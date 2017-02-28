₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by dre11(m): 4:31pm
Three commercial sex workers have been docked at an Abuja court for allegedly beating up and injuring their colleagues over a customer.
Three commercial sex workers have been docked at a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court sitting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for attacking and causing grievous hurt on their colleagues.
File photo prostitutes fighting in Imo
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by ijustdey: 4:46pm
ashawo no be work......
so, they are fighting each other because of dick mtchewww
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by omofunaab(m): 6:33pm
Well done flatinos
1 Like
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by BlindAngel(m): 7:01pm
Mostly all naija girls vagina (toto) are wells, deep wild wells mostly the prostitutes, there was this lady i fcck yesterday night, jeezzz i could not even feel my dick rubbing in between her walls, or my dick in contact with anything, it was jst like i inserted my dick in a bucked and was moving in and out, the thing has expanded beyoud limits, i had to move out bcus no single pleasure nt even slightly, so hw will i cum, i had to move out just 2minutes after entering her without cummming.
.
Bcus even though i stayed there for 5 - 9 hours, i still will never and ever be able to come, jeez...i could not even feel my dick rubbing anything, it was just like i was having sex with an ordinary air.
3 Likes
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by soberdrunk(m): 7:02pm
Customer Da Da ni!!!
1 Like
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by 9jakohai(m): 7:02pm
Please no name checking please.
Instead of checking names, let us instead support initiatives to end our young women from selling themselves for a pittance. Those girls, even now can do much better for themselves.
Hope this event is a wake up call. No man is worth fighting over.
3 Likes
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by RadicallyBlunt: 7:02pm
What's that big swell on her belly.
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by ychris: 7:02pm
hmm
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by SalamRushdie: 7:03pm
Which one be big customer again ?
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by atuanso84: 7:03pm
carry me de go..Jehovah carry me de go de dego!
this song just de play for my head since on Sunday.
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by Ebuka478(m): 7:03pm
Uwa mmebi
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by Hoodfriend: 7:03pm
There need to attack Gifty :PThere need to attack Gifty
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by Vicolan: 7:03pm
Gbese re ooo
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by DollarAngel(m): 7:04pm
In FALZ Voice ...... Na their work ooooooo soft fuckkk
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by 0b10010011: 7:04pm
IPOB` s re just bent on developing all available businesses in Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by Hoodfriend: 7:04pm
There need to attack Gifty
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by pweshboi(m): 7:04pm
In MI's voice ( ashawo nah ashawo no matter what you drive, don't spend your life to buy money cos u can't spend money to buy life)
1 Like
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by pecoprince: 7:06pm
ASHAWO NO BE WORK OOOOOOO
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by Nellybank(m): 7:06pm
Big customer still dey for this buhari time? I doubt... Fake news
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by DollarAngel(m): 7:07pm
0b10010011:
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by Valmekyz: 7:07pm
Things wey dey happen for Eden garden no be small. My experience with this Oloshos in front of the gate on Valentine's day was crazy
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by pweshboi(m): 7:08pm
yinkslinks:In MI's voice ( bad Belle...... Is allowed) nairaland won't crash and I just hope people like you would would read stories correctly this day's and not show how ignorant you are... The story happened in Abuja and the op told everyone to take note that the pix is a fight that happened in owerri not the one in Abuja he just put it there as a graphic pix of what or how the fight in Abuja could have been. EDUCATION OOOOOOOO
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by MrMelody(m): 7:09pm
And that costumer Will be so proud of himself. Iberibe
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by ekmike(m): 7:10pm
SalamRushdie:Simply mean Customer dada!
2 Likes
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by yaqq: 7:10pm
[quote author=DollarAngel post=54147830][/quote] they re from Benue.... Idoma
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by Whizkeey(m): 7:11pm
Customer dada ni
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by Ijaya123: 7:12pm
SalamRushdie:
Customers with big wallets.
1 Like
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by BLoomfrancs(m): 7:16pm
This thing na old news nah
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by mamatayour(f): 7:18pm
Recession dey now
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by chinex276(m): 7:18pm
omofunaab:see this dirty afonja
|Re: Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja by segebase(m): 7:21pm
d hustle for big D
