Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by Specialspesh: 3:59pm
Ex-President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was spotted reading a fable of the tortoise to public-school pupils at his Ibogun village, near Ifo, Ogun state.

Obasanjo did this as part of activities to celebrate his 80th birthday.

Daily Trust reports that Obasanjo, accompanied by his wife, Bola and some of his close allies was received by the school children drawn from Berly Chrysolite school (primary and secondary), Ewupe, Baptist Day school, Ibogun and baptist day school, Idi aga among others.

http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/obasanjo-reads-fable-of-tortoise-to.html

Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by D3xt3r: 4:19pm
See the big chair they prepare for him...see where he chose to sit. dunno what to make of that. Humility or fear of what may be underneath the chair.

Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by Mynd44: 4:27pm
http://www.nairaland.com/3655431/obasanjo-reading-session-public-school
Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by homeboy205: 6:41pm
Baba is the Tortoise in the story

Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by Jarus(m): 6:41pm
At at least 85 years, I salute Obasanjo for such energy.

Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by OtitoKoro100: 6:42pm
He was reading his autobiography to them.

Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by montezz(f): 6:42pm
D3xt3r:
See the big chair they prepare for him...see where he chose to sit. dunno what to make of that. Humility or fear of what may be underneath the chair.

Hehehe grin
Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by Oyetboy(m): 6:42pm
The baba obasanjo....may you live long sir
Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by celestialAgent(m): 6:42pm
PASTOR OBJ

I see you!

Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by nony43(m): 6:42pm
Show man
Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by Blessmira: 6:44pm
Baba Ota the great Teacher cheesy Wishing him many more years
Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by Daniel058(m): 6:45pm
OLISIA EGO UNU, OBASANJO YA






Ighotaghim.... Ndi igbo, ana egwu UNU wayo... Hooohaa
Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by ikbnice(m): 6:47pm
The student has little or nothing to gain from these type of reading jare.
Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by 9jatatafo(m): 6:48pm
I would have marvelled if he has done this while he was still the president of Nigeria.
Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 6:49pm
$16b for power project stolen ... and he is there feeding the happless children rooster and bull stories.
WHY NOT TELL THEM WHY THEY NEVER HAVE LIGHT? grin cheesy
Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by johnjay4u2u(m): 6:50pm
Prep for rest
Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by Lorechino(m): 6:50pm
grin F.T.C. some will not like it
Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by ReachHard: 6:50pm
BECAUSE THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT AND WHO HE REALLY IS... AN EFFING TORTOISE!
Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by annnikky(f): 6:53pm
Wats d moral of his teaching to this little children undecided
Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by Goroz: 6:56pm
Ten Fayoses can not b compared to baba Obj.

By the way, Fayose is greater the Ojuikwu
Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by COdeGenesis: 6:58pm
Hia
Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by KINGOFTHEEAST: 7:02pm
children should not be allowed near that chimpanzee ,he is the citadel of anything evil .since na afonja children no problem
Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by teebaxy(m): 7:03pm
Is Baba so broke that he can't help to renovate and furnish that hall/class as d case may be?
Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by fredoooooo: 7:04pm
Enu agba lobi tingbo ( na adult mouth kolanut dey sweet ) .... ajepe aye baba , may you continue to enjoy your life baba ..
Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by khallyberry(m): 7:08pm
baba issoryte your sins have been forgiven.
baba been trying to be redeemed since january 2014 wink
Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:08pm
That's good. Happy birthday in advance to Baba Obasanjo.
Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by bigtt76(f): 7:15pm
Baba na sharp man. He's been cooked over and over again to know that avoiding such chair is the best thing to do grin



D3xt3r:
See the big chair they prepare for him...see where he chose to sit. dunno what to make of that. Humility or fear of what may be underneath the chair.
Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by 234ng44uk: 7:21pm
@kingoftheeast Ndigbo kwenu! Your fathers have successfully passed the hate of Obasanjo to you. I can understand, he was your nemesis in the civil war. The irony of the matter is that these people secretly admire him. On hearing Obasanjo they scampered to their underground bunkers. Even now little has changed. Several years later he still gives their great grand children hbp.
KINGOFTHEEAST:
children should not be allowed near that chimpanzee ,he is the citadel of anything evil .since na afonja children no problem
Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by segebase(m): 7:22pm
the tym I met my namesake back then for secondary skul..I like him more...so funny....baba shego
Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by madjune: 7:28pm
This man is always marking 80th birthday.
Re: Obasanjo Reads Fable Of The Tortoise To School Children In Ogun State (PHOTO) by figure007: 7:30pm
D3xt3r:
See the big chair they prepare for him...see where he chose to sit. dunno what to make of that. Humility or fear of what may be underneath the chair.
did you know when he came out of prison and they offered him microphone he went ahead to collect that of the mc? And he did something's that should he was paranoid and trust me that's the best way to do things...you don't know who is who and who is targeting you

