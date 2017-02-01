Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) (4348 Views)

Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Official / Senate President, Saraki, Reads Ministerial List: LIVE ON TVC / Guber Poll: Oba Of Lagos Reads Riot Act To Igbo... The Sun (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Obasanjo did this as part of activities to celebrate his 80th birthday.



Daily Trust reports that Obasanjo, accompanied by his wife, Bola and some of his close allies was received by the school children drawn from Berly Chrysolite school (primary and secondary), Ewupe, Baptist Day school, Ibogun and baptist day school, Idi aga among others.



http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/obasanjo-reads-fable-of-tortoise-to.html Ex-President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was spotted reading a fable of the tortoise to public-school pupils at his Ibogun village, near Ifo, Ogun state.Obasanjo did this as part of activities to celebrate his 80th birthday.Daily Trust reports that Obasanjo, accompanied by his wife, Bola and some of his close allies was received by the school children drawn from Berly Chrysolite school (primary and secondary), Ewupe, Baptist Day school, Ibogun and baptist day school, Idi aga among others. 1 Like

See the big chair they prepare for him...see where he chose to sit. dunno what to make of that. Humility or fear of what may be underneath the chair. 8 Likes

Baba is the Tortoise in the story 9 Likes 1 Share

At at least 85 years, I salute Obasanjo for such energy. 2 Likes

He was reading his autobiography to them. 7 Likes

D3xt3r:

See the big chair they prepare for him...see where he chose to sit. dunno what to make of that. Humility or fear of what may be underneath the chair.

Hehehe Hehehe

The baba obasanjo....may you live long sir

PASTOR OBJ



I see you! 1 Like

Show man

Wishing him many more years Baba Ota the great TeacherWishing him many more years

OLISIA EGO UNU, OBASANJO YA













Ighotaghim.... Ndi igbo, ana egwu UNU wayo... Hooohaa

The student has little or nothing to gain from these type of reading jare.

I would have marvelled if he has done this while he was still the president of Nigeria.



WHY NOT TELL THEM WHY THEY NEVER HAVE LIGHT? $16b for power project stolen ... and he is there feeding the happless children rooster and bull stories.WHY NOT TELL THEM WHY THEY NEVER HAVE LIGHT?

Prep for rest

F.T.C. some will not like it F.T.C. some will not like it

BECAUSE THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT AND WHO HE REALLY IS... AN EFFING TORTOISE!

Wats d moral of his teaching to this little children

Ten Fayoses can not b compared to baba Obj.



By the way, Fayose is greater the Ojuikwu

Hia

Specialspesh:

Ex-President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was spotted reading a fable of the tortoise to public-school pupils at his Ibogun village, near Ifo, Ogun state.



Obasanjo did this as part of activities to celebrate his 80th birthday.



Daily Trust reports that Obasanjo, accompanied by his wife, Bola and some of his close allies was received by the school children drawn from Berly Chrysolite school (primary and secondary), Ewupe, Baptist Day school, Ibogun and baptist day school, Idi aga among others.



http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/obasanjo-reads-fable-of-tortoise-to.html children should not be allowed near that chimpanzee ,he is the citadel of anything evil .since na afonja children no problem children should not be allowed near that chimpanzee ,he is the citadel of anything evil .since na afonja children no problem

Is Baba so broke that he can't help to renovate and furnish that hall/class as d case may be?

Enu agba lobi tingbo ( na adult mouth kolanut dey sweet ) .... ajepe aye baba , may you continue to enjoy your life baba ..



baba been trying to be redeemed since january 2014 baba issoryte your sins have been forgiven.baba been trying to be redeemed since january 2014

That's good. Happy birthday in advance to Baba Obasanjo.









D3xt3r:

See the big chair they prepare for him...see where he chose to sit. dunno what to make of that. Humility or fear of what may be underneath the chair. Baba na sharp man. He's been cooked over and over again to know that avoiding such chair is the best thing to do

kingoftheeast Ndigbo kwenu! Your fathers have successfully passed the hate of Obasanjo to you. I can understand, he was your nemesis in the civil war. The irony of the matter is that these people secretly admire him. On hearing Obasanjo they scampered to their underground bunkers. Even now little has changed. Several years later he still gives their great grand children hbp.

KINGOFTHEEAST:

children should not be allowed near that chimpanzee ,he is the citadel of anything evil .since na afonja children no problem Ndigbo kwenu! Your fathers have successfully passed the hate of Obasanjo to you. I can understand, he was your nemesis in the civil war. The irony of the matter is that these people secretly admire him. On hearing Obasanjo they scampered to their underground bunkers. Even now little has changed. Several years later he still gives their great grand children hbp.

the tym I met my namesake back then for secondary skul..I like him more...so funny....baba shego

This man is always marking 80th birthday.