So we decided to meet yesterday and while we were together we talked like we've been in love for long (she loves me ) so after a while I decided to kiss her so I held her by the waist then I felt the bead...



After she had gone I told my friends... The girl wear bead o.... One of them shouted guy if she wear bead no do o in fact break up with her tell her say u high before she come that's why wetin happen happen...



Please house help me because I like everything about this girl but is there anything wrong in wearing a bead.





Do you not have people around you to ask?

Why didn't you ask the guy who told you to break up with her? Why you come dey ask us?

There is nothing wrong in it...I personally dnt wear bt I hav friends dat do...

Some wear it for fashion while some say it makes an ass bigger....

I even hav a friend dat her bf personally bought it for her..dat he likes it..

So u see...is nt a bad thing..

Find out her reasons for wearing the beads b4 u draw ur conclusion. Dont overlook and dont be quick to judge.



I didn't know oo





I didn't know oo

#YOLO

some girls that wear beads are posses by Marine spirit.

while some are Wearing it out of ignorance..... everything is now fashion

As Am Typin Dis Nw... Dere Is A Chain On Ma Waist. I Use Bead And Chain But I Use Chain Mostly. Ma Man Likes It Very Much. I Wear It because I Like It And Nothin More...

in dis generation, only very few girls wear dt innocently.



for instance, wot benefit one or two strands of beads have? Yet some wear jst one. dt cn nt make her booty bigger.



nonetheless, even dis my theory cud be wrong. so find out

it's a turn on for me,I fancy gals who wear beads and chains,it makes me very horrrrrrrrny touching it, bro there ain't nofin wrong with it, I actually grew up in a barracks where little gals were raised with beads around their waste, take a look at the Masai race of Kenya half Unclad and beads around waist do you think they are beasts....over to you

Just ask the girl why she wears beads round her waist. It's that simple

Guy nothing is wrong with it. If there's something we for Don die since because I can remember years back in Zaria we bleep many Housa girls with beads. feel free with her joor.

it's prostitute that wear it most u can see a decent girl with such 8 Likes

I can't wear that shït on my waist. A tattoo would be preferable.

I wear bead and I am not a prostitute, I just grew up knowing my mom puts it on me for fashion and I feel Unclad if I don't wear it. I can't even remember the last time I was beadless. I value it, I change it like jewelry.

Beads are demonic and from the kingdom of darkness

Oh my God! How can you even think like this??

#sigh... this type of mentality can paralyse a generation

There's nothing bad in wearing beads or chains to the waist.. ..

I use them too.and my bf likes it.. .. 6 Likes

It depends on the kinda bead oo.. Some beads are fashion wise.. Some are purely fetish...



If it's those olden days.. Red beads.. Kindly stay off... She might be a daughter of some fetish priest..



Else carry.. On.. But hope yhu truly love her.. And do not see her mainly as a sex object... 2 Likes

Op you are getting involved with a slay mama....



Don't make the mistake of wifing her and make sure you protect incase you want to shine her Congo because you won't be the only one drilling her oil well....



I can still cope with slay queens that wear anklets but waist beads always look creepy to me

Depend na risk..50/50..the choice is yours