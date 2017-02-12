₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
PRESS BRIEFING
PARADE OF KIDNAP FOR RANSOM AND OTHER VIOLENT CRIMES SUSPECTS
BY
CSP JIMOH MOSHOOD,
FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
AT FORCE HEADQUARTERS ABUJA
Gentlemen of the Press, you are welcome to today’s press briefing. The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni, concerned with crime of kidnappings and other related violent crimes in the country, reorganized and equipped the IGP’s Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Technical Intelligence Unit, (TIU) and other investigative departments of the Force for optimum performance to nip in the bud and rid the country of the menace.
2.Against this background, the Special Tactical Squad STS with the assistance of Technical Intelligence Unit TIU/ATIC recorded remarkable achievements in tackling these crimes across the Country.
CASE I:ARREST OF VICIOUS KIDNAPPERS, RECOVERY OF ARMS AND AMMUNITION, VICTIMS CAR AND OPERATIONAL VEHICLE OF THE KIDNAPPERS
SUSPECTS:
i. Uche Obiora ‘M’
ii. Michael Ishaku ‘M’
iii. Raphael Dauda ‘M’
iv. Mohammed Sanusi Haruna ‘M’ (His room was used to keep the victims for nine (9) days at mpape quarters FCT Abuja)
EXHIBITS:
i. Operational vehicle of the gang (Abuja color Mazda) with reg No. SNK 891 TM.
ii. one AK 49 rifle
iii. Fifty nine (59) 7.65 mm live ammunition
In a renewed onslaughts against kidnappers across the country, the operatives of the IGP’s Special Tactical Squad working on actionable intelligence, with the assistance of Technical Intelligence Unit TIU/ATIC, smashed a vicious kidnap for ransom gang and arrested three (3) kidnappers on 12/2/2017 at their hideout in Abuja and Kano respectively. The suspects confessed to the crime and admitted to have collected one million naira ransom money before releasing the victims. Investigation is being intensified to arrest the other fleeing members of the syndicate.
CASE II:RECOVERY OF ROBBED VEHICLE
SUSPECTS:
i. UCHE MAXCILLENOUS ‘M’ 35 YEARS
EXHIBITS:
i.Honda Hennessey 2000 model ash colour
ii.Two Honda Civic 1996 model black in colour
On the 18/02/2017, a reliable intelligence received on the activities of syndicate specialized in receiving stolen vehicles and the undercover operatives of IGP Special Tactical Squad (STS) trailed and arrested the above mentioned suspect. He confessed to have specialized in receiving stolen cars while the above listed exhibits were recovered from him. Suspect will be charged to court on completion of investigation.
CASE III:UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIRE ARMS AND AMMUNITION
SUSPECTS:
i. JOHN JUMARE ‘M’ 35 years of buggai village Chukun LGA of Kaduna state.
EXHIBITS:
ii.Three (3) locally made Rifles with fifty one (51) rounds of 7.65 mm
The IGP’s Special Tactical Squad working on actionable intelligence trailed and arrested the suspect on 22/2/2017 at Buggai Village in Chukun LGA Kaduna State. The suspect confessed to the crime and mentioned one Nelson Paul who had earlier been paraded as his supplier. The suspect will be charged to court on completion of investigation.
CASE IV: CONSPIRACY AND CAR SNATCHING
SUSPECTS:
i. Ibrahim Mohammed ‘M’
ii. Surajo Yakubu ‘M’
iii. Danlami Musa ‘M’
EXHIBITS:-
i. Peugeot 406 in with Chassis No. VVF38BRF8105029120
ii. Toyota Camry Golden colour with Chassis No. 4TIV922KIN2351883
iii.Toyota corolla, Green colour with chassis No. J9172EE8107022796
iv. Honda Civic Black color with Chassis No LHE1667YL051383
In a determination to tackle car snatching cases, on 28/01/2017, Operatives of the IGP’s Special Tactical Squad (STS) trailed and arrested a criminal syndicate that specialized in car snatching in Bauchi state and environs. During interrogation, suspects confessed to be members of a car snatch syndicate that specialized in drugging soft drinks for drivers and in the process snatch their vehicles. Investigation is being intensified to arrest the remaining gang members. Suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.
Thank you for your attention and God bless
CSP JIMOH O. MOSHOOD
Force Public Relations Officers
Force Headquarters
Abuja
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/police-parade-kidnappersrecover-weapons.html
|Re: See The Faces Of Kidnappers Arrested In Abuja By Police & Weapons Recovered by Nbote(m): 4:55pm
NCAN will b sorely disappointed....
|Re: See The Faces Of Kidnappers Arrested In Abuja By Police & Weapons Recovered by Keneking: 4:56pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: See The Faces Of Kidnappers Arrested In Abuja By Police & Weapons Recovered by omofunaab(m): 4:57pm
I trust flatinos
|Re: See The Faces Of Kidnappers Arrested In Abuja By Police & Weapons Recovered by brunofarad(m): 7:05pm
This people and kidnapping see
They learnt this Trade new
|Re: See The Faces Of Kidnappers Arrested In Abuja By Police & Weapons Recovered by 9jakohai(m): 7:06pm
Keneking:
When it comes to crime....Nigeria United!
|Re: See The Faces Of Kidnappers Arrested In Abuja By Police & Weapons Recovered by fuckbulhary: 7:06pm
We cannot take this cus the list is incomplete,one tribe is missing.
|Re: See The Faces Of Kidnappers Arrested In Abuja By Police & Weapons Recovered by Godprotectigbo5(f): 7:06pm
ofonja must be involved
@unlcezuma u know those guys
|Re: See The Faces Of Kidnappers Arrested In Abuja By Police & Weapons Recovered by unclezuma: 7:06pm
They said AK 49, I checked and saw long barrelled revolvers ...
|Re: See The Faces Of Kidnappers Arrested In Abuja By Police & Weapons Recovered by 9jakohai(m): 7:06pm
omofunaab:
Repaired !
|Re: See The Faces Of Kidnappers Arrested In Abuja By Police & Weapons Recovered by tooth4tooth: 7:06pm
Those local guns are kinda new.
|Re: See The Faces Of Kidnappers Arrested In Abuja By Police & Weapons Recovered by soberdrunk(m): 7:07pm
So that 'grandfather' in the third picture dey kidnap too?
|Re: See The Faces Of Kidnappers Arrested In Abuja By Police & Weapons Recovered by PrickGetSize(m): 7:08pm
This is what I call a WAZOBIA crime. NCAN members, please let this one pass.
|Re: See The Faces Of Kidnappers Arrested In Abuja By Police & Weapons Recovered by freeborn76(m): 7:08pm
Death penalty for kidnappers
|Re: See The Faces Of Kidnappers Arrested In Abuja By Police & Weapons Recovered by Nellybank(m): 7:09pm
But wait o... Why aboki come tight like dis for illegality pass our well known iPods? Just asking o
|Re: See The Faces Of Kidnappers Arrested In Abuja By Police & Weapons Recovered by Blitz888(m): 7:09pm
NCAN would not like this... The tripod is fully represented.
|Re: See The Faces Of Kidnappers Arrested In Abuja By Police & Weapons Recovered by uzoclinton(m): 7:10pm
Hmm. so i guess the saying is true.
Everyday for the kidnapper one day for the Owner of the kid/adult that was nabbed.
|Re: See The Faces Of Kidnappers Arrested In Abuja By Police & Weapons Recovered by celestialAgent(m): 7:10pm
Hshsh
|Re: See The Faces Of Kidnappers Arrested In Abuja By Police & Weapons Recovered by DollarAngel(m): 7:10pm
No comment, MODS just dey remove my comment
|Re: See The Faces Of Kidnappers Arrested In Abuja By Police & Weapons Recovered by DEWKID(m): 7:12pm
|Re: See The Faces Of Kidnappers Arrested In Abuja By Police & Weapons Recovered by Alasi20(m): 7:13pm
Hmmmmmmmmmmm
NCAN, how far......?
|Re: See The Faces Of Kidnappers Arrested In Abuja By Police & Weapons Recovered by timilehin007(m): 7:14pm
plssssssssss they are Nigerians we have to stop these tribal 'ish it won't takes us anywhere
I weep for our youths
|Re: See The Faces Of Kidnappers Arrested In Abuja By Police & Weapons Recovered by Enemyofpeace: 7:16pm
Keneking:flat heads 3-1 haboki
|Re: See The Faces Of Kidnappers Arrested In Abuja By Police & Weapons Recovered by Pavore9: 7:19pm
They do rather invest in weapons.
|Re: See The Faces Of Kidnappers Arrested In Abuja By Police & Weapons Recovered by segebase(m): 7:19pm
they must dey ther
|Re: See The Faces Of Kidnappers Arrested In Abuja By Police & Weapons Recovered by DoctorJoshua22: 7:27pm
Bad Market
