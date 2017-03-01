₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by robosky02(m): 9:48am
Enoch Adeboye is a famous Nigerian pastor who rose to national and eventually international prominence upon being appointed as the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Hitherto unknown to the public at large, he began his journey to fame at RCCG where he initially translated the sermons of its then Pastor and founder, Rev. Josiah Olufemi Akindayomi, from Yoruba into English. With his undying devotion towards the Lord and his commitment towards helping the common man understand the nuances of Christianity, he helped to expand the church which now has branches in over a hundred countries.
Prior to his involvement with the church he had been a lecturer in mathematics at the universities of Lagos and Ilorin. Even though he had always known that God existed in heaven, it was not until he was a young man that he actually realized the truth about God. He had a revelation in 1973 and received the Lord Jesus as his personal Lord and Saviour. Since then he has dedicated his life fully to the service of God. As a born-again Christian he realized that the purpose of his life was to spread the teachings of Christianity and thus he eventually gave up his prestigious university position to become a full-time preacher.
Childhood & Early Life
•He was born on 2 March, 1942 in the village of Ifewara, Osun State, Nigeria. His parents were very poor and he was one of their four children. An illiterate farmer, his father did not believe in educating any of his children. In fact, the family was so poor that they could not afford to pay the school fees.
•Enoch was however very particular about receiving a formal education and when his requests to be sent to school were dismissed by his father, he went on a hunger-strike in a bid to persuade him.
•His father eventually gave in and sold his goat in order to pay for his son’s school fees. Thus Enoch was enrolled at the only missionary school in their village.
•Even though he started school quite late, he soon realized that he loved to read. He was admitted into the Ilesha Grammar School, Ilesha, Osun State, Western Nigeria in 1956. It was here that he discovered his passion for science and mathematics.
•He badly wanted to pursue a higher education but the ongoing Nigerian Civil War and his family’s dire financial condition threatened to thwart his ambitions. Yet he chased his dream relentlessly and ultimately obtained not only a Bachelors (BSc.) degree in Mathematics from the University of Nigeria, Nnsukka, Nigeria in 1967, but also a Masters (MSc.) Degree in Hydrodynamics and a Doctorate Degree (PhD) in Applied Mathematics, both from the University of Lagos, in 1969 and 1975 respectively.
Career:
•As a young man he had one great ambition—to become the youngest Vice Chancellor (University President) of any one of the frontline Universities in Nigeria. Given his brilliant academic records, it seemed like he would achieve this dream soon.
•He began his career as a lecturer in mathematics at the universities of Lagos and Ilorin, and looked poised to establish himself in a successful career in academics.
•Married by the early 1970s, he and his wife were facing some problems in having children. They had two children through caesarean surgery and the doctors had advised them against having more. But the couple desperately wanted more children and thus embarked on a spiritual journey to seek a solution.
•They came to the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in 1973 which was then headed by the General Superintendent, Pastor Josiah Oluwafemi Akindayomi. He became a born-again Christian on 29 July, 1973, and decided to dedicate his life to the service of religion.
•He became actively involved with the church and began propagating the gospel. In 1975 he was formally ordained a pastor.
•Initially his duty at the church was to translate Akindayomi’s sermons from the pastor’s native language Yoruba into English. Eventually he started organizing Bible Study meetings, Crusades, Revivals, Outreaches and the evangelistic programs known as the Congress which proved to be very successful.
•Impressed by the young man’s dedication towards religion Akindayomi decided that Adeboye was the man meant to succeed him. In 1981, Akindayomi died and Adeboye took over the leadership as the church’s General Overseer based on an instruction left by Akindayomi prior to his death.
•As the leader of the church he worked hard to expand the organization’s outreach and today the church has branches in 110 countries all over the world from Haiti to Germany, from India to the UK, and also in the US. Pastor Adeboye is today considered to be one of the most influential pastors in Nigeria.
Major Works:
•As the General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), he was instrumental in its vast expansion. The church, which was practically unknown when he took over, now has its branches in over a 100 countries all over the world including more than 14,000 in Nigeria.
Awards & Achievements
•He was awarded the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the Nigerian President in 2008.
•In 2009 he was named one of ‘The World’s Fifty Most Powerful People’ by Newsweek Magazine (USA).
