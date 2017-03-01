₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by noetic5: 6:37am
Cute kids.
Source:
https://mobile.twitter.com/renoomokri/status/836642076573913089
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by noetic5: 6:38am
cute boys indeed !
2 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by sarrki(m): 6:41am
Cool
You guys should not take after your father ooo
2 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by kennygee(f): 7:03am
Those boys are not identical.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by manmind: 8:44am
Hmm
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by destinysaid(m): 8:44am
Abeg what is lookalike twin sons? What's the meaning twins? Arnt they born of the same mama n papa?
Our politicians HV become celebrities
Amala+ewedu is hungering me
.
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by FuckBuhari: 8:44am
I Dont care.
8.20pm should hurry up, i have church service.
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by onac16: 8:44am
cute kids, the children of the lion that roar only from its hiding place
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by victorjoe(m): 8:44am
kennygee:
They are.
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by lexy2014: 8:45am
noetic5:are kids generally not cute irrespective of who their parents are?
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by despi64(m): 8:45am
They don't look alike
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by shamecurls(m): 8:45am
I just hope they don't take after there fathers brains who finds it difficult to know if he is a politician, pastor or a Pained wailer.
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by ALAYORMII: 8:46am
Cute kids But not so identical
I hope they won't grow up to be paid sycophant like their dad
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by Kolade9(m): 8:46am
The one on the left iza swaggu.
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by cloudyskygrind(m): 8:46am
Cool guys. They look smart like their father
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by Tazmode(m): 8:47am
Reno must be a proud father, I'm happy for his fortune.
We hope ours comes in the shortest time practicable
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by ngmgeek(m): 8:47am
They are cute. God bless them
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by orjikuramo(m): 8:47am
Look alike? Can't see any look alike
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by EastGold(m): 8:47am
Cute
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by hucienda: 8:47am
Elites and educated middle class in developing countries know what's up.
Cool off in the west and make contributions in your home country as you please.
Handsome young Omokris there. Hopefully, gentlemen in the making.
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by EastGold(m): 8:48am
orjikuramo:
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by lastmaster(f): 8:48am
ok
2 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by rawpadgin(m): 8:48am
n
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by stan567(m): 8:50am
despi64:They do. Just that one is smiling while the other is not and the head warmer differentiate them somehow too. Look closely you will see resemblance.
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by YourNemesis: 8:52am
Is it me , or one of them looks like a small version of GEJ.
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by adorablepepple(f): 8:52am
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by bewla(m): 8:54am
There is God o
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by adorablepepple(f): 8:54am
stan567:You don't have to look closely to see the resemblance of identical twins
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by EdwardRandy(m): 8:56am
Fraternal twins
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by Desdola(m): 8:57am
They are cute
|Re: Reno Omokri's Twin Sons Are Handsome (Photo) by GregZoe(m): 9:04am
