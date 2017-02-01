₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by ChangeIsCostant: 8:07pm
After closed doors brainstorming and policy articulation, Chief Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia led a high powered delegation which includes Prof Charles Soludo, Prof Pat Utomi, Prof Odinta and Other Dignitaries to Kuje prison earlier today for another closed door meeting with Nnamdi kanu which lasted for 2 hours.
The high powered delegation then proceeded to address a press conference in which they demanded the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/charles-soludo-pat-utomi-others-visit.html
Photo-Credit; Sodiq Adelakun
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by ChangeIsCostant: 8:09pm
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by vedaxcool(m): 8:25pm
All in the service of cownu"rd" the fraudster in chief for beerfraud and fraudsters. How lovely Cownu for president. ... of Kuje prison.
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by coolebux(m): 8:57pm
vedaxcool:Must you continue making mockery of your feeble accent? Cone headed |||
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by Abdhul(m): 9:01pm
. . .demand he's immediate release? lol baba carried key to london o . . . and is probably dead, plus i don't think our acting president has spare key
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by thuggCheetah(m): 9:21pm
vedaxcool:very meaningful comment here
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by thuggCheetah(m): 9:23pm
Abdhul:another very meaningful comment
This our oblong skulls too mobile
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by melodyirish(m): 9:44pm
He has forced Nigeria to discuss Biafra . the only man dat command millions of Igbo's without a gun shot. Some ppl won't sleep because of Dis.
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by niyifour(m): 9:44pm
What a man can do.........
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by DozieInc(m): 9:44pm
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by Drsheddy(m): 9:44pm
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by orjikuramo(m): 9:45pm
The intelligent ones are beginning to stand up, this will definitely bolster kanu bravery and confidence
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by nandyz(m): 9:46pm
OK.. I hope say baba dey see
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by maduxs: 9:46pm
Bit by bit men has started identifying with kanu. Something serious is cooking
|Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by AdonaiRoofing(m): 9:46pm
Good move by soludo and utomi,.. at a time some cowards who call themselves leaders of the south east are only concerned about their political interest, and jumping from one party to another.
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by zpakln: 9:46pm
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by saaedlee: 9:46pm
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by Buharimustgo: 9:47pm
Buhari is receiving the Pharo treatment from God, continue to hold him let's see if u will know peace in ur personal life
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by Raheemzee(m): 9:47pm
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by jadajada: 9:47pm
Solidarity......
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by zicoraads(m): 9:47pm
Nice! The Igbos are finally getting their acts together.
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by ibrash600: 9:47pm
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by Xeedorf: 9:47pm
OmG! This kanu guy still dey prison? see me o, recession catch person forgt him dere..
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by ipobarecriminals: 9:47pm
waste of fuel /time.KANU is a TERRORIST
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by Mopolchi: 9:47pm
KANU IS GREATER THAN AWOLOWO!
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by dguizman: 9:47pm
Abdhul:werey...but the comment funny sha
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by Drversatile: 9:48pm
Something is cooking , I can smell it.
Kanu will be feeling like the boss right now.
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by AngryNigerian(m): 9:48pm
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by ayourbamie: 9:48pm
They went there to advise him to stand down Ni. Make Dem no dey lie for us
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by AngryNigerian(m): 9:49pm
niyifour:
...a woman cannot do well
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by Ruggedpen: 9:49pm
Kanu is very smart
Re: Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu by seeyouin2019: 9:50pm
Buhari has finally made this guy the most popular living Igbo man. Now Kuje don turn to mecca abi na jerusalem..
