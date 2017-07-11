₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by lightblazingnow(m): 9:25am On Mar 01
Karma Hits APC: This Is What Lai Mohammed Said When Yar’Adua Was Sick In 2009
https://thewhistler.ng/story/karma-hits-apc-this-is-what-lai-mohammed-said-when-yar-adua-was-sick-in-2009
|Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by LAFO: 9:31am On Mar 01
|Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by Nukualofa: 9:37am On Mar 01
I love that.
If only you know how this useless Dickson sleeps with recruits forthis Peace corp.
They threatened ladies with jobs and he sleeps with them without condom
Useless man.
P.S. Lai Mohammed is a disgrace to Nigeria. I don't know what he is telling Nigerians now as the Minister of Information.
To rule from the outside with mouth is easy
|Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by lightblazingnow(m): 12:42pm On Jul 10
|Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by ivandragon: 4:22am
Hypocrites will avoid this thread like a plague...
|Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by lightblazingnow(m): 4:28am
|Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by lightblazingnow(m): 11:52am
|Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by chemicalDisease: 12:04pm
Nukualofa:
What are you saying.
Weting condom do u?
|Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by Zenithpeak: 12:08pm
Lai Mohammed has forgotten that, whenever you're giving the opportunity of digging your enemy's grave, commonsense must be your adviser because, what goes around comes around.
|Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by veekid(m): 12:53pm
Is Lai Muhammed a human being?
|Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by esophieso(f): 12:54pm
Lai Baba na wah oo
|Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by Generalkaycee(m): 12:54pm
Greatest lair ever liveth!
|Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by NLProblemChild(m): 12:54pm
|Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by massinola(m): 12:54pm
Ngeneukwenu, sarrki, madridguy, ipobexposed please fall in here and do your job before karma falls on all of you too.
Lie own na small thing compared to Cassandra own. The same Buhari that asked the Senate to declare Yaradua's sit vacant when he's in Saudi receiving treatment has now stayed 65 days outside the shores of this country. Isn't that interesting. I love the way everybody is keeping quiet and allowing Karma deal mercilessly with him. Let his conscience continue to kill him slowly on his sick bed while he meditates on his numerous sins.
May Karma continue to fall on APC and her followers because they never wished anyone before them good. You cannot sow hatred, bitterness, disunity, tribalism, nepotism etc and reap otherwise.
Karma!!! Fall on them all.
|Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by Oyindidi(f): 12:55pm
|Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by otijah(m): 12:55pm
DEVIL WAS THE FATHER OF ALL LIES UNTIL HE MET HIS GRANDFATHER MR. LIE MOHAMMED
|Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by ogologoamu: 12:55pm
lightblazingnow:
|Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by oxygen247(m): 12:55pm
After all he's a member of the change party, so the change begins from him
|Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by emmyquan: 12:55pm
|Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by restingGG: 12:55pm
|Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by timbs001(m): 12:55pm
Nukualofa:
Bros wetin you dey talk so na?
|Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by Sirpaul(m): 12:55pm
we all know this man .........
a fat lier lai Muhammad
|Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by Bossontop(m): 12:56pm
|Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by dlondonbadboy: 12:56pm
Buhari is not alive..He might not be dead yet, but he is not alive....
|Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by akphrat(m): 12:56pm
Fayose also reminded him nas
|Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by salbis(m): 12:56pm
Bunch of jokers!