•He is the recipient of several honorary degrees including an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Lagos and an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.
•He was presented with the Spiritual Pillar of Nigerian Sports, a National Sports Honor in 2010.
Personal Life & Legacy:
•He married Foluke Adenike Adeboye at the age of 25 in 1968. He was a fresh graduate and thus the couple had a very simple marriage. The couple faced considerable financial challenges in their initial years together even though they were very much in love. His wife is also a pastor.
•He has four children, all of whom also became pastors later on. He is also a proud grandfather to several grandchildren.
http://www.thefamouspeople.com/profiles/enoch-adeboye-5724.php
Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by robosky02(m): 10:43am
somebody shout halilohaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
Daddy G.O at 75 years
be among the early birds to send your best wishies
send your shout out to Daddy Adeboye at 75
Note: officially it will be 2nd march but celebrations have started since this week
cc: lalasticlala,mynd44
Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by robosky02(m): 10:47am
PASTOR E. A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God(RCGG) was in 2008 listed in the first 50 Global Elite listing of U.S. and international news magazine, Newsweek, emerging as the only African on the list now making the waves in the world.
check the list
http://www.nigerianmuse.com/20081225090404zg/nigeria-watch/adeboye-obama-48-others-make-newsweeks-elite-list/
Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by robosky02(m): 10:52am
Pictures....
Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by robosky02(m): 10:54am
his documentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nCybdppLDvo
|Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by Tazmode(m): 10:59am
Happy day sir
|Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by saxwizard(m): 10:59am
happy birthday Man of God
i celebrate u sir
|Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by GreenMavro: 10:59am
|Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by Tbillz(m): 10:59am
J
|Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by Yinkatolu: 11:00am
Daddy G.O
|Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by Keneking: 11:00am
Congratulations...
So that means that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo would spend one day out of his busy schedule to personally attend this celebration on the first Friday of March 2017.
Too much traffic expected
|Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by Tazmode(m): 11:01am
robosky02:Obama is part African na. Pastor Adeboye isn't the only African on the list then
|Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by ItsawrapOutfit: 11:01am
Baba àwọn baba
Olùkọ́ àwọn olùkọ́
Omowe to to
Boss of Bosses
E ku ó jọ ibi Sir
Ìgbà ọdún, ọdún kan ni
Happy birthday Sir
|Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by miqos02(m): 11:02am
good
|Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by wolesmile(m): 11:02am
Happy birthday
|Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by Samexdx(m): 11:02am
V
|Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by CROWNWEALTH019: 11:03am
more billions in his account on sunday, feeding on the poor
|Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by Quadridolapo: 11:03am
happy birthday to daddy Go.
|Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by wonlasewonimi: 11:05am
He was born on 2nd of March..Today is the 1st.
|Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by Oppypoppy: 11:05am
Happy Birthday Baba. Wow!
|Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by ajalawole(m): 11:05am
If pastor G.O dey age with Grace at 75, what is PMB aging with self
|Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by iamdurent(m): 11:07am
This man never die? E dun do na
|Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by DMerciful(m): 11:08am
Happy birthday Sir......wishing you many more healthy years.
|Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by johnsmart02: 11:09am
happy birthday sir
|Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by beey4u(m): 11:10am
Happy birthday my pastor............God will continue to bless and strengthen you,Amen.more more yrs to come in Jesus Name.
|Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by luvmijeje(f): 11:11am
Happy Birthday Sir. May there be no end to the oil upon your life.
|Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by livinbygrace: 11:14am
Happy Birthday Daddy G.O.May the glory of God continue to shine on you Sir and I tap into your blessings!!
|Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by sam13(m): 11:15am
Happy birthday daddy G.O more anointing and grace upon your life in Jesus name AMEN
|Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by Luvdk(f): 11:15am
While the clo.nw we called president is just 74
See how fresh the man is...
|Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by datizy(f): 11:16am
Happy birthday to my daddy G.O. Age gracefully Sir.
Let somebody shout halleluyah!!!
|Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by pBuhari(m): 11:18am
please his birthday is tomorrow March 2nd
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enoch_Adeboye
|Re: Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday Today by pricipal2003(m): 11:18am
robosky02:how is his Birthday today when he was born on the 2nd of march?
