Karma Hits APC: This Is What Lai Mohammed Said When Yar’Adua Was Sick In 2009



Karma Hits APC: This Is What Lai Mohammed Said When Yar’Adua Was Sick In 2009

It is now 65 days since President Muhammadu Buhari travelled out to London on a “medical vacation.”



Since he left Nigeria, they have been speculations about his health, while the Presidency is yet to brief Nigerians on his health status.



In 2009, President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua was sick and in Saudi Arabia for treatment.



The current Minister of Culture and Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed was the spokesperson of the opposition Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), one of the parties that formed the APC, and demanded for daily briefing on the health of the president.



Here is what he said then: “Since the president left these shores over 40 days ago, we do not know who has really seen him or who has not. Information on the state of health of the president should not be left in the hands of unscrupulous spin doctors, the Aondoakaas and the PDPs [Peoples Democratic Party] of this world, who have been muddling the waters just to serve their own selfish purposes.”



“It is clear to discerning Nigerians that those pretending to speak authoritatively on the President’s health are deceiving the public since they are neither well informed on the issue nor competent to speak on it.‎”Therefore, a daily briefing by the Minister of Information, based on authentic details provided by the president’s doctors, should start forthwith. As we have said many times, the health of the president, as a public figure, can no longer be of interest only to his family and friends. Nigerians have a right to know.”‎



P.S. Lai Mohammed is a disgrace to Nigeria. I don't know what he is telling Nigerians now as the Minister of Information.







Lai Mohammed has forgotten that, whenever you're giving the opportunity of digging your enemy's grave, commonsense must be your adviser because, what goes around comes around. 15 Likes

Lie own na small thing compared to Cassandra own. The same Buhari that asked the Senate to declare Yaradua's sit vacant when he's in Saudi receiving treatment has now stayed 65 days outside the shores of this country. Isn't that interesting. I love the way everybody is keeping quiet and allowing Karma deal mercilessly with him. Let his conscience continue to kill him slowly on his sick bed while he meditates on his numerous sins.

May Karma continue to fall on APC and her followers because they never wished anyone before them good. You cannot sow hatred, bitterness, disunity, tribalism, nepotism etc and reap otherwise.

Karma!!! Fall on them all. 14 Likes

