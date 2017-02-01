₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Amosun, Shettima At The Swearing-In Of Amina Mohammed As Deputy UN Sec. General by metro4: 3:59pm
Photo of Delegation from Nigeria to the Swearing in of Deputy Secretary General of the UN, Amina Mohammed. Ogun state Governor, Amosun and Borno state Governor, Shettima were pictured.
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/photo-amosun-shettima-and-others-at.html
|Re: Amosun, Shettima At The Swearing-In Of Amina Mohammed As Deputy UN Sec. General by Keneking: 3:59pm
Ok, but i feel this appearance is not required
Useless politicians
|Re: Amosun, Shettima At The Swearing-In Of Amina Mohammed As Deputy UN Sec. General by muykem: 4:10pm
Congratulations Amina.
|Re: Amosun, Shettima At The Swearing-In Of Amina Mohammed As Deputy UN Sec. General by Ifeconwaba(m): 6:39pm
good for her
|Re: Amosun, Shettima At The Swearing-In Of Amina Mohammed As Deputy UN Sec. General by ychris: 6:39pm
UN wouldn't have recognised this gigantic and colossus of African politic if she ain't of good reputation and integrity.
NO MATTER WHAT : When you achieve excellence, success will chase you!
lesson: never do things for self efficiency, don't run behind success. follow behind excellence and success will come all way behind you.
|Re: Amosun, Shettima At The Swearing-In Of Amina Mohammed As Deputy UN Sec. General by WHOcarex: 6:39pm
|Re: Amosun, Shettima At The Swearing-In Of Amina Mohammed As Deputy UN Sec. General by Okuda(m): 6:40pm
These useless men think say na nigeria be this abi?
|Re: Amosun, Shettima At The Swearing-In Of Amina Mohammed As Deputy UN Sec. General by Blessinzy(f): 6:40pm
Congratulation...make nigeria proud
|Re: Amosun, Shettima At The Swearing-In Of Amina Mohammed As Deputy UN Sec. General by jegz25(m): 6:40pm
Keneking:go learn about culture...u seems ignorant about culture
|Re: Amosun, Shettima At The Swearing-In Of Amina Mohammed As Deputy UN Sec. General by 0b10010011: 6:40pm
This should be the most exalted position a Nigerian woman ever held
|Re: Amosun, Shettima At The Swearing-In Of Amina Mohammed As Deputy UN Sec. General by unitysheart(m): 6:40pm
Keneking:
It is not a bad gesture. Her appointment, though personal, is for all Nigerians. It is a pride to us.
|Re: Amosun, Shettima At The Swearing-In Of Amina Mohammed As Deputy UN Sec. General by absong6523: 6:40pm
congratulations
|Re: Amosun, Shettima At The Swearing-In Of Amina Mohammed As Deputy UN Sec. General by edo3(m): 6:41pm
So this Amosun can do without his long cap?
|Re: Amosun, Shettima At The Swearing-In Of Amina Mohammed As Deputy UN Sec. General by 0b10010011: 6:41pm
Keneking:
|Re: Amosun, Shettima At The Swearing-In Of Amina Mohammed As Deputy UN Sec. General by yaqq: 6:44pm
Politicians just the fly upandan....... To london, USA like say na abuja to Lokoja
|Re: Amosun, Shettima At The Swearing-In Of Amina Mohammed As Deputy UN Sec. General by Chivasex: 6:50pm
wasting Nigeria money on useless trips, while people are dying of hunger in his state.
This same idiot told students to get lost in his states.
|Re: Amosun, Shettima At The Swearing-In Of Amina Mohammed As Deputy UN Sec. General by tutudesz(m): 6:52pm
unitysheart:yes but the amount spend for this Trip could and would have been used for development in their various state.
|Re: Amosun, Shettima At The Swearing-In Of Amina Mohammed As Deputy UN Sec. General by shaddoww: 6:52pm
I hope it is nt Ogun state dat is paying for all dis trip Amosun is going up n down.
|Re: Amosun, Shettima At The Swearing-In Of Amina Mohammed As Deputy UN Sec. General by henrystevo11(m): 6:54pm
i really hope she will do things that will benefit Nigeria and its masses
|Re: Amosun, Shettima At The Swearing-In Of Amina Mohammed As Deputy UN Sec. General by allrightsir: 6:58pm
0b10010011:
Possibly on paper maybe but Ngozi had visibility as World Bank MD and was listed among 100 most powerful women in the world for 3 years running. Diezani the looter was Opec president.
Can you name any of the former UN deputy sec generals?..........exactly!!!
I never even knew the UN had deputy secretary generals until Amina was appointed and If i wasnt a Nigeria I probably wouldn't know.
|Re: Amosun, Shettima At The Swearing-In Of Amina Mohammed As Deputy UN Sec. General by unitysheart(m): 6:59pm
tutudesz:
Lol. You don't know that whether they travel or not, money would still be siphoned. Abeg let's forget the argument as per travel estacodes.
|Re: Amosun, Shettima At The Swearing-In Of Amina Mohammed As Deputy UN Sec. General by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:04pm
Congratulations once again. All the best ma'am.
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Amosun, Shettima At The Swearing-In Of Amina Mohammed As Deputy UN Sec. General by Toosure70: 7:15pm
nonsense
|Re: Amosun, Shettima At The Swearing-In Of Amina Mohammed As Deputy UN Sec. General by tutudesz(m): 7:26pm
unitysheart:True! whether them travel or not, chopping must take place!
