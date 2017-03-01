Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Girl Dumps Boyfriend After Collecting Birthday Gifts Worth About N700,000 (11954 Views)

Nigerian Lady Dumps Boyfriend After He Kept Malice With Her For 2 Weeks / Girl Curses Ex-Boyfriend After Abortions / Guys: Reasons Why Your Girl Dumps You For Other Guys. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to a mail sent to relationship expert Joro Olumofin, a young man recounted how his girlfriend ran off to Dubai with another guy even after he had spent N700,000 on her birthday.







He claims his girlfriend left for a romantic trip with the other guy and has simply refused to return the expensive birthday gifts he gave her.



Na wa o! What do you think?









http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/03/girl-dumps-boyfriend-after-collecting.html A young man who chose to remain anonymous, narrated how he lost his girlfriend to another guy despite spending N700,000 on her birthday.According to a mail sent to relationship expert Joro Olumofin, a young man recounted how his girlfriend ran off to Dubai with another guy even after he had spent N700,000 on her birthday.He claims his girlfriend left for a romantic trip with the other guy and has simply refused to return the expensive birthday gifts he gave her.Na wa o! What do you think? 1 Like

serves him right. money wey e for use buy wrapper for him mama 64 Likes 2 Shares

Evidence or....

Swaggzkid:

Evident or.... *evidence 12 Likes 1 Share

He is your gf not your wife so live with it.







No Insurance company will ever underwrite a policy of your gf staying with you for five years





But they will gladly do for a DOG 9 Likes 1 Share

If you can dumbly spend 700k on just

a gf then i don't think you need complain. 13 Likes 1 Share

xstry:

*evidence tnks tnks 2 Likes

Did she collect the gifts at gun point? 5 Likes

Gift is not refundable, she didnt point a gun at u so move on 9 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm... that's your contribution to her life bro. Grow up, learn from it and move on. Don't ever spend such huge amount on gf again but your wife. Your Gf need no explanation for leaving you but your wife. 2 Likes

This girls arent loyal

Video /pix of gifts worth 700k before i comment. 1 Like

Would you consider yourself wise or smart? You haven't been there for the girl and all of a sudden u swing by and shower gifts on her and expect her to just bounce back and lick ur toes. She is made of iron from your community, abi?



Anyway, you get money to spend. Keep up the good work. 2 Likes





Werey If I were that girl, I will return the gifts, dash him extra 1 million and tell him to shove it up his insecure a**.Werey

Soft work

collect your stuff, BE WISE next time

That guy na confirm odeh!!! I wish i fit see am slap am sef.

yet thier mama and siblings go dey suffer for house 1 Like

How much gift you don give your mama?

This one is a typical naija boy. The moment you say you don't want the relationship again they'll be asking for return of gifts. Did she force you to buy her gifts?.



Mtcheew!.

Omo ale leleyi o....

U never marry pesin,u dey spend dat kin money on her....

She never ran,she dey come,she just pause ni...

Oniranu.....

When you give someone a gift don't think of getting anything in return to avoid heart attack. Since you have a lot of money to throw away on a woman that is not your wife expect anything at the end.

subtlemee:

Did she collect the gifts at gun point? see them see them 2 Likes

Young03:

This girls arent loyal



Don't blame the girl. You don't buy love. Don't blame the girl. You don't buy love.

I swear the babe go pay #7 million back because I go make sure they kidnap her.

ednut1:

yet thier mama and siblings go dey suffer for house

No mind am....

Dem plenty out there.... No mind am....Dem plenty out there....

At this junction I recommend OLAMIDE'S TRACK - GRIND FT SOSSICK, the OUTRO especially



Outro]

uhnn ghe rit ghe rit

yaw!!

It is who it is out here mehn

Street is cold

But we love it out here

In nobody earn you, nothing mehn

See you gat to earn that s**t

Take it

Stay loyal to your crew

Don’t trust no b!tchex mehn

You are on to next n!!ga when you down

Put your mind to your Grind

Don’t let dem take your crown

Do what works for you

Snake is everywhere

So keep your grass cut so you can see dem coming

Smoke the asss mehn

subtlemee:

Did she collect the gifts at gun point?

More reason why she should return the gifts without a "gunpoint" scenario... It is one thing to have a relationship with a boy that went sour over time, the boy talking of his gifts while it lasted will look petty... But for her to collect 700k worth of stuff on Monday, call it quits on Wednesday and run to Dubai with another boy on Friday? SCAM! She must return them! More reason why she should return the gifts without a "gunpoint" scenario... It is one thing to have a relationship with a boy that went sour over time, the boy talking of his gifts while it lasted will look petty... But for her to collect 700k worth of stuff on Monday, call it quits on Wednesday and run to Dubai with another boy on Friday? SCAM! She must return them! 4 Likes

Bad investment. Monday that people are looking for to finance wonderful business ideas is what this guy just wasted for a girl he is not even sure he will marry.