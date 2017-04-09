₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Happy Ash Wednesday by leokennedi(m): 12:04am
Ash Wednesday is one of the most popular and important holy days in the liturgical calendar. Ash Wednesday opens Lent, a season of fasting and prayer.
Ash Wednesday takes place 46 days before Easter Sunday, and is cheifly observed by Catholics, although many other Christians observe it too.
Ash Wednesday comes from the ancient Jewish tradition of penance and fasting. The practice includes the wearing of ashes on the head. The ashes symbolize the dust from which God made us. As the priest applies the ashes to a person's forehead, he speaks the words: "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return."
Alternatively, the priest may speak the words, "Repent and believe in the gospel".
Ashes also symbolize grief, in this case, grief that we have sinned and caused division from God.
Writings from the Second-century Church refer to the wearing of ashes as a sign of penance.
Priests administer ashes during Mass and all are invited to accept the ashes as a visible symbol of penance. Even non-Christians and the excommunicated are welcome to receive the ashes. The ashes are made from blessed palm branches, taken from the previous year's palm Sunday Mass.
It is important to remember that Ash Wednesday is a day of penitential prayer and fasting. Some faithful take the rest of the day off work and remain home. It is generally inappropriate to dine out, to shop, or to go about in public after receiving the ashes. Feasting is highly inappropriate. Small children, the elderly and sick are exempt from this observance.
It is not required that a person wear the ashes for the rest of the day, and they may be washed off after Mass. However, many people keep the ashes as a reminder until the evening.
Recently, movements have developed that involve pastors distributing ashes to passersby in public places. This isn't considered taboo, but Catholics should know this practice is distinctly Protestant. Catholics should still receive ashes within the context of Mass.
In some cases, ashes may be delivered by a priest or a family member to those who are sick or shut-in.
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Season of Lent. It is a season of penance, reflection, and fasting which prepares us for Christ's Resurrection on Easter Sunday, through which we attain redemption.
Why we receive the ashes
Following the example of the Nine vites, who did penance in sackcloth and ashes, our foreheads are marked with ashes to humble our hearts and reminds us that life passes away on Earth. We remember this when we are told
"Remember, Man is dust, and unto dust you shall return."
Ashes are a symbol of penance made sacramental by the blessing of the Church, and they help us develop a spirit of humility and sacrifice.
The distribution of ashes comes from a ceremony of ages past. Christians who had committed grave faults performed public penance. On Ash Wednesday, the Bishop blessed the hair shirts which they were to wear during the forty days of penance, and sprinkled over them ashes made from the palms from the previous year. Then, while the faithful recited the Seven Penitential Psalms, the penitents were turned out of the church because of their sins -- just as Adam, the first man, was turned out of Paradise because of his disobedience. The penitents did not enter the church again until Maundy Thursday after having won reconciliation by the toil of forty days' penance and sacramental absolution. Later, all Christians, whether public or secret penitents, came to receive ashes out of devotion. In earlier times, the distribution of ashes was followed by a penitential procession.
The Ashes
The ashes are made from the blessed palms used in the Palm Sunday celebration of the previous year. The ashes are christened with Holy Water and are scented by exposure to incense. While the ashes symbolize penance and contrition, they are also a reminder that God is gracious and merciful to those who call on Him with repentant hearts. His Divine mercy is of utmost importance during the season of Lent, and the Church calls on us to seek that mercy during the entire Lenten season with reflection, prayer and penance.
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by ayourbamie: 12:25am
Its a season of sober reflection
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by huche(m): 1:49am
May God have mercy on us
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by ifyeez: 1:56am
My day
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by adonbilivit: 4:38am
So no meat today? Chai! Happy ash Wednesday to Nigerians as we gradually come out of this recession. check and click on my signature to come out of it quicker
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by smartmey61(m): 4:44am
UNA NO DEY SLEEP? SOMEBORI PASS ME CHICKEN JOOO
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by edlion57(m): 4:49am
..we will always MARCH forward to all the new months..hapi new month to zombies Wailers flat heads brown roof and afonjas...we will always increase seun money
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by kingsinhno1: 4:50am
HAPPY NEW MONTH. AND ASH WEDNESDAY. I PRONOUNCE NO RECESSION DIS MONTH IN JESUS NAME. AMEN
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by chemistry157: 4:50am
So lent don start be dat Easter is coming......
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by comradeodunze: 4:50am
#fishchoppinmodeactivated.
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by Pennyways: 4:51am
Yesooooo, our 2017 Lenten season just begins
Happy Ash Wednesday/new month to my follow Catholics
I'm very proud to be a Catholic
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by SunFlow(m): 4:53am
Same to you
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by Mjshexy(m): 4:54am
Happy New Month Fam...
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by princeakins(m): 4:54am
Happy new month. .. To all Nairalanders
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by Bitojoe(m): 4:54am
Pls what date is Easter?
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by Imunose(f): 4:56am
Tnk God for the grace to observe anoda season of lent.
This period is for us to remember d suffering and death of Jesus in atonement for ours sins and also celebrate His resurrection on Easter Day. To all catholics, observe ur lent deligently.
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by naija1stpikin: 4:56am
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by Ask4Info: 4:57am
Christians are the most Hipocritical Creatures on Eart.
Lent : They will give excuse why it isn't compulsory to fast.
Fast : They will come up with excuses to best suit their time. 12noon, 3pm, 6pm. Some will even say you are allowed to drink water or eat fruit inbetween.
Dressing: You are allowed to dress anyhow, i.e. expose you cleavage and thighs, wear weavon and eye lashes, piercing and tattoos. "Afterall Jesus has wiped away our sins".
Sex:Premarital sex is now very much permitted. Even pastors no longer preach against it.
Catholic Remains the True Christianity.
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by femi4(m): 4:59am
Bitojoe:Sunday April 16
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by dadebayo1(m): 5:01am
#wednesday..... Dust2Dust
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by tboyO2: 5:04am
I will die a catholic and I'm proud to be a catholic.
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by ichommy(m): 5:04am
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by Ogashub(m): 5:04am
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by ugwuishi(m): 5:07am
PROUDLY ROMAN CATHOLIC....Here we go!
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by godsluvee(f): 5:13am
Happy Ash Wednesday to my fellow Catholics
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by unclezuma: 5:13am
Thank you
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by darbeelicous(f): 5:13am
Hypocrite
Ask4Info:
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by rawpadgin(m): 5:14am
my question is, why are Catholics bowing to an image Wen the Bible clearly says.......
someone should please clarify this
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by Ifeclassic: 5:14am
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by Pennyways: 5:16am
Bitojoe:9/04/2017 Palm Sunday
13/04/2017 Holy Thursday
14/04/2017 Good Friday
15/04/2017 Holy Saturday/Easter Virgil
16/04/2017 Easter Sunday
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by spayor(m): 5:21am
Talking in mudiaga voice....if God can change my name from ayodele to Stephen why can't I change diz correct bush meat to fish....abeg chop anyting wey com ur way joor...make ur fowl no mistakenly come visit him friend for my compound o....cos e no go go house again!!!
|Re: Happy Ash Wednesday by Omoakinsuyi(m): 5:23am
Even fake Catholics will put ash on their foreheads today
