Sir Victor Uwaifo (born 1 March 1941) is a Nigerian musician, writer, sculptor, and musical instrument inventor. He also served as commissioner for arts and culture in Edo State under the government of Lucky Igbinedion. Uwaifo is famous for his joromi music. He records under the name Sir Victor Uwaifo.



His best-known songs, "Guitar Boy" and "Mami Water", were a huge hit in 1966. "Mami Water" was inspired by an encounter (which he has long maintained actually occurred) with a "mami water" (mermaid) while lounging on Bar Beach, Lagos.

Guitar Boy (Man)

In the folklore of ancient Bini (Benin-City or Benin Empire), Joromi was a warrior (wrestler) who battled and defeated all possible rivals on earth. With no rivals on earth to engage in battle, he decided to battle with people from the Afterworld.



Defying warnings from the elders of the land he engaged in battle with a warrior from the Afterworld. He never returned to tell if he was victorious.



The story of Joromi became popular when renowned musician Sir Victor Uwaifo sang about Joromi.

Happy birthday to a legend! I love Joromi and the story behind it. 1 Like

Happy birthday Egbon





HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE LEGEND .

Hapi birthday sir...abeg I won see the mammy water to?

HBD Sir

happy birthday to a musical legend.





still wonder why old people live longer while d youth die like chicken this day.



abi we don reach end time ?



Remembering "Guiter Boy" and "If u see mami water ooo never never run away Legend!!!!! On like the rascal Nigerian music now

joromi jomi jo

So this guy old pass PMB self! Ok PMB quontinu to lie about your age o.

Stubborn Joromi lol







Happy birthday legend





happy birthday sir



If you see mami water o... never run away happy birthdaynever run away

The generation of musical legends the man belong to are multi talented instrumentalists, who are musicians to the core.

Call any of them today to repeat the song they played 40yrs ago, they won't miss a key or tone.

But today's boys and girls in music today who are musical actors that can't reproduce the song they played last year. All you hear is "remix", that's the cover-up for not being able to repeat their own previous work.

Hail the legends







They don't make them like this anymore. HBD

Legends are born in March

happy birthday







never run away ifah hear say u no take off ifah hear say u no take off

Good old high-life..if u see mami water,never u run away...hbd epa,dormor sir

Happy birthday a living legend. They sang good music