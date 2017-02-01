₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by Nnamdd1(m): 8:32pm
Senator Dino Melaye pictured hanging out with Billionaire and Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote, Oil Mogul, Femi Otedola and Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki.
See more photos below.
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by emmanuel1990(m): 8:51pm
and so?
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by Lanretoye(m): 8:51pm
I can see dangote's humble Samsung phone and dino's loud iPhone 7plus.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by EastGold(m): 8:53pm
Dino, our future President.
Collect the number wella
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by tribalistseun: 8:55pm
AFONJAS won't like this. # I stand with Dino
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by Rednaxelot: 9:09pm
E be like say Bukola Saraki sent Dino make he help him go collect dangote phone number from him.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by Papasmal(m): 9:18pm
Lolzzz dino dey collect numba.
Awon goons.
2 Likes
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by obafemee80(m): 9:20pm
Dino:Shero hate shero ...
Dangote:Pls,come again
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by Mopolchi: 9:57pm
Apshit stakeholders my foot
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by osemoses1234(m): 9:57pm
Kk
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by chinex276(m): 9:57pm
mtshreeeewwwww.... both of em af epped no one
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 9:58pm
Some of Nigeria's problem in one place
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by AngryNigerian(m): 9:58pm
Star-studded outing...
Can 2023 do and come quick, abeg?
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by aristocrazzy: 9:59pm
Lol
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by Opakan2: 10:00pm
Saraki mind no dey at rest again.. Power has changed hands and he'll likely vacate that seat soon.
The new CJN will be loyal to FG likewise Umar. you just gotta love politics
1 Like
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 10:00pm
Y Dangote self no contest for President, for d economy recession so he for borrow Nigeria money........... dnt quote me ooo unless........
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by WebSurfer(m): 10:01pm
why dont they wear thier rings sef
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by kings09(m): 10:02pm
Ok
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by niyifour(m): 10:02pm
Ha
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by debbie(f): 10:03pm
Why is Saraki wearing this kind tight jeans? from the second picture....Nawa
Just my observation
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by yaqq: 10:03pm
Dino my man
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 10:04pm
dino thinks its an app that makes dongote rich...hes like
can u tranfer your wealth to me using flash share?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by obembet(m): 10:04pm
The topic should be Dino hangout with the real Nigerian
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by Larrykaysail(m): 10:05pm
Nnamdd1:you people should keep sending Buhari's picture via bluetooth
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by yinkslinks(m): 10:08pm
Life shaa in few years time, Dino and saraki will be irrelevant to these two powerful mehn cus they are government friend.
Nnamdd1:
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by slurryeye: 10:09pm
Dino and eye service
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by oyeb15: 10:09pm
I like this Dino for one thing: his unflinchingly loyalty to Saraki. Most South West politicians are never loyal to anyone but their own selfish interest.
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by yinkslinks(m): 10:10pm
So don't know he was the one that sent buhari to uk with his bura?
debbie:
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by slurryeye: 10:12pm
Lanretoye:
Rich man buys thing for its purpose, poor man buys thing to showoff to others that he has arrived
|Re: Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) by PublicAssurance: 10:14pm
Nnamdi Kanu for President of Biafra - The self-governing province of Nigeria.
