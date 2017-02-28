₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,246 members, 3,391,881 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 February 2017 at 07:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian (7924 Views)
Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) / Nollywood Actors At Dede-One-Day's Burial (Photos) / Joke Silva And Her Sisters At Their Mother's Burial (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by tyokunbo(m): 6:27pm
It is no longer news that popular up-and-coming Imo State comedian, MC Worthy Comedian, is dead. Nairaland carried the story a few days ago.
http://www.nairaland.com/3626701/comedian-mc-worthy-dead-photos
MC Worthy Comedian died after slumping in his sleep at around one o'clock in the night, days after buying a brand-new car. He was buried a few days ago, and lots of people were around to witness the occasion. May his soul rest in peace. Here are the burial photos.
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by tyokunbo(m): 6:28pm
CC: lalasticlala, Mynd44
Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/02/28/burial-photos-of-popular-imo-state-artiste-mc-worthy-comedian/
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by LAFO(f): 6:30pm
Slumped in his sleep?
(Whatever that means)
Days after buying a new car?
Africa technology have called the guy's number.
It's sad for a child to die while his parents are still living.
May God give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.
RIP Bro.
1 Like
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by mekuso89(m): 6:32pm
Rip. lalasticla eee eee ryyyyyyy
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by Paradise163(f): 6:33pm
Did you just say after "buying a new car? "
Our village people have come again. No one should tell me it might be medical related anything, I know my people. This is the reason why most successful people refuse traveling home. You never can tell who's happy for you
May we all live to enjoy the fruits of our labour o
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by ychris: 6:33pm
It's very sad to hear about the death of this young talented lad.
bro continue to rest in peace.
meanwhile, I commiserate with the bereaved family and pray God give them the fortitude to bear the unbearable loss.
so sad.
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by DollarAngel(m): 6:33pm
R I P Dude, I hope you are in Heaven resting
1 Like
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by DonSpankie: 6:34pm
RIP TO MC WORTHY
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by Baroba(m): 6:34pm
Died in his youth..RIP bro
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by horlamelekan(m): 6:34pm
rip
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by kenonze(f): 6:35pm
So he is only comedian for Imo state?
How can someone slump in his sleep?
3 Likes
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by adorablepepple(f): 6:35pm
Rip
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by Idydarling(f): 6:35pm
Enviness killed the guy
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by Shamstiel: 6:35pm
Rip
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by huzhomah(m): 6:36pm
My colleague.. My friend my brother.. Sleep well.. We go drive that avalon ship for heaven
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by Gaga5787: 6:36pm
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by 0b10010011: 6:36pm
Am sure they pinged the guy from his sleep
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by annnikky(f): 6:38pm
What is happening in imo state oo Young artists are dying like chicken, God pls come n rescue imo state
Rip, good night
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by baddosky1: 6:39pm
Imo State is the most unsafest state to come from or live in the South East. If you begin to make it in life, they will just use jazz to cut you. See Dede One Day...when he was about completing his house...they murd am...Now this Comedian don buy car...they murd am! Wicked People.
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by Aldebaran(m): 6:39pm
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un - "We surely belong to Allah and to Him we shall return"
May Allah forgive his sins...
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by BCISLTD: 6:42pm
RIP
kenonze:
Biko Help me ask him ooo
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by jeromzy(m): 6:46pm
DollarAngel:he's here on nairaland and I'm sure he can read ur post
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by moniechukwu(m): 6:47pm
baddosky1:
Anu npam!!!
Did u see to b buried in his father's compound in ABIA state?
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by Ijaya123: 6:48pm
Hope autopsy was conducted on his body before burying him. At least that will throw light on the remote and immediate cause of his death.
May his soul rest in peace.
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by slap1(m): 6:50pm
Was he sleeping while standing? They said he slumped in his sleep.
RIP.
1 Like
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by Obinna53: 6:50pm
Slump in sleep,me no understand o
1 Like
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by DEWKID(m): 6:53pm
Paradise163:
LIVE AS IF YOU ARE TO DIE TOMORROW, LEARN AS IF YOU ARE TO LIVE FOREVER. LIVE AN EXAMPLARY LIFE
i think i like dat quote
1 Like
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by baddosky1: 6:55pm
moniechukwu:
Yes i saw it! And did you see the part where i said "The unsafest place to come from and TO LIVE IN"?? The comedian hails from Abia but lived in Imo so i am still correct. Now who's the Anu nmam if not you?
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by Nbote(m): 7:01pm
Slump in his sleep ke.. Was he sleep walking? Anyways it's always easy to blame d village wen young ppl die prematurely but u do know they could have been involved demselves in fetishes and other dirty things as well...
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by Enemyofpeace: 7:02pm
mekuso89:is that his name?
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by Enemyofpeace: 7:04pm
Nbote:good talk
|Re: Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian by Richy4(m): 7:06pm
baddosky1:
I'm just wondering how you managed to have access to Internet.....It doesn't suit your type dear
“i’m A Witch” Nollywood Actress, Camilla Mberekpe Confesses! / Chidinma Okeke's Lesbian Sextape: 8 Points To Take Home - Eze Gabriel Chikwado / Sugar Daddy Suprises Actress Uche Iwuji With New Car!
Viewing this topic: Rotjijatau(f), whalesbanks(m), Jimi23(m), Eddy2cute(m), good4love, Babe2sure(f), Baonel(m), sublimes, fullstreets, austin360, Grafixnuel(m), bunmila(f), Prince0500, greatermax77(m), gflower1000(m), Toybreezy, LOGDAN(m), Dubembiafra, Greatken007(m), chieveboy(m), sonjohn994, Thefashionguru, Mcmanynames, fruitiee, purplekayc(m), BestChoiceTutor(m), Doczeze, Eyisfun(f) and 111 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9