rip all the same. Sad.
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by Rayhandrinni(m): 4:12pm
wizzyboy make me cry, boy'yo u don die...starboy make your mama cry...boy'yo you don die....you make our village metter blowu wo wu wo
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by 9jakohai(m): 4:12pm
In looking at this picture, I am reminded of the time I saw some gunshot victims (criminals shot by police).
The thought running through my mind at the time was "This morning, they were alive. Now...because of wrong choices they are dead"
Sounds cliched...but crime does not pay.
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by oel12(f): 4:12pm
Arsene wenger don use heaart attack kill this one
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by Marvel1206: 4:12pm
He was prolly murdered by jealous chelsea fans
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by Ijaya123: 4:12pm
Does River state still has a governor or a tout in government house?
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by atuanso84: 4:13pm
understand the street clear and simple.
its a jungle out there alright. but nevertheless not all jungle animals prey on others. some mere eat grass and go there way.
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by wapadunk(m): 4:13pm
Why put Arsenal faan there, Someone was murdered. And it's BAD. Either Rangers faan self. Grow up MOD
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by Fmartin(m): 4:13pm
Rivers Of Blood., Dis Blood U Ar Sharing..
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by ShaqFu: 4:14pm
As if Arsenal FC aren't in enough mess already. Now they lost a fan.
R.I.P Boy-Yo.
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by hedonistic: 4:14pm
Good English.
Unfortunately, the people who really need the message wouldn't get the message.
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by macaranta(m): 4:15pm
No hard man..everyone bleeds red.RIP young man
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by ajalawole(m): 4:15pm
After all the suffering and frustration with arsenal fc. Arsenal fans case are always different sha
may God comfort all those arsenal fans worldwide
May we not suffer like those arsenal fans ni oruko jesu
RIP to the dead
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by vedaxcool(m): 4:15pm
Big shame on his senselees fools that did this ....they shall know no peace
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by Enemyofpeace: 4:16pm
See wetin Arsene Wenger cause
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by Btruth: 4:20pm
Imagine our youths wasting their lives away. Only God knows what the future hold for this country.
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by fabulousfortune(m): 4:20pm
oel12:Shut up ur dirty mouth
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by Horlawoomey(m): 4:21pm
So painful and too late.
RIP Arsenal fan, despite your patience, Arsenal didn't win a UCL in your lifetime.
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by Category1: 4:21pm
ARSENAL = THE GUNNERS
RIP A TRUE GUNNERS.
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by mexxy1(m): 4:22pm
Baridam Ben is an APC member so do I expect him not to link everything negative to the state government? No.
Who is boy yo? What positive contribution has he made to his immediate community?
People involve in cultism and when they reap the fruit of what they sowed, people look for who to blame.
I'm against killing but, if you live by the sword, you'll die by the sword, and I'll have no pity on such an individual.
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by shamecurls(m): 4:23pm
-1
See what Arsene Wenger caused!
If Arsenal had been winning meaningful trophies, the young lad would probably still be alive.
R.I.P
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by olumaxi(m): 4:23pm
jejemanito:yeah,cos he is now a gooner
|Re: Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) by Friedyokes: 4:31pm
Rip
.....but op every detail u attach to a topic should directly relate to it ...how does he being an arsenal fan relate to his death ....because what your topic is saying is that he was killed because he was an arsenal fan ....
#IMO
Dead And About To Die / Nigerian Cop Shoots Boss, Then Commits Suicide / Who Lodged N9.3bn Into My Bank Account?'
Viewing this topic: milkymesh, campusflavour, BILILIS, Karlman, barule, jjblue, emirate0(m), crownprince102, newmusic, cheapgoals(m), sharpboyus(m), Kadafiobi, chrisighor(m), ezera(m), bobyemi(m), davidque007(m), Eatfucksleep(m), leokinguch(m), xremmy(m), Olujames77, boboLIL(m), Emmy9ite(m), shegzxxy(m), Wadosky(m), inno1love(m), Lanretoye(m), ABIODUNOLAOPA1(m), coolemma1(m), divad9two5(m), myk2mic, Rilwayne001, pastie(m), heinstein24, Manufor(m), kikilove(f), agboskipool(m), hennytan09, QUICKMOVE, Zita55(f), slex(m), figgy, kayodediran, flexty(m), piperson(m), mascot19(m), torqque7(m), omenpetrol and 84 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3