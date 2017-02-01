Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Mother, Son And Fiancee Who Are All Doctors (Photos) (22465 Views)

A Doctor Reveals The Only Thing That Truly Separates Doctors From Nurses / Pharmacists Or Doctors,who Are Richer? / Doctors' Call Duty Bed At UDUTH Accident & Emergency Department!!! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

@Jaii T, shared the lovely photos on his social media page and described how amazing it is, to have the two wonderful women; his mum and wife-to-be, in his life and always there for him...



Read below:

"It is a remarkable feeling to be in the presence of both my mother and wife to be, the two women that potentiate my drive, ambition, and consistently reinforce my goals. I can't even express the magnitude of respect and appreciation for the sacrifices and hard work undertaken by them in order to facilitate our accomplishments! Honouring my queen⚕! This family will save your life! @dr.livv, @dr_jaii & Mommy #drjaii #familybusiness #familyaffair #mommylovesher #youngmama #blessed #medicine #medstudent #doctor #nurse #emergency #surgery #neonatology #cardiology #medschool









http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/aww-check-out-these-lovely-photos-of.html?m=1 The cute husband-to-be, shared the lovely photos on his social media page and described how amazing it is, to have the two wonderful women; his mum and wife-to-be, in his life and always there for him..."It is a remarkable feeling to be in the presence of both my mother and wife to be, the two women that potentiate my drive, ambition, and consistently reinforce my goals. I can't even express the magnitude of respect and appreciation for the sacrifices and hard work undertaken by them in order to facilitate our accomplishments! Honouring my queen⚕! This family will save your life! @dr.livv, @dr_jaii & Mommy #drjaii #familybusiness #familyaffair #mommylovesher #youngmama #blessed #medicine #medstudent #doctor #nurse #emergency #surgery #neonatology #cardiology #medschool 5 Likes 3 Shares

Which of them is the mother and which is the fiancee?..I'm confuse o 208 Likes 9 Shares



But who be the mum here? The lady to the left wan take style resemble Linda Ikeji.But who be the mum here? 14 Likes

subtlemee:

Which of them is the mother and which is the fiancee?..I'm confuse o

Same question here. Same question here. 4 Likes

The lady on the left na the wife obviously...



She looks like Yvonne okoro. 4 Likes





The babe too. The Bobo fine sha...The babe too. 1 Like

WeNoGoDie:



Same question here.

The right one is d wife left the mother The right one is d wife left the mother 1 Like

OMG guy's sooooooooooo handsome 12 Likes



Lovely photo .. bet their kids will be Doctors too







Ps.. the lady on the right face n neck no match , but they all got it Can't even tell whose mum whose wifeLovely photo .. bet their kids will be Doctors tooPs.. the lady on the right face n neck no match , but they all got it 2 Likes 1 Share

the gf looks like the guy mama and the mama now looks like the gf... eish 3 Likes

Who is truly the mum.......am confuse here.... Forget the other pics, am talking from the first.

Bumbae1:

Can't even tell whose mum whose wife

Lovely photo .. bet their kids will be Doctors too







Ps.. the lady on the right face n neck no match , but they all got it Babe at times act like u didnt c some things nau. Actually thot am d only 1 dat got eyes here. I think dats d mum Babe at times act like u didnt c some things nau. Actually thot am d only 1 dat got eyes here. I think dats d mum

The mum still looks young. And she's soo pretty 5 Likes

Queenbeee:

The mum still looks young. And she's soo pretty Erm, did you say pretty?









Sorry to bother you oh, please, what's your definition of pretty? An overly made-up face?







Great achievement by the way Erm, did you say pretty?Sorry to bother you oh, please, what's your definition of pretty? An overly made-up face?Great achievement by the way 4 Likes

Cute people.



Which of them is the fiancee and mum?

bfre I think another thing which 1 be wife and mama

Beautiful people 1 Like

Which is mother and fiancee? They both look young.

Nawao who be fiancee, who be the mother 7 Likes

The mum and daughter in law looks like mate! Na wa o

Wow

Whao! That's the mum? She's hot!

Even as a doctor Y d mum wear heavy make upEven as a doctor 2 Likes

Kingxway:

Cute people.



Which of them is the fiancee and mum?

At least one of them At least one of them

Who is the mommy @ first pix ahbeg??

good graphics

Wow.........lovely!

But the mummy still look young o! 1 Like

Nne5:

OMG guy's sooooooooooo handsome

If this guy is handsome I must be Zeus If this guy is handsome I must be Zeus 2 Likes

Cool.. Just like me and my husband.





so this this get here NO giffy no front pageso this this get here