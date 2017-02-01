₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,294 members, 3,392,063 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 February 2017 at 09:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) (7996 Views)
Dangote And Elumelu At Clinton’s 70th Birthday / Tony Elumelu At A Senate Meeting In France. Photos / Tony Elumelu Working In A Private Jet (PICS) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by EdifiedCEO: 8:05pm
Widely acknowledged as one of Africa's most influential business leaders and philanthropists, Tony O. Elumelu took some time out of his packed business trip to China, to see the Great Wall of China.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-tony-elumelu-at-great-wall-of.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by OoniOfIfe: 8:13pm
That wall was there before Jesus came and died in the Middle East, Jesus didn't even try to visit China and preach His Father to them
CHINA IS REALLY THE CENTRE OF THE WORLD
but I hate Chinese
4 Likes
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by WhiteSoup: 8:17pm
Proud son of the yoruba race.
We are proud of you our son.
2 Likes
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by woodboi(m): 8:35pm
WhiteSoup:Dreamer... Sha don't eat in ur dreams.
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by dennisworld1(m): 8:47pm
love to visit there some day
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by Tbillz(m): 9:19pm
Lord I hustled Hard today I didnt make much, Hopefully 2mrw will be a better day. Good night guys!
Btw WTF is my business with the dude snapping pictures
4 Likes
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by DaudaAbu(m): 9:19pm
Worker very hard
And vacation, harder
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by steppin: 9:19pm
WhiteSoup:Side effects of oshogbo weed.
12 Likes
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by Dreamwaker(m): 9:19pm
How many nairalanders applied for his foundation entrepreneur program?
1 Like
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by Sacluxpaint(m): 9:19pm
Living the billionaire's life. He really inspires me
2 Likes
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 9:19pm
What's Nigeria known for??
Most likely crime
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by SimpleBea(m): 9:19pm
You really deserve it sir. Rest is sweet after good labour.
1 Like
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by koolguy88: 9:20pm
Great minds.
ohhhh, that reminds me, when is TEF enterpreneurship scheme closing?
1 Like
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by Yosuregames: 9:20pm
Nt worth been news. We should be jealous or what?
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by ferdison(m): 9:20pm
One of my role models....@ tonyelumelu
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by nNEOo(m): 9:20pm
Pose finish come back abeg
1 Like
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by koms: 9:21pm
Money is good
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:21pm
proudly Nigerian
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by oko4lucky(m): 9:21pm
THIS MAN NA CORRECT MAN.... HE IS THE ONLY REASON I AM STILL IN THIS COUNTRY
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by 1shortblackboy: 9:21pm
OoniOfIfe:wetin u dey talk sef
1 Like
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by smackimorn(m): 9:22pm
What do we have in this country sef?
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by SHEAU(m): 9:22pm
OoniOfIfe:Are u OK?
1 Like
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by canalily(m): 9:23pm
Help us tell those your daughters that are feeling too big to chat us on facebook that we are also with you on this same wall in china
1 Like
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by MutantMetahuman: 9:23pm
Hurray!!
Time to fry beans
Mtcheww
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by ameezy(m): 9:24pm
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by NLbully(m): 9:24pm
Is China the capital of Jericho??
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by Segadem(m): 9:24pm
Cool
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by emmadaji: 9:24pm
UBA thives
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by fabuloz1(m): 9:25pm
WhiteSoup:You wish he's a yoruba man
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by legendsilver(m): 9:25pm
I will be very great in the nearest future. God willing
1 Like
|Re: Tony Elumelu At The Great Wall Of China (Photos) by Destinylink(m): 9:25pm
Pose finish come back abeg
1 Like
Flyer And Poster Distribution Service / Nigeria Minister Of Finace Respond Nigeria Over Fuel Subsdiy Removal / Jonathan Appoint Former Effc Chairman As Head Of Petroleum Revenue Task Forces
Viewing this topic: SaintMorris, Jhamzy(m), Odegwu097(m), Godsblessing(m), oyetpel(m), panco, Jckleiin(m), Fatban(m), etoroh, Fuadeiza(m), mrmrmister, EzekielBams(m), Oridiya, Buharimustgo, mcayomind(m), Hoii(m), ELShehzad, holusormi(m), Donteeokey(m), TaiwoChris(m), serikiYCU(m), Nairadays, MainFieldautos, ip2121918021(m), Evergreen4(m), solarview(m), Samolove30(m), akanbimustaphao(m), slan87(m), skintus, Sajumo555, Fingerprinter(m), efficient25, drsugar, 912(m), willfet, engineerboat(m), aesculapius(m), Timothyoj(m), Morkablog(m), EasternActivist, masterpieceboss(m), 2n2k(m), Ogunleti01, iksmoore(m), Spongia1(m), waterfas, noeloge82(m), tutudesz(m), djmadridal, bignene(m), ehis889, liloelawwal(m), latitidejavu, Natcho, GeniusDavid(m), bodmas119(m), Iamemma(m), mikkyangel(m), ghettowriter(m), samm(m), MichaelUweh(m), Mhizmario(f), Tritri, ponzimaster, captcochrane(m), yetufaari(m), konvict0111(m), kingcharlesD(m), bellsmall, Opez4real, elniro, SHEAU(m), domack99(m), topatee, ecosystm(m), Dmes(m), Rexsul, seunayeni(m), uchkochi(m), nnaawiz, DeAvenger, Chokmah(m), ogbolu0147(m), odogwu2007, imoh4king(m), Ezeebube2(m), ebecode(m), Princekejino(m), Acedit(m), chuksonu, waleadex(m), kelvino41, bighuntenter, SIMPLYkush(m), originalKsp(m), Tycoflu(m), bykebyke(m), Brai777(m), jjbest123 and 153 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6