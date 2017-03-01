Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 7 Months after Induction, Yet no Pay! PTDF 2016 LSS Scholar Laments! (3168 Views)

When Growing Nigeria in Nigeria by Nigerians is Failing: A case study of PTDF LSS scholarship 2015/2016



As one of the awardees of the prestigious PTDF scholarship, I felt welcomed and proud to be standing tall amongst some of Nigeria’s brightest minds during the three day (15th-17th July, 2016) induction ceremony held at the PTDF towers in Abuja. However, as the induction ceremony drew to a close, many of the local scholarship awardees(LSS Scholars) including me, noticed a dichotomy in the ways affairs of the LSS and OSS (Overseas scholarship) schemes were been handled.



While we were waved goodbyes after the induction ceremony, preparation and travel plans were being made for our fellow scholars to be flown abroad. Many of us understood the urgency in trying to finalize travel plans for the foreign scholars - as school resumption was due in September,2016. However, some of the LSS scholars too were in similar predicament – as it was mandatory for LSS applicants to be student or admitted into any of a few selected schools across the nation at the time of application (October, 2015), so during the time of induction many of the local awardees were close to the completion of their graduate studies in some of the nation’s most prestigious Universities in Nigeria.



It is sad to state that while many of the LSS scholars brandish award letters from PTDF, some have had their results ceased by their institutions pending when PTDF pays their tuition. Whereas, most of the OSS scholars have had their fees (tuition and living expenses) paid in part or in full as far back as November, 2016, despite the outrageously high Forex rate. Meanwhile, Students schooling in Nigeria can only hold on to a Pseudo-Believe that “one day PTDF will pay”.



We want to use this medium to urge those in charge to overcome whatever bureaucratic bottlenecks that has hindered the processing of funds for the local scholars for months and to bring to the attention of well meaning Nigerians the challenges we face. Otherwise, this scholarship may tread the pathetic path of neglect similar scholarships and youth empowerment programs have witnessed in past. The Presidential scholarship (PRESSID 2015) and Youwin Batch 3 are notable examples.

Hence, we need no more delay in the payment of our funds.





Sincerely,



Concerned LSS Awardee









So sad and disgusting how Nigerian scholars will be treated this way when their foreign counterparts have already begun second semester in UK institutions and co.

You guys should try and get this through to their twitter handles.



23. When was the oldest university in nigeria established?

A.1948

B.1960

C.1962

D.1936

E.1952



24. The quality of petroleum is determined by the amount of ………… it contains

A. Phosphorous

B. Carbon

C. Hydrogen

D.sulphur

E. Oxygen



25. A boy in a barber shop sits between 2 parallel mirrors. How many images of himself will he observe

A. 2

B. 1

C. ∞ ans

D. 200

E. 4



26. America wants to go to war against iraq because in her opinion the latter did not comply with the spirit and letter of which united nations resulotuion?

A. 1771

B. 1441

C. 1741

D. 1174

E. 1471



27. When was the state of israel created out of palestine?

A. 14th may 1948

B. 1oth december 1947

C. 12th may 1945

D. 1st october 1946

E. 23rd august 1950



Do you know the answers to these questions?



All these are contained in the past question



23. A

24. D

25. C

26. B

27. A





So many things in Nigeria, presently, do not make sense at all. Excellence that should be applauded and well rewarded is fast becoming forgotten and sometimes, even derided.

it is a pity.

But Op, I'd like to think you guys will all be remembered eventually. 1 Like

Some people said they've been paid. How true is it that some LSS scholars that applied in October 2015 have been paid?

I'm an awardee of PTDF LSS for undergraduates. We took the exam early 2016 in my school and by january 2017, we were issued laptops and award letters. However the cash reward is yet to be paid, still waiting patienty

I always knew there is something phishing about this scholarship, why will they ask one to pay while applying for scholarship, not just a scholarship but a FG scholarship .





On this note, I have boycotted this scholarship programme, PTDF I dash una my application fee, I'm no longer interested.



Thank you.



Modify: I just saw where one claimed a laptop was issued. PTDF I dey joke before If our predecessors haven't been paid till now, when will they pay me when I get this year PTDF LSSI always knew there is something phishing about this scholarship, why will they ask one to pay while applying for scholarship, not just a scholarship but a FG scholarshipOn this note, I have boycotted this scholarship programme, PTDF I dash una my application fee, I'm no longer interested.Thank you.Modify: I just saw where one claimed a laptop was issued. PTDF I dey joke before

This is nauseating.

How can you send over 180 scholars abroad and pay their tuition plus living expenses worth at least 10 million naira each( current exchange rate) and you cannot pay the meagre "tuition and other" allowances of local scholars?

Absurd and unbelievable

Abi these guys want to use cunning medium to siphon the funds ni!!!



So sad that capacity building and development in Nigeria, if continued to be handled this way, still has a long way to go! Nigeria which way.This is nauseating.How can you send over 180 scholars abroad and pay their tuition plus living expenses worth at least 10 million naira each( current exchange rate) and you cannot pay the meagre "tuition and other" allowances of local scholars?Absurd and unbelievableAbi these guys want to use cunning medium to siphon the funds ni!!!So sad that capacity building and development in Nigeria, if continued to be handled this way, still has a long way to go!

So much for the govt of change. Maybe osibanjo will attend cos now we know buhari has bn the obstacle to the progress of nigerians. That man beta stay in London till 2099 1 Like

When will this corruption end, even when we are in Change regime?



Someone is definitely not doing his job. How can Induction be held since August 2016? And they have requested for LSS awardees account number since dec. 2016 after issuing out award letter? Meaning the fund has been disbursed by the FG at the same time with the OSS awardees. Moreso the OSS awardees school fees has been paid since October, 2016 while still withholding the LSS awardees school fees. My opinion is some croonies in PTDF must have embezzled the fund in a fixed deposit account.When will this corruption end, even when we are in Change regime? 1 Like

its quite a pity that this nation does not value excellence in its local contenr. 1 Like

