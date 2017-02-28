Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Would You Eat This Preserved Jollof Rice? (15683 Views)

Would you eat it if someone served you this preserved jollof? 1 Like 1 Share

If that was all they could afford yes...... 3 Likes 1 Share

Looks like coloured dry rice 3 Likes

It won't be as sweet as the naturally prepared, firewood heated, owambe made ones



Lailai!



That's the trademark of canned foods. They always fall short of the natural ones



It's the reason I turned down the chance to live in the United States



90% of what they eat are canned.



In fact I'm tearing my Green Card for good!





























Who dash me? 91 Likes 5 Shares

Cancer well packaged in a container... 48 Likes

na jollof rice dem package like a fried coconut! 7 Likes

it'll be too dried!!

No.I'll pass 6 Likes

jejemanito:

Na im I wan ask, say, who dash you? Na im I wan ask, say, who dash you? 12 Likes

No!





My ancestors did not eat like a house pet..





They ate like Kings, and Kings don't eat canned jollof rice that you add water.. Dafuq?? Na medicine?? 6 Likes

Vhicthorade:





Na im I wan ask, say, who dash you?

This jellof rice is carcinogenic. I don't take such risk. So the answer is No!. 1 Like

I need the green card o. I need the green card o. 1 Like

It looks like those chopped coconuts they fried with sugar, that's very very sweet. Don't know the name tho 4 Likes

Just look at all of them.. Na when hunger catch una, una go even boil d container chop 10 Likes 1 Share

This one go cause heart burn

Cutehector:

Just look at all of them.. Na when hunger catch una, una go even boil d container chop 1 Like

I prefer to make my own palm oil rice. E go even sweet pass this poison

Misbliss1:

lol.. Recession does not want to know whether u like a food or not... Na to dey satisfy hunger b d koko... Sotey guys have started given heads alot lol.. Recession does not want to know whether u like a food or not... Na to dey satisfy hunger b d koko... Sotey guys have started given heads alot 1 Like 1 Share

God forbid.

ninsence

..am sure it's definitely gonna Taste like a leftover from the other day after being cooked This won't be as delicious as Owanbe jollof jhor..am sure it's definitely gonna Taste like a leftover from the other day after being cooked

Kemperor:

Cancer well packaged in a container...

you add water spice go out rice refuse to soff you vex trow way it money go

Food is food. Moreover just saw these 2 Likes

This is why Buhari banned the importation of this rubbish.



They will inject fish,meat and sell to Nigerians. To the extent they were selling bottle water to Nigeria.

.

.

Please watch this video of the production of fake eggs. Buhari banned importation of eggs because we have our own.

.

Yet PDP/Liepob will complain.





Watch how they are selling fake eggs to Nigeria below.

You will vomit.









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vfB7SUufcGE









My name is Ipobexposed up APC Watch how they are selling fake eggs to Nigeria below.You will vomit.

Only Afonjas will eat it

sarrki aw far naa 2 Likes

I doubt if dt can serve 12 as labelled on it, in ds recessed economy when guys no dey smile 1 Like













That year wey hunger still dey ping me steady, I go still chop 4 of this containers



















They can't eat preserved jollof rice but they can eat apple that has been injected with preservatives, they can eat stock fish that has been dried and preserved for years, they can eat imported chicken and turkey that only God knows what they are preserved with etc.



Make una continue deceiving una self Nigerians can formThey can't eat preserved jollof rice but they can eat apple that has been injected with preservatives, they can eat stock fish that has been dried and preserved for years, they can eat imported chicken and turkey that only God knows what they are preserved with etc.Make una continue deceiving una self 7 Likes 1 Share

Na cancer they package like this o. I no dey eat.



