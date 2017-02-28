Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Burial Photos Of MC Worthy Comedian (7924 Views)

Comedian MC Worthy Is Dead (Photos) / Nollywood Actors At Dede-One-Day's Burial (Photos) / Joke Silva And Her Sisters At Their Mother's Burial (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.nairaland.com/3626701/comedian-mc-worthy-dead-photos



MC Worthy Comedian died after slumping in his sleep at around one o'clock in the night, days after buying a brand-new car. He was buried a few days ago, and lots of people were around to witness the occasion. May his soul rest in peace. Here are the burial photos. It is no longer news that popular up-and-coming Imo State comedian, MC Worthy Comedian, is dead. Nairaland carried the story a few days ago.MC Worthy Comedian died after slumping in his sleep at around one o'clock in the night, days after buying a brand-new car. He was buried a few days ago, and lots of people were around to witness the occasion. May his soul rest in peace. Here are the burial photos.

Slumped in his sleep?

(Whatever that means)

Days after buying a new car?



Africa technology have called the guy's number.





It's sad for a child to die while his parents are still living.







May God give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.



RIP Bro. 1 Like

Rip. lalasticla eee eee ryyyyyyy

Did you just say after "buying a new car? "

Our village people have come again. No one should tell me it might be medical related anything, I know my people. This is the reason why most successful people refuse traveling home. You never can tell who's happy for you

May we all live to enjoy the fruits of our labour o 3 Likes 1 Share

It's very sad to hear about the death of this young talented lad.



bro continue to rest in peace.



meanwhile, I commiserate with the bereaved family and pray God give them the fortitude to bear the unbearable loss.





so sad.

R I P Dude, I hope you are in Heaven resting 1 Like

RIP TO MC WORTHY

Died in his youth..RIP bro

rip

So he is only comedian for Imo state?





How can someone slump in his sleep? 3 Likes

Rip

Enviness killed the guy

Rip

My colleague.. My friend my brother.. Sleep well.. We go drive that avalon ship for heaven













Am sure they pinged the guy from his sleep















Young artists are dying like chicken, God pls come n rescue imo state



Rip, good night What is happening in imo state ooYoung artists are dying like chicken, God pls come n rescue imo stateRip, good night

Imo State is the most unsafest state to come from or live in the South East. If you begin to make it in life, they will just use jazz to cut you. See Dede One Day...when he was about completing his house...they murd am...Now this Comedian don buy car...they murd am! Wicked People.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un - "We surely belong to Allah and to Him we shall return"

May Allah forgive his sins...

RIP

kenonze:

So he is only comedian for Imo state?





How can someone slump in his sleep?

Biko Help me ask him ooo RIPBiko Help me ask him ooo

DollarAngel:

R I P Dude, I hope you are in Heaven resting he's here on nairaland and I'm sure he can read ur post he's here on nairaland and I'm sure he can read ur post

baddosky1:

Imo State is the most unsafest state to come from or live in the South East. If you begin to make it in life, they will just use jazz to cut you. See Dede One Day...when he was about completing his house...they murd am...Now this Comedian don buy car...they murd am! Wicked People.



Anu npam!!!

Did u see to b buried in his father's compound in ABIA state ? Anu npam!!!Did u see to b buried in his father's compound in ABIA state

Hope autopsy was conducted on his body before burying him. At least that will throw light on the remote and immediate cause of his death.



May his soul rest in peace.

Was he sleeping while standing? They said he slumped in his sleep.



RIP. 1 Like

Slump in sleep,me no understand o 1 Like

Paradise163:

Did you just say after "buying a new car? "

Our village people have come again. No one should tell me it might be medical related anything, I know my people. This is the reason why most successful people refuse traveling home. You never can tell who's happy for you

May we all live to enjoy the fruits of our labour o

LIVE AS IF YOU ARE TO DIE TOMORROW, LEARN AS IF YOU ARE TO LIVE FOREVER. LIVE AN EXAMPLARY LIFE



i think i like dat quote LIVE AS IF YOU ARE TO DIE TOMORROW, LEARN AS IF YOU ARE TO LIVE FOREVER. LIVE AN EXAMPLARY LIFEi think i like dat quote 1 Like

moniechukwu:







Anu npam!!!

Did u see to b buried in his father's compound in ABIA state ?

Yes i saw it! And did you see the part where i said "The unsafest place to come from and TO LIVE IN"?? The comedian hails from Abia but lived in Imo so i am still correct. Now who's the Anu nmam if not you? Yes i saw it! And did you see the part where i said "The unsafest place to come from and"?? The comedian hails from Abia but lived in Imo so i am still correct. Now who's the Anu nmam if not you?

Slump in his sleep ke.. Was he sleep walking? Anyways it's always easy to blame d village wen young ppl die prematurely but u do know they could have been involved demselves in fetishes and other dirty things as well...

mekuso89:

Rip. lalasticla eee eee ryyyyyyy is that his name? is that his name?

Nbote:

Slump in his sleep ke.. Was he sleep walking? Anyways it's always easy to blame d village wen young ppl die prematurely but u do know they could have been involved demselves in fetishes and other dirty things as well... good talk good talk