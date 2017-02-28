₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by Gr8tasign: 4:24pm
The leader of the indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, played host to some prominent Nigerians on Tuesday.
http://sunnewsonline.com/soludo-utomi-others-visit-nnamdi-kanu-in-prison/
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by profhezekiah: 4:25pm
gbagaun break is over
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by mesoprogress(m): 4:31pm
Don't see why they are still Kae. Hope they are not using him for upcoming elections, to curry favor of Ndigbo.
The guy has made a point, Nigeria needs to be restructured or broken. It can only be postponed.
The awareness has been created already
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by gsmphoneseller: 4:32pm
Edon happen
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by LoveMachine(m): 4:39pm
O DI EGWU!
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by Nukualofa: 4:44pm
Onye aghana nwanne ya.
God bless Soludo, Utomi and the rest for being their brothers keeper
I'm proud of my igbo heritage
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by sarrki(m): 4:44pm
If he behaves well he will be out by 2035
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by sdindan: 4:46pm
Kanu should have patient. one of his enemies is now a vegetable in London.
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by madridguy(m): 4:46pm
WASTED EFFORT.
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by belente(m): 4:51pm
sarrki:weather he is out by 2035 or some other time, Nigeria can never be the same. It also has a date with history.
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by engrMikemd(m): 4:52pm
they might successfully help in getting his terms reduce
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by belente(m): 4:55pm
Ok
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by Fkforyou(m): 5:00pm
I'm eager to hear the outcome of the purpose of the visit.
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by Israeljones(m): 5:06pm
i need to ask some of this biafran yoots a question...
if Nnamdi kanu should die now,, does that mean the biafra dream has died?
because every thing seems to be channeled tru him,, i have bin expecting someone else to take up his place since he has bin locked up..
or is he the only one left who doesnt value his life...
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by Nbote(m): 5:10pm
Y do I have a feeling they are trying to broker a deal between him and d govt...
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by KINGOFTHEEAST: 5:16pm
Israeljones:afonja igbos don't betray their own just like your tribe we stand till death then another takes over .I know betrayal is a trait a certain tribe's gene that why you think this way ,sorry but it's the bitter truth
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by GenbIoodykiller: 5:16pm
i know that some nairaland sadists especially those people that their fiance dumped due to their sadist nature will die of heart attack today.
hahahahahahaha my job is to pile up to their misery
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by GenbIoodykiller: 5:17pm
@ topic i taught some of our brudas from the sunset said that NK is a nonentity so why do these notable igbo leaders visiting a nonentity and a tout in the prison
oops it's because the nonentity willingly commands the respect of millions of loyal igbos and majority of Niger deltans more than any politician ever lived you can't just deny the fact when faced with intimidating reality.
sarrki omenkalives ngeneukwenu are you seeing what am seeing it seems our dilector is more important than we expected i taught he's a tout so i wonder which touts is been visited by two notable professors and other high calibre delegates
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by valicious1(m): 5:18pm
Israeljones:if your papa die now does it mean ur family lineage don close? I'm asking becos I no sure weda brain dey your head
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by basilo102: 5:19pm
Israeljones:He is locked up but very much alive and receiving high profile visitor accoding this very thread. If you are not a dunce you will realize that Biafra did not die with Ojukwu and stop asking your stvpid question
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by kuuljay(m): 5:19pm
KINGOFTHEEAST:yes ojukwu fought to the death
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by basilo102: 5:21pm
sarrki:I thought he will die by hanging?? Lol, gradually you are accepting defeat. Kanu, the man afonjas wished was theirs, go tell your fell afonjas to grow some balls
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by ideynl1: 5:22pm
Afonja be like " but Pat Utomi is not Igbo"
Where them dey?
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by Agimor(m): 5:24pm
The caption should have been, Charles Soludo and other prominents IPOB paid a courtesy visit to their living legend in Kuje.
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by PDJT: 5:25pm
sarrki:
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by Alawe(m): 5:26pm
sarrki:Can't you for once pretend to be a human being that have got an iota of sense and not completely stupid and foolish. At least stupid pple stay silent sometimes when they don't have or know what to say.
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by Ogashub(m): 5:32pm
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by KINGOFTHEEAST: 5:41pm
kuuljay:no cry cry baby general diya and ogundipe
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by EasternActivist: 5:44pm
Omo afonjeezy won't like this news...
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by Horllamideh(m): 6:02pm
KINGOFTHEEAST:Yeah....tell me about Ralph Uwazuruike abeg..... wonderful ediot
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by greenermodels: 6:05pm
lalasticlala,mynd44,seun. God bless Biafra.
saharareporters.com/2017/02/28/former-cbn-governor-soludo-utomi-igbo-professionals-meet-ipob-leader-nnamdi-kanu-prison
|Re: Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) by greenermodels: 6:08pm
sarrki:your lord and saviour buhari was in prison for three and half years, by the time he came back, his marriage has already collapsed.
