|Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by Ukalejohn(m): 7:51am
So I met this girl on whatsapp actually she chatted me up so I replied then started moving with the flow because she's cute and slim(I've always had a things for slim girls) so we got talking asked her how she got my number and all that she seemed so interested in me and been she's slim I don fall since ...
So we decided to meet yesterday and while we were together we talked like we've been in love for long (she loves me ) so after a while I decided to kiss her so I held her by the waist then I felt the bead...
After she had gone I told my friends... The girl wear bead o.... One of them shouted guy if she wear bead no do o in fact break up with her tell her say u high before she come that's why wetin happen happen...
Please house help me because I like everything about this girl but is there anything wrong in wearing a bead.
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by Jacksparr0w127: 7:52am
Do you not have people around you to ask? Smh
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by REIIGN(m): 7:54am
Why didn't you ask the guy who told you to break up with her? Why you come dey ask us?
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by yemsai(f): 8:35am
There is nothing wrong in it...I personally dnt wear bt I hav friends dat do...
Some wear it for fashion while some say it makes an ass bigger....
I even hav a friend dat her bf personally bought it for her..dat he likes it..
So u see...is nt a bad thing..
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by Ukalejohn(m): 8:54am
yemsai:Thanks
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by Sunnymatey(m): 9:04am
Find out her reasons for wearing the beads b4 u draw ur conclusion. Dont overlook and dont be quick to judge.
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by YOLOHOMMIE(m): 9:14am
Makes ass bigger
I didn't know oo
#YOLO
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by Snowangel4(f): 10:53am
some girls that wear beads are posses by Marine spirit.
while some are Wearing it out of ignorance..... everything is now fashion
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by mhizchristabel: 10:54am
As Am Typin Dis Nw... Dere Is A Chain On Ma Waist. I Use Bead And Chain But I Use Chain Mostly. Ma Man Likes It Very Much. I Wear It because I Like It And Nothin More...
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by ehinmowo: 11:02am
in dis generation, only very few girls wear dt innocently.
for instance, wot benefit one or two strands of beads have? Yet some wear jst one. dt cn nt make her booty bigger.
nonetheless, even dis my theory cud be wrong. so find out
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by Chuknovski: 11:08am
it's a turn on for me,I fancy gals who wear beads and chains,it makes me very horrrrrrrrny touching it, bro there ain't nofin wrong with it, I actually grew up in a barracks where little gals were raised with beads around their waste, take a look at the Masai race of Kenya half Unclad and beads around waist do you think they are beasts....over to you
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by Supermansteve(m): 11:22am
Just ask the girl why she wears beads round her waist. It's that simple
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by JONSYN7154(m): 12:07pm
Guy nothing is wrong with it. If there's something we for Don die since because I can remember years back in Zaria we bleep many Housa girls with beads. feel free with her joor.
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by solzmuller: 1:48pm
it's prostitute that wear it most u can see a decent girl with such
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by kimbra(f): 1:52pm
I can't wear that shït on my waist. A tattoo would be preferable.
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by loveanonymity(f): 2:03pm
I wear bead and I am not a prostitute, I just grew up knowing my mom puts it on me for fashion and I feel Unclad if I don't wear it. I can't even remember the last time I was beadless. I value it, I change it like jewelry.
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by Jeddy100(m): 2:08pm
Beads are demonic and from the kingdom of darkness
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by LePrezident(m): 2:15pm
Snowangel4:
Oh my God! How can you even think like this??
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by LePrezident(m): 2:17pm
Jeddy100:
#sigh... this type of mentality can paralyse a generation
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by Martin124(m): 2:23pm
yemsai:eh eh I see girls dat wear it as possessed
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by Martin124(m): 2:25pm
kimbra:wait a tottoo on ya waist,,,abeg nor do am,,,na me get that waist oo
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by Martin124(m): 2:26pm
loveanonymity:eh eh na wa ooo see y do u ve a diff view over it like me!!!
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by yemsai(f): 2:50pm
Martin124:Lolz..nt all..
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by Martin124(m): 2:58pm
yemsai:no oo serious and for real eh I too go fear dem oo,,,,u dey wear am also!!!??
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by QueenFusa16(f): 3:22pm
There's nothing bad in wearing beads or chains to the waist.. ..
I use them too.and my bf likes it.. ..
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by QueenFusa16(f): 3:24pm
Jeddy100:Osheey pastor
Pls where in the bible can we read that?
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by jhybosky: 3:45pm
kimbra:
hmmn...iya ni yén
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by Jodha(f): 3:50pm
It depends on the kinda bead oo.. Some beads are fashion wise.. Some are purely fetish...
If it's those olden days.. Red beads.. Kindly stay off... She might be a daughter of some fetish priest..
Else carry.. On.. But hope yhu truly love her.. And do not see her mainly as a sex object...
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by Swizdoe(m): 3:51pm
Op you are getting involved with a slay mama....
Don't make the mistake of wifing her and make sure you protect incase you want to shine her Congo because you won't be the only one drilling her oil well....
I can still cope with slay queens that wear anklets but waist beads always look creepy to me
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by burkingx: 3:54pm
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by babyfaceafrica: 3:55pm
Depend na risk..50/50..the choice is yours
|Re: Dating A Girl Who Wears Beads Around Her Waist by Arewa12: 3:56pm
Jeddy100:
Ki lo de bros u dey vex oooo...... Demonic Kingdom... Chai bros I hail thee
