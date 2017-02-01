Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye, Dangote, Otedola And Saraki Hang Out Together (Photos) (15294 Views)

Tinubu, Dogara And Saraki: What Is Wrong With This Photo? / Femi Otedola And Dangote Visit Buhari, Congratulate Him (Pics) / GEJ Meets With Dangote, Otedola, Other Businessmen In Lagos (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See more photos below.



http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/dino-melaye-hangs-out-with-dangote-otedola.html Senator Dino Melaye pictured hanging out with Billionaire and Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote, Oil Mogul, Femi Otedola and Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki.See more photos below.

and so? 2 Likes

I can see dangote's humble Samsung phone and dino's loud iPhone 7plus. 11 Likes 1 Share

Dino, our future President.







Collect the number wella 8 Likes 1 Share

AFONJAS won't like this. # I stand with Dino 1 Like 3 Shares

E be like say Bukola Saraki sent Dino make he help him go collect dangote phone number from him. 11 Likes 1 Share

Lolzzz dino dey collect numba.



Awon goons. 2 Likes



Dangote:Pls,come again Dino:Shero hate shero ...Dangote:Pls,come again 7 Likes 2 Shares

Apshit stakeholders my foot

Kk

mtshreeeewwwww.... both of em af epped no one

Some of Nigeria's problem in one place 1 Like

Star-studded outing...



Can 2023 do and come quick, abeg?

Lol

Saraki mind no dey at rest again.. Power has changed hands and he'll likely vacate that seat soon.



The new CJN will be loyal to FG likewise Umar. you just gotta love politics 1 Like

Y Dangote self no contest for President, for d economy recession so he for borrow Nigeria money........... dnt quote me ooo unless........

why dont they wear thier rings sef

Ok

Ha



Just my observation Why is Saraki wearing this kind tight jeans? from the second picture....NawaJust my observation

Dino my man



can u tranfer your wealth to me using flash share? dino thinks its an app that makes dongote rich...hes likecan u tranfer your wealth to me using flash share? 7 Likes 1 Share

The topic should be Dino hangout with the real Nigerian

Nnamdd1:

Senator Dino Melaye pictured hanging out with Billionaire and Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote, Oil Mogul, Femi Otedola and Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki.



See more photos below.



http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/dino-melaye-hangs-out-with-dangote-otedola.html



you people should keep sending Buhari's picture via bluetooth you people should keep sending Buhari's picture via bluetooth

Nnamdd1:

Senator Dino Melaye pictured hanging out with Billionaire and Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote, Oil Mogul, Femi Otedola and Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki.



See more photos below.



http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/dino-melaye-hangs-out-with-dangote-otedola.html



Life shaa in few years time, Dino and saraki will be irrelevant to these two powerful mehn cus they are government friend.

Dino and eye service 2 Likes 1 Share

I like this Dino for one thing: his unflinchingly loyalty to Saraki. Most South West politicians are never loyal to anyone but their own selfish interest.

debbie:

Why is Saraki wearing this kind tight jeans? from the second picture....Nawa

Just my observation So don't know he was the one that sent buhari to uk with his bura?

Lanretoye:

I can see dangote's humble Samsung phone and dino's loud iPhone 7plus.

Rich man buys thing for its purpose, poor man buys thing to showoff to others that he has arrived Rich man buys thing for its purpose, poor man buys thing to showoff to others that he has arrived