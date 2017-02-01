Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soludo And Utomi Arrive Kuje Prison To See Nnamdi Kanu (3089 Views)

The high powered delegation then proceeded to address a press conference in which they demanded the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu.



Photo-Credit; Sodiq Adelakun After closed doors brainstorming and policy articulation, Chief Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia led a high powered delegation which includes Prof Charles Soludo, Prof Pat Utomi, Prof Odinta and Other Dignitaries to Kuje prison earlier today for another closed door meeting with Nnamdi kanu which lasted for 2 hours.The high powered delegation then proceeded to address a press conference in which they demanded the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/charles-soludo-pat-utomi-others-visit.html Photo-Credit; Sodiq Adelakun

All in the service of cownu"rd" the fraudster in chief for beerfraud and fraudsters. How lovely Cownu for president. ... of Kuje prison. 2 Likes

vedaxcool:

All in the service of cownu"rd" the fraudster in chief for beerfraud and fraudsters. How lovely Cownu for president. ... of Kuje prison. Must you continue making mockery of your feeble accent? Cone headed ||| Must you continue making mockery of your feeble accent? Cone headed ||| 13 Likes

. . .demand he's immediate release? lol baba carried key to london o . . . and is probably dead, plus i don't think our acting president has spare key 3 Likes

vedaxcool:

All in the service of cownu"rd" the fraudster in chief for beerfraud and fraudsters. How lovely Cownu for president. ... of Kuje prison. very meaningful comment here very meaningful comment here

Abdhul:

. . .demand he's immediate release? lol baba carried key to london o . . . and is probably dead, plus i don't think our acting president has spare key another very meaningful comment

This our oblong skulls too mobile another very meaningful commentThis our oblong skulls too mobile 4 Likes

He has forced Nigeria to discuss Biafra . the only man dat command millions of Igbo's without a gun shot. Some ppl won't sleep because of Dis.

What a man can do.........

The intelligent ones are beginning to stand up, this will definitely bolster kanu bravery and confidence

OK.. I hope say baba dey see

Bit by bit men has started identifying with kanu. Something serious is cooking 1 Like

Good move by soludo and utomi,.. at a time some cowards who call themselves leaders of the south east are only concerned about their political interest, and jumping from one party to another.



Buhari is receiving the Pharo treatment from God, continue to hold him let's see if u will know peace in ur personal life 3 Likes

Solidarity......

Nice! The Igbos are finally getting their acts together.

OmG! This kanu guy still dey prison? see me o, recession catch person forgt him dere.. 1 Like

waste of fuel /time.KANU is a TERRORIST waste of fuel /time.KANU is a TERRORIST

KANU IS GREATER THAN AWOLOWO! 1 Like

Abdhul:

. . .demand he's immediate release? lol baba carried key to london o . . . and is probably dead, plus i don't think our acting president has spare key werey...but the comment funny sha werey...but the comment funny sha

Something is cooking , I can smell it.



Kanu will be feeling like the boss right now.

They went there to advise him to stand down Ni. Make Dem no dey lie for us

niyifour:

What a man can do.........

...a woman cannot do well ...a woman cannot do well

Kanu is very smart