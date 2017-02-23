₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by DONSMITH123(m): 7:37pm
John Ameh, Abuja
Members of the House of Representatives exchanged words on Tuesday over the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari.
http://punchng.com/reps-clash-over-buharis-health-status/
1 Like
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by PresidentAtiku: 7:38pm
APC vs APC...
And they call themselves progressives after taking Nigeria back by 30 years...
Their NL supporters are aliens
69 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by chimerase2: 7:40pm
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by stephnie1(f): 7:42pm
i stand with PMB
5 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by tchimatic(m): 7:48pm
Ayam not understanding.. Ain't they of the same family?
1 Like
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by DONSMITH123(m): 7:49pm
tchimatic:
i tire my brother
1 Like
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by PDJT: 7:51pm
They are fighting over Ancestor's health status? Who among them is a qualified doctor, that specialised in Onco? Ndi ara!
19 Likes
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by PresidentAtiku: 7:52pm
stephnie1:lol..
Anoda comedian on the loose
43 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by madridguy(m): 7:52pm
The Reps must be sick as well. Baba is sick and they should stop fighting over nothing. Bunch of rogues, they will never fight for the betterment of the masses.
2 Likes
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by stephnie1(f): 7:52pm
PresidentAtiku:
another yam eater spotted
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by SweetLove0(f): 7:53pm
ok
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by kollynxofodile(m): 7:55pm
But the man is Sick
2 Likes
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by PresidentAtiku: 7:55pm
stephnie1:I ate the yam PMB gave me to defend his lack of certificate..
I am still waiting for SGF's own...
Stand ko, die ni
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by stephnie1(f): 7:56pm
PresidentAtiku:
you will soon join Kanu
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by OnankpaBa(m): 7:57pm
ok
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by OsusuMustFlow(f): 7:58pm
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by OsusuMustFlow(f): 7:58pm
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by DONSMITH123(m): 7:58pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by PresidentAtiku: 8:00pm
stephnie1:Abeggggggiiii make we hear word!
Mandela,Buhari and Obasanjo all chop jail terms... The only difference is that Mandiba and Oby came and bettered the lives of it's citizens..
Only the odd one(Baba recession) came out to starve those who were busy trekking aimlessly for him....
hahahahahahah
46 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by annnikky(f): 8:11pm
Buhari is not sick fine we accept
Buhari is on medical vacation fine we accept
Buhari is relaxing in UK fine we accept
Buhari is healthy in UK fine we accept
We accept everything that apc is telling us about buhari buh at least can the living say "Hi" to the living that is all we ask
33 Likes
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by Keneking: 8:16pm
Click like if you think PMB is sick
Click share if you think PMB is on medical vacation.
Now where is lalasticlala sef?
19 Likes
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by veekid(m): 8:22pm
they can kill themselves for all I care not
1 Like
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by rattlesnake(m): 8:23pm
ediots
1 Like
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by Ijaya123: 8:23pm
Of what consequence is their clash?
1 Like
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by Piiko(m): 8:24pm
stephnie1:if leg pain u u sit down
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by Bitojoe(m): 8:24pm
Its ok
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by Vicolan: 8:24pm
annnikky:
U ehn...u no kill me with laugh ooo.. Abi oo. APC are full of propaganda ooo
2 Likes
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by helinues: 8:24pm
We have to be honest here, there is nothing bad in Buhari to resign honorary. Unless if Nigeria affairs is more important than his health.
1 Like
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by PublicAssurance: 8:25pm
The clash never start! Wait till Buhari dies! and Omodo in chief (Osinbajo) is about to become vice-president. then una go see fight!!!
1 Like
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by Grafixnuel(m): 8:25pm
Keneking:
Zone B you are now using ur ancestors health for likes fishing...
14 Likes
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by Flexherbal(m): 8:25pm
"While some members said Buhari was sick and was away to treat himself, others claimed that he was on “medical vacation.”
See confusion!
1 Like
|Re: Reps Clash Over Buhari’s Health Status by Piiko(m): 8:25pm
annnikky:hi I have done it for him, u happy now
