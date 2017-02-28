Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soludo, Utomi, Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photo) (5341 Views)

The leader of the indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, played host to some prominent Nigerians on Tuesday.



Former CBN governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo and renowned economist, Dr. Pat Utomi, led the delegation to Kuje prison, where Kanu is currently in detention.



While the purpose of the visit is not yet clear at the time of this report, it was gathered that the visit was made under the umbrella of Nzuko Umuna, a coalition of Igbo group.



Sources said that the group cuts across all the major groups in the South-east including those in diaspora.



Secretary General of the Lower Niger Congress, Tony Nnadi, who was part of the visit was quoted as saying that the group would work with all aggrieved Igbo groups



Nnadi said: “We have announced a process, on January 1, 2017, the LNC rolled out a registration of three million volunteers who want a referendum.”



“The matter now is how to put a date for the referendum and go to vote.”



Below is a full list of the delegation:



Chukwuma Soludo – Former CBN governor

Pat Utomi – Renowned economist

Tony Nnadi – Secretary general of LNC

Udenta Udenta – National secretary of Alliance Democracy

Emeka Ugwuoju – Chairman South-east, South-south professionals

Collins Ugwu

Law Mefor

Ferdinand Agu



http://sunnewsonline.com/soludo-utomi-others-visit-nnamdi-kanu-in-prison/ 3 Likes

gbagaun break is over

Don't see why they are still Kae. Hope they are not using him for upcoming elections, to curry favor of Ndigbo.



The guy has made a point, Nigeria needs to be restructured or broken. It can only be postponed.



The awareness has been created already 8 Likes

Edon happen

O DI EGWU!

Onye aghana nwanne ya.







God bless Soludo, Utomi and the rest for being their brothers keeper







I'm proud of my igbo heritage 21 Likes

If he behaves well he will be out by 2035 19 Likes 5 Shares

Kanu should have patient. one of his enemies is now a vegetable in London. 32 Likes 2 Shares

WASTED EFFORT. WASTED EFFORT. 1 Like 1 Share

sarrki:

If he behaves well he will be out by 2035 weather he is out by 2035 or some other time, Nigeria can never be the same. It also has a date with history. weather he is out by 2035 or some other time, Nigeria can never be the same. It also has a date with history. 21 Likes 2 Shares

they might successfully help in getting his terms reduce 2 Likes 1 Share

Ok 1 Like 1 Share

I'm eager to hear the outcome of the purpose of the visit.

Y do I have a feeling they are trying to broker a deal between him and d govt... 1 Like

Israeljones:

i know that some nairaland sadists especially those people that their fiance dumped due to their sadist nature will die of heart attack today.



hahahahahahaha my job is to pile up to their misery 7 Likes 1 Share

@ topic i taught some of our brudas from the sunset said that NK is a nonentity so why do these notable igbo leaders visiting a nonentity and a tout in the prison



oops it's because the nonentity willingly commands the respect of millions of loyal igbos and majority of Niger deltans more than any politician ever lived you can't just deny the fact when faced with intimidating reality.



sarrki omenkalives ngeneukwenu are you seeing what am seeing it seems our dilector is more important than we expected i taught he's a tout so i wonder which touts is been visited by two notable professors and other high calibre delegates 8 Likes 1 Share

KINGOFTHEEAST:

afonja igbos don't betray their own just like your tribe we stand till death then another takes over .I know betrayal is a trait a certain tribe's gene that why you think this way ,sorry but it's the bitter truth yes ojukwu fought to the death yes ojukwu fought to the death 1 Like

sarrki:

If he behaves well he will be out by 2035 I thought he will die by hanging?? Lol, gradually you are accepting defeat. Kanu, the man afonjas wished was theirs, go tell your fell afonjas to grow some balls I thought he will die by hanging?? Lol, gradually you are accepting defeat. Kanu, the man afonjas wished was theirs, go tell your fell afonjas to grow some balls 10 Likes 2 Shares

Afonja be like " but Pat Utomi is not Igbo"



Where them dey? 14 Likes 1 Share

The caption should have been, Charles Soludo and other prominents IPOB paid a courtesy visit to their living legend in Kuje.

sarrki:

If he behaves well he will be out by 2035 4 Likes

sarrki:

If he behaves well he will be out by 2035 Can't you for once pretend to be a human being that have got an iota of sense and not completely stupid and foolish. At least stupid pple stay silent sometimes when they don't have or know what to say. Can't you for once pretend to be a human being that have got an iota of sense and not completely stupid and foolish. At least stupid pple stay silent sometimes when they don't have or know what to say. 10 Likes 1 Share

kuuljay:

yes ojukwu fought to the death no cry cry baby general diya and ogundipe no cry cry baby general diya and ogundipe 3 Likes

Omo afonjeezy won't like this news... 3 Likes

KINGOFTHEEAST:

afonja igbos don't betray their own just like your tribe we stand till death then another takes over .I know betrayal is a trait a certain tribe's gene that why you think this way ,sorry but it's the bitter truth Yeah....tell me about Ralph Uwazuruike abeg..... wonderful ediot Yeah....tell me about Ralph Uwazuruike abeg..... wonderful ediot 1 Like

lalasticlala,mynd44,seun. God bless Biafra.



saharareporters.com/2017/02/28/former-cbn-governor-soludo-utomi-igbo-professionals-meet-ipob-leader-nnamdi-kanu-prison 2 Likes