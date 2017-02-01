₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by Amoyinoluwa24: 5:39pm
The Abia state Governor Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu today led a delegation to hold a very strategic meeting on economic development of the State with the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and key ministers, heads of relevant federal MDA's at the presidential villa.
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/acting-president-yemi-osinbajo-meets.html
3 Likes
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by kenonze(f): 5:43pm
Osibanjo... a man that doesn't rest.
Ur protocol officer must be a very busy man
53 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by Day11(m): 5:58pm
Dis Osinbade dey sleep so?
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by zico530(m): 6:05pm
Nice one. Acting presido, abeg no carry that kind sexy eye look Aisha o. If you try am for the other room na war be that o.
10 Likes
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by Splinz(m): 6:06pm
Osibanjo is a hardworking man, no doubt.
41 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by emerich: 6:27pm
A mere commissioner delivering, you guys should bow your heads in shame.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by mars123(m): 6:40pm
emerich:na your papa mate wey you dey call am mere commissioner
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by Funlordmaniac(m): 6:41pm
The conversation in that last picture goes like this:
Ikpeazu: "thanks for keeping that scam loving bonobo monkey called kanu from further embarrassing our great state and the reasonable legit igbo nation by withholding him in that secure kuje cell mr vp!"
Osi baba: "Don't mention it my boy! It's our pleasure and our work oh!"
7 Likes
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by basilo102: 6:48pm
Funlordmaniac:Not Funny at all
55 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by basilo102: 6:49pm
osumbade well done, the divisive vegetable should remain there
11 Likes
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by Funlordmaniac(m): 6:52pm
basilo102:
Then why are they both laughing in the photo?
4 Likes
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by FlamesD: 6:56pm
Hard working President of all Nigerians.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by basilo102: 7:08pm
Funlordmaniac:because what was discussed is different from what you wrote above
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by Nukualofa: 7:14pm
Funlordmaniac:So boring. You can add Oil soup to it to make it tasty
34 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by olaolulazio(m): 7:43pm
Let the picture govt continue.
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by DONSMITH123(m): 7:43pm
Ikpeazu head thou.
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by atuanso84: 7:44pm
what do you get when you cross an afonja with a book haram.
nothing ..there are some things even terrorist won't do.
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by Karlman: 7:44pm
ENERGY UNLIKE THE ANCESTOR
3 Likes
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by Vanessa88(f): 7:45pm
Proactive acting president
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by Icecomrade: 7:45pm
Osinbanjo
Tirelessly building bridges unlike the Tyrant.
Peaceful co-existence is the foundation for any meaningful socio-economic development.
Sad Truth
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by iamariwa(m): 7:45pm
Funlordmaniac:Mtcheww
6 Likes
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by LAFO(f): 7:45pm
Funlordmaniac:
Nonsense
6 Likes
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by Grafixnuel(m): 7:45pm
You need your picture cartoonized?
Pm me now.. Thanks
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by steppin: 7:45pm
Osibanjo dey do serious campaign for 2019. The man sef no allow the vegetable in London to die before campaign.
Afonjas and fraud.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by chiedu7: 7:46pm
The Mere Commissioner as they called him is out performing the tyrant.
Just sit up sir against those who believe Nigeria belongs to them.
GEJ will tell not to trust the Buhari's boys.
4 Likes
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by Destinylink(m): 7:46pm
Well done Sir
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by ogawisdom(m): 7:46pm
PYO all d way
PMB can go and D**
It is now sooo glaring dt our major problem is the block head Buhari not corruption or PDP misrule not even global fall in oil price
6 Likes
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by Thisis2raw(m): 7:46pm
s much I dislike anything that has to do with Apc,
But I like Osinbajo type of ruling..
7 Likes
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by Ajasco222: 7:47pm
Lmao
DONSMITH123:
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by ayogozie(m): 7:47pm
The great tiger of time osibaba ur too much I wish to that side so that u will carry us along
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Osinbajo Meets With Okezie Ikpeazu (PICS) by PresidentAtiku: 7:47pm
How can people see this and rather support Buhari Presidency?
A man who is so dull that he invented a percentile called 97% & 5%= 102%...
Osinbajo understands the importance of been EVERYONE's president and not one archaic old school error who became President..of Northern Nigeria.
6 Likes 1 Share
