What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by lightblazingnow(m): 9:25am On Mar 01
Karma Hits APC: This Is What Lai Mohammed Said When Yar’Adua Was Sick In 2009

Karma Hits APC: This Is What Lai Mohammed Said When Yar’Adua Was Sick In 2009
It is now 65 days since President Muhammadu Buhari travelled out to London on a “medical vacation.”

Since he left Nigeria, they have been speculations about his health, while the Presidency is yet to brief Nigerians on his health status.

In 2009, President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua was sick and in Saudi Arabia for treatment.

The current Minister of Culture and Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed was the spokesperson of the opposition Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), one of the parties that formed the APC, and demanded for daily briefing on the health of the president.

Here is what he said then: “Since the president left these shores over 40 days ago, we do not know who has really seen him or who has not. Information on the state of health of the president should not be left in the hands of unscrupulous spin doctors, the Aondoakaas and the PDPs [Peoples Democratic Party] of this world, who have been muddling the waters just to serve their own selfish purposes.”

“It is clear to discerning Nigerians that those pretending to speak authoritatively on the President’s health are deceiving the public since they are neither well informed on the issue nor competent to speak on it.‎”Therefore, a daily briefing by the Minister of Information, based on authentic details provided by the president’s doctors, should start forthwith. As we have said many times, the health of the president, as a public figure, can no longer be of interest only to his family and friends. Nigerians have a right to know.”‎

https://thewhistler.ng/story/karma-hits-apc-this-is-what-lai-mohammed-said-when-yar-adua-was-sick-in-2009

Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by LAFO: 9:31am On Mar 01
Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by Nukualofa: 9:37am On Mar 01
I love that. grin

If only you know how this useless Dickson sleeps with recruits forthis Peace corp.

They threatened ladies with jobs and he sleeps with them without condom



Useless man.




P.S. Lai Mohammed is a disgrace to Nigeria. I don't know what he is telling Nigerians now as the Minister of Information.



To rule from the outside with mouth is easy

Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by lightblazingnow(m): 12:42pm On Jul 10
Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by lightblazingnow(m): 12:43pm On Jul 10
Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by lightblazingnow(m): 12:44pm On Jul 10
Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by lightblazingnow(m): 1:06pm On Jul 10
Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by lightblazingnow(m): 1:22pm On Jul 10
Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by nabiz(m): 1:29pm On Jul 10
Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by lightblazingnow(m): 3:55pm On Jul 10
Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by ivandragon: 4:22am
Hypocrites will avoid this thread like a plague...

Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by lightblazingnow(m): 4:28am
Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by lightblazingnow(m): 11:52am
Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by chemicalDisease: 12:04pm
Nukualofa:
I love that. grin

If only you know how this useless Dickson sleeps with recruits forthis Peace corp.

They threatened ladies with jobs and he sleeps with them without condom



Useless man.



What are you saying.

Weting condom do u?

Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by Zenithpeak: 12:08pm
Lai Mohammed has forgotten that, whenever you're giving the opportunity of digging your enemy's grave, commonsense must be your adviser because, what goes around comes around.

Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by veekid(m): 12:53pm
Is Lai Muhammed a human being?

Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by esophieso(f): 12:54pm
Lai Baba na wah oo

Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by Generalkaycee(m): 12:54pm
Greatest lair ever liveth!

Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by NLProblemChild(m): 12:54pm
Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by massinola(m): 12:54pm
Ngeneukwenu, sarrki, madridguy, ipobexposed please fall in here and do your job before karma falls on all of you too.
Lie own na small thing compared to Cassandra own. The same Buhari that asked the Senate to declare Yaradua's sit vacant when he's in Saudi receiving treatment has now stayed 65 days outside the shores of this country. Isn't that interesting. I love the way everybody is keeping quiet and allowing Karma deal mercilessly with him. Let his conscience continue to kill him slowly on his sick bed while he meditates on his numerous sins.
May Karma continue to fall on APC and her followers because they never wished anyone before them good. You cannot sow hatred, bitterness, disunity, tribalism, nepotism etc and reap otherwise.
Karma!!! Fall on them all.

Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by Oyindidi(f): 12:55pm
cool

Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by otijah(m): 12:55pm
DEVIL WAS THE FATHER OF ALL LIES UNTIL HE MET HIS GRANDFATHER MR. LIE MOHAMMED

Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by ogologoamu: 12:55pm
lightblazingnow:
One


Ogologoamu fall on you

Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by oxygen247(m): 12:55pm
After all he's a member of the change party, so the change begins from him

Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by emmyquan: 12:55pm
Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by restingGG: 12:55pm
Wicked man

Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by timbs001(m): 12:55pm
Nukualofa:
I love that. grin

If only you know how this useless Dickson sleeps with recruits forthis Peace corp.

They threatened ladies with jobs and he sleeps with them without condom



Useless man.



Bros wetin you dey talk so na?

Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by Sirpaul(m): 12:55pm
we all know this man .........
a fat lier lai Muhammad
Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by Bossontop(m): 12:56pm
Oga lie lai hafa na....two days......e don tey wey we hear ur voice ooo......abiii lies don finish niii??

Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by dlondonbadboy: 12:56pm
Buhari is not alive..He might not be dead yet, but he is not alive....

Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by akphrat(m): 12:56pm
Fayose also reminded him nas
Re: What Lai Mohammed Said About Yaradua When He Was Sick by salbis(m): 12:56pm
Bunch of jokers!

