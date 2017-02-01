₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by broseme: 4:36pm
Madam abeg come and arrest me.See her back!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/this-female-officer-got-people.html
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by madridguy(m): 4:38pm
YOUR PUNISHMENT AWAIT YOU IN THE OTHER ROOM
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by ajasbaba(m): 4:39pm
when all the ogas at the top don chop her finish
7 Likes
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by decatalyst(m): 4:47pm
Nah this kind babe dem dey use for covert missions
The babe too set for any "meat eater" not to notice her when she walks by
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by ritababe(f): 4:56pm
decatalyst:
exactly, but not in Nigeria.
Nigeria army always want to use force.
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by Nbote(m): 5:03pm
No b soldier b dat jor, e b like movie set.. But na d ones wey fine like dis for army dey wicked pass...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by queencalipso(f): 5:07pm
This is a movie set not a soldier.. This same chizyalichi was the viral hot akara seller photos. Same was from a movie scene too.
Besides which real soldier will wear crop top as uniform
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by IbnSultaan(m): 5:10pm
Not Nigeria military personal
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by dikeigbo2(m): 5:51pm
What happened to her Op ?
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by bantudra: 5:57pm
women sef with their palaver....
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by zinachidi(m): 6:24pm
undercover tinz
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by brunofarad(m): 7:04pm
Wow
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by moscobabs(m): 7:04pm
I beg where her barrack dey? I want go report the
crime I committed to her
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by soberdrunk(m): 7:05pm
People can hype rubbish sha!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by Xaddy(m): 7:05pm
Choi... See how she is dripping hotness...
I once secured a date with a Navy Lady from Badoo but fear no let me go on the DDay, worse part was I was to meet her at her baracks...
Thank God she never called back and I don uninstall Badoo from my phone
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by PapiNigga: 7:05pm
trezzy... u fall my hand for dis fake news... She's an actress nau
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by pocohantas(f): 7:05pm
Bloggers should use their senses.
Moderators should use their senses.
Movie producers should use their senses.
Some women too should use their senses.
Why should a soldier dress like this? I thought movies should portray our society?
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by softMarket(m): 7:06pm
Senior oga dem FOOD be this!
1 Like
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by yinkslinks(m): 7:06pm
Bros solder no dey arrest like that as police. Abeg find another means to get her
broseme:
1 Like
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by DonSpankie: 7:06pm
Ooossshhheee
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by Whizkeey(m): 7:06pm
Tozo leleyi
But
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by 0b10010011: 7:06pm
Lie !
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by Gaga5787: 7:06pm
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by Sultty(m): 7:06pm
She go get smelly hass
2 Likes
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by 9jatatafo(m): 7:06pm
COAS Buratai must see this ooo
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by Jiang: 7:06pm
queencalipso:
As her commanding officer i will allow it, if you were to join the army, i will allow you too
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by yaqq: 7:06pm
This one na other soldiers food.
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by Sultty(m): 7:07pm
She go get smelly hass
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by etinanguy(m): 7:07pm
Am still sober.
Etinanguy
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by lilcutie8916(m): 7:07pm
First of all that is not the Nigerian army camouflage. Secondly that is a nollywood actress
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by snazzy5050(m): 7:07pm
SHES AN ACTRESS NOT AN OFFICER OF THE LAW SO PLS OP CHANGE YOUR HEADING
|Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by atuanso84: 7:07pm
I hear the reason Igbos lost the civil war was because immediate their commander sited the Nigeria troops and gave the command " everyone get down"..they immediately started dancing.
you know the rest..
BTW
for war, i bet enemy troop go do everything possible to capture this one ALIVE! ..no ask me WHY
2 Likes 1 Share
