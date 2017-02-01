Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Arsenal Fan 'Boy-Yo' Murdered In Ogoni, Rivers State By Gunmen (Graphic Pics) (6906 Views)

'Crime does not pay.Ogoni boys should wise up. This is the lifeless body of Boy-Yo, gunned down few minutes ago by gunmen. It is painful because he had great promises, great potentials, great energy, but has been swallowed by the street. Ogoni boys should know that the Rivers State government is not interested in their well-being, so use your energy for productive ventures and not militancy and cultism. This is a sad day for every street boy in Bori because this is someone we all know, and it is a sad reminder of everything that is wrong about the street. Countless of people like this are dying every single day in Ogoni land, but who the Bleep even cares? Give his death a meaning by using it as a lesson and stay out of trouble.Rest In Peace Boy-Yo. Arsenal fan'





Rest In Peace Boy-Yo. 2 Likes

Why is it that rivers is always in the news for negative news



The good people of the state should rise up against all this evil acts



There should be sensitization and total awareness for the youth to shun evil acts 1 Like 1 Share

instead for the youth to use their guns for polithiefcian you are busy killing each other for no good reasons. wise up naija youths. 3 Likes

Was it really that pressing to attach "Arsenal" to his name?

Rivers and bad news...yeye

Rest in peace to the dead, Rivers state is the headquarters of cultism in Nigeria, I can't sleep there one night 1 Like

I no say na man u fan nai go kill the guy.. 1 Like

Rivers and killing chaiii amaechi where are U

Porous info.



Who's Boy yo?



Just arsenal fan? Na only him waka come?



Rip all the same. Sad.

wizzyboy make me cry, boy'yo u don die...starboy make your mama cry...boy'yo you don die....you make our village metter blowu wo wu wo

In looking at this picture, I am reminded of the time I saw some gunshot victims (criminals shot by police).



The thought running through my mind at the time was "This morning, they were alive. Now...because of wrong choices they are dead"



Sounds cliched...but crime does not pay. 2 Likes

Arsene wenger don use heaart attack kill this one 2 Likes

He was prolly murdered by jealous chelsea fans

Does River state still has a governor or a tout in government house? 2 Likes

understand the street clear and simple.



its a jungle out there alright. but nevertheless not all jungle animals prey on others. some mere eat grass and go there way.

Why put Arsenal faan there, Someone was murdered. And it's BAD. Either Rangers faan self. Grow up MOD 1 Like 1 Share

Rivers Of Blood., Dis Blood U Ar Sharing..

As if Arsenal FC aren't in enough mess already. Now they lost a fan.



R.I.P Boy-Yo.

Good English.



Unfortunately, the people who really need the message wouldn't get the message.

No hard man..everyone bleeds red.RIP young man

. Arsenal fans case are always different sha











may God comfort all those arsenal fans worldwide









May we not suffer like those arsenal fans ni oruko jesu



























Big shame on his senselees fools that did this ....they shall know no peace

See wetin Arsene Wenger cause

Imagine our youths wasting their lives away. Only God knows what the future hold for this country.

oel12:

So painful and too late.



RIP Arsenal fan, despite your patience, Arsenal didn't win a UCL in your lifetime.

ARSENAL = THE GUNNERS





RIP A TRUE GUNNERS.

Baridam Ben is an APC member so do I expect him not to link everything negative to the state government? No.



Who is boy yo? What positive contribution has he made to his immediate community?



People involve in cultism and when they reap the fruit of what they sowed, people look for who to blame.



I'm against killing but, if you live by the sword, you'll die by the sword, and I'll have no pity on such an individual. 1 Like

See what Arsene Wenger caused!





If Arsenal had been winning meaningful trophies, the young lad would probably still be alive.









R.I.P





jejemanito:

