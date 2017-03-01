Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC (1770 Views)

The NCC made the disclosure in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for January 2017 on its website on Tuesday in Abuja.



According to the data released, internet users dropped to 91,274,446 in January as against 91,880.032 users recorded in December 2016, showing a decline of 605,586.



The data also showed that the GSM service providers lost 605,586 internet customers after recording 91, 274,446 in January as against 91,880,032 users in December 2016.



The data revealed that MTN had 31,015.45 subscribers browsing the internet on its network in the month of January.



It explained that MTN recorded a drop of 737, 964 internet subscribers in January after recording 31,753.369 in December 2016.



Airtel had 19,618.485 internet users in January, adding 254, 94 customers to its December record of 19,363.545.



In Etisalat, the data showed 13,564.284 customers who browsed the internet in January revealing a decrease of 188.656 users against the 13,752.940 users recorded in December 2016.



The data showed that Globacom had 27,076,272 customers browsing the internet on its network in January.



This amounted to an increase of 66,094 users from the 27,010.178 users of the internet on the network in December 2016. (NAN)



No money Na







So last last this First to comment package use style sweet o, never really fancy it but funny how a particular place/environment can influence ur ways, anyways e sweet sha 1 Like

Happy new month

Ok

Well data bundle prices have gone up...it's only logical for some people to bone subscription and get internet cheats and tweaks to save money

thank God

Recession

Na the economy reception

Una never see anything until it goes down to just 10

i use mtn, my mum use glo, my gf use etisalat, my gf's mum use airtel. Is it not romantic

Next topic please

Viccur:

J J is for Jonathan J is for Jonathan

Yarnvibes:

Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique Awon ti Apc

Eku reccession oooo. Awon ti ApcEku reccession oooo.

I blame bubu

Why Internet users no go decline..

If not cos my office dey for Internet, me self go be among the Internet users who back off

After stoping bis in mtn,etisalat and mtn,the thinking say people go port go android like na free food.

Happy Ash Wednesday Buhari We Appreciate your good work over there in London. Stay claim. Easther is Here and we gonna enjoy it. Thank you Sir for Resigning.

pasol4real:

Awon ti Apc Eku reccession oooo. oooo oooo

Mtschw the drop no many sef. They go still see

Let them drop the data price to 200 for 1gb and see if data users will not increase to 91.2 million by the end of this month.

Recession!

. Only God can judge sha When person never chop, na to go buy date abi. The way am even using airtel free Facebook to chat those days ehn. Only God can judge sha

No brainer. Data is bought with money. #Recession



Effect of recession



drkass:

Let them drop the data price to 200 for 1gb and see if data users will not increase to 91.2 million by the end of this month. ur suggestion worst pass PMB state of health . Na to spoil market be that ooo ur suggestion worst pass PMB state of health. Na to spoil market be that ooo

.somtymes i just which all dis networkn companies are like 1000 wia dia wud be competition n cheper data and 1gb wud sell for #50

Most of the traffic in late 2016 was due to the MMM and various Ponzi and pyramid schemes. When those schemes began to crash like dominoes, go goes Internet traffic. Many people who normally don't care for Internet browsing started buying data just to do the online "investments".

Caused by MMM freeze

Airtel baba 1 Like

There was a time the government wanted this to happen