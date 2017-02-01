₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by jesusson22: 6:14pm
The cute husband-to-be @Jaii T, shared the lovely photos on his social media page and described how amazing it is, to have the two wonderful women; his mum and wife-to-be, in his life and always there for him...
Read below:
"It is a remarkable feeling to be in the presence of both my mother and wife to be, the two women that potentiate my drive, ambition, and consistently reinforce my goals. I can't even express the magnitude of respect and appreciation for the sacrifices and hard work undertaken by them in order to facilitate our accomplishments! Honouring my queen⚕! This family will save your life! @dr.livv, @dr_jaii & Mommy #drjaii #familybusiness #familyaffair #mommylovesher #youngmama #blessed #medicine #medstudent #doctor #nurse #emergency #surgery #neonatology #cardiology #medschool
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/aww-check-out-these-lovely-photos-of.html?m=1
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by jesusson22: 6:14pm
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by subtlemee(f): 6:20pm
Which of them is the mother and which is the fiancee?..I'm confuse o
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by coolesmile: 6:23pm
The lady to the left wan take style resemble Linda Ikeji.
But who be the mum here?
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by WeNoGoDie: 6:23pm
subtlemee:
Same question here.
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by mrkay101(m): 6:32pm
The lady on the left na the wife obviously...
She looks like Yvonne okoro.
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by LAFO(f): 6:35pm
The Bobo fine sha...
The babe too.
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by Xbursta(m): 6:38pm
WeNoGoDie:
The right one is d wife left the mother
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by Nne5(f): 6:41pm
OMG guy's sooooooooooo handsome
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by Bumbae1(f): 6:45pm
Can't even tell whose mum whose wife
Lovely photo .. bet their kids will be Doctors too
Ps.. the lady on the right face n neck no match , but they all got it
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by Gistedge(f): 6:56pm
the gf looks like the guy mama and the mama now looks like the gf... eish
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by yaqq: 7:00pm
Who is truly the mum.......am confuse here.... Forget the other pics, am talking from the first.
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by enkayhope(f): 7:04pm
Bumbae1:Babe at times act like u didnt c some things nau. Actually thot am d only 1 dat got eyes here. I think dats d mum
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by Queenbeee(f): 7:10pm
The mum still looks young. And she's soo pretty
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by Vhicthorade(m): 7:21pm
Queenbeee:Erm, did you say pretty?
Sorry to bother you oh, please, what's your definition of pretty? An overly made-up face?
Great achievement by the way
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by Kingxway: 7:22pm
Cute people.
Which of them is the fiancee and mum?
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by AlphaStyles(m): 7:55pm
bfre I think another thing which 1 be wife and mama
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by Destinylink(m): 7:55pm
Beautiful people
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by datola: 7:56pm
Which is mother and fiancee? They both look young.
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by izzy4shizzy(m): 7:56pm
Nawao who be fiancee, who be the mother
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by bestman09(m): 7:56pm
The mum and daughter in law looks like mate! Na wa o
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by legendsilver(m): 7:56pm
Wow
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by steppin: 7:57pm
Whao! That's the mum? She's hot!
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by silent10(m): 7:57pm
Y d mum wear heavy make up Even as a doctor
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by babseg(m): 7:58pm
Kingxway:
At least one of them
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by ychris: 7:58pm
Who is the mommy @ first pix ahbeg??
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by Jaytecq(m): 7:58pm
good graphics
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by greatgod2012(f): 7:59pm
Wow.........lovely!
But the mummy still look young o!
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by BCISLTD: 7:59pm
Nne5:
If this guy is handsome I must be Zeus
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by Omudia: 8:00pm
Cool.. Just like me and my husband.
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 8:01pm
NO giffy no front page
so this this get here
|Re: Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) by Jiang: 8:01pm
Doc, How old is ur mom? am very interested
