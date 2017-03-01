Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Peace Mass Bus Involved In Accident In Irete, Owerri Road (Graphic Video) (8448 Views)

Another bus belonging to the popular transport company Peace Mass Transit involved in a fatal accident in Irete, Owerri road



http://ebalsblog.blogspot.co.uk/2017/03/videopeace-mass-transit-bus-involved-in.html



[/url] VIDEO:Peace Mass Transit bus involved in fatal accident in Irete, Owerri road,passenger Get stuck inAnother bus belonging to the popular transport company Peace Mass Transit involved in a fatal accident in Irete, Owerri road[ url= https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wrAvFM-9x3U&feature=youtu.be [/url]

May God protect us all from danger this new month IJN 2 Likes

peace mass transit always in the news for all the wrong reasons



This transport company should be scrapped.



No maintenance of their buses poor service etc



why will someone even go to their park sef



na WA for Nigerians sef

I wonder why people still enter that Peace Mass transit. Accidents on per second billing. I'd rather cancel my journey if it's the only option. 4 Likes

?! peace again?!





Can't someone patronize u guys Peacefully



Dz occurrence is getting outta hand.



We need both God n government intervention asap.

DjAndroid:

I wonder why people still enter that Peace Mass transit. Accidents on per second billing. I'd rather cancel my journey if it's the only option.

Brother, I've been plying peace mass transit for the past 3 years now and I can attest for their professionalism when it comes to driving. This guys don't run above 100, they stick to the rules of the road( as I have observed? and the drivers go on yearly courses.



Accident happen everyday but it becomes a news when it has to do with peace mass transit. This guys change vehicle almost every year.



It is well by his grace.... So touching 1 Like

its high time peace transport be banned for life 2 Likes















The Flying Eagles of Benin must have a hand in this accident.





It must have been remotely pinged from Benin.











R.I.P to the dead.



They need to stop this peace poo of a transport.

Its not witches or wizards...Train the drivers

May God continue to save us all. RIP to the dead

get sense na....kid get sense na....kid

Too many accidents on this so called peace mass transit..wonder why people still use them...

[color=#006600][/color]. peace mass? R.I. Peace.

this peace mass na hired killer

Peace remains one of the best transporter in Nigeria. I have worked with him. Frank

peace mass has no accidents than others. its just that hr has many buses thats why it appears he has many 1 Like









pls click like for God is GOOD motors if i want to travel and i dint see any other company to travel with and na only peace mass transit is available ill better treck from owerri to lagos than patronize this company....GOD IS GOOD MOTORS is d best transport comp in 9japls click like for God is GOOD motors 5 Likes

God not again

The lady recording the video was busy talking about taking the injured to the hospital while her only focus was on the recording. She didnt do no poo to help out. Those guys helping out are truely a reminder that Nigerians are still their brother's keeper. 1 Like

The rate at which accidents are occuring these days eeh.

peace transport has been my best transport since1800. but why?

Peace again? Well, I hope his village Nsukka people are not after him?



Well, Allah ya kiyaye

DjAndroid:

I wonder why people still enter that Peace Mass transit. Accidents on per second billing. I'd rather cancel my journey if it's the only option. It might not be the Drivers fault.

When there drivers are always overspeeding..

DjAndroid:

So sad. Touching.