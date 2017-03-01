₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,467 members, 3,392,650 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 March 2017 at 09:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today (1732 Views)
|Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by lalasticlala(m): 7:37am
Sir Victor Uwaifo (born 1 March 1941) is a Nigerian musician, writer, sculptor, and musical instrument inventor. He also served as commissioner for arts and culture in Edo State under the government of Lucky Igbinedion. Uwaifo is famous for his joromi music. He records under the name Sir Victor Uwaifo.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Victor_Uwaifo
1 Like
|Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by ALKARULEZZ(m): 8:09am
Guitar Boy (Man)
1 Like
|Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by nerodenero: 8:09am
Happy birthday to a legend! I love Joromi and the story behind it.
In the folklore of ancient Bini (Benin-City or Benin Empire), Joromi was a warrior (wrestler) who battled and defeated all possible rivals on earth. With no rivals on earth to engage in battle, he decided to battle with people from the Afterworld.
1 Like
|Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by ALAYORMII: 8:34am
Happy birthday Egbon
Happy New Month NLanders
Something for the New Month
Guy: Doctor, My girlfriend is pregnant but
we always use protection and the rubber
never broke. How is it possible?
Doctor: Let me tell you a story: "There was
once a Hunter who always carries a Gun
wherever he goes. One day he took his
Umbrella instead of his Gun and went out.
A Lion suddenly jumped infront of him.
In order to scare the Lion,the Hunter used
the Umbrella like a Gun,and shot the
Lion,then it died!
Guy: Nonsense!! Someone else must've
shot the Lion...
Doctor: Good!! You understood the Story.
Next patient please...
|Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by Manson123(m): 8:35am
check my signature
|Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by yerokunphilips: 8:35am
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE LEGEND .
|Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by babyfaceafrica: 8:35am
Hapi birthday sir...abeg I won see the mammy water to?
|Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by coolebux(m): 8:35am
HBD Sir
|Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by holatin(m): 8:35am
happy birthday to a musical legend.
still wonder why old people live longer while d youth die like chicken this day.
abi we don reach end time ?
|Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by nsiazu: 8:35am
Legend!!!!! On like the rascal Nigerian music now
Remembering "Guiter Boy" and "If u see mami water ooo never never run away Legend!!!!! On like the rascal Nigerian music now
Remembering "Guiter Boy" and "If u see mami water ooo never never run away
|Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by Abdulazeez007(m): 8:36am
joromi jomi jo
|Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by emvico(m): 8:37am
|Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by MamaCass: 8:38am
So this guy old pass PMB self! Ok PMB quontinu to lie about your age o.
|Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by Jacksparr0w127: 8:42am
Stubborn Joromi lol
Happy birthday legend
|Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by mazizitonene(m): 8:44am
If you see mami water o...
happy birthday sir
for like make u show us where exactly and time u see that mami water....Some pipu for like see am too
|Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by naptu2: 8:47am
|Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by saxwizard(m): 8:48am
happy birthday
mazizitonene:never run away
|Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by DeRay98(m): 8:48am
The generation of musical legends the man belong to are multi talented instrumentalists, who are musicians to the core.
Call any of them today to repeat the song they played 40yrs ago, they won't miss a key or tone.
But today's boys and girls in music today who are musical actors that can't reproduce the song they played last year. All you hear is "remix", that's the cover-up for not being able to repeat their own previous work.
Hail the legends
|Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by naptu2: 8:49am
Guitar Boy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vEM7mNjw_k8
|Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by quentin06: 8:50am
They don't make them like this anymore. HBD
|Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by Boboforthegirls: 8:50am
Legends are born in March
|Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by mazizitonene(m): 8:54am
saxwizard:ifah hear say u no take off
|Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by Blaqsuqar: 8:57am
Good old high-life..if u see mami water,never u run away...hbd epa,dormor sir
|Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by Desdola(m): 9:01am
Happy birthday a living legend. They sang good music
|Re: Victor Uwaifo Celebrates 76th Birthday Today by imarayij(m): 9:06am
Thank God say d man house near my school....free food all the way
(0) (Reply)
Get A Website At The Cheapest Price With Free 1yr Hosting For #10,000 / Wizkid Going Places / Michaellem @ Sapientia Fm , Yes My Fans This Is My Time To Wake Up.....
Viewing this topic: Chidav123(m), Maxdiamond, Yinkatolu, NJPot(m), harrycoco(m), easiest(m), SammyPianist505(m), Austin198(m), taztaiwoz, Brendascouch, Jroy(m), Trinity213, PatrickPhilip(m), RockyEyo(m), inspired4real, Foxie, tobbies, zenith4biz(m), Yemiafo(m), kuwa(f) and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14