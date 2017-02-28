₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,334 members, 3,392,197 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 February 2017 at 11:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? (15683 Views)
Tanzanian Lady: "Ghanaian Jollof Rice Is Better Than Nigerian Jollof Rice" / World Jollof Rice Day: The Creativity Of Jollof Rice In Pictures / Would You Eat This Cockroach-Like Cake That Has Got The Internet Buzzing? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by Misbliss1: 9:11pm
Would you eat it if someone served you this preserved jollof?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by Raine80(f): 9:12pm
If that was all they could afford yes......
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by Dextology: 9:14pm
Looks like coloured dry rice
3 Likes
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by jejemanito: 9:23pm
It won't be as sweet as the naturally prepared, firewood heated, owambe made ones
Lailai!
That's the trademark of canned foods. They always fall short of the natural ones
It's the reason I turned down the chance to live in the United States
90% of what they eat are canned.
In fact I'm tearing my Green Card for good!
Who dash me?
91 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by Kemperor: 9:24pm
Cancer well packaged in a container...
48 Likes
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by Rednaxelot: 9:25pm
na jollof rice dem package like a fried coconut!
7 Likes
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by darbeelicous(f): 9:26pm
it'll be too dried!!
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by CaroLyner(f): 9:28pm
No.I'll pass
6 Likes
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by Vhicthorade(m): 9:29pm
jejemanito:
Na im I wan ask, say, who dash you?
12 Likes
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by obiorathesubtle: 9:30pm
No!
My ancestors did not eat like a house pet..
They ate like Kings, and Kings don't eat canned jollof rice that you add water.. Dafuq?? Na medicine??
6 Likes
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by jejemanito: 9:31pm
Vhicthorade:
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by kimbra(f): 9:33pm
This jellof rice is carcinogenic. I don't take such risk. So the answer is No!.
1 Like
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by skillful01: 9:36pm
jejemanito:.
I need the green card o.
1 Like
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by AlexCk: 9:37pm
It looks like those chopped coconuts they fried with sugar, that's very very sweet. Don't know the name tho
4 Likes
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by Cutehector(m): 9:51pm
Just look at all of them.. Na when hunger catch una, una go even boil d container chop
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by mamatayour(f): 9:52pm
This one go cause heart burn
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by Misbliss1: 9:53pm
Cutehector:
1 Like
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by Lavenda26: 10:03pm
I prefer to make my own palm oil rice. E go even sweet pass this poison
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by Cutehector(m): 10:10pm
Misbliss1:lol.. Recession does not want to know whether u like a food or not... Na to dey satisfy hunger b d koko... Sotey guys have started given heads alot
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by Handsomebeing(m): 10:19pm
God forbid.
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by rattlesnake(m): 10:19pm
ninsence
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by dacovajnr: 10:20pm
This won't be as delicious as Owanbe jollof jhor ..am sure it's definitely gonna Taste like a leftover from the other day after being cooked
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by ammyluv2002(f): 10:20pm
Kemperor:
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by Lukenitheooo6: 10:21pm
you add water spice go out rice refuse to soff you vex trow way it money go
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by Kylekent59: 10:21pm
Food is food. Moreover just saw these
2 Likes
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by IpobExposed: 10:21pm
This is why Buhari banned the importation of this rubbish.
They will inject fish,meat and sell to Nigerians. To the extent they were selling bottle water to Nigeria.
.
.
Please watch this video of the production of fake eggs. Buhari banned importation of eggs because we have our own.
.
Yet PDP/Liepob will complain.
Watch how they are selling fake eggs to Nigeria below.
You will vomit.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vfB7SUufcGE
My name is Ipobexposed up APC
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by LordXaaan: 10:21pm
Only Afonjas will eat it
sarrki aw far naa
2 Likes
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by hotspec(m): 10:22pm
I doubt if dt can serve 12 as labelled on it, in ds recessed economy when guys no dey smile
1 Like
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by 0b10010011: 10:22pm
That year wey hunger still dey ping me steady, I go still chop 4 of this containers
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by slurryeye: 10:22pm
Nigerians can form
They can't eat preserved jollof rice but they can eat apple that has been injected with preservatives, they can eat stock fish that has been dried and preserved for years, they can eat imported chicken and turkey that only God knows what they are preserved with etc.
Make una continue deceiving una self
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by Jerryojozy(m): 10:23pm
Na cancer they package like this o. I no dey eat.
Genius J
|Re: Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? by Mopolchi: 10:25pm
Na cancer be that
Shredded Beef Sauce Preparation / The Best Buka You Ever Ate In? / Enugu Poisoned Meat: 6 Dead, 60 Hospitalized
Viewing this topic: Mynky, moneymind, Azeesco, jamalchance(m), faheez(m), naijafresh, smemud(m), sniper77(m), Etumgbe(m), humurphia(m), lakeside50(m), jolamat(m), Nesso(m), Capableben(m), aniekanized, ChrisAirforce1(m), smackimorn(m), Kay17, moemindz, adedayo55(m), AnonyNymous(m), Vicolan, cyphher(m), Flatties, maradelkitchen(f), Olamipapa(m), rozayx5(m), franciskaine(m), sanyahkod(m), izziano1, Kandaha, ElNur1, gaburellocares(m), Murphylink(m), Crowntee77, ShinyJay22(m), DharmyYinks, KingyKing, deity, Coldfeets, drey076(m), Winchman, Misterstill and 68 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6