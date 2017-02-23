Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status (17436 Views)

Reps Clash As Another PDP Member Defects To APC / APC, PDP Reps Clash Over Amaechi / PDP, APC Reps’ Clash Over Alleged Stolen N30tn (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

John Ameh, Abuja

Members of the House of Representatives exchanged words on Tuesday over the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari.



Lawmakers quarrelled over the use of the word “sickness” in referring to Buhari or explaining his reason for being away from the country to the United Kingdom since January 19.



The disagreement was more pronounced among members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, the President’s party.



While some members said Buhari was sick and was away to treat himself, others claimed that he was on “medical vacation.”



It was the House Majority Leader, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, who started the argument when he tried to stop the Chief Whip, Mr. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, from describing the President as a sick man.



Both Gbajabiamila, who is from Lagos State, and Ado-Doguwa, who is from Kano State, are members of the APC.



Ado-Doguwa was contributing and opposing a motion seeking to investigate the alleged harassment of members of ‘Kwankwasia’ followers, a political group loyal to former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.



He had stated that the motion, which was moved by a fellow Kano lawmaker, Mr. Aliyu Madaki, was “basesless” because the Kwankwasia group was known for moving around the state and inciting people against the political leadership.



Ado-Doguwa observed that the country was already under tension owing to the absence of Buhari and could not afford any “partisan” activities that could lead to insecurity.



He added that the group was already campaigning for the 2019 presidential elections in a volatile place like Kano.

“Our beloved President is sick abroad.



“These partisan activities are completely unnecessary and baseless. The police must do their work of protecting lives and property anywhere in the country.”





http://punchng.com/reps-clash-over-buharis-health-status/ 1 Like

APC vs APC...



And they call themselves progressives after taking Nigeria back by 30 years...



Their NL supporters are aliens 69 Likes 3 Shares

i stand with PMB 5 Likes 7 Shares

Ayam not understanding.. Ain't they of the same family? 1 Like

tchimatic:

Ayam not understanding.. Ain't they of the same family?

i tire my brother i tire my brother 1 Like

They are fighting over Ancestor's health status? Who among them is a qualified doctor, that specialised in Onco? Ndi ara! 19 Likes

stephnie1:

i stand with PMB lol..



Anoda comedian on the loose lol..Anoda comedian on the loose 43 Likes 3 Shares

The Reps must be sick as well. Baba is sick and they should stop fighting over nothing. Bunch of rogues, they will never fight for the betterment of the masses. 2 Likes

PresidentAtiku:

lol..



Anoda comedian on the loose

another yam eater spotted another yam eater spotted 4 Likes 3 Shares

ok

But the man is Sick 2 Likes

stephnie1:





another yam eater spotted I ate the yam PMB gave me to defend his lack of certificate..



I am still waiting for SGF's own...



Stand ko, die ni I ate the yam PMB gave me to defend his lack of certificate..I am still waiting for SGF's own...Stand ko, die ni 33 Likes 1 Share

PresidentAtiku:

I ate the yam PMB gave me to defend his lack of certificate..



I am still waiting for SGF's own...



Stand ko, die ni

you will soon join Kanu you will soon join Kanu 2 Likes 3 Shares

ok

lalasticlala

stephnie1:





you will soon join Kanu Abeggggggiiii make we hear word!



Mandela,Buhari and Obasanjo all chop jail terms... The only difference is that Mandiba and Oby came and bettered the lives of it's citizens..



Only the odd one(Baba recession) came out to starve those who were busy trekking aimlessly for him....





hahahahahahah Abeggggggiiii make we hear word!Mandela,Buhari and Obasanjo all chop jail terms... The only difference is that Mandiba and Oby came and bettered the lives of it's citizens..Only the odd one(Baba recession) came out to starve those who were busy trekking aimlessly for him....hahahahahahah 46 Likes 4 Shares



Buhari is on medical vacation fine we accept

Buhari is relaxing in UK fine we accept

Buhari is healthy in UK fine we accept

We accept everything that apc is telling us about buhari buh at least can the living say "Hi" to the living that is all we ask Buhari is not sick fine we acceptBuhari is on medical vacation fine we acceptBuhari is relaxing in UK fine we acceptBuhari is healthy in UK fine we acceptWe accept everything that apc is telling us about buhari buh at least can the living say "Hi" to the living that is all we ask 33 Likes

Click like if you think PMB is sick

Click share if you think PMB is on medical vacation.



Now where is lalasticlala sef? 19 Likes

they can kill themselves for all I care not 1 Like

ediots 1 Like

Of what consequence is their clash? 1 Like

stephnie1:

i stand with PMB if leg pain u u sit down if leg pain u u sit down 22 Likes 1 Share

Its ok

annnikky:

Buhari is not sick fine we accept

Buhari is on medical vacation fine we accept

Buhari is relaxing in UK fine we accept

Buhari is healthy in UK fine we accept

We accept everything that apc is telling us about buhari buh at least can the living say "Hi" to the living that is all we ask

U ehn...u no kill me with laugh ooo.. Abi oo. APC are full of propaganda ooo U ehn...u no kill me with laugh ooo.. Abi oo. APC are full of propaganda ooo 2 Likes

We have to be honest here, there is nothing bad in Buhari to resign honorary. Unless if Nigeria affairs is more important than his health. 1 Like

The clash never start! Wait till Buhari dies! and Omodo in chief (Osinbajo) is about to become vice-president. then una go see fight!!! 1 Like

Keneking:

Click like if you think PMB is sick

Click share if you think PMB is on medical vacation.



Now where is lalasticlala sef?



Zone B you are now using ur ancestors health for likes fishing... 14 Likes

"While some members said Buhari was sick and was away to treat himself, others claimed that he was on “medical vacation.”



See confusion! 1 Like