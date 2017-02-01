₦airaland Forum

Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by EdifiedCEO: 8:05pm
Widely acknowledged as one of Africa's most influential business leaders and philanthropists, Tony O. Elumelu took some time out of his packed business trip to China, to see the Great Wall of China.



http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-tony-elumelu-at-great-wall-of.html

Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by OoniOfIfe: 8:13pm
That wall was there before Jesus came and died in the Middle East, Jesus didn't even try to visit China and preach His Father to them



CHINA IS REALLY THE CENTRE OF THE WORLD
but I hate Chinese

Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by WhiteSoup: 8:17pm
Proud son of the yoruba race.

We are proud of you our son. undecided

Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by woodboi(m): 8:35pm
WhiteSoup:
Proud son of the yoruba race.
We are proud of you our son. undecided
Dreamer... Sha don't eat in ur dreams.

Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by dennisworld1(m): 8:47pm
love to visit there some day
Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by Tbillz(m): 9:19pm
Lord I hustled Hard today I didnt make much, Hopefully 2mrw will be a better day. Good night guys!
Btw WTF is my business with the dude snapping pictures

Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by DaudaAbu(m): 9:19pm
Worker very hard

And vacation, harder
Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by steppin: 9:19pm
WhiteSoup:
Proud son of the yoruba race.

We are proud of you our son. undecided
Side effects of oshogbo weed.

Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by Dreamwaker(m): 9:19pm
How many nairalanders applied for his foundation entrepreneur program?

Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by Sacluxpaint(m): 9:19pm
Living the billionaire's life. He really inspires me

Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 9:19pm
What's Nigeria known for??



Most likely crime
Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by SimpleBea(m): 9:19pm
You really deserve it sir. Rest is sweet after good labour.

Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by koolguy88: 9:20pm
Great minds.
ohhhh, that reminds me, when is TEF enterpreneurship scheme closing?

Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by Yosuregames: 9:20pm
Nt worth been news. We should be jealous or what?
Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by ferdison(m): 9:20pm
One of my role models....@ tonyelumelu
Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by nNEOo(m): 9:20pm
Pose finish come back abeg undecided

Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by koms: 9:21pm
Money is good
Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:21pm
cool proudly Nigerian
Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by oko4lucky(m): 9:21pm
THIS MAN NA CORRECT MAN.... HE IS THE ONLY REASON I AM STILL IN THIS COUNTRY
Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by 1shortblackboy: 9:21pm
OoniOfIfe:
That wall was there before Jesus came and died in the Middle East, Jesus didn't even try to visit China and preach His Father to them



CHINA IS REALLY THE CENTRE OF THE WORLD
but I hate Chinese
wetin u dey talk sef undecided

Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by smackimorn(m): 9:22pm
What do we have in this country sef?
Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by SHEAU(m): 9:22pm
OoniOfIfe:
That wall was there before Jesus came and died in the Middle East, Jesus didn't even try to visit China and preach His Father to them



CHINA IS REALLY THE CENTRE OF THE WORLD
but I hate Chinese
Are u OK?

Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by canalily(m): 9:23pm
Help us tell those your daughters that are feeling too big to chat us on facebook that we are also with you on this same wall in chinaangry

Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by MutantMetahuman: 9:23pm
Hurray!!
Time to fry beans
Mtcheww
Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by ameezy(m): 9:24pm
angry

Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by NLbully(m): 9:24pm
Is China the capital of Jericho?? grin tongue
Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by Segadem(m): 9:24pm
Cool
Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by emmadaji: 9:24pm
UBA thives
Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by fabuloz1(m): 9:25pm
WhiteSoup:
Proud son of the yoruba race.

We are proud of you our son. undecided
You wish he's a yoruba man grin
Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by legendsilver(m): 9:25pm
I will be very great in the nearest future. God willing

Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by Destinylink(m): 9:25pm
Pose finish come back abeg undecided

