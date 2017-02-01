₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,246 members, 3,391,881 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 February 2017 at 07:35 PM

Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) (10512 Views)

Photos Of The Female Soldier Who Died In Army Uniform / Female Soldier, Blessing Ene, Dies (Photos) / Soldier That Foiled Suicide Bomb Attempt On Bakassi IDP, Borno (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by broseme: 4:36pm
Madam abeg come and arrest me.See her back!

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/this-female-officer-got-people.html

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by madridguy(m): 4:38pm
YOUR PUNISHMENT AWAIT YOU IN THE OTHER ROOM tongue

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by ajasbaba(m): 4:39pm
when all the ogas at the top don chop her finish

7 Likes

Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by decatalyst(m): 4:47pm
Nah this kind babe dem dey use for covert missions lipsrsealed


The babe too set for any "meat eater" not to notice her when she walks by wink
Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by ritababe(f): 4:56pm
decatalyst:
Nah this kind babe dem dey use for covert missions lipsrsealed


The babe too set for any "meat eater" not to notice her when she walks by wink

exactly, but not in Nigeria.
Nigeria army always want to use force.
Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by Nbote(m): 5:03pm
No b soldier b dat jor, e b like movie set.. But na d ones wey fine like dis for army dey wicked pass...

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by queencalipso(f): 5:07pm
This is a movie set not a soldier.. This same chizyalichi was the viral hot akara seller photos. Same was from a movie scene too.

Besides which real soldier will wear crop top as uniform undecided

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by IbnSultaan(m): 5:10pm
Not Nigeria military personal
Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by dikeigbo2(m): 5:51pm
What happened to her Op ?
Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by bantudra: 5:57pm
women sef with their palaver....
Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by zinachidi(m): 6:24pm
undercover tinz
Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by brunofarad(m): 7:04pm
Wow
Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by moscobabs(m): 7:04pm
I beg where her barrack dey? I want go report the
crime I committed to her

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by soberdrunk(m): 7:05pm
People can hype rubbish sha! angry

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by Xaddy(m): 7:05pm
Choi... See how she is dripping hotness...

I once secured a date with a Navy Lady from Badoo but fear no let me go on the DDay, worse part was I was to meet her at her baracks...

Thank God she never called back and I don uninstall Badoo from my phone
Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by PapiNigga: 7:05pm
trezzy... u fall my hand for dis fake news... She's an actress nau
Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by pocohantas(f): 7:05pm
Bloggers should use their senses.
Moderators should use their senses.
Movie producers should use their senses.
Some women too should use their senses.

Why should a soldier dress like this? I thought movies should portray our society?
Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by softMarket(m): 7:06pm
Senior oga dem FOOD be this!

1 Like

Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by yinkslinks(m): 7:06pm
Bros solder no dey arrest like that as police. Abeg find another means to get her
broseme:
Madam abeg come and arrest me.See her back!

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/this-female-officer-got-people.html

1 Like

Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by DonSpankie: 7:06pm
Ooossshhheee
Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by Whizkeey(m): 7:06pm
Tozo leleyi



But

Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by 0b10010011: 7:06pm






Lie !







Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by Gaga5787: 7:06pm
Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by Sultty(m): 7:06pm
She go get smelly hass grin

2 Likes

Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by 9jatatafo(m): 7:06pm
COAS Buratai must see this ooo
Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by Jiang: 7:06pm
queencalipso:
This is a movie set not a soldier.. This same chizyalichi was the viral hot akara seller photos. Same was from a movie scene too.

Besides which real soldier will wear crop top as uniform undecided

As her commanding officer i will allow it, if you were to join the army, i will allow you too
Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by yaqq: 7:06pm
This one na other soldiers food.
Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by Sultty(m): 7:07pm
She go get smelly hass cheesy

Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by etinanguy(m): 7:07pm
Am still sober.




Etinanguy

Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by lilcutie8916(m): 7:07pm
First of all that is not the Nigerian army camouflage. Secondly that is a nollywood actress
Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by snazzy5050(m): 7:07pm
SHES AN ACTRESS NOT AN OFFICER OF THE LAW SO PLS OP CHANGE YOUR HEADING
Re: Check Out This Female Soldier That Has Got People Talking(photos) by atuanso84: 7:07pm
I hear the reason Igbos lost the civil war was because immediate their commander sited the Nigeria troops and gave the command " everyone get down"..they immediately started dancing.

you know the rest..

BTW

for war, i bet enemy troop go do everything possible to capture this one ALIVE! ..no ask me WHY

2 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (Reply)

Who Said Oshiomole Is Changing Benin City To Dubai? Pic Included. / Gov Kwankwaso Floats Private Army, Relegates Hisbah Guard / Why Did Akpabio And His Family Relocate To Lagos State?

Viewing this topic: Chidera1915, Shailee01, uruba23, jimklef(m), lexyzboy, MENELIK1, autotrader014(m), treasurevee9(f), Kayman001, olajideolajire(m), momen142(m), shedybaba44(m), wittyz20(m), krak101(m), Odicious, irekez, Maxiyke, crazygod(m), geni(f), riribae, bran1, kingsley55(m), SeyiOmoOba, coolsp, crypta007(m), sanchos, abbeyman17, dohyn(m), akinszz, Pedekunle(m), xwolverine, phinedhe(f), Mzthowxeen(f), MEDLABSC(m), drsugar, Einl(m), ganiyat25(f), ghost2017(m), Jime88, aaronxy, Esperooke(m), easyzworld, WoundedSoul, LegendaryArnold(m), Johnsown1(m), toyibhabib, ufondunenye(f), MOHANIA, chukzy007(m), pweedieolamide, felixzo1(m), ellagal(f), Ekiseme(m), senboy204(m), shurlar50(m), Ekponoimo, dabrown01, stevenie(m), Alao046(m), apatuku, dejirule, damilotun, andray12(m), Wordson, ToriBlue(f), ferarifero(m), amtheone(m), babyhrt(m), hemartins(m), ICHIDEGIFT(m), Godwin888, Geedhey(m), Talph, SamAfoo, CecyAdrian(f), kachijack(m), makdcash(m), trustee20, cxsdayo, olayinkaj2(m), chessguru(m), PACHRIS(m), Princejebs(m), MORPHYLEE, Mznaett(f), ruggedtimi(m), guy2two, WINDSOW(m), unclemide(m), sammycuts, Olufemiolaolu(m), Arijude(m), henrystevo11(m), AishyWemsy(f), Bode69(m), encrypt(m), TRAY2(m), enigmaticlion, Arthaus(m), Thiannah(f), Oseniade(m), Gaga5787, Uziehot(m), donbrowser(m), emmanesth(m), Shy001, DAPMAN601, spicytayomic(m), Ojim07(m), OTUNBAODUNARO(m), jamanuka, ConnectMee, sunnyboi, oddessey007(m), funken, Soskid(m), jidebond, debuscket(m), Princemezie(m), Samson1104(m), kikelomojessy(f), koxi, Hallymath(f), Candyrain(m), JoshuaKay(m), Osinachi1, Justiceleague1, peterkul(m), obamma, abua(m), sommyqueency, iLiquidator, burkingx, tit(f), Babtossdan(m), kdmi(m), Milldon(m), tonidave422 and 270 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.