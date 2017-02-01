Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) (12485 Views)

http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/acting-president-yemi-osinbajo-meets.html The Abia state Governor Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu today led a delegation to hold a very strategic meeting on economic development of the State with the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and key ministers, heads of relevant federal MDA's at the presidential villa. 3 Likes

Osibanjo... a man that doesn't rest.

Ur protocol officer must be a very busy man 53 Likes 4 Shares

Dis Osinbade dey sleep so? 13 Likes 1 Share

Nice one. Acting presido, abeg no carry that kind sexy eye look Aisha o. If you try am for the other room na war be that o. 10 Likes

Osibanjo is a hardworking man, no doubt. 41 Likes 1 Share

A mere commissioner delivering, you guys should bow your heads in shame. 16 Likes 1 Share

Ikpeazu: "thanks for keeping that scam loving bonobo monkey called kanu from further embarrassing our great state and the reasonable legit igbo nation by withholding him in that secure kuje cell mr vp!"







Osi baba: "Don't mention it my boy! It's our pleasure and our work oh!"



The conversation in that last picture goes like this:Ikpeazu: "thanks for keeping that scam loving bonobo monkey called kanu from further embarrassing our great state and the reasonable legit igbo nation by withholding him in that secure kuje cell mr vp!"Osi baba: "Don't mention it my boy! It's our pleasure and our work oh!" 7 Likes

Not Funny at all Not Funny at all 55 Likes 4 Shares

osumbade well done, the divisive vegetable should remain there 11 Likes

Hard working President of all Nigerians. 4 Likes 1 Share

So boring. You can add Oil soup to it to make it tasty So boring. You can add Oil soup to it to make it tasty 34 Likes 3 Shares

Let the picture govt continue.

Ikpeazu head thou. 2 Likes

what do you get when you cross an afonja with a book haram.



nothing ..there are some things even terrorist won't do. 1 Like

ENERGY UNLIKE THE ANCESTOR 3 Likes

Proactive acting president 2 Likes



Osinbanjo



Tirelessly building bridges unlike the Tyrant.



Peaceful co-existence is the foundation for any meaningful socio-economic development.



Sad Truth





12 Likes 1 Share

Mtcheww Mtcheww 6 Likes

Nonsense Nonsense 6 Likes

You need your picture cartoonized?



Pm me now.. Thanks

Osibanjo dey do serious campaign for 2019. The man sef no allow the vegetable in London to die before campaign.

Afonjas and fraud. 5 Likes 1 Share

The Mere Commissioner as they called him is out performing the tyrant.



Just sit up sir against those who believe Nigeria belongs to them.



GEJ will tell not to trust the Buhari's boys. 4 Likes

Well done Sir

PYO all d way



PMB can go and D**



It is now sooo glaring dt our major problem is the block head Buhari not corruption or PDP misrule not even global fall in oil price PYO all d wayPMB can go and D**It is now sooo glaring dt our major problem is the block head Buhari not corruption or PDP misrule not even global fall in oil price 6 Likes

s much I dislike anything that has to do with Apc,





But I like Osinbajo type of ruling.. 7 Likes

DONSMITH123:

Ikpeazu head thou. Lmao 1 Like

The great tiger of time osibaba ur too much I wish to that side so that u will carry us along 1 Like