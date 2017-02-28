Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Prostitutes Attack Each Other Over 'big' Customer In Abuja (5430 Views)

Three commercial sex workers have been docked at an Abuja court for allegedly beating up and injuring their colleagues over a customer.





Daily Trust reports that the suspects, Helen Gabriel, Joy Johnson and Ene Ahmed, all residents of Jabi Masallachi, Abuja, were arraigned on a two-count charge following a report that they attacked one Joy Opara and three others during a fight over a male patron.



The police prosecutor, Zannah Dalhatu , told the court that case was reported at the Utako Police Station on February 21, 2017, after a fight broke out between the prostitutes.



Dalhatu said on that date, the complainant reported that the defendants formed a common intention and attacked her and her colleagues at Eden Garden, Utako, Abuja, and inflicted serious injuries on their bodies with razor blades.



He said the attack was due to a little misunderstanding over a customer. Dalhatu added that the complainants were taken to Wuse General Hospital, Abuja, for treatment.



The prosecutor noted that 'the first defendant was the one who used the razor blade on the girls, while the second and third defendant were her girls.'



When the charges were read to them, the first defendant, Gabriel pleaded guilty while the second and third defendants pleaded not.



The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, granted bail to the second and third defendants in the sum of N30,000 and one surety each in like sum while ordering that the Gabriel be remanded in prison custody until the complainant was discharged from hospital and adjourned the case to March 7, 2017, for further hearing.



http://opera.pulse.ng/gist/prostitutes-attack-each-other-over-male-customer-id6295708.html





File photo prostitutes fighting in Imo

so, they are fighting each other because of dick mtchewww 1 Like 1 Share

Well done flatinos 1 Like

Please no name checking please.



Instead of checking names, let us instead support initiatives to end our young women from selling themselves for a pittance. Those girls, even now can do much better for themselves.



Hope this event is a wake up call. No man is worth fighting over. 3 Likes

Uwa mmebi

In MI's voice ( ashawo nah ashawo no matter what you drive, don't spend your life to buy money cos u can't spend money to buy life) 1 Like

