|Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by Yarnvibes(f): 8:04am
The number of internet users in Nigeria’s telecommunications networks declined to 91, 274,446 in January, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said.
The NCC made the disclosure in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for January 2017 on its website on Tuesday in Abuja.
According to the data released, internet users dropped to 91,274,446 in January as against 91,880.032 users recorded in December 2016, showing a decline of 605,586.
The data also showed that the GSM service providers lost 605,586 internet customers after recording 91, 274,446 in January as against 91,880,032 users in December 2016.
The data revealed that MTN had 31,015.45 subscribers browsing the internet on its network in the month of January.
It explained that MTN recorded a drop of 737, 964 internet subscribers in January after recording 31,753.369 in December 2016.
Airtel had 19,618.485 internet users in January, adding 254, 94 customers to its December record of 19,363.545.
In Etisalat, the data showed 13,564.284 customers who browsed the internet in January revealing a decrease of 188.656 users against the 13,752.940 users recorded in December 2016.
The data showed that Globacom had 27,076,272 customers browsing the internet on its network in January.
This amounted to an increase of 66,094 users from the 27,010.178 users of the internet on the network in December 2016. (NAN)
http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/03/internet-users-decline-to-912m-in.html
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by Justbeingreal(m): 8:09am
No money Na
So last last this First to comment package use style sweet o, never really fancy it but funny how a particular place/environment can influence ur ways, anyways e sweet sha
1 Like
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by bukit05(f): 8:09am
Happy new month
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by adeyemmiesam(m): 8:11am
Ok
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by Tazmode(m): 8:11am
Well data bundle prices have gone up...it's only logical for some people to bone subscription and get internet cheats and tweaks to save money
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by Abdulazeez007(m): 8:11am
thank God
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by willbayo(m): 8:11am
Recession
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by MrPresident1: 8:11am
Na the economy reception
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by Viccur(m): 8:11am
Una never see anything until it goes down to just 10
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by TosineGuy(m): 8:11am
i use mtn, my mum use glo, my gf use etisalat, my gf's mum use airtel. Is it not romantic
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by Hoodfriend: 8:11am
Next topic please
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by benueguy(m): 8:12am
Viccur:J is for Jonathan
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by fulaniHERDSman(m): 8:12am
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by pasol4real(m): 8:13am
Yarnvibes:Awon ti Apc
Eku reccession oooo.
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by bush112(m): 8:13am
I blame bubu
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by Tuham(m): 8:13am
Why Internet users no go decline..
If not cos my office dey for Internet, me self go be among the Internet users who back off
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by daniska3yaro(m): 8:13am
After stoping bis in mtn,etisalat and mtn,the thinking say people go port go android like na free food.
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by SuperBlack: 8:14am
Happy Ash Wednesday Buhari We Appreciate your good work over there in London. Stay claim. Easther is Here and we gonna enjoy it. Thank you Sir for Resigning.
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by bush112(m): 8:14am
pasol4real:oooo
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by 12345baba: 8:15am
Mtschw the drop no many sef. They go still see
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by drkass: 8:16am
Let them drop the data price to 200 for 1gb and see if data users will not increase to 91.2 million by the end of this month.
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by sakalisis(m): 8:16am
Recession!
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by ajalawole(m): 8:17am
When person never chop, na to go buy date abi. The way am even using airtel free Facebook to chat those days ehn. Only God can judge sha
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by CellTabRepairs: 8:18am
No brainer. Data is bought with money. #Recession
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by AdonaiRoofing(m): 8:19am
Effect of recession
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by ajalawole(m): 8:20am
drkass:ur suggestion worst pass PMB state of health. Na to spoil market be that ooo
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by puma90: 8:21am
.somtymes i just which all dis networkn companies are like 1000 wia dia wud be competition n cheper data and 1gb wud sell for #50
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by lanre316: 8:32am
Most of the traffic in late 2016 was due to the MMM and various Ponzi and pyramid schemes. When those schemes began to crash like dominoes, go goes Internet traffic. Many people who normally don't care for Internet browsing started buying data just to do the online "investments".
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by fyneguy: 8:35am
Caused by MMM freeze
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by mccoy47(m): 8:38am
Airtel baba
1 Like
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by tammie24: 8:43am
There was a time the government wanted this to happen
|Re: Internet Users Decline To 91.2m In January – NCC by Samcoflex75(m): 8:49am
Na mmm cause am, people dont see the nees of subscribing anymore
