|Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by Ebal: 1:40am
VIDEO:Peace Mass Transit bus involved in fatal accident in Irete, Owerri road,passenger Get stuck in
Another bus belonging to the popular transport company Peace Mass Transit involved in a fatal accident in Irete, Owerri road
http://ebalsblog.blogspot.co.uk/2017/03/videopeace-mass-transit-bus-involved-in.html
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by jeffcole(m): 1:43am
May God protect us all from danger this new month IJN
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by Evaberry(f): 1:54am
peace mass transit always in the news for all the wrong reasons
This transport company should be scrapped.
No maintenance of their buses poor service etc
why will someone even go to their park sef
na WA for Nigerians sef
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by DjAndroid: 6:16am
I wonder why people still enter that Peace Mass transit. Accidents on per second billing. I'd rather cancel my journey if it's the only option.
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by Oliviaxx(f): 6:23am
peace again?!
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by princeakins(m): 6:33am
Not again peace mass.
Can't someone patronize u guys Peacefully
Dz occurrence is getting outta hand.
We need both God n government intervention asap.
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by Sammypope4all(m): 9:58am
DjAndroid:
Brother, I've been plying peace mass transit for the past 3 years now and I can attest for their professionalism when it comes to driving. This guys don't run above 100, they stick to the rules of the road( as I have observed? and the drivers go on yearly courses.
Accident happen everyday but it becomes a news when it has to do with peace mass transit. This guys change vehicle almost every year.
SHM Nigerian bloggers......Dangote Truck kills almost everyday and it's termed accident: when the same happens with peace mass transit they term it something else
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by Pearly255(f): 10:35am
It is well by his grace.... So touching
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by martineverest(m): 10:35am
its high time peace transport be banned for life
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by shamecurls(m): 10:35am
The Flying Eagles of Benin must have a hand in this accident.
It must have been remotely pinged from Benin.
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by olaolulazio(m): 10:36am
R.I.P to the dead.
They need to stop this peace poo of a transport.
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by KingAfo(m): 10:37am
Its not witches or wizards...Train the drivers
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by Ogashub(m): 10:37am
instead of d lady recording dis clip to look for cars that will convey the victims to the hospital she's busy recording and moaning.... She didn't even allow me watch the clip like a man... Lord her mercy
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by ardeywhunmmy(f): 10:39am
May God continue to save us all. RIP to the dead
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by martineverest(m): 10:40am
shamecurls:get sense na....kid
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by mayorkyzo(m): 10:41am
Too many accidents on this so called peace mass transit..wonder why people still use them...
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by vidicsky: 10:42am
[color=#006600][/color]. peace mass? R.I. Peace.
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by Lanretoye(m): 10:42am
this peace mass na hired killer
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by linkers: 10:42am
Peace remains one of the best transporter in Nigeria. I have worked with him. Frank
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by Speedyconnect5: 10:44am
peace mass has no accidents than others. its just that hr has many buses thats why it appears he has many
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by iamtewwy(m): 10:44am
if i want to travel and i dint see any other company to travel with and na only peace mass transit is available ill better treck from owerri to lagos than patronize this company....GOD IS GOOD MOTORS is d best transport comp in 9ja
pls click like for God is GOOD motors
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by Fimbiology(m): 10:45am
God not again
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by justhenry(m): 10:45am
The lady recording the video was busy talking about taking the injured to the hospital while her only focus was on the recording. She didnt do no poo to help out. Those guys helping out are truely a reminder that Nigerians are still their brother's keeper.
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by originalKsp(m): 10:46am
The rate at which accidents are occuring these days eeh.
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by wyqay: 10:46am
peace transport has been my best transport since1800. but why?
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by lonelydora(m): 10:48am
Peace again? Well, I hope his village Nsukka people are not after him?
Well, Allah ya kiyaye
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by Lordave: 10:49am
DjAndroid:It might not be the Drivers fault.
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by rossyc(f): 10:49am
When there drivers are always overspeeding..
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by lonelydora(m): 10:50am
DjAndroid:Southeasterners will always use peace mass transit. They can't do without Peace because it's relatively cheap.
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by Jarus(m): 10:50am
So sad. Touching.
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) by mamatayour(f): 10:50am
This peace bus sef. God have mercy
