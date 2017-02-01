Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Amosun, Shettima At The Swearing-In Of Amina Mohammed As Deputy UN Sec. General (4865 Views)

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/photo-amosun-shettima-and-others-at.html Photo of Delegation from Nigeria to the Swearing in of Deputy Secretary General of the UN, Amina Mohammed. Ogun state Governor, Amosun and Borno state Governor, Shettima were pictured.





Ok, but i feel this appearance is not required

Useless politicians

Congratulations Amina.

good for her

UN wouldn't have recognised this gigantic and colossus of African politic if she ain't of good reputation and integrity.







NO MATTER WHAT : When you achieve excellence, success will chase you!





lesson: never do things for self efficiency, don't run behind success. follow behind excellence and success will come all way behind you. 1 Like 1 Share

These useless men think say na nigeria be this abi? 2 Likes 1 Share

Congratulation...make nigeria proud

Ok, but i feel this appearance is not required

Useless politicians



Useless politicians go learn about culture...u seems ignorant about culture go learn about culture...u seems ignorant about culture 1 Like

This should be the most exalted position a Nigerian woman ever held

Ok, but i feel this appearance is not required

Useless politicians



Useless politicians

It is not a bad gesture. Her appointment, though personal, is for all Nigerians. It is a pride to us. It is not a bad gesture. Her appointment, though personal, is for all Nigerians. It is a pride to us.

congratulations

So this Amosun can do without his long cap?

Ok, but i feel this appearance is not required

Useless politicians



Useless politicians

Politicians just the fly upandan....... To london, USA like say na abuja to Lokoja

wasting Nigeria money on useless trips, while people are dying of hunger in his state.

This same idiot told students to get lost in his states.

unitysheart:





It is not a bad gesture. Her appointment, though personal, is for all Nigerians. It is a pride to us. yes but the amount spend for this Trip could and would have been used for development in their various state. yes but the amount spend for this Trip could and would have been used for development in their various state.

I hope it is nt Ogun state dat is paying for all dis trip Amosun is going up n down.

i really hope she will do things that will benefit Nigeria and its masses

This should be the most exalted position a Nigerian woman ever held

Possibly on paper maybe but Ngozi had visibility as World Bank MD and was listed among 100 most powerful women in the world for 3 years running. Diezani the looter was Opec president.



Can you name any of the former UN deputy sec generals?..........exactly!!!



I never even knew the UN had deputy secretary generals until Amina was appointed and If i wasnt a Nigeria I probably wouldn't know. Possibly on paper maybe but Ngozi had visibility as World Bank MD and was listed among 100 most powerful women in the world for 3 years running. Diezani the looter was Opec president.Can you name any of the former UN deputy sec generals?..........exactly!!!I never even knew the UN had deputy secretary generals until Amina was appointed and If i wasnt a Nigeria I probably wouldn't know. 1 Like

yes but the amount spend for this Trip could and would have been used for development in their various state.

Lol. You don't know that whether they travel or not, money would still be siphoned. Abeg let's forget the argument as per travel estacodes. Lol. You don't know that whether they travel or not, money would still be siphoned. Abeg let's forget the argument as per travel estacodes.

Congratulations once again. All the best ma'am.

God bless Nigeria.

