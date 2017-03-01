₦airaland Forum

Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by lalasticlala(m): 7:37am
Sir Victor Uwaifo (born 1 March 1941) is a Nigerian musician, writer, sculptor, and musical instrument inventor. He also served as commissioner for arts and culture in Edo State under the government of Lucky Igbinedion. Uwaifo is famous for his joromi music. He records under the name Sir Victor Uwaifo.

His best-known songs, "Guitar Boy" and "Mami Water", were a huge hit in 1966. "Mami Water" was inspired by an encounter (which he has long maintained actually occurred) with a "mami water" (mermaid) while lounging on Bar Beach, Lagos.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Victor_Uwaifo

Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by ALKARULEZZ(m): 8:09am
Guitar Boy (Man)

Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by nerodenero: 8:09am
Happy birthday to a legend! I love Joromi and the story behind it.
In the folklore of ancient Bini (Benin-City or Benin Empire), Joromi was a warrior (wrestler) who battled and defeated all possible rivals on earth. With no rivals on earth to engage in battle, he decided to battle with people from the Afterworld.

Defying warnings from the elders of the land he engaged in battle with a warrior from the Afterworld. He never returned to tell if he was victorious.

The story of Joromi became popular when renowned musician Sir Victor Uwaifo sang about Joromi.

Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by ALAYORMII: 8:34am
Happy birthday Egbon


Happy New Month NLanders


Something for the New Month


Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by Manson123(m): 8:35am
Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by yerokunphilips: 8:35am
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE LEGEND .
Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by babyfaceafrica: 8:35am
Hapi birthday sir...abeg I won see the mammy water to?
Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by coolebux(m): 8:35am
HBD Sir
Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by holatin(m): 8:35am
happy birthday to a musical legend.


still wonder why old people live longer while d youth die like chicken this day.

abi we don reach end time ?
Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by nsiazu: 8:35am
Legend!!!!! On like the rascal Nigerian music now
Remembering "Guiter Boy" and "If u see mami water ooo never never run away
Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by Abdulazeez007(m): 8:36am
joromi jomi jo
Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by emvico(m): 8:37am
Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by MamaCass: 8:38am
So this guy old pass PMB self! Ok PMB quontinu to lie about your age o.
Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by Jacksparr0w127: 8:42am
Stubborn Joromi lol



Happy birthday legend
Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by mazizitonene(m): 8:44am
If you see mami water o...

happy birthday sir

for like make u show us where exactly and time u see that mami water....Some pipu for like see am too
Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by naptu2: 8:47am
Joromi smiley


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbe7UefYCN8
Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by saxwizard(m): 8:48am
happy birthday



mazizitonene:
If you see mami water o...
never run away grin cheesy
Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by DeRay98(m): 8:48am
The generation of musical legends the man belong to are multi talented instrumentalists, who are musicians to the core.
Call any of them today to repeat the song they played 40yrs ago, they won't miss a key or tone.
But today's boys and girls in music today who are musical actors that can't reproduce the song they played last year. All you hear is "remix", that's the cover-up for not being able to repeat their own previous work.
Hail the legends
Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by naptu2: 8:49am
Guitar Boy


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vEM7mNjw_k8
Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by quentin06: 8:50am
They don't make them like this anymore. HBD cool
Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by Boboforthegirls: 8:50am
Legends are born in March
Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by mazizitonene(m): 8:54am
saxwizard:
happy birthday



never run away grin cheesy
ifah hear say u no take off grin grin
Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by Blaqsuqar: 8:57am
Good old high-life..if u see mami water,never u run away...hbd epa,dormor sir
Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by Desdola(m): 9:01am
Happy birthday a living legend. They sang good music
Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by imarayij(m): 9:06am
Thank God say d man house near my school....free food all the way

