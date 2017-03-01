₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by bbbabes: 8:33am
A young man who chose to remain anonymous, narrated how he lost his girlfriend to another guy despite spending N700,000 on her birthday.
According to a mail sent to relationship expert Joro Olumofin, a young man recounted how his girlfriend ran off to Dubai with another guy even after he had spent N700,000 on her birthday.
He claims his girlfriend left for a romantic trip with the other guy and has simply refused to return the expensive birthday gifts he gave her.
Na wa o! What do you think?
http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/03/girl-dumps-boyfriend-after-collecting.html
1 Like
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by xstry: 8:34am
serves him right. money wey e for use buy wrapper for him mama
64 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by Swaggzkid: 8:35am
Evidence or....
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by xstry: 8:37am
Swaggzkid:*evidence
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by Nukualofa: 8:37am
He is your gf not your wife so live with it.
No Insurance company will ever underwrite a policy of your gf staying with you for five years
But they will gladly do for a DOG
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by ImDharay: 8:39am
If you can dumbly spend 700k on just
a gf then i don't think you need complain.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by Swaggzkid: 8:39am
xstry:tnks
2 Likes
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by subtlemee(f): 8:42am
Did she collect the gifts at gun point?
5 Likes
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by Sunnymatey(m): 8:48am
Gift is not refundable, she didnt point a gun at u so move on
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by Macgabe(m): 8:52am
Hmmm... that's your contribution to her life bro. Grow up, learn from it and move on. Don't ever spend such huge amount on gf again but your wife. Your Gf need no explanation for leaving you but your wife.
2 Likes
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by Young03: 9:05am
This girls arent loyal
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by Ahmed0336(m): 9:08am
Video /pix of gifts worth 700k before i comment.
1 Like
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by DonEd(m): 10:39am
Would you consider yourself wise or smart? You haven't been there for the girl and all of a sudden u swing by and shower gifts on her and expect her to just bounce back and lick ur toes. She is made of iron from your community, abi?
Anyway, you get money to spend. Keep up the good work.
2 Likes
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by Lunagirl(f): 10:44am
If I were that girl, I will return the gifts, dash him extra 1 million and tell him to shove it up his insecure a**.
Werey
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by brunofarad(m): 12:08pm
Soft work
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by lilmax(m): 12:09pm
collect your stuff, BE WISE next time
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by DONSMITH123(m): 12:10pm
That guy na confirm odeh!!! I wish i fit see am slap am sef.
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by ednut1(m): 12:10pm
yet thier mama and siblings go dey suffer for house
1 Like
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by HealingHealth07: 12:10pm
haaaaaaaaa!!!!!!!!!!!!www.healinghealthteas.com
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by policy12: 12:10pm
How much gift you don give your mama?
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by kimbra(f): 12:10pm
This one is a typical naija boy. The moment you say you don't want the relationship again they'll be asking for return of gifts. Did she force you to buy her gifts?.
Mtcheew!.
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by dayleke(m): 12:11pm
Omo ale leleyi o....
U never marry pesin,u dey spend dat kin money on her....
She never ran,she dey come,she just pause ni...
Oniranu.....
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by ekems2017(f): 12:11pm
When you give someone a gift don't think of getting anything in return to avoid heart attack. Since you have a lot of money to throw away on a woman that is not your wife expect anything at the end.
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by emmykk(m): 12:11pm
subtlemee:see them
2 Likes
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by Godsate: 12:11pm
Young03:
Don't blame the girl. You don't buy love.
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by Aburi001: 12:11pm
I swear the babe go pay #7 million back because I go make sure they kidnap her.
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by dayleke(m): 12:11pm
ednut1:
No mind am....
Dem plenty out there....
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by DollarAngel(m): 12:11pm
At this junction I recommend OLAMIDE'S TRACK - GRIND FT SOSSICK, the OUTRO especially
Outro]
uhnn ghe rit ghe rit
yaw!!
It is who it is out here mehn
Street is cold
But we love it out here
In nobody earn you, nothing mehn
See you gat to earn that s**t
Take it
Stay loyal to your crew
Don’t trust no b!tchex mehn
You are on to next n!!ga when you down
Put your mind to your Grind
Don’t let dem take your crown
Do what works for you
Snake is everywhere
So keep your grass cut so you can see dem coming
Smoke the asss mehn
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by owobokiri(m): 12:12pm
subtlemee:
More reason why she should return the gifts without a "gunpoint" scenario... It is one thing to have a relationship with a boy that went sour over time, the boy talking of his gifts while it lasted will look petty... But for her to collect 700k worth of stuff on Monday, call it quits on Wednesday and run to Dubai with another boy on Friday? SCAM! She must return them!
4 Likes
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by Folksyharry(m): 12:12pm
Bad investment. Monday that people are looking for to finance wonderful business ideas is what this guy just wasted for a girl he is not even sure he will marry.
|Re: Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 by dbam112: 12:12pm
this girl is smart
