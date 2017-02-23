₦airaland Forum

Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by DONSMITH123(m): 7:37pm
John Ameh, Abuja
Members of the House of Representatives exchanged words on Tuesday over the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lawmakers quarrelled over the use of the word “sickness” in referring to Buhari or explaining his reason for being away from the country to the United Kingdom since January 19.

The disagreement was more pronounced among members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, the President’s party.

While some members said Buhari was sick and was away to treat himself, others claimed that he was on “medical vacation.”

It was the House Majority Leader, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, who started the argument when he tried to stop the Chief Whip, Mr. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, from describing the President as a sick man.

Both Gbajabiamila, who is from Lagos State, and Ado-Doguwa, who is from Kano State, are members of the APC.

Ado-Doguwa was contributing and opposing a motion seeking to investigate the alleged harassment of members of ‘Kwankwasia’ followers, a political group loyal to former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

He had stated that the motion, which was moved by a fellow Kano lawmaker, Mr. Aliyu Madaki, was “basesless” because the Kwankwasia group was known for moving around the state and inciting people against the political leadership.

Ado-Doguwa observed that the country was already under tension owing to the absence of Buhari and could not afford any “partisan” activities that could lead to insecurity.

He added that the group was already campaigning for the 2019 presidential elections in a volatile place like Kano.
“Our beloved President is sick abroad.

“These partisan activities are completely unnecessary and baseless. The police must do their work of protecting lives and property anywhere in the country.”


http://punchng.com/reps-clash-over-buharis-health-status/

Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by PresidentAtiku: 7:38pm
APC vs APC...

And they call themselves progressives after taking Nigeria back by 30 years...

Their NL supporters are aliens

Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by chimerase2: 7:40pm
embarassed
Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by stephnie1(f): 7:42pm
i stand with PMB

Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by tchimatic(m): 7:48pm
Ayam not understanding.. Ain't they of the same family?

Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by DONSMITH123(m): 7:49pm
tchimatic:
Ayam not understanding.. Ain't they of the same family?

i tire my brother

Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by PDJT: 7:51pm
They are fighting over Ancestor's health status? Who among them is a qualified doctor, that specialised in Onco? Ndi ara!

Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by PresidentAtiku: 7:52pm
stephnie1:
i stand with PMB
lol..

Anoda comedian on the loose cheesy

Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by madridguy(m): 7:52pm
The Reps must be sick as well. Baba is sick and they should stop fighting over nothing. Bunch of rogues, they will never fight for the betterment of the masses.

Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by stephnie1(f): 7:52pm
PresidentAtiku:
lol..

Anoda comedian on the loose cheesy

another yam eater spotted

Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by SweetLove0(f): 7:53pm
Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by kollynxofodile(m): 7:55pm
But the man is Sick

Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by PresidentAtiku: 7:55pm
stephnie1:


another yam eater spotted
I ate the yam PMB gave me to defend his lack of certificate..

I am still waiting for SGF's own...

Stand ko, die ni cheesy

Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by stephnie1(f): 7:56pm
PresidentAtiku:
I ate the yam PMB gave me to defend his lack of certificate..

I am still waiting for SGF's own...

Stand ko, die ni cheesy

you will soon join Kanu

Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by OnankpaBa(m): 7:57pm
Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by OsusuMustFlow(f): 7:58pm
Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by OsusuMustFlow(f): 7:58pm
Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by DONSMITH123(m): 7:58pm
Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by PresidentAtiku: 8:00pm
stephnie1:


you will soon join Kanu
Abeggggggiiii make we hear word!

Mandela,Buhari and Obasanjo all chop jail terms... The only difference is that Mandiba and Oby came and bettered the lives of it's citizens..

Only the odd one(Baba recession) came out to starve those who were busy trekking aimlessly for him....


hahahahahahah grin

Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by annnikky(f): 8:11pm
Buhari is not sick fine we accept
Buhari is on medical vacation fine we accept
Buhari is relaxing in UK fine we accept
Buhari is healthy in UK fine we accept
We accept everything that apc is telling us about buhari buh at least can the living say "Hi" to the living that is all we ask undecided

Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by Keneking: 8:16pm
Click like if you think PMB is sick
Click share if you think PMB is on medical vacation.

Now where is lalasticlala sef?

Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by veekid(m): 8:22pm
they can kill themselves for all I care not

Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by rattlesnake(m): 8:23pm
ediots

Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by Ijaya123: 8:23pm
Of what consequence is their clash?

Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by Piiko(m): 8:24pm
stephnie1:
i stand with PMB
if leg pain u u sit down

Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by Bitojoe(m): 8:24pm
Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by Vicolan: 8:24pm
annnikky:
Buhari is not sick fine we accept
Buhari is on medical vacation fine we accept
Buhari is relaxing in UK fine we accept
Buhari is healthy in UK fine we accept
We accept everything that apc is telling us about buhari buh at least can the living say "Hi" to the living that is all we ask undecided

U ehn...u no kill me with laugh ooo.. Abi oo. APC are full of propaganda ooo

Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by helinues: 8:24pm
We have to be honest here, there is nothing bad in Buhari to resign honorary. Unless if Nigeria affairs is more important than his health.

Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by PublicAssurance: 8:25pm
The clash never start! Wait till Buhari dies! and Omodo in chief (Osinbajo) is about to become vice-president. then una go see fight!!!

Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by Grafixnuel(m): 8:25pm
Keneking:
Click like if you think PMB is sick
Click share if you think PMB is on medical vacation.

Now where is lalasticlala sef?


Zone B you are now using ur ancestors health for likes fishing... cheesy

Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by Flexherbal(m): 8:25pm
"While some members said Buhari was sick and was away to treat himself, others claimed that he was on “medical vacation.”

See confusion!

Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by Piiko(m): 8:25pm
annnikky:
Buhari is not sick fine we accept
Buhari is on medical vacation fine we accept
Buhari is relaxing in UK fine we accept
Buhari is healthy in UK fine we accept
We accept everything that apc is telling us about buhari buh at least can the living say "Hi" to the living that is all we ask undecided
hi I have done it for him, u happy now

